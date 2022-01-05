Houston County real estate transfers Dec. 27-29, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Laura Wise Johnson Kienat and Jason Kienat, James McCloud, 1203 Rendale Road, $175,000, 12/27/21
Donald Lee Rawlinson and Helen J. Rawlinson, Dustin Ryan Havens, 1204 Circleview Drive, $135,000, 12/27/21
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Jason Michael Patterson, 125 Thistlewood Drive, $143,900, 12/27/21
John P. Brannan Jr., SWM Properties LLC, 105 OBrannan Park Drive, $110,000, 12/27/21
Paul Richard Goodson and Kathryn A. Goodson, David R. Cornelius and Misty Y. Cornelius, 1213 Fredrick Road, $24,000, 12/27/21
Bob the Builder LLC, Reginald Cameron Hall, 2272 Baxter Road, Ashford, $187,500, 12/27/21
The Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan, 42 DOTHAN LP, 70.70 acres in Sam Houston Park, North Beverlye Road, $497,100, 12/27/21
Sharee Dennard, Francis Bernhard and Becky Marie Bernhard, 2.014 +/- acres, Newton, $25,000, 12/27/21
John Lucas Inc., William DeLoach, 4962 Prevatt Road, Cowarts, $220,300, 12/27/21
SA Fulford LLC, Jerry Dillon Cain, 5 acres on D Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $35,000, 12/27/21
Edward Morris and Marie Morris, Stephanie Michelle Gilmore, 2921 S. Brannon Stand Road, $174,000, 12/27/21
Cornelius Smith, Property Beasts LLC, 502 Oak St., Ashford, $9,000, 12/27/21
Fawn Christine Chappell and Roy Calvin Chappell and Tina Michele Chappell, Fawn Christine Chappell for and during his/her natural life with remainder to Tina Michele Chappell, 933 S. Shady Lane, $155,400, 12/27/21
Lakresha J. Hendrix, Administrator of Estate of Martha A. Fultz, and Lakresha J. Hendrix, Administrator of Estate of Douglas W. Fultz, Matthew L. Kelley and Wendy S. Kelley, 209 Oakland Drive, $145,000, 12/27/21
Aaron M. Knighton, MPM Holdings LLC, 91 Oscar Godwin Road, $92,000, 12/27/21
210 Dothan Properties LLC, 210 Dothan Stolley LLC C/O Catalyst HRE LLC, 210 Westside Drive, $4,381,755.40, 12/27/21
Hayden E. Kemper, Benjamin Horn, 108 Kensington Court, $290,000, 12/27/21
SA Fulford LLC, Anthony Spina and Thea Spina, 8.5 acres off of D Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $56,000, 12/27/21
SA Fulford LLC, Daniel A. Wilson and Alyssa McKenzie Wilson, 10 acres off of D Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $65,000, 12/27/21
W & C Holdings LLC, Kosik Properties LLC, 406 Chandler St., $67,900, 12/27/21
Craig Steven Holland and Personal Representative of The Estate of Martha Dianne Holland, Allan Scott Chatham, 0.76 acres off of Holland Road, Newton, $23,000, 12/27/21
Ouida F. Halstead and Carla H. Gamble, John W. Halstead and Donna H. Halstead, 0 Cottonwood Road, $75,000, 12/27/21
Schmitz Properties LLC, Crystal Marie White and Homer White IV, 3205 Tennyson Drive, $225,000, 12/27/21
Robert James Ardy and Morgan Paige Ardy, Case Jordan Key, 910 Derbyshire Drive, $240,000, 12/27/21
Edgar E. Cabrera and Tammy L. Cabrera, Elva Calderon and Ramon Calderon, 1101 Scenic View Drive, $180,000, 12/27/21
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Brandi JoAnne Andrews and Ashley Earl Andrews, 475 Watson Bridge Road, $245,655, 12/27/21
RedE4sea Enterprises LLC, Yvonne Farmer and Steven Douglas Wren, 115 Burl Lee Road, Cottonwood, $192,000, 12/28/21
Eric Forrest Barron and Lauren Ashley Barron, Jeremy Danzie, 1300 Baywood Road, $170,000, 12/28/21
Jack Chandler and Wendy Chandler, Rasarah Browder Johnson, 419 Fuller Road, $342,000, 12/28/21
Tracy Michelle Green, Sheila Lee McDowell and Jessie Clifton Adams, 102 Hidden Sunset Drive, $135,900, 12/28/21
Charles Alan Killingsworth and Angela R. Killingsworth, Dean Wells, 302 Roberts St., $78,000, 12/28/21
JMC Property LLC, JGS Property Management LLC, 102 Medical Drive, $1,010,000, 12/28/21
Charles B. Waid, Personal Representative of the Estate of Catherine A. Waid, Archibald Mills Solomon II and Haley Clark Solomon, 1413 N. Pontiac Ave., $310,000, 12/28/21
Caraway Enterprises LLC, The Ordinary People Society Inc., 305 W. Powell St., $32,000, 12/28/21
Justin B. Herndon and Lynne Herndon, Daniel C. Renfroe and Tiffany Lynn Renfroe, 364 Sheppard Road, Taylor, $335,000, 12/28/21
Carolyn Thomas, Sweet Home Real Estate LLC, 113 Scarlet Oaks Court, $120,100, 12/28/21
Carl W. Lormand, Andrew D. Koskela and Lindsay J. Koskela, 205 Ironwood Way, $400,000, 12/29/21