Houston County real estate transfers Dec. 28-30, 2020

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
E. Marie Abney, Christopher James McDonald, 1006 Northfield Circle, $177,000, 12/28/20
The Estate of Joe Cullon Parker, Deceased, Clarence Sons, Cheryl Post and Jayrd Post, 403 Rebecca Ave., $84,000, 12/28/20
3G Construction LLC, Rachel Victoria Hogan and Scott Hogan, 246 Lizzy Court, Cowarts, $205,000, 12/28/20
Andres M. Lamberth and Victoria K. Lamberth, Bobby Len Bowman, 202 Lighthouse Drive, $160,000, 12/28/20
Robert Green IV, Tiffany Owens, Willie Chambers and Cynthia Chambers, 941 E. Selma St., $85,000, 12/28/20
City of Ashford, Mark Fellows, Ashford Cemetery Second Edition, $7,200, 12/28/20
City of Ashford, Fred W. Fellows, Ashford Cemetery Second Edition, $1,800, 12/28/20
City of Ashford, Matt and Rhetta Fellows, Ashford Cemetery Second Edition, $1,800, 12/28/20
Mitchell E. Sellers and Deborah Sellers, Joshua Peters and Dana Peters, 210 Joe Cook Road, Cottonwood, $50,000, 12/28/20
Mark E. Gamble, Ashley Kelly, 2210 Center Church Road, Headland, $172,000, 12/28/20
Von Watson, Morgan Whitehead Moon and Tyler Moon, 683 Jester St., Cowarts, $156,000, 12/28/20
Michael George Golley, Michael Peterson, 786 Tifton Road, Gordon, $1,500, 12/28/20
PMAC LLC, John A. Cole and Clairece Cole, 104 Legends Court, $132,500, 12/28/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Eugene Slater and Patricia Ann Slater, 203 Pepperridge Road, $176,500, 12/28/20
Jack H. Sconyers Family Trust, David H. Sconyers, 0 Headland Ave., $622,425, 12/28/20
Jack H. Sconyers Family Trust, Deborah S. Blackmon, Katheryn S. Mize and Cynthia S. Tidwell, 2111 Baker Trace and 0 Reeves St., $205,300, 12/28/20
Francis Earl Everett and Carol Everett, Alabama Park Communities LLC, 6210 and 6242 Glen Lawrence Road, Ashford, $640,000, 12/28/20
Ben Danner, Jesus A. Hernandez, 1313 Petty St., $36,000, 12/28/20
Jessica L. Starling, Edwin L. Santiago Charnow and Kristine Santiago, 2208 County Line Road, $235,000, 12/28/20
Aaron Blake Shelley and Allison Leigh Shelley, Kathryn M. Stephens, 1571 Forrester Road, $199,500, 12/28/20
CWS LLC, Sanders Construction Services LLC, 521 Sprucepine Road, $21,600, 12/28/20
Alicia D. Dungan, James Fearle Jordan and Allison Marie Jordan, 40 acres on Firetower Road, Pansey, $112,000, 12/28/20
Jack’s Family Restaurants, SCF RC Funding IV LLC, 915 W. Main St., $1,900,000, 12/29/20
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Cameron Coggins, 1911 Sullivan Drive, $45,000, 12/29/20
Steven C. Runkel and Teresa B. Runkel, Brandon Alexander Flynn and Deysi Y. Ramirez De Flynn, 9.672 +/- acres Dunn Road, $55,000, 12/29/20
Thomas S. Parker and Patricia A. Parker, Jerry D. Thomley and Jean H. Thomley, 750 Hanners Road, Newton, and 1020 W. State Highway 92, Newton, $299,500, 12/29/20
Cindy Trim, Southern Siding LLC, 225 Petunia Drive, Taylor, $70,000, 12/29/20
Donald W. Bass and Carolyn M. Bass, Hey Man LLC, 214 Perry Ave., $140,000, 12/29/20
Emily Ann Dean, Hey Man LLC, 235 Bougainvillea, $105,000, 12/29/20
Charlene Peters, Bob the Builder LLC, Lot 2, Block E, Parker Village, $11,000, 12/29/20
Stephanie Wilson, Ross Downes, 702 Wimbledon Drive, $81,000, 12/29/20
Five Star Credit Union, Frog & Nickel LLC, 141 Kelley Drive, $710,000, 12/29/20
Laura K. Murray, Scott Van Rope and Jeffrey Van Rope, Judge Logue Road, Newton, $65,000, 12/30/20
Trucian Thi Johnson Lewis, Chrisanta Hughes and Clayton Hughes, 104 Gradic Lane, $218,000, 12/30/20
Watson & Downs Investments LLC, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 0 Ross Clark Circle, $14,750, 12/30/20
Watson & Downs Investments LLC, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 1905 E. Main St., $38,500, 12/30/20
Watson & Downs Investments LLC, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 0 East Main Street, $204,000, 12/30/20
DDCU III LLC, DDCU VIII LLC, 1905 E. Main St., $38,500, 12/30/20
DDCU III LLC, DDCU VIII LLC, 0 East Main Street, $204,000, 12/30/20
Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, DDCU VIII LLC, 0 E. Main St., $4,500, 12/30/20
Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, DDCU VIII LLC, 0 Ross Clark Circle, $14,750, 12/30/20
Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, DDCU VIII LLC, 0 Healthwest Drive, $75,250, 12/30/20
Watson & Downs Investments II LLC and DDCU VIII LLC, WatDow, 0 East Main Street, $9,000, 12/30/20
Watson & Downs Investments II LLC and DDCU VIII LLC, WatDow, 0 Ross Clark Circle, $29,500, 12/30/20
Watson & Downs Investments II LLC and DDCU VIII LLC, WatDown, 1905 E. Main St., $77,000, 12/30/20
Watson & Downs Investments II LLC and DDCU VIII LLC, WatDow, 0 Healthwest Drive, $150,500, 12/30/20
Watson & Downs Investments II LLC and DDCU VIII LLC, WatDow, 0 East Main Street, $408,000, 12/30/20
State Land Commissioner of the State of Alabama, Marjorie S. Story, 661 E. Burdeshaw St., $1,294.26, 12/30/20
Jack’s Family Restaurants, SCF RC Funding IV LLC, 102 1st Ave., Ashford, $1,700,000, 12/30/20
Avelina Tillery, Brick and Mortar Investments LLC, 315 Cordova Drive, $25,000, 12/30/20
James T. Greer Jr., Joey Watkins, 2322 Ross Clark Circle, $180,000, 12/30/20
Whitehead Milling Company Inc., Anne E. Holland and Tonya R. Williams, 11.45 acres +/- Highway 53, Cottonwood, $50,000, 12/30/20
The Industrial Development Authority of Houston and Henry Counties, 36 Degree Blue Holdings LLC, 3122 Oxmoor Industrial Boulevard, $619,010, 12/30/20
Lynsey Nowell and Joshua Jerome Buckley, Savannah Brooke Thayer, 117 Smoke Rise Court, $148,000, 12/30/20
Mary E. Floyd and Clifford Floyd Jr., Marlysa Boggs and Earl Trull Wentworth III, 3201 Alderbrook Road, $249,000, 12/30/20
Brittney Edge, Pauline D. Hartwell, 131 Brockton Court, $162,000, 12/30/20
Douglas M. Cole and Jo Ann Cole, Hugh Whitmire Lovinggood and Haden Elizabeth Lovinggood, 478 Southern Oak Drive, $352,000, 12/30/20