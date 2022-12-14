 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers Dec. 5-Dec. 8, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Milton S. Pearce and Nancy W. Pearce, Michael S. Peacock, 101 Crawford Road, Cowarts, $176,000, 12/05/22

Kenneth and Bertha Ward and Patrick H. Davenport, Houston County Judge of Probate, James Long, property on East Adams Street, $175, 12/05/22

Woodrow and Essie Pearl Collins and Patrick H. Davenport, Houston County Judge of Probate, James Long, property on East Adams Street, $113.03, 12/05/22

Edward J. Nagle, Steven H. Lustig and Sheila J. Lustig, 305 Ameris Ave., $285,000, 12/05/22

Christopher L. Cox, Brian Brousseau, 693 Holland Road, Newton, $299,000, 12/05/22

Joe and Sara McCallister Revocable Trust, Gregory Charles Bess and Brenda Mitchell Bess, TBD Lucy Grade Road, $77,500, 12/05/22

Wiregrass Hospice Care LLC, SpectraCare Health Systems Inc., 2740 Headland Ave., $1,680,000, 12/05/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Keith M. Averett Jr., 170 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $274,320, 12/05/22

Danny Hayes, Nekevie Guilford, 1205 Fairlane Drive, $103,000, 12/05/22

George Phillip Meredeth and Pamela Y. Meredeth, Stacey R. McCracken, 115 Bel Aire Drive, $162,500, 12/05/22

TP Enterprises LLC, Circle City Investments LLC, 3775 Ross Clark Circle, $260,000, 12/05/22

John Tulloss Gaston Jr., Personal Representative of The Estate of Joan Helms, James B. Woodham and Misty L. Woodham, 3462 Reeves St., $130,000, 12/05/22

Steven Dale Hopkins, 221 W. Carroll Street LLC, approximately 0.969 acres on West Carroll Street, $58,000, 12/05/22

Amir S. Qureshi, Sohail U. Qureshi, Fauzia, S. Qureshi and Rehman Sohail Qureshi, 1118 Cornell Ave., $135,000, 12/06/22

James K. Wooten, Michael D. Black Sr., Trustee of Michael D. Black Sr. Trust, 101 Due West Court, $317,000, 12/06/22

Brewer Construction Inc., Gerald Anthony Hatcher and April M. Hatcher, 648 JB Jackson Road, Ashford, $459,307, 12/06/22

Lola P. Gleason, KTP Properties LLC, 119 Lilac Lane, $245,000, 12/06/22

Latania Roberson and Robert Brock Jr., SCSC Ventures LLC, 804 Dutch St., $60,000, 12/06/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Richard L. Wood, 422 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $257,999, 12/06/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Lorenzo Dixon Sr., 14 Popcorn Circle, Rehobeth, $279,999, 12/06/22

Nicole M. Walding f/k/a Nicole M. Grant and Holden Eric Walding, Faye Hamilton, 102 Waxmyrtle Road, $199,900, 12/06/22

Tullis Jeffery Skeen, Brenda Jones, 1912 Van Buren St., $117,000, 12/06/22

PC LLC, Lifted Higher Ministries Inc., 901 Wilder Ave., $48,500, 12/06/22

Insignificant LLC, Madison Earl Development LLC, 120, 122, 124, 126, 128, 130, 132, 134, 136 and 138 Jennie Drive, $300,000, 12/06/22

John Hallberg, Pykkrwin Merisier, 0 Enterprise St., $2,500, 12/06/22

Colby S. German, Brad Shouppe and Courtney Shouppe, 110 E. Bluemont Court, $210,500, 12/06/22

Lena Marie Jones Thomas, Christopher Van Granger, 20 +/- acres, South County Road 81, Cottonwood, $72,000, 12/07/22

David Jacklin Hughes and Martha Faye Hughes, Southern Way Holdings LLC, 3265 Ross Clark Circle, $325,000, 12/07/22

Bridgman K. Harris, Light House Investment LLC, 976 E. Cottonwood Road, $32,001, 12/07/22

Brandon L. Martin et al, Joshua Lee Kendall et al, 404 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $217,900, 12/07/22

Lori Newsom, Chere’ McKeel McKnight, 115 Patriot Place, $227,500, 12/07/22

The Betty M. Oakley Revocable Trust, James Randy Nowell and Lori Ann Nowell, North Main Street, Columbia, $8,000, 12/07/22

Lynn M. Fike and Rosemarie L. Fike, Sharyn G. Woods, James Adam Woods and Jamie Woods Goodman, 202 S. Idlewild Path, $180,000, 12/08/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Jacob Addison Freeman and Kathryn Jane Stanton, 152 Sandbed Road, Newton, $361,980, 12/08/22

Cynthia Denise Kohen, Carol Janelle Johnson, 1629 S. Rocky Creek Road, Ashford, $20,000, 12/08/22

Island Group Properties LLC, William James Teeter and Nancy Nicole Mincey, 2010 Fern Drive, $269,000, 12/08/22

Estate of Thelma K. Faison, deceased, and Judy Faison Carr, individually, Thu Hong Thi Nguyen, 1925 Denton Road, $124,000, 12/08/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Haley Anne Everett, 219 Daphne Drive, $399,585, 12/08/22

Amy Sue Bauer and Virginia Rose Pierce, City of Dothan, 0.01 acres on 2156 Honeysuckle Road, Phase 2, Tract 2 Honeysuckle Road Project, $685, 12/08/22

Amy Sue Bauer and Virginia Rose Pierce, City of Dothan. 0.18 acres on 2156 Honeysuckle Road, Phase 2, Tract 2 Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 12/08/22

Brent A. Murray and Janet S. Murray, City of Dothan, 0.05 acres on 2384 Honeysuckle Road, Phase 2, Tract 13 Honeysuckle Road Project, $4,101, 12/08/22

W. Brent Gilbert, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 29 Honeysuckle Road Project, $6,155, 12/08/22

Holladay LLC, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 24, Honeysuckle Road Project, $1,246, 12/08/22

Holladay LLC, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 24, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 12/08/22

