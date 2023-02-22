Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Kenneth E. Jackson, Beverly J. Jackson, and Latoya Marie Jackson, Rigoberto J. Velasquez Mendez and Jacinta Manuel Alberto, 0 Hodgesville Road, $25,000, 02/13/23
PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 107 Bartlet Lane, $147,039.83, 02/13/23
Ethan M. Caudle and Chelsey L. Caudle, Trevor Snellgrove and Gabrielle Snellgrove, 5734 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $260,000, 02/13/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, David M. Haight and Eleanor A. Haight, 543 Ridgeland Road, $269,500, 02/13/23
Heirs of Flauzie Lee Harrison a/k/a Flossie Harrison and Earnest Harrison a/k/a E.H. Harrison a/k/a Earnest Hilmon Harrison, Dalton Parker and Alison Parker, 210 +/- acres, Jernigan Road, Gordon, $450,000, 02/13/23
Richard A. Drown Jr., Craig B. Drown, and Brent L. Drown, Mario A. Reyes Sr., 804 S. Edgewood Drive, $27,000, 02/13/23
Sect Real Estate Holdings LLC, Patrice Gallaher, 106 Bridgewater Court, $209,000, 02/13/23
Rosemary Edwards Andrews, Executrix of the Estate of Pauline Edwards Moriarty, Cullen Lawton Armstrong II and Callie Adele Corte, 203 Kent Drive, $216,000, 02/13/23
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 83 Popcorn Circle, Rehobeth, $40,000, 02/13/23
Reid J. Hall, Brandon L. Brinkley, 325 Sherwood Trail, Newton, $90,000, 02/13/23
Scarlet Vivien Scribner f/k/a Scarlet Vivien Albritton, Hemanth Grandhi and Deepthi Grandhi, Trustees of The Hemanth Grandhi and Deepthi Grandhi Living Trust, 141 Montreat Court, $182,600, 02/13/23
Stephanie Frost, Azavius Quantez Davis and Tonika Baxter, 219 Veritas Drive, $252,500, 02/13/23
Paul M. Hughes, Danny and Andrea Jones, Dyras Road, Cottonwood, $8,000, 02/13/23
Estate of Ouida Marie Bond, Jerry M. Snellgrove and Kathryn P. Snellgrove, 106 Katie Court, $300,000, 02/13/23
Nancy Carol Mason, Patrick Kelley and Karen Kelley, 202 Hidden Creek Circle, $234,500, 02/13/23
Karen S. Todd and William B. Todd, C. Stephen Brannon, 12 Ballestone Court, $395,000, 02/14/23
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Jamal Walker and Kara Aleesia Bigham, 122 Sandpiper Lane, $211,700, 02/14/23
Estate of James F. Fox a/k/a James Fox, Christopher James Fox, Aaron Michael Fox, Matthew David Fox, and Sarah Theresa Lynn Fox, Jordan Marsh Grider and Grant Lee Grider, 216 Glen Oaks Drive, $279,900, 02/14/23
Kyle Johnson and Amy Johnson, Jenovia Inc., 880 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $215,000, 02/14/23
William Tillery, Raymond W. Steele and Joy Green, 940 Main St., Ashford, $233,000, 02/14/23
Brett Allen Matzek and Sarah Leamy Matzek, Billy Joe Merritt Jr. and Susan Merritt, 106 Ayreswood Drive, $440,000, 02/14/23
Garrett Michael Hurst and Jessica Ann Hurst, Faye C. Barron, 600 Westbrook Road, $415,000, 02/14/23
William Carl Adams and Betty Sue Adams, Helms Farms Inc., 1212 Valley Forge Road, $20,000, 02/14/23
Bob the Builder LLC, Derrick T. Quinlan et al, 5950 S. County Road 55, Cottonwood, $274,000, 02/14/23
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Zoie Watson and Samuel Lasseter, 238 Primrose Drive, $229,000, 02/14/23
Dennis Granger Construction LLC, Jerry Baker, 1625 National Road (Lot 7), $273,800, 02/14/23
Billy Zachariah Johnston Jr. and Tracy H. Johnston, F. Lee Fitch and Amy Fitch, 160 acres, Gordon, $473,500, 02/14/23
Shahna Leigh Elert, Robert Fields, 507 W. Franklin St., $139,000, 02/14/23
Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, LaTonya Coleman Speights, 286 Sandbed Road, Newton, $319,900, 02/14/23
Larry Don McDowell, WP Home Repairs LLC, 0 Rimson Road, $17,500, 02/15/23
John J. Colonna and Linda Colonna Lavigne, Raven Brown and Kendrick Williams, 111 Smoke Rise Court, $165,500, 02/15/23
Bettye Jane Blount, Personal Representative of the Estate of James McLoyd, Courtney Dewayne McLoyd and Myranda Naomi McLoyd, 100 Smith St., Ashford, $124,800, 02/15/23
P & L Properties LLC, Wilkins AL Holdings LLC, 4111 Montgomery Hwy., $1,240,000, 02/15/23
Julie Nall Knowles, Bobby Earle Searcy Jr., 17 acres off East State Highway 52, Webb, $107,000, 02/15/23
The Southeast Alabama Gas District, Donald Saucier, acreage at northwest corner of Sardis Church Road and Raymond Lapine Road (County Road 61), Ramer, $13,250, 02/15/23
Neal Rumble Jr., Lon Ming and Lorena Ming, 466 Quail Drive, $215,000, 02/15/23
Kristopher Allen Benak and Cara Shay Benak, William Henry Terry and Cynthia Renee Terry, 121 Michigan Drive, $190,000, 02/16/23
Alice C. Mendheim, Jacob Mitchell McCord and Nicole Wyatt McCord, 102 N. Roberta Ave., $180,000, 02/16/23
Jonathan Deel, Quentin G. Umphrey, 2206 Rock Springs Road, $57,304.78, 02/16/23
Michael W. Shelley and Bonnie Shelley, Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, Lots 4, 5, 6 and 7, North Broadway Street, Ashford, $80,000, 02/16/23
Jeremy Parrish and Leslie Parrish, Alejandra Martinez and Robyn Martinez, 5475 County Road 8, Pansey, $23,000, 02/16/23
Robert L. Windham and Brittany M. Windham, Nathan Kendall Brown and Shelby Harrell Brown, 100 Tecumseh Drive, $150,000, 02/16/23
Joseph Meyers, Steven P. McClendon, 90 Dawsey Road, $210,000, 02/16/23
Sect Real Estate Holdings LLC, SM Capital LLC, 325 Caravan Lane, Kinsey, $122,500, 02/16/23
Kenneth Earl Drake and Linda H. Drake, Joseph Dougherty and Angela Dougherty, 119 Elmwood Drive, $174,000, 02/16/23
Daniel Thomas Ventress and Evaline Elswick Ventress, Shearly Chambless, 102 Taybridge Lane, $255,000, 02/16/23
Danny M. Hayes, Escalera Holdings LLC, 3905 Westgate Parkway, $130,000, 02/16/23