Houston County real estate transfers Feb. 14-Feb. 17, 2022
Houston County real estate transfers Feb. 14-Feb. 17, 2022

dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Jamie Ann Peters f/k/a Jamie A. Skipper, Jessica Dawn Case, 508 Owens St., $94,000, 02/14/22

Alexander C. McLean, Emily Grace Pilcher, 3986 Fortner St., $144,000, 02/14/22

Robbin Heather Culpepper-Beeker, Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, 1302 W. Burdeshaw St., $78,000, 02/14/22

Hunter Pemberton, Juan Manuel De Jesus Valentin, 1411 Carver Drive, $25,000, 02/14/22

Christopher B. Miller and Ginny Miller, Harold Dean Phillips, 7.452 acres off of Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $26,082, 02/14/22

Vicki Dalton, William Dorminy, 218 Foxfire Drive, $195,000, 02/14/22

Jamel Harris and Terah Harris, Leir Williams, 113 Coventry Court, $165,000, 02/14/22

Integrity Investments Inc., Spencer L. Smith and Sonya M. Smith, 8406 Willie Varnum Road, Cottonwood, $12,500, 02/14/22

GSMK Enterprises, Kevin and Jami Hobbs, 0 S. State Highway 123, Newton, $2,200, 02/14/22

Larry Harris, Powers Real Estate Holdings Inc., 306 and 308 N. Foster St., $189,000, 02/14/22

Roy L. Fabbrini III, Charles F. Hardwick III, 309 Holly Lane, $150,000, 02/14/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Luneesha R. Grimsley and Lester Grimsley, 616 Ridgeland Drive, $207,300, 02/14/22

William J. Phares III, Martin Racke and Pam Racke, 101 Mill Creek Circle, $145,000, 02/14/22

Wayne E. Eidson and Mary N. Eidson, Mercedes Bernadette Smith and Taylor William Smith, 3010 Lasalle Drive, $500,000, 02/14/22

James Curtis Harvey Jr. and Kimberly Dawn Harvey, Ja’kel Armahd Harvey and Courtney Leshae Jackson, 297 Caravan Lane, Kinsey, $110,000, 02/14/22

The Estate of Robin Dee Mega, John Marcus Grimes, 4026 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $115,000, 02/14/22

Damon Earl Sillings and Kathryn Gayle Sillings, David Muehl and Deana Kimbler-Muehl, 89 Easy St., $527,000, 02/14/22

James R. Hefner and Sandra L. Hefner, H. Bryan Bain, 7.93 acres on Holmes Road, Newton, $65,000, 02/14/22

SWTJ LLC, David Bishop and Jennifer Bishop, Lot 6 Memphis Church Road, $91,403, 02/14/22

H. Bryan Bain, John M. Jones and Carol M. Jones, 1859 Denton Road, $140,000, 02/14/22

Matthew Dylan Cleveland and Ashley Brooke Cleveland, Edwin Dale Colley and Avery Wells Colley, 3631 S. State Highway 605, $225,000, 02/14/22

Trendle LLC, Jack H. Walton and Autumn N. Payne, 2042 W. Main St., $179,900, 02/14/22

Elisabeth A. Weatherford a/k/a Elisabeth Amy Weatherford, Lilawatee Hardeosingh and Roger Arjoonsingh, 2021 Woodland Drive, $125,000, 02/15/22

Michael S. Dickerson and Jackie L. Dickerson, Lori Newsom, 115 Patriot Place, $211,000, 02/15/22

Ryne M. Andrews and Bethany L. Andrews, Virginia H. Ramos, Vitalina E. Perez and Roberto P. Bernabe, 770 Roy Martin Road, $40,000, 02/15/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Melinda Blue, 217 Daphne Drive, $381,696, 02/15/22

Stephen R. Mixson, Charlie Mato-Toyela, 603 Ashland Drive, $35,000, 02/15/22

Suter Corporation, Violette Holdings LLC, 503 Catalpa Ave., $10,000, 02/15/22

Eric J. Walker and Jodi Lynn Walker, Kalia LLC, 9.06 acres, Bruner Pond Road, $50,000, 02/15/22

Michael T. Kreger and Shelby G. Kreger, Marcus A. Hall and Christy A. Hall, 103 Piccadilly Lane, $520,000, 02/15/22

Deborah R. Hendrickson as Trustee of the Deborah R. Hendrickson Trust, Anthony Cale Glover, 1005 Edinburgh Way, $331,000, 02/15/22

James Richard Smith, Paul Phillip Sakers Jr., 415 Omussee Road, Cowarts, $170,000, 02/15/22

Donnie L. Driskell and Pamela Driskell, Alex Clark Reynolds, 635 Gilmore Road, $150,000, 02/16/22

Wallace Eugene Martin and Tammy Jo Martin, Marcelo Dionicio Mendez Lopez, 286 and 290 Gilley Road, $57,000, 02/16/22

Holly Pearce Johnson f/k/a Holly Pearce Sloop, Martin Racke and Pam Racke, 102 Mill Stone Drive, $163,500, 02/16/22

George Howe, Martin Racke and Pam Racke, 1108 W. Burdeshaw St., $91,580, 02/16/22

Kenneth E. Gibson and Kimberly M. Gibson, Kevin B. Reynolds, 3009 Lasalle Drive, $239,000, 02/16/22

John H. Watson et al, Smart Homes of the Wiregrass, Lots 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30, Block A 3rd Addition Poplar Grove, $108,000, 02/16/22

Jane Kriser Hall, Elan Homes & Communities Inc., 631 Littlefield Road, $25,000, 02/16/22

MCS Investments LLC, Westin Leland Kriser, 450 Coe Dairy Road, $14,500, 02/16/22

Jason Smith, Personal Representative of Estate of Linda Faye Smith, Talma Jean Cain, 106 Southwood Court, $92,000, 02/16/22

Mandy M. Joyner and Mark A. Joyner, LeAnton Hopewell and Yolanda Heyward, 640 Doyle Road, $359,000, 02/17/22

Jessica Ishler Adams n/k/a Jessica Ishler Davis and Timothy Davis, William Thomas Speigner, 104 Westmont Drive, $129,000, 02/17/22

BGRS Relocation Inc., Jason J. Davis, 200 Huron Drive, $205,000, 02/17/22

William Parker, William Joseph Smith and Brenda Parker Smith, 105 Tuscany Lane, $152,132, 02/17/22

Larry E. Williams and Bessie T. Williams, BLRCC Investments LLC, 100 Woodleigh Drive, $237,000, 02/17/22

The Silium Group LLC, ALK Holdings LLC, 1105 Seminole Drive, $46,000, 02/17/22

Robert Allen Seals, Jared and Chelsea Harden, 3635 Cumbie Road, Newton, $225,000, 02/17/22

William and Mary Pearl Jackson, Marcella/Herman Starling, property on Third Avenue, $950, 02/17/22

Carol F. Suggs, Leo Paul Green and Audrey G. Green, 13025 E. U.S. Highway 84, Ashford, $35,000, 02/17/22

Joy R. Dasinger and Warren M. Dasinger, Michael Justin Mitchell, 100 Waxmyrtle Road, $234,000, 02/17/22

M. Barrett Brown as Conservator for Steven C. Hutcheson, Stephanie Ann Tolver and Betty Tolver, 407 Dexter St., $114,900, 02/17/22

Omar Tejada, Alexia Ealey, 142 Candlebrook Drive, $136,000, 02/17/22

Tommy Lowe Jr., Niki O’Hara Sampson, 32 Camaro Court, Kinsey, $130,000, 02/17/22

Honeysuckle Group LLC, City of Dothan, 0.05 acres on 440 Honeysuckle Road, $500, 02/17/22

Spectracare Health Systems Inc., City of Dothan, 0.08 acres on 440 Honeysuckle Road, $36,500, 02/17/22

Jimmy W. McCord and Judy E. McCord, Christopher Paydon Sale and Kristen Ann Sale, 736 Drew Road, $150,000, 02/17/22

