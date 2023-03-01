Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Dylan Kade Chancey and Hannah Chancey, Andrew M. Cumbie, 2811 Nottingham Way, $134,000, 02/21/23
Joel W. Weatherford and Cynthia T. Weatherford, Dylan K. Chancey and Hannah G. Chancey, 504 Rutgers Road, $245,000, 02/21/23
Joseph B. Harrell and Kerry M. Harrell, SHW LLC, 6952 S. Park Ave., $22,500, 02/21/23
River Bottom Timber LLC, Larry Wayne Perry and Debra A. Perry, acreage in Ashford, $150,913.13, 02/21/23
DST Partners LLC, Albert David Newberry and Regina L. Newberry, 28.63 +/- acres, Liberty Road, Pansey, $110,225.50, 02/21/23
Jeffery Macon, Christopher Jones and Abigail Marry Gibson, 209 Sherwood Drive, $120,000, 02/21/23
Phillip Collins and Andrea K. Collins, Sharon Olivos, 2411 Stonewood Drive, $220,000, 02/21/23
Robert David Thompson Jr. and Lisa S. Thompson, Shannon Longshore and Charles Longshore, 204 Kelso Lane, $323,500, 02/21/23
Rodney Spann and Cindy Spann, Ron Pollard and Amie Pollard, 16698 W. U.S. 84, Newton, $60,000, 02/21/23
Bruce R. Rankin and Rankin Construction Company Inc., Nathaniel Nunez De Jesus and Neida Nunaz, 1402 Woodland Drive, $63,000, 02/21/23
Donald R. Smith, M4 Development LLC, Wicksburg Road, Newton, $52,000, 02/21/23
Jason Robert Flores and Karen Elizabeth Flores, Barry Shiver, 20 acres, Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $120,000, 02/21/23
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, West Development LLC, Lot 1, Block E, Whispering Pines Subdivision, $189,000, 02/21/23
David J. Kowalsky et al, Michael Allen Keallii Phillips et al, Lot 2, Suggs Road Development, $50,000, 02/21/23
Russell G. Patterson, John R. Patterson, and Jill P. Hughes, City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 26, Honeysuckle Road Project, $29,500, 02/21/23
Russell G. Patterson, John R. Patterson, and Jill P. Hughes, City of Dothan, easement, Phase 1, Tract 26, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 02/21/23
National Retail Properties LP, City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 35, Honeysuckle Road Project, $127,910, 02/21/23
National Retail Properties LP, City of Dothan, easement, Phase 1, Tract 35, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 02/21/23
National Retail Properties LP, City of Dothan, easement, Phase 1, Tract 35, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 02/21/23
Hilda L. Hardy and Kimberly K. Maddox, City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 10, Honeysuckle Road Project, $3,798, 02/21/23
Hilda L. Hardy and Kimberly K. Maddox, City of Dothan, easement, Phase 1, Tract 10, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 02/21/23
Homestead Property Owners Association Inc., City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 14, Honeysuckle Road Project, $1,883, 02/21/23
Homestead Property Owners Association Inc., City of Dothan, easement, Phase 2, Tract 14, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 02/21/23
Pamela C. Weathers, City of Dothan, easement, Phase 1, Tract 22, Honeysuckle Road Project, $56, 02/21/23
Pamela C. Weathers, City of Dothan, easement, Phase 1, Tract 22, Honeysuckle Road Project, $50, 02/21/23
Loretta R. Tullis, Joseph K. Ingram and Olivia Rodriguez, 405 Santolina Road, $222,500, 02/22/23
Gene M. Sims, Terri Watson, 563 Jester St., Cowarts, $133,000, 02/22/23
Haley Cheyenne Kirkland, Misty Nicole Bradley, 5.6 acres on Settlement Road, Rehobeth, and 421 Settlement Road, Dothan, $5,000, 02/22/23
DST Partners LLC, Arthur Viens and Donalda Ruth Viens, Lot 1, Liberty Road, Pansey, $34,000, 02/22/23
Joshua Caleb Seales and Lauren Hall Seales, Jules Summerford Clemmons and Haley Clemmons, 2195 Prevatt Road, $440,000, 02/22/23
Wilbur C. Pouncey, A & R Family Investments LLC, 909 Houston St., $5,000, 02/22/23
Rosaileen Lingo, Echo Properties LLC, 3634 Lingo Road, $31,000, 02/22/23
Larry L. Wise and Joan Wise, David Goodwin and Judson Michcayla Goodwin, 112 Designer Circle, $191,900, 02/22/23
River Bottom Timber LLC, Karen Baumer, 0 North County Road 33, Columbia, $78,000, 02/22/23
Estate of Sherrill White and Testamentary Trust Created Under the Last Will and Testament of Sherrill White, Diann Waller, 247 Timbers Drive, $12,500, 02/22/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Betty W. Register, 452 Paxton Loop, $317,934, 02/23/23
Sharon D. Brown, Melanie G. Roberson, 121 N. Idlewild Path, $215,000, 02/23/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Jason L. Mims and Brittany M. Mims, 600 Sandbed Road, Newton, $352,244, 02/23/23
SOC Dothan Holdings LLC, Tim Gann and Jada Hiett, 1128 Highway 605, Taylor, $160,000, 02/23/23
D & J Enterprises LLC, Dovenishe Taylor, 218 Chevette St., Kinsey, $137,500, 02/23/23
Richard Hagedorn and Jennifer Hagedorn, Mark Barrett, 109 Telford Place, $384,275, 02/23/23
Brad Hayes and Christina H. Hayes, Christopher G. Heptinstall and Alexis Stinson Heptinstall, 403 N. Englewood Ave., $308,500, 02/23/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, William G. Kidd and Sook C. Kidd, 201 Windemere Lane, $637,770, 02/23/23
Shannon Longshore and Brittany Powell, BS Real Estate Property Management LLC, 701 Houston St., $20,500, 02/23/23
Kenneth Blaine Tucker and Elizabeth B. Tucker, Adam Larry Edwards and Allison Edwards, 400 Girard Ave., $865,000, 02/23/23
Tracy Dunning, Walter James Hamilton, 112 Shelley Circle, Ashford, 02/23/23
Kayla Doughtie, Billy Thorne and Linda Thorne, 108 Richberry Drive, $135,000, 02/23/23
Christopher David Rockwell and Marah Danielle Rockwell, Samantha Jewellee Curry and Kevin Thomas Russell, 2306 Kristi Lea Drive, $155,000, 02/23/23
Rebecca Chambless, Leroy Longnecker and Beverly Longnecker, 350 Brushfire Drive, $180,000, 02/23/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Angela T. Wright, 537 Ridgeland Road, $268,605, 02/23/23