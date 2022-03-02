Houston County real estate transfers Feb. 22-Feb. 24, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Pamela R. Melton, Administrator of Estate of Clark Melton, Raymundo Valerio Cisneros, 1758 Truitt Road, Gordon, $624,858, 02/22/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 344 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 02/22/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 324 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 02/22/22
Christopher D. Booth, Jerry Hunter and Vicky Hunter, 507 North Bay Springs Road, $265,000, 02/22/22
David McKeithen, as Personal Representative of The Estate of Thomas Houston Kelley, James Vincent Viggiano III, 1208 Circleview Drive, $145,000, 02/22/22
Curtis Edwin Hardy, Michael Davis Jr. and Lauren Nichole Davis, 47 Spring Hill Road, $200,000, 02/22/22
Richard F. Watts Jr., Richard F. Watts Jr. and Tiffany K. Watts, 810 Mayfair St., $35,103.50, 02/22/22
Stephanie Bradley, Charlotte Shirley, 644 E. Cottonwood Road, $53,000, 02/22/22
Michael Albert Higgs a/k/a Michael Ablert Higgs and Dreama S. Higgs, Daniel M. Smith, 3901 Pebble Creek Lane, $335,000, 02/22/22
Angela J. Mason, Karleen S. Johnson, 105 Plymouth Lane, $144,900, 02/22/22
Gabriel Hall, Stacy L. Whitehead and Dan Allen Whitehead Jr., 3300 Singletary Road, Slocomb, $34,500, 02/22/22
Janice Lybrand, Shawn M. Peters, 201 Orleans St., $450,000, 02/22/22
Shawn M. Peters, Sandra H. Dykes, 210 Craftsman Drive, $275,500, 02/22/22
Sandra H. Dykes, John Bitner Dunford and Pamela Witt Dunford, 229 Morning Glory Lane, $278,650, 02/22/22
Strong Guyton Bruner Jr. and Linda H. Bruner, Justin David Kirkland and Megan Rebecca Smith, 403 Main St., Ashford, $175,000, 02/22/22
Sara Andrews, David S. Painter, 106 E. Bluemont Court, $174,900, 02/22/22
Mara Lee Floyd f/k/a Mara Lee Faye, Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments, 211 Reid Drive, $68,000, 02/22/22
Todd Brannon and Kelli D. Brannon, Trustees of Dillard-Brannon Revocable Family Trust, James G. Scharver and Andrea J. Brackett-Scharver, 205 Woodleigh Road, $183,000, 02/22/22
Jon Gray and Lillian Gray, Ethan Blair and Shana Blair, 132 Wentworth Drive, $415,000, 02/22/22
James H. Holmes et al, Raynor Clifton, 301 N. Cherokee Ave., $302,500, 02/22/22
Estate of Elva R. Anderson, Jeffrey Scott Turner et al, 213 Okeechobee Drive, $200,000, 02/22/22
Kriser Homes South Inc., David Grace et al, 673 Littlefield Road, $272,000, 02/22/22
A D & D LLC, Krishtian Grace Ervin, 108 Hidden Sunset, $155,800, 02/22/22
Joshua A. Smith and Jessica H. Smith, Katlin Rouse, 117 Burlington Court, $159,000, 02/22/22
Paul M. Hughes, Andrew Scott Danford and Courtney Cherylane Danford, Waddell Road, Gordon, $8,995, 02/22/22
Joyce E. Hatton and Richard C. Blackford, Kelsie Victoria Riley, Cynthia Anne Milton and Shakym Watford, 308 Sprucepine Road, $249,000, 02/23/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Matin Properties LLC, 608 Ridgeland Drive, $206,500, 02/23/22
Thomas W. Paxton Jr. and Joy K. Paxton, LaTonya Chinelle Bryant, 1502 Montcliff Drive, $289,750, 02/23/22
Claire Elaine Brown, Lynn Brown, Bart Brown, Blake Lawrence Brown and Dwight Brown, W. Larry Harper and Janet E. Harper, Sec 24 T3N R26E, East Main Street, $7,500, 02/23/22
W. Larry Harper and Janet E. Harper, The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 0 E. Main St., $275,000, 02/23/22
W. Larry Harper and Janet E. Harper, North Florida Woodlands Inc., East Main Street, $25,000, 02/23/22
Brewer Construction Inc., Patrick Donnell Parker, 216 Wynnfield Way, $270,000, 02/23/22
David K. Hogg, Donald F. Wiemuth, 0 S. Jerusalem Road, Gordon, $15,000, 02/23/22
Richard D. Reivitt and Jamie Reivitt, Rohan A. Auld and Keneisha N. Auld, 411 Stone Ridge, Ashford, $457,500, 02/23/22
Sarah M. Wilson, Jamie Lee Reivitt, 118 Elmer Road, Ashford, $137,500, 02/23/22
Mortgage Guaranteed Investments LLC, RoadGlide Acquisitions LLC, 1000 Shorewood Drive, $163,000, 02/23/22
CKM Investments LLC, Thomas A. Culbreth, Lot 9 of 208 Hazelwood Ave., $85,000, 02/23/22
Annette Shaver, Todd Edward Swartzman and Joanne Q. Swartzman, 3775 Headland Ave., $215,000, 02/24/22
Thomas C. Strickland and Marsha Strickland, Mohammad Azad, 1127 S. Oates St., $115,000, 02/24/22
Suzanne Heath, SMB Land LLC, 157.15 acres, County Line Road, $2,514,400, 02/24/22
Vanessa Harris, Paul T. Hardy and Starla T. Hardy, 126 Wentworth Drive, $492,000, 02/24/22
Estate of Era H. Simms, Deceased, Tacala LLC, 3168 S. Oates St., $497,222.88, 02/24/22
Thomas B. Shirah and Whitney S. Shirah, Tayvien T. White, 67 Ready Road, Taylor, $40,000, 02/24/22
Shirley J. Hobbs, Van Hoai Nguyen and Linh Tran Truc Ngheim, 1206 Continental Drive, $73,000, 02/24/22
One MAH Trust, Jason E. Fraze and Tifany Kaye Fraze, Lot 4 Hayborn Road, Webb, $26,734, 02/24/22
Richard Talley, Ziegler Real Estate and Properties LLC, 303 Beulah St. and 205 Lanier St., $35,000, 02/24/22
Joe Pippin Collins, Patrick H. Davenport and Teresa L. Davenport, 126 acres off Hadden Road, Rehobeth, $542,000, 02/24/22
Cleveland Adams, George Adams, Charlotte Adams McCall and Brenda Adams Sanders, being and representing all the heirs at law of Henry Franklin Adams, Deceased, Cleveland Adams, 144 Cecil Varnum Road, $14,000, 02/24/22
Jeffery Charles Justice, Colton M. Justice, 3026 Gene Terry Road, Ashford, $150,000, 02/24/22
SMB Land LLC, PHIL Land Company LLC, 157.15 acres, County Line Road, $2,514,400, 02/24/22
James D. Thornton and Joy Junior Saffold, Glenn R. Jones and Gail E. Jones, 67 Rocky Creek Road, Ashford, $16,000, 02/24/22
Saftzof Ltd., Playmaker Properties LLC, 3061 Westgate Parkway, $299,000, 02/24/22
Ashley R. Beamon and Jace E. Beamon, Van H. Nguyen and Linh Tran Truc Nghiem, 2309 Creekwood Drive, $119,000, 02/24/22
Daniel N. Lasal, Alan G. Fowler, 108 Inalaura Court, $233.000, 02/24/22
Haywood H. Simms Jr., Vincent S. Stalba, 603 Langley Drive, $55,000, 02/24/22
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Matthew R. Patrick and Anna B. Patrick, 1004 National Road, $427,900, 02/24/22
TarH2O Properties LLC, P5 LLC, 135 N. Foster St., $450,000, 02/24/22
Anita Harrell Calano, Michelle Lynn Calano and Jennifer Ann Calano, Eliu Cepero and Arletty Castro, 12928 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $20,000, 02/24/22