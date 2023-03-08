Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 440 and 342 Paxton Loop, $116,000, 02/27/23
John Lucas Inc., Brenda K. Harden, 4869 Prevatt Road, Ashford, $235,000, 02/27/23
Brad Hayes, Isaac C. Franks and Makynlee A. Franks, 1117 Cynthia Drive, $120,000, 02/27/23
Veritas Fort Pierce LLC, Coral Jazz Inc., 719 Hutchins St., $38,000, 02/27/23
DST Partners LLC, James Welton Short and Candace Nicole Short, Lots 6, 7 and 8, Liberty Road, Pansey, $167,500, 02/27/23
Jacob Jonathan Schroeder, William Tanner Barefield and Jessica Franklin Barefield, 0 Valley Court, Midland City, $34,000, 02/27/23
Charles Hunter Wise and Courtney Anne Wise, Kristen Amber Steeves, 206 Chase Ridge Drive, $240,500, 02/27/23
Gregory T. Williams and Priscilla D. Williams, G5 LLC, 604 Virginia Drive, $87,000, 02/27/23
Robert Carlson Smith and Lydia Adine Smith, Matthew Lloyd Seabert and Sung Me Seabert, 283 Holland Road, Newton, $375,000, 02/27/23
DST Partners LLC, Willie Shane Ingram and Chelsea Elizabeth Ingram, Lot 9, Liberty Road, Pansey, $89,467, 02/27/23
Jimmy Mashburn and Kitty Mashburn, Calvin Ellis Young, 91 November Road, Ashford, $60,000, 02/27/23
Harold F. Jones, Jessica Ann Whittle, 907 Lee Boy Road, Newton, $204,900, 02/27/23
Toby W. Shiver and Rachel S. Shiver, Donna Lord Cantrell, 226 Okeechobee Drive, $206,000, 02/27/23
Jane Wallace f/k/a Jane Carole Norton, Juan Orlando Adorno and Steven R. Overby, 1521 Catalina Drive, $220,000, 02/27/23
Jacob Daniel Avery and Cara Avery, Harold Anthony Taylor, 80 Marybeth Lane, Webb, $155,000, 02/27/23
Nicholas David Money and Macey Money, Jacob David Avery and Cara Gandy Avery, 585 Dean Road, Slocomb, $256,500, 02/27/23
Alex M. Fleming, WH Cash Offers AL LLC, 201 Roberts St., $80,631.89, 02/27/23
Destiny Weaver, DDCU IV LLC, 0 Broad St. and 72 Depot St., Webb, $120,000, 02/27/23
Darrell Cole and Charity Cole, Douglas Blankenship and Helen Blankenship, 993 Suggs Road, Headland, $430,650, 02/27/23
Shirley Hall, Gary Hall, 103 Tatnall Drive, $125,300 (one-half assessed value), 02/27/23
Ida N. Todd, Robert Zachery Zbinden and Karen Zbinden, 9 Williamsburg Place, $251,000, 02/27/23
Bryant Morrell, Zachary Voorhees and Mary Voorhees, 5708 S. State Highway 109, Slocomb, $115,000, 02/27/23
Carolyn Benton, Bedsole Rentals LLC, 1202 Wedemeyer Road, $50,000, 02/27/23
Asher G. Cotton and Nicole L. Cotton, Steven K. Shea and Anita Joy Shea, 511 Collingswood Drive, $198,000, 02/27/23
Don A. Trimnel and Donna L. Trimnel, Joshua A. Robertson and Valerie M. Robertson, 3+/- acres, Ludmor Road, $50,000, 02/28/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Eric Christofer Brumbaugh and Hailey Tew Brumbaugh, 160 Sandbed Road, Newton, $372,032, 02/28/23
Othel Ming Dynasty LLC, Pascuel Sebastian Martin and Juana Sebastian Martin, 110 Hagler Road, $54,000, 02/28/23
Hugh A. Peacock and Mary W. Peacock, Garrett Bruce Daniels and Lacey M. Daniels, 806 Mayfair St., $115,000, 02/28/23
River Bottom Timber LLC, Edward and Sandra Osheim, acreage in Columbia, $60,000, 02/28/23
Lora Jan Laney, Benjamin T. Ayers and Dina Ayers, 125 Lilac Lane, $212,000, 02/28/23
Charles Kevin Watson and Carla A. Watson, Chloe Elizabeth Bowden and Evan Nathaniel Rice, 668 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $259,900, 02/28/23
Diego Santiago-Pravia and Mylie Rebecca Nichols, Melissa Arpin, 3004 Hillary Hill Road, $214,000, 02/28/23
John Matthew Webb and Allison Killough Webb, Catherine Kuylen, 303 Courtland Drive, $285,000, 02/28/23
Sean Hyde and Whitney Hyde, Eddie Lundy Properties LLC, 115 Lakeside Drive, $208,000, 02/28/23
M4 Residential LLC, Carla A. Watson and Charles Kevin Watson, 5631 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $292,500, 02/28/23
William C. and Lucas J. Hughes, Mitchell and Catherine Danford, parcel on Ramer Loop Road, $480,000, 02/28/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Alfredo Rodriguez and Maria Rodriguez, 118 Asbury Park, $384,148, 02/28/23
Lynn D. Miley and Ramona Miley, Michele P. Parra and Joe R. Parra, 205 Pine Hills Drive, $163,300, 02/28/23
Lee James DeGroot and Sharon Denise DeGroot, Matthew K. Downing and Ashley Q. Downing, 155 Sandbed Road, Newton, $303,000, 02/28/23
Saftzof Ltd., Joshua Burk and Shelby Burk, 0 Helms Road, $85,000, 03/01/23
Judy A. Burks and William David Burks, William W. Ingram, 104 Vixen Court, $180,000, 03/01/23
Bob the Builder LLC, Michael Wilson and Alexandria Wilson, 6882 S. County Road 55, Cottonwood, $249,750, 03/01/23
3G Construction LLC, Cody Allen Brunson, 27 Lizzy Court, Cowarts, $265,000, 03/01/23
Michael James Wilson Jr. and Alexandria McCrae Wilson, Joshua Fails and Emily Suzanne Fails, 12511 S. County Road 33, Cottonwood, $272,000, 03/01/23
Jak LLC, G5 LLC, 1303 Woodland Drive, $91,500, 03/01/23
Mary Angeila Sheppard, Jose Alejandro Ramirez Sanchez and Tania Castellanos, 00 Box Road, Lot 1, $35,000, 03/01/23
Mary Angeila Shepard, Andrew Brunner and Barbara Brunner, 00 Arrow Lane, Lot 4, $37,100, 03/01/23
Elizabeth Whaley and Timmera Whaley Omidire, Empowered to Prosper Investments LLC, 467 S. St. Andrews St., $90,000, 03/01/23
Terry E. Nix and Virginia T. Nix, Julia Marie Harrison, 2637 Halls Mill Road, $135,000, 03/01/23
Sharon Sizemore, Stephen A. Davis and Candice Lassiter, 102 Greenridge Road, Taylor, $130,000, 03/01/23
Shiloh Brewer, Sarah Jean Brewer, Sharon B. Alexander, and Sharon B. Alexander, Administrator of The Estate of Shirley J. Brewer, Ronald J. Moeck and Ruth E. Moeck, 207 Rusty Drive, $219,900, 03/01/23
Ricky Allen Quattlebaum and Mariah Quattlebaum, Rashun Oliver, 304 Pine Hills Drive, $137,000, 03/01/23
Brewer Construction Inc., Ricky Quattlebaum and Mariah Quattlebaum, 1126 W. Cook Road, Taylor, $299,500, 03/01/23
SHW LLC, Gordon Oresti, 6952 S. Park Ave., $52,000, 03/01/23
Teresa J. Gibson and Robert W. Gibson Sr., Kristen Leigh Hyde and Lee Hunter Hyde, 118 Bozeman Way, $435,000, 03/02/23
Applefield Six Family Limited Partnership and Denver Limited Partnership, JMC Properties LLC, 0 North Rocky Creek Road, Ashford, $15,000, 03/02/23
Henry Quintero Real Estate LLC, Marcus Tyrone Solomon, 61 Olaff Road, Cowarts, $261,000, 03/02/23
Daniel W. Lowry Jr. and Mallory L. Lowry, Lauren Anderson and Starla Anderson, 0 Eddins Road, $500, 03/02/23
Lauren Anderson and Starla Anderson, Daniel W. Lowry Jr. and Mallory L. Lowry, 0 Eddins Road, $500, 03/02/23
John Coleman, James Lane, 1013 Cowarts Creek Road, Ashford, $135,000, 03/02/23
Helms Farms Inc., Dancin Properties LLC, 1212 Valley Forge, $43,500, 03/02/23
Keith Bailey, Michael Hall, 106 Crescent Drive, $116,000, 03/02/23
William E. Trawick and Hazel A. Trawick Irrevocable Trust, Lana L. Allen, 5893 Fortner St. (1.0 acre) and 0 Fortner St. (0.367 acre), $166,500, 03/02/23
Estate of L.F. Andrews, Dan B. McKenzie, TBD Westgate Parkway, $650,000, 03/02/23
Wheeler Metal Works LLC, Ryno Russell LLC, 561 Murray Road, $290,000, 03/02/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Molika Phour and Chin Phour, 70 Beckett Lane, Newton, $263,940, 03/02/23
Joshua L. McKeown, Robert C. Lester and Christina Ilias Lester, 104 Willow Oak Place, $349,900, 03/02/23
Guirreck Jamar Walton and Taiisha Walton, Reginald J. Greenwood and Jackelyn M. Greenwood, 101 Clam Gulch Court, $48,000, 03/02/23