Houston County real estate transfers Feb. 28-March 3, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

John Lucas Inc., Sheila Jo Taylor, 4914 Prevatt Road, Ashford, $232,500, 02/28/22

Beacon Properties LLC, Cameron N. Ball Investments LLC, 1212 S. Bell St, 1213 S. Bell St, and 1302 S. Bell St., $123,000, 02/28/22

Isaac S. Burchfield, Phuong Thi Bich Ho, 210 Junaluska Ave., $137,500, 02/28/22

Lisa Dillard Henderson, Trustee of Bobby C. Dillard Irrevocable Living Trust, Custom Roofing LLC, 822 Wimbledon Drive, $205,000, 02/28/22

Joseph Waters, Suzanne H. Heath and Wiregrass Exchange Services LLC as Qualified Intermediary for Suzanne H. Heath, 213 Dahlia Drive, Taylor, $110,000, 02/28/22

James S. Butler MD, Trustee of Eulalene S. Butler Irrevocable Trust, Suzanne H. Heath and Wiregrass Exchange Services LLC as Qualified Intermediary for Suzanne H. Heath, 105 Roanoke Way, $175,000, 02/28/22

Ideal Property Holdings LLC, Daniel Jakelsky and Susan P. Jakelsky, 301 Simms Road, $65,000, 02/28/22

Bernardo Jose De Faria, Suzanne H. Heath, 109 Trunbury Drive, $212,000, 02/28/22

Kimberly Dawn Gautney, Suzanne H. Heath, 232 Okeechobee Drive, $217,000, 02/28/22

John Manning and Pam Vanderver Manning, James Houston Holmes and L. Callen Boggs Holmes, 32 Woodmere Drive, $435,000, 02/28/22

Phillip Lamar Pinyan and Dana M. Pinyan, Suzanne H. Heath, 1004 Shorewood Drive, $219,000, 02/28/22

Timothy Myers and Kristin Myers, Suzanne H. Heath, 110 Bluffton Road, $236,000, 02/28/22

Beacon Properties LLC, DLBratton Enterprises LLC, 1201 Robbins St., 743 E. Selma St., 201 Highland St., 1307 Judson St. and 1706 Squire Court, $300,000, 02/28/22

Kaci Blue King, Cory Randall Gill, 490 Barfield Road, Cowarts, $145,000, 02/28/22

Ronald Keith Bond, Barbara Bond, Ryan Bond and Beverly Bond, Peter Barr, 274 Thomley Road, Newton, $102,000, 02/28/22

Christina R. Kilpatrick, Brian D. Bochman, 113 Tablerock Court, $245,000, 02/28/22

Sharon Galard, Eva J. Spurlock, 162 Blair Lane, $20,000, 02/28/22

Anna Miliner, Anthony Henderson and Tina Henderson, 1204 Decatur St., $72,500, 02/28/22

McGovern Properties LLC, Clayton Thomas Risner and Kaitlin Nichole Graves, 166 Radford Circle, $123,000, 02/28/22

Steven Casey Smith and Michelle Smith, Andrew Shayne Outlaw and Christa Outlaw, 391 Bruner Road, $649,900, 02/28/22

CDMG LLC, Joshua C. Ingram, 502 Chinook St., $88,500, 02/28/22

James T. New and Vicky New, Jeremy Johnson and Tiana Johnson, 221 Asphodel Drive, $659,900, 02/28/22

Juanita Ward, Robert D. Huddleston and Virginia LeNee Clements-Huddleston, 174 Radford Circle, $148,000, 02/28/22

Maria Scherer Pauley and Randy Jay Pauley, M. Terry Ullmann and Ramona G. Ullmann, 117 Nottoway Boulevard, $600,000, 02/28/22

Sun-Flower Group, Maxine Williams and Krystle Sorey Graham, 200 Emmons Drive, $30,000, 02/28/22

Philip G. Granberry, Kenneth N. Granberry and Nancy C. Granberry, Brandon Henderson, 258 Jersey Drive, Ashford, $32,000, 02/28/22

One MAH Trust, Charles Woodall II and Allison Woodall, Lot 7 Benton Store Road, Columbia, $25,000, 02/28/22

John Lucas Inc., Crisshada Lanae Rogers, 764 1st Ave., Ashford, $165,000, 02/28/22

Janet Welch, Audrey Green and Leo Green, 123 N. Lindburg Road, Ashford, $118,750, 02/28/22

Daniel L. Greenslet Jr. and Patsy C. Greenslet, Leonard E. Walters Jr., Enon Road, Webb, $165,000, 02/28/22

Scott W. Harm and Laura C. Peterson, Julie Rodrigues and Eric Alan Rodriguez, 629 Farrah Circle, $247,000, 02/28/22

Jason R. Terry and Baily S. Terry, Sandra Hight Lambert, 201 Denise St., $170,000, 02/28/22

Johnathon Trey Shelley and Morgan C. Shelley f/k/a Morgan Rachel Cain, Jason Robert Terry and Baily S. Terry, 1416 W. Cook Road, $210,500, 02/28/22

Jonathan William Taylor and Lee Ann Taylor, Debra A. Holder, 117 Designer Circle, $244,000, 03/01/22

Mary Beth Meadows f/k/a Mary Beth Maddox, George Michael Langford and Joan Langford, 204 Chloe Court, $225,000, 03/01/22

Coastal Asset Management LLC, Paris Williams and Kennis Williams, 107 Montana St., $30,000, 03/01/22

Houston County Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Willie Lee and Patira Patterson, Ciecierski Remodeling & Construction LLC, 990 Webb Road, $1,600, 03/01/22

Holden Eric Walding and Nicole Marie Walding, Daniel W. Lowry Jr. and Mallory L. Lowry, 5813 Eddins Road, $295,000, 03/01/22

Mary F. Gappa, Tri-Whitaker Investments Inc., 210 Franklin St., $29,000, 03/01/22

Mary F. Gappa, Tri-Whitaker Investments Inc., 607 Dusy St., $549,000, 03/01/22

Millard DuBose and Craig L. DuBose, Seth Taylor Harrison and Ashley Suzanne Harrison, 48 acres on Gilly Mill Road, Webb, $240,000, 03/01/22

CHMB Rentals LLC, ACL Farm LLC, TBD South County Road 85, Gordon, $650,000, 03/01/22

Joel Loudon, PC LLC, 832 S. Park Ave., $73,000, 03/01/22

Leo and Audrey Green, Smart Homes of the Wiregrass, Lots 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 Block B, Springview, Joe Cook Road, Cottonwood, $40,000, 03/01/22

Kriser Homes South Inc., Elaine Bryant, 111 Sandpiper Lane, $219,900, 03/01/22

Earnest McCoy, Janssen Lewis, 105 Parklane Drive, $94,500, 03/01/22

Now Properties LLC, Joshua Rashad Richards, Lot 15 and 16 Pine Hill Estates (Lisa Drive), Ashford, $6,500, 03/02/22

Andrew S. Outlaw and Christa L. Outlaw, Christopher M. Mims and Keely L. Mims, 236 Lincolnshire Way, $605,000, 03/02/22

Stephen Ray Hogan and Nancy J. Hogan, Stephen R. Michaelis and Mary Kathryn Michaelis, 201 Oak Hill Road, Newton, $350,000, 03/02/22

Ryan Bond and Beverly Bond, Christy Byard, 586 Hubbard Road, Newton, $260,000, 03/02/22

Cathy Moore, Megan Michelle Whitehurst, 119 Little Oak Court, $55,000, 03/02/22

Manley L. Cummins II, Personal Representative of Estate of Evelyn T. Cummins a/k/a Evelyn Cummins, Joshua Forester Tolar and Hannah Elizabeth Tolar, 114 +/- acres South County Road 75, Pansey, $335,000, 03/02/22

Carlos Curtis Hodges and Carlos Franklin Hodges, Zane Holland and Elizabeth Holland, 3 +/- acres off of Battles Road, $30,000, 03/02/22

Subhaschandra P. and Minalben S. Shah, Trustees of Subhaschandra P. and Minalben S. Shah Living Trust, and Vipul T. Shah, TWAS Properties LLC, U.S. Highway 231, $750,000, 03/02/22

Lindsay W. Ward, Gary S. Granger and Beth G. Granger, 215 Morning Glory Lane, $250,000, 03/02/22

Cynthia Lynn Petty as Personal Representative of the Estate of Mary Jeannette Braswell, Miguel Trujillo Sr., 4587 Pansey Road, Pansey, $135,000, 03/02/22

Janet Britton, Lynda Aitken and Karen Watts, Deven Golden and Tonee Alexis Penley, 1714 Haisten Drive, $180,000, 03/02/22

Estate of Duane Snell Walker a/k/a Duane Snell, Jefferson Calloway, 3106 Balfour Drive, $112,000, 03/02/22

Deloney and Gandy Timber Inc., Bradwick L. Amburgy, 15 acres, Webb Road, $78,750, 03/02/22

Lee and Susan Whitman, Joseph A. Canalejo, 3103 Clayborne Road, $153,500, 03/02/22

Zachary Love and Gabrielle Love, Van le and Trang Tu, 414 Mill Creek Circle, $250,000, 03/02/22

Alexander J. Thomas and Laurabeth G. Thomas, Jon A. Reed and Rainey O. Reed, 102 Allendale Court, $415,000, 03/02/22

Randall J. Gordon and Melody Pam Gordon, Benjamin Rexford Driscoll, 175 Watson Bridge Road, Kinsey, $190,000, 03/02/22

Merry Larke Huckeba Young and Kathryn Tina Huckeba, Suzanne H. Heath, 115 Woodcreek Drive, $167,500, 03/02/22

Savannah Taylor Kennedy and Anthony Braxton Kennedy, Suzanne H. Heath, 111 Sugarberry Road, $230,000, 03/02/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, The Woodard Living Trust, 548 Ridgeland Road, $248,812, 03/03/22

Christopher Douglas Booth a/k/a Chris Booth, Christopher Douglas Booth a/k/a Chris Booth and Dayna Lee, 782 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $490,000, 03/03/22

James Harrell and Kathy Harrell, Phillips Hampton Skipper and Kari Biggs Skipper, 6754 State Highway 605, $165,000, 03/03/22

3G Construction LLC, Michael L. Barrentine and Brenda Lasseter Barrentine, Lot 3 Block B King’s Crossing Subdivision, $22,500, 03/03/22

Sharlene Phillips, Richard A. Wilson and Loretta E. Wilson, 203 Rex Road, Newton, $24,000, 03/03/22

Daisia Loyless, James D. and Kaleigh A. Ard, 1472 Adkinson Road, Newton, $121,000, 03/03/22

Cecily Shipes, Suzanne Heath, 142 Princeton Drive, $230,000, 03/03/22

Ansley Whatley, Suzanne Heath, 210 Drake Drive, $250,000, 03/03/22

Jason Shiver, Chad Dean Properties LLC and JMW Properties LLC, Fuller Road, $55,000, 03/03/22

Susan Kennedy, Suzanne Heath, 2700 Nottingham Way, $129,900, 03/03/22

Kenneth E. Jackson and Beverly J. Jackson, Jacinta Manuel Alberto, 3204 Briarhill Road, $175,000, 03/03/22

Eleanor Bath, Stephen A. Bath and Diana B. Hancock, Suzanne Heath, 203 Bougainvillea Circle, $134,500, 03/03/22

Charles B. Napier, Brewer Construction Inc., 0 West Cook Road, Taylor, $32,000, 03/03/22

Benjamin Rexford Driscoll, Justin M. Kent, 152 Coral Lane, $128,500, 03/03/22

KDP Properties LLC, Jason Shiver, National Road, $63,500, 03/03/22

Johnny C. Mathis and Janet Mathis, Robles Rentals LLC, 209 Princeton Drive, $262,000, 03/03/22

Monnette Creamer and Brenda Cutchen, William Phares and Deborah Burks, 5455 Eddins Road, $270,000, 03/03/22

Linda S. Collins, Amy Miller, 2315 Third Ave., $130,000, 03/03/22

James Ralph Mize and Julie J. Mize, Stephen Ashley Davis, 1001 Moss St., $114,000, 03/03/22

Rebecca N. Kirkland, Kevin Pippin and Samantha Pippin, 1626 W. Selma St., $67,000, 03/03/22

Estate of John Vardamaskos, Richard W. Merritt and Gwendolyn T. Merritt, 109 Boxwood Court, $204,900, 03/03/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, William Thomas Peters and Amanda Sellers Peters, 396 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $583,000, 03/03/22

Jeffrey A. Boutwell and Jessica H. Boutwell, Samantha L. Kiley, 153 Ridgecrest Loop, $317,500, 03/03/22

Mark R. Williams, Luther Edward Ratledge and Tina Dawn Moreland, 55 Kimble Road, Cottonwood, $95,000, 03/03/22

Allen Barrentine and Lori Barrentine, Dan Lee Construction Co. Inc., 696 Berlin Road, $45,000, 03/03/22