Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Larry B. Duke and Catrina L. Duke, Thomas Parish, 1081 Forrester Road, $230,000, 02/06/23
Deborah Kathleen Kastle and Sherwood Martin Davis, Jimmy Kent and Candice Kent, 2751 S. Rocky Creek Road, Cottonwood, $330,000, 02/06/23
James H. Roney, Trustee of James H. Roney Revocable Trust, Oates Store LLC, 1919 S. Oates St., $259,900, 02/06/23
Kaye F. Knott Simmons and E. Dorman Simmons, Antonio Hill, 2918 County Road 4, Gordon, $270,000, 02/06/23
Dawn M. Cox, Douglas A. Mann, Robin M. Pettis, and Paul E. Mann, Deborah Kathleen Kastle and Sherwood Martin Davis, 1605 Cone Drive, $175,000, 02/06/23
Nakeshia Foster, Chad Freeman and Kellia Freeman, 338 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $198,500, 02/06/23
John E. Warren, Southern Grace Enterprises LLC, 123 Clover St., Gordon, $80,000, 02/06/23
Behzad Khazraee, Kortside AL LLC, 3801 Ross Clark Circle, $2,510,000, 02/06/23
Schmitz Properties LLC, Stephen Kyle Held and Aubrey Anna Held, 6 Walford Place, $385,000, 02/06/23
Curtis W. Downey, ALK Holdings LLC, 601 Langley Drive, $57,500, 02/06/23
Angel G. Torrez and Christina L. Torrez, Michaela Cunningham, 124 Miami Drive, $120,000, 02/06/23
Wendell S. Caldwell, Sean Christopher Cox, 2.00 +/- acres on Rocky Branch Road, $15,000, 02/06/23
Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Luke C. Pirtle and Stacey Leshelle Nicole Pirtle, 260 Sandbed Road, Newton, $319,900, 02/06/23
Abbey Residential LLC, 3G Investments LLC, 5.5 acres off Ross Clark Circle SW, $200,000, 02/06/23
Gralanat Enterprises LLC, OM 103 Palm Jean LLC, 102 Crescent Drive, $179,900, 02/06/23
Estate of Lavonia Harrington, Stephen Todd Phillips and Abigail Phillips, 4490 Kinsey Road, $455,000, 02/06/23
Alfred Banta, Hunter Patrick Sanders, 75 Biscayne Lane, $239,900, 02/06/23
Justin Wade Phillips and Jessica Heather Phillips, City of Dothan, 1502 Tacoma St., $310,500, 02/06/23
Ashton Jernigan and Ronnie Jackson, Michelle Cleckler Hooper, 7242 S. County Road 81, Gordon, 02/07/23
Lester Hutchinson, Mark Hutchinson, 2503 Evans Drive, $120,000, 02/07/23
Robert Risner and Wanda Kay Risner, Malcolm A. Burke III and Andrea A. Burke, 3045 County Road 9, Newton, $275,000, 02/07/23
Mary Lou G. Easterling, Penny C. Thompson and Cynthia C. Sallas, 107 Royal Highlands Lane, $1,100,000, 02/07/23
Danny B. Forrester and Debby S. Forrester, ReDesigned Wealth LLC, 1209 Bradley Road, $75,000, 02/07/23
Estate of Bobby Joe Messer Sr., SHW LLC, 450 Sunrise, $40,000, 02/07/23
Robert Thaxton Smith III, Lavista LLC, 487 Maxines Lane, $75,000, 02/07/23
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Tamika Sheree Partridge Carroll et al, 215 Mairead Drive, $307,561, 02/07/23
Ruby Parrish, Steven Nicholas Jones, 217 E. Spring St., $18,000, 02/07/23
Hardy Hill and Lueretia Reynolds Hill, Shannan Rae Lowe, 1301 Fairlane Drive, $94,000, 02/07/23
Judy DeLoris Williams, Sarah Taylor, 638 Paulk Road, $119,000, 02/07/23
G. Lyle Charles Jr. and Brenda B. Charles, Eduardo G. Rodriguez Jr. and Teresa R. Rodriguez, 107 N. Roberta Ave., $210,000, 02/08/23
Latonja Reynolds, Tyrone Bryant, 204 Jeff St., $4,500, 02/08/23
Todd D. Diefenderfer, Todd D. Diefenderfer and Chad Diefenderfer, 505 Ranchero Circle, $78,000, 02/08/23
Billy C. Miller, Donna Gayle Carmichael, 39 Williamsburg Place, $215,000, 02/08/23
Joan M. Collins, Dease Investments LLC, 1201 Buena Vista Drive, $150,000, 02/08/23
Lillian West, Stanley David West, Beverly Knapp, and Terri W. Sowell, Georgia P. Cottom and Wendy D. Newsome, 12254 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $149,900, 02/09/23
Princeton Place Dothan LLC, PP Property LLC, 400 Burt Drive, $21,300,000, 02/09/23
Marlion Allen, Trevin Patrick Lorenzo Brown and Lori Brown, 302 Rebecca Ave., $155,000, 02/09/23
Healthwest Real Estate LLC, TMD 23 LLC, 502 Healthwest Drive, $1,400,000, 02/09/23
Dawanda Gregory and Shawn Gregory, Michael Irvin, 292 Dexter St., Webb, $95,000, 02/09/23
Phillip Jerome Staley and Phyllis L. Staley, Dominix W. Ball Sr., 401 Fox Valley Drive, $274,000, 02/09/23
Debbie Spence and Cathy Tindell, George Phillip Meredeth and Pamela Y. Meredeth, 210 Sprucepine Road, $205,000, 02/09/23
William Seth Goree, Private Holdings LLC, Lots 1-10 of Cotton Patch Acres subdivision on South County Road 33, Cottonwood, $150,000, 02/09/23
Harry Charles Burke and Romelyn Burke, Cary L. DuCharme, 104 Tiffany Drive, $370,000, 02/09/23
Christina Sotelo, William F. Meadows and Vivian Meadows, 501 W. Inez Road, $20,000, 02/09/23