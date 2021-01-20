Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 11-14, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Vealeta M. Paulk, Thomas Dale, 4932 E. County Road 8, Pansey, $23,500, 01/11/21
Darryl P. Buie, Hanco Global LLC, 1426 Hartford Highway, $135,000, 01/11/21
JKR Housing LLC, UMH AL Deer Run LLC, 3142 Flynn Road, $4,555,000, 01/11/21
Rebecca J. Parrish, Scotty Dykes, 502 E. Lafayette St., $7,500, 01/11/21
L. Donald Holland Revocable Trust, Sandra G. Parrish, TBC Holland Road, Newton, $19,100, 01/11/21
Aaron and Tanya Scott, Mathew and Teresa Moorefield, 1526 Hooper Cherry Road, $38,500, 01/11/21
Richard A. McKinley, Randy Watkins, 789 Broad St., Kinsey, $5,000, 01/11/21
Deloney Construction Inc., Jo A. Feltman and Joseph F. Feltman, 804 Pepperridge Road, $189,000, 01/11/21
Susan Scott, Armando Prado and Maria Erendira Rangel, 1076 McCoy Road, Cottonwood, $45,000, 01/11/21
Drew A. Kriser and Nathan Kriser, William A. DeLoach, Skipper Road, $51,900, 01/11/21
John A. Dolan and Paula B. Dolan, Timothy Jon Hogue and Joyce Carol Hogue, 317 Halifax Drive, $285,000, 01/11/21
John E. Smith, James M. Brown and Louise Brown, 1305 Travis Road, $29,000, 01/11/21
John E. Smith, Peachtree Hills LLC, 614 E. Adams St., $17,500, 01/11/21
Joseph J. Gallo and Dorothea F. Diaz, M4 Development LLC, Judge Logue Road, Newton, $280,000, 01/11/21
MTC Federal Credit Union, Amy Nicole Logan, 309 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $157,000, 01/11/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Christopher L. Hitchcock and Alexis Leenee Hitchcock, 165 Puent Drive, $251,449, 01/11/21
Wheelless Development Ltd., Starling WG LLC, 0 West U.S. 84, $775,000, 01/11/21
Robert Rex Fitch, Christopher Ferreira, 203 Creek Ridge Road, $358,000, 01/12/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Scott David Ferguson and Carla R. Ferguson, 100 Billings Trail, $361,013, 01/12/21
Chadwick Lamar Vann and Sandra Nicole Vann, Kenneth W. Lassiter and Rhonda G. Lassiter, 1705 Jimbo Road, Webb, $49,678, 01/12/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Alberto A. Fraticelli and Johanna Fraticelli, 400 Billings Trail, $418,940, 01/12/21
Robert Lee Jones, Angie Costello, 0 Strong Road, Ashford, $8,000, 01/13/21
Joseph Patrick Jones, Angie Costello, 152 Strong Road, Ashford, $8,000, 01/13/21
Michael E. Wilkins, Susan McSwean, 0 Earline Road, $20,000, 01/13/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Adam Tosado Arteaga and Sally Lopez Cruz, 250 Puent Drive, $259,680, 01/13/21
Houston County Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Sharon J. Reynolds, Henry Edward Dozier, 901 N. Alice St., $625, 01/13/21
Sylvia Dianne Barnes, Amy Lavern Hayward, 749 Paulk Road, $30,000, 01/13/21
John E. Smith, Gralanat Enterprises LLC, 6 Properties, $189,400, 01/13/21
Thomas Vernon Akers and Vickie Lynn Akers, Athena Ward and Codie Torres, 109 Inalaura Court, $211,000, 01/13/21
Charles A. Robertson and Arielle Robertson, Scott W. Harm and Laura C. Peterson, 629 Farrah Circle, $212,000, 01/13/21
Gena Lynn Jordan, Keith Lamont Jordan, 1214 Rampart Drive, $151,000, 01/13/21
Joyce Dunlap, Kathryn Elizabeth Ellison and Jeremy Lane Ellison, 99 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $181,500, 01/13/21
Sanders Construction Services LLC, Anita Johnson, 118 Sugarberry Road, $175,761, 01/14/21
Stephen R. Mixson, Frederica Russaw, 1007 Cabot St., $35,000, 01/14/21
Chad Dean Construction Inc., William Hunter Skipper and Sarah Rae Skipper, 6669 Eddins Road, $278,575, 01/14/21
Melissa Bukowski and Jamie Robert Bukowski, Paul Andrews, 201 Junaluska Ave., $114,900, 01/14/21
Resheda Laneka Weatherington Jackson, Steven Scroggins, 1806 Fairfield Drive, $106,000, 01/14/21
Bob the Builder LLC, Anthony White, 538 JW Rich Road, Kinsey, $245,500, 01/14/21
Simon J. Sokolowsky and Beverly Sokolowsky, Darrell Bratton and Leslie S. Bratton, 4583 Memphis Church Road, $258,000, 01/14/21
Benjamin S. Armstrong and Christina J. Armstrong, David A. Hill and Janice M. Hill, 418 Eton Drive, $280,000, 01/14/21
Jimmy R. Keen Jr. and Charlotte M. Keen, Zale Ingalls II and Ashley Ingalls, 747 National Road, $314,900, 01/14/21
Merrill Property Investments LLC, Beverly Demott Living Trust, 450 Oscar Godwin Road, $153,800, 01/14/21
Wade Sterling Kriser, Amanda Taylor, 1332 Skipper Road, $293,500, 01/14/21
Ryan Smith Redmon and Kayla Whitehead Redmon, Charles D. Blackmon Jr. and Melanie R. Blackmon, 780 Skipper Road, $212,000, 01/14/21
John E. Smith, Hope Homes LLC, 914 Lennox Ave., $35,000, 01/14/21
Integrity Investments Inc., William Randall Dease III and Jason Brant Dease, TBD Willie Varnum Road, Cottonwood, $10,000, 01/14/21
Arthur G. James, Taurean Tristan Garcia and William Bartley Allen Jr., 0 Roney Road, $65,000, 01/14/21
Pamela Longchamp, Todd Andrews and Kristin Andrews, Hopkins Road, Ashford, $3,000, 01/14/21
Haley Marie Winner, Richard Marvin Johns, 207 Superior Drive, $99,700, 01/14/21
Woodmen of The World Lodge #131, Life Chapel Ministries, 3148 Hartford Highway, $157,500, 01/14/21