Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 17-19, 2023

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
JoAnn Maddox, Oates Shop LLC, 668 S. Oates St., $222,950, 01/17/23
Diversified Real Estate Development Inc., D.R. Horton Inc.-Birmingham, Lots A1, A2, A4, A12, A13, A14, A15, B8, B9, B10, B11, B12, B13, B14, B15, B16, B17, B18, B19, C2, C3, C4, D4, D5, D6, D8, D12, D13, D14, D23, D26, D30, E22, E23, E24, and E26, Halls Creek Subdivision, $1,296,000, 01/17/23
Jason Teitloff and Maggie Gray Teitloff, Stuart N. Tullis and Jessica L. Tullis, 872 Westgate Parkway, $390,000, 01/17/23
Stuart N. Tullis and Jessica L. Tullis, Michael A. Donaldson and Jessica H. Donaldson, 403 Santolina Road, $200,000, 01/17/23
Theodore Allen Folsom and Ina Kim Folsom, Thomas Matthew Wilson and Teresa Gayle Wilson, 908 Orchard Circle, $365,000, 01/17/23
People are also reading…
Steven Finch and Kearran Finch, Ginger M. Harrison, 105 W. Roxbury Road, $185,000, 01/17/23
Katrina C. Hagler, Administrator of Estate of James I. Salter a/k/a James Ivery Salter, Cindy Yamileth Flores Perez and Rosa Amelia Perez Rodriguez, 1140 Fountain St., $26,000, 01/17/23
William E. Ramsdell Jr. and Shanna L. Ramsdell, BWC Holdings LLC, 1708 Choctaw St., $200,000, 01/17/23
Thomas E. Marsh, Personal Representative of The Estate of Charlotte A. Marsh, Thomas E. Marsh and Melissa Ann Marsh, 903 Sequoyah Drive, $100,000, 01/17/23
Andrew S. Brown and Katie P. Brown, Trameika Hawkins and Joe H. Lee Jr., 1000 Edinburgh Way, $315,000, 01/17/23
Bernard Bowskill, LQ Private Ventures 44, property on Peachtree Drive, $14,000, 01/17/23
Amanda Taylor, Rebekah S. Livingston, 2415 Pansey Road, Ashford, $31,898.26, 01/17/23
Sweet Home Real Estate LLC, Donald Luke Carmichael, 162 Radford Circle, $112,000, 01/17/23
Dalton Stealth f/k/a Dalton Stealth German, Allan B. Clements II and Mary A. Clements, 0 George Road, $165,000, 01/17/23
Christopher Berry and Brittani Berry, Lenarous Chambers, 205 W. Savannah St., $6,500, 01/17/23
Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Jeffrey S. Titrud and Elisabeth Titrud, 2102 Brookhill Road, $305,000, 01/17/23
Rebecca J. Parrish, Downtown Dothan Redevelopment Authority, two lots on the corner of Columbia Highway and Holman Street, $180,000, 01/17/23
Douglas M. Cole and Joann Cole, Richard P. Rabaglia Sr. and Connie Sue Miller, 105 Stargell Place, $179,500, 01/17/23
William G. Casey, Ronald Allen Morgan, 904 Canterbury Drive, $196,000, 01/17/23
M&T Bank, Lee Whitman and Susan Whitman, 3649 Lingo Road, $89,316.49, 01/18/23
The Oaks Group Inc., Clarence L. Raker and Darlene Raker, 111 Laney Lane, $363,940, 01/18/23
All In Credit Union, Christopher Michael Reeves, 904 Geiger Road, Headland, $75,000, 01/18/23
John Frank Nogalo III and Alexandra Bonak, Dustin Martin, 401 Sandbed Road, Newton, $299,900, 01/18/23
Robert Joseph Schoenfeld, Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert E. Schoenfeld, deceased, William Barrett Doughty II and Cynthia Lucille Doughty, 201 Birchwood Lane, $185,000, 01/18/23
Bob the Builder LLC, Anika McGriff, 6904 S. County Road 55, Cottonwood, $230,000, 01/18/23
Mary J. Miller and Martha G. Miller a/k/a Martha Gene Miller, Brett Allen Hoppes and Stacy E. Amos, 700 Pinecrest Drive, $149,900, 01/18/23
Sect Real Estate Holdings LLC, Danielle Hoke, 63 Redwing Road, Ashford, $116,000, 01/18/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Houston County Board of Education, 4.87 +/- acres, Rehobeth, $56,005, 01/19/23
Rebecca J. Parrish, Rivera Thomas Inc., 211 5th Ave., $7,000, 01/19/23
Rent It LLC, Brett Allen Coffell and Cynthia Lynne Thompson, 89 Lookout Lane, Kinsey, $20,000, 01/19/23
Garry Gilley and Amy Gilley, James C. Cochran Jr. and Sandi L. Cochran, 1509 Windmill Road, Newton, $13,000, 01/19/23
Janice A. McCann, Janice A. McCann and Michael P. McCann, 402 Hazelwood Ave., $36,000, 01/19/23
Ronald A. Payne, Personal Representative of The Estate of Jimmy Wayne Payne, Bedsole Rentals LLC, 804 Martin St., $66,000, 01/19/23
Ronald L. Pease and Linda R. Pease, Jon Phillip Davis and Anna Boone Davis, 401 Otter Pond Road, Cottonwood, $250,000, 01/19/23
Braxton Blake Lowe as Commissioner, Hasnain Meghani, 1205 Imperial Drive, $58,400, 01/19/23
Nathan Rogers, Townsend Price Industries LLC, 202 Pearce St., $52,000, 01/19/23
Martin H. Racke and Pamela J. Racke, Mark Partridge Miner and Cheryl J. Miner, 101 Red Cypress Run, Midland City, $450,000, 01/19/23
Watson & Downs Investments LLC, City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 42, Honeysuckle Road Project, $159,500, 01/19/23
Watson & Downs Investments LLC, City of Dothan, easement for Phase 1, Tract 42, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 01/19/23
Chapman Properties Inc., City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 21, Honeysuckle Road Project, $34,000, 01/19/23
Chapman Properties Inc., City of Dothan, easement for Phase 1, Tract 21, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 01/19/23
Christopher E. Stewart and Karina Stewart, John Aaron and Linda Aaron, 306 Billings Trail, $350,000, 01/19/23
Chapman Properties Inc., City of Dothan, easement for Phase 1, Tract 21, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 01/19/23
Tommie L. Barkley Jr., Lamar Hopson, 445 Nomad Circle, Kinsey, $20,000, 01/19/23