Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 23-26, 2023

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Bonzell Lewis, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., 1146 E. Burdeshaw St., $1,500, 01/23/23
Jennifer Price, James Larry Johnson and Patricia Nell Johnson, 0.5 acres off of Hughes Drive, $1,500, 01/23/23
Michael Paul Williams and Laurie Williams, J. Clomer Clark, 214 Roberts St., $55,000, 01/23/23
DDCU II LLC, Mark Anthony Howard, 0 Old Highway 84, Ashford, $72,500, 01/23/23
Kaci Renee Cloud and Leigh Ann Cloud, Graham Black, 1008 Lynn Jarvis Road, Kinsey, $200,000, 01/23/23
J&J Farms LLC, Jason Brown and Leah Brown, 12.249 acres, Lucy Grade Road and Highway 33, Ashford, $69,000, 01/23/23
Fredcus Tate, Rosie L. Tate, and Tangela Tate, Ryan Pantone, 105 Boxwood Court, $230,000, 01/23/23
People are also reading…
Elan Homes & Communities Inc., Heather Easterwood, 619 Littlefield Road, Taylor, $342.500, 01/23/23
Heather Erin Easterwood, Joshua Tyson, 112 Ridgecrest Loop, $280,000, 01/23/23
Joshua Tyson, Stacey Garrett and Ashlee Garrett, 96 Williamson Way, $595,000, 01/23/23
Katina Anderson, Paul Andrews, 512 N. Alice St., $77,240, 01/24/23
Roger Underwood and Cathy Underwood, Anais Rivera, 17 Monza Court, Kinsey, $111,000, 01/24/23
Robyn West Strom, Bradley Wright, 1007 and 1009 Deborah St., $80,000, 01/24/23
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., Danny E. West, TBD East Adams Street, $13,000, 01/24/23
Isis Hollis, Andre Hollis, Jennifer Hollis, and Yolanda Eidschun, My-Yi Nguyen, 300 Ross Clark Circle, $18,750, 01/24/23
Catherine Holland Danford as Administrator of the Estate of Drexil Hall Holland, Calvin Van Granger, 1251 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $25,000, 01/24/23
Norman Williamson and Theresa Williamson, Shaun Lindsey and Shawndrea Gethers-Lindsey, 5700 S. State Highway 605, Rehobeth, $469,093, 01/24/23
JDL Management & Consulting LLC, Bruce E. Rankin, 1402 Woodland Drive, $10,000, 01/24/23
Jamie Henderson, Personal Representative of Estate of Patricia Ann Hayes, Hayes Enterprises Inc., 604 Falcon Drive, $67,000, 01/24/23
Calvary Baptist Church Inc., Our Community Inc., multiple parcels in Houston County, $150,000, 01/24/23
John Preston Gause III, Tracy Moss and Donna Moss, 119 Copper Court, Midland City, $190,900, 01/24/23
Rebecca Sue Odom, Johnny Wayne Martin, and Danny Eugene Martin, DMO Properties LLC, 1400 Campbellton Highway, $75,000, 01/24/23
Jeffrey Emberton, Gene P. McFalls II et al, 1405 Eastwood Drive, $170,000, 01/24/23
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Karl Blumthal and Courtney Blumthal, 431 Hooper Cherry Road, $312,780, 01/24/23
Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Jackie Weems and Ricarder Franklin Weems, 964 S. Beverlye Road, $397,100, 01/24/23
Billy A. Doster and Jeanette Doster, Jake Richard Schmidt, 1602 Squire Court, $110,000, 01/24/23
Camilla Pecan Company, Adam Harrell Investments LLC, 2678 Reeves St., $193,100, 01/24/23
Trevor Enfinger, Jeffrey M. Grych and Kimberlye Y. Grych, 1333 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $262,000, 01/24/23
Mary Lois Parrish, Taylor Elise Boneau, 528 N. Park Ave., $135,000, 01/24/23
Caleb W. Smith and Katherine Smith and Sarah J. Eubanks a/k/a Sarah Eubanks, David Maybee, 232 Lace Drive, $215,000, 01/24/23
Jennifer Jenkins Ash, Kristin Lynn Jenkins, and Thomas L. Jenkins a/k/a Thomas Linwood Jenkins Jr., Anthony Brian McAllister and Devan Brannon McAllister, 627 Prestwick Drive, $379,500, 01/24/23
John Lucas Inc., Wesley Todd Willis and Rebecca Willis, 4855 Prevatt Road, Ashford, $244,000, 01/25/23
Hunter Ford Howland and Courtney Howland f/k/a Courtney Danielle Landon, Joshua Mitchell Burke, 1429 Cecil Varnum Road, $160,000, 01/25/23
Brent Espy, Lynne Espy, and Mary Kathryn Espy, W O Mack Inc., multiple parcels, Gordon, $412,500, 01/25/23
Lynne Espy, W O Mack Inc., multiple parcels, Gordon, $103,227.21, 01/25/23
SWTJ LLC, Cody S. Pickens and Mallory Pickens, 2763 Memphis Church Road, $90,000, 01/25/23
Rebecca J. Parrish, George Talley and Judy Talley, 1514 S. Oates St., $75,000, 01/25/23
Vicki Brown and Sabrina Blankenship, Terry Scott Brown, 205 Londonberry Drive, $125,208, 01/25/23
Roy L. Johnson and May Johnson, Jeffrey W. Saffold and Darlene Y. Saffold, 205 Young America Drive, $50,000, 01/26/23
John Hendricks a/k/a John Hendrickson, Robert M. Tucker, 114 Nashville Drive, $25,000, 01/26/23
Gualbert Guy Kankai, Keenen D. Hall, 1330 N. Range St., $4,300, 01/26/23
Jearld Vinson, Gilbert Holding LLC, 396 Cypress Street, 0 Cypress, 1260 Furnie Folks Road, Webb, 4375 County Road 203, 264 Butler Road, 275 New Hope Road, Slocomb, 266 Laura Lane, 0 Laura Lane, 407 Laura Lane, 395 Laura Lane, 381 Laura Lane, Newton, 0 Depot Street, Slocomb, $1,200,000, 01/26/23
Jared David Alexander and Amanda Paige Alexander, Johnathan Hayes and Tiana Daniele Hayes, 775 Skipper Road, $285,000, 01/26/23