Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 3-5, 2023

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Martha’s Farm LLC, River Bottom Timber LLC, 283.775 +/- acres, County Road 33, Columbia, $889,725, 01/03/23

DH Group LLC, Daniels Dothan AL LLC, 210 Speigner St., $470,000, 01/03/23

John J. Foster Jr. and Kathy K. Foster, Kosar J. Phan, Yen T. Phan, and Carolyn Phan Kao, 212 Stonegate Drive, $325,000, 01/03/23

Hae Y. Park and Youkyoung Choi, Leila Chanid, 114 Bozeman Way, $445,000, 01/03/23

Leni Rachel Alex, Angela Rene Sykes, 120 Ridgecrest Loop, $280,000, 01/03/23

David Mauldin, Sara Darst, 0 Memphis Church Road, $20,000, 01/03/23

Tracy Adams, Luis Alberto Rodriguez Quintana and Andrea Madeleine Rodriguez, 9197 S. Rocky Creek Road, Cottonwood, $66,000, 01/03/23

Cheryl Bates Christian and Jennifer Leigh Woodham, SB Land LLC, 816 N. Broad St., Cowarts, $27,000, 01/03/23

William F. Guilford and Brenda Guilford, Bertha Nicole Guilford, 2819 Westgate Parkway, $130,000, 01/03/23

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Christopher Douglas McCall and Jeanice Demay McCall, 515 Ridgeland Road, $239,200, 01/03/23

Sarah Hayward Lynch and James Timothy Lynch, Stephen Baggett and Sandra Baggett, 112 Berwick Court, $705,000, 01/03/23

Kimberly Brown, Executive Holdings LLC, acreage along Cottonwood Road, $75,000, 01/03/23

Alfred Saliba Corporation, William Lamar Daniels and Norene Christina Daniels, 608 Billings Trail, $379,500, 01/03/23

John David Henry and Retha Shelley Henry, City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 23, Honeysuckle Road Project, $37,000, 01/03/23

John David Henry and Retha Shelley Henry, City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 23, Honeysuckle Road Project, temporary construction easement, $500, 01/03/23

John David Henry and Retha Shelley Henry, City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 23, Honeysuckle Road Project, tree trimming easement, $500, 01/03/23

Samuel Robinson and Pamela Robinson, Daniel A. Deighton and Diana L. Deighton, 102 Bayberry Lane, $815,000, 01/04/23

Dothan Lodge No. 1887, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America, City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 41, Honeysuckle Road Project, $52,038, 01/04/23

Dothan Lodge No. 1887, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America, City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 41, Honeysuckle Road Project, two permanent easements, $500, 01/04/23

Dothan Lodge No. 1887, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America, City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 41, Honeysuckle Road Project, two tree trimming easements, $500, 01/04/23

William E. Herbert, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 19, Honeysuckle Road Project, $3,250, 01/04/23

Carolyn Fricke Wallace, Travis Lemire Joynes, 1206 Rendale Road, $327,000, 01/04/23

Endurance Capital Management LLC, Aldo Mariano Mendoza and Maria Valeria Baldino, 1307 Choctaw St., $179,000, 01/04/23

Larry B. Duke and Catrina L. Duke, Flathead Land Company LLC, 899 McCord Road, $314,600, 01/04/23

Insignificant LLC, Madison Earl Development LLC, 0 Moore Road, $550,000, 01/04/23

Steven N. Wise, Co-Trustee of Robert H. Wise Family Trust and Robert Wise, Trustee of Robert H. Wise Family Trust, Austin Tullis Cox, 3 acres +/- Ludmor Road, $45,000, 01/04/23

Pamela Floyd, Kimberly Riley, and Michael Ormes, Chavez Land LLC, 101 Maple Court, $70,000, 01/04/23

Mary A. Seely, Tony E. Williamson, 1637 Iris Road, $42,000, 01/04/23

Gary S. Wolf and Sharae E. Wolf, Kenneth Forehand, 215 Kirksey Drive, $420,000, 01/04/23

E. Ray Lewis and Caleb H. Lewis, Kristi McCauley, 605 Streyer St., $125,000, 01/05/23

Jordan Grider f/k/a Jordan A. Marsh and Grant Grider, Chase T. Weed and Sara A. Nelson, 3046 S. County Road 33, Ashford, $167,500, 01/05/23

Carmichael Investments of Properties LLC, Townsend Price Industries LLC, 1207 Robbins St., $52,000, 01/05/23

Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, Howard Armstead, Connie Armstead, and Ciera Armstead, 312 Brushfire Drive, $180,000, 01/05/23

Dothan Vineyard Christian Fellowship Inc., One MAH Trust, 149 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, $78,900, 01/05/23

RSB III LLC, One MAH Trust and Joshua Davis Blighton, 2.28 +/- acres on Dolphin Drive, $20,000, 01/05/23