Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 3-6, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Alfred Saliba Construction, Nicholas Crotwell Shepherd and Lauren Ruth Shepherd, 225 Magnolia Lane, $235,000, 01/03/22
Janie Smith, Shaki Mims, 1318 Mendheim Drive, $85,000, 01/03/22
Beacon Properties, Hope Homes LLC, 180 Malibu St., Kinsey, $65,100, 01/03/22
Rainier Homes LLC, William Banakos, 1875 Wicksburg Road, Newton, $214,286, 01/03/22
Beacon Properties LLC, Hope Homes LLC, 2510 Scott Road, $60,000, 01/03/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 511 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 01/03/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 493 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 01/03/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 458 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 01/03/22
Melba Lisenby, City of Dothan, 825 Dusy St., $8,500, 01/03/22
Hunter Blake Garrison and Amber M. Garrison, Jacob Walter and Audrey Walter, 855 S. Highway 123, Newton, $190,000, 01/03/22
NOW Properties LLC, Delmar R. Brooks and Melinda R. Brooks, 0 Union Hill Road, Cottonwood, $7,950, 01/03/22
NOW Properties LLC, Jerry Moore, 0 Brooks Drive, Cottonwood, $9,000, 01/03/22
Darryl B. Glanton, Personal Representative of Estate of Annie S. Glanton, Jasmine Dione Baker, 0 Rocky Branch Road, $87,000, 01/03/22
NOW Properties LLC, WP Home Repairs LLC, 0 Brooks Drive, Cottonwood, $19,800, 01/03/22
Mary R. Masterson, Walter E. Toombs, Joyce Cason Toombs and Walter Scott Toombs, 112 Sedona Lane, $269,900, 01/03/22
NOW Properties LLC, Robert Clayton Edwards Jr. and Deedra Lynn Plummer Edwards, 0 Union Hill Road, Cottonwood, $7,950, 01/03/22
Jared B. Jackson and Shannon W. Jackson, Sterling Realty LLC, 1307 Timbers Drive, $116,000, 01/03/22
Richard Neal Terrell and Mavis Terrell, Randal Scott Ingle, 602 3rd Ave., Ashford, $174,500, 01/03/22
Janice Gail Hodges, Trustee of Janice Gail Hodges Revocable Trust Agreement, Jennifer Kogut and Malcolm Eric Walker, 00 Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $50,000, 01/03/22
Gregory T. Cooper and Tammy G. Cooper, William Thomas Miller Jr., 487 Glenwood Estates, Kinsey, $271,200, 01/03/22
Shannon P. Benton, Christopher D. Sanders and Kathereen Marie Sanders, 313 Chapelwood Drive, $229,900, 01/03/22
David Mauldin, Elizabeth Kincey and Habakkuk Kincey, 524 Birchwood Lane, $201,900, 01/03/22
Timothy Justin Harrell and Kaci Harrell, Kinga Laura Harrison and Gregory D. Harrison II, 200 Peach Farm Road, Ashford, $185,000, 01/03/22
Richard Scott Rumley Sr., Crimson and White LLC, 223 E. Cottonwood Road, $130,000, 01/03/22
LMB LLC, Andrew K. Spivey and Jessica M. Spivey, 702 Grove Park Lane, $286,000, 01/03/22
Andrew K. Spivey and Jessica M. Spivey f/k/a Jessica K. Marshall, Casey Glenn Anderson, 306 Redbud Circle, $220,000, 01/03/22
Barbara L. Baird, GSMK Enterprises LLC, 48.68 surveyed acres, on Hubbard Road, Newton, $400,000, 01/03/22
Lee Whitman or Susan Whitman, Lacondala Bridges, 207 Adkins Court, $30,402.50, 01/03/22
The Oaks Group Inc., John Mathew James, 112 Laney Lane, $362,500, 01/03/22
WHP Southern Properties LLC, 4K Farms LLC, 705 and 709 Pinecrest Drive and 345 and 401 Coe Dairy Road, $740,000, 01/03/22
Kelly Lynn Clark, Personal Representative of Estate of Jack Frazier, Sykes Consulting Group LLC, 2048 W. Main St., $175,000, 01/04/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Scott Marshall Curtin and Stephanie Lynn Curtin, 211 Windemere Lane, $632,900, 01/04/22
Target 10 Investments LLC, Tina Louise Brown, 106 Wilburn St., $35,000, 01/04/22
Joan Williams, Tina Louise Brown, 2173 Mccallister Road, Slocomb, $125,000, 01/04/22
Willie Fred McNealey and Alice M. McNealey, PHNIQ Series 1 LLC, 2201 Brown St., $50,000, 01/04/22
Willie Fred McNealey and Alice M. McNealey, PHNIQ Series 1 LLC, 2205 Brown St., $50,000, 01/04/22
Willie Fred McNealey and Alice M. McNealey, PHNIQ Series 1 LLC, 2107 Brown St., $50,000, 01/04/22
Willie Fred McNealey and Alice M. McNealey, PHNIQ Series 1 LLC, 111 Todd Court, $50,000, 01/04/22
CKM Investments LLC, C & K Equity Partners LLC, Lot 10 of 208 Hazelwood Ave., $135,000, 01/04/22
Billy Andrew Fuller and Lisa B. Fuller, Phillip T. Stanley and Kaitlin B. Stanley, 301 Whatley Drive, $230,000, 01/04/22
Thelma Diane Davis Curtis, William Wright Curtis III, acreage, East State Highway 52, Columbia, $82,000, 01/04/22
William Wright Curtis III, Patsy Louise Davis Oliver and Brenda Kay Davis Moring, Justin Thomas and Stephen Myers, acreage, East State Highway 52, Columbia, $245,000, 01/04/22
Watson & Downs Investments LLC, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 4106 Napier Field Road, $483,509, 01/04/22
C & K Equity Partners LLC, Kang Hyun Lee and Eun Tung Bae Lee, 1002 Fieldstone Drive, $26,000, 01/04/22
Leslie Shane Kelly, Donald K. Nelson, 206 Ridgecrest Loop, $349,900, 01/05/22
Jimmy H. McGowan, Robert Olam Carroll and Mona Meshell Carroll, 2633 Robindale Drive, $20,000, 01/05/22
Collins White and Jessica White, Turner S. Jones and Mary O. Jones, 0 Choctaw St., $50,000, 01/05/22
Ervin Melton and Nancy Melton Hollis, John Melton, 1890 Melton Road, Gordon, $6,500, 01/05/22
Mollie Reynolds, John Melton, 0 Melton Road, Gordon, $5,000, 01/05/22
Nancy Melton Hollis, John Melton, 0 Melton Road, Gordon, $5,000, 01/05/22
Miguel Vail-Lopez and Ivan Vail-Delgado, Fabiola L. Zavala Guerrero, 779 N. Oates St., $60,000, 01/05/22
Leslie Wasdin Everett, Personal Representative of Estate of Barbara Wasdin, SM Capital LLC, 34 Blazer Drive, Kinsey, $134,900, 01/05/22
Donald Nelson, Billy Joseph Huckaby, 149 Ridgecrest Loop, $273,500, 01/05/22
Patricia Nielsen, William H. Burns IV, 813 Dusy St., $7,500, 01/05/22
SECT Real Estate Holdings LLC, Daniel Medeiros, 6105 Henry Mouring Road, $135,000, 01/05/22
Eddie Rivers Jr., Zenobia Long Doster, 1312 E. Newton St., $1,800, 01/05/22
William H. Burns IV, Jack Dempsey Senn and Ana Rose Delgado Ortega, 813 Dusy St., $35,000, 01/06/22
Efurd Properties LLC, Double T LLC, 6340 U.S. Highway 84 East, Cowarts, $180,000, 01/06/22
Nancy Mims Sloop, Raleigh Price, 3415 Huntington Place, $350,000, 01/06/22
Douglas Shane Sinquefield and Jason F. Baldwin, James M. Ware, 108 Roosevelt Drive, $110,000, 01/06/22
Harry David Miliner, Anna Janette Cherubini f/k/a Anna Miliner, 106 Tanner Court, $58,550, 01/06/22