Houston County real estate transfers Jan. 9-12, 2023

dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

John L. Thomas and Elizabeth Ann Thomas, Richard Dale Pfeiffer Jr. and Wilma Mae Dunbar, 3567 D Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $110,000, 01/09/23

The Oaks Group Inc., Jonathan K. Smith and Chelsea P. Smith, 114 Laney Lane, $379,300, 01/09/23

Johnny M. Andrews Jr., Joseph B. Lomangino and Julia E. Shelly, 105 Teal Trail, $240,000, 01/09/23

Paula Mathis and Wylie Mathis, Joshua S. Bradford and Emily Claire Bradford, 107 Sundance Lane, Midland City, $175,000, 01/09/23

Ann L. Spradley, Avery Anna Camp and Logan Thomas Herndon, 515 Girard Ave., $220,000, 01/09/23

Joseph Douglas DeMay and Joseph Edmund DeMay, James Harpe II, 711 Harrison Road, $295,000, 01/09/23

Lisa R. DeSercey, SA Fulford LLC, 36.04 +/- acres off of County Road 55, Cottonwood, $129,744, 01/09/23

Jo Ann B. Maddox, Tara Hubbard and Charles Paulk, 7129 Fortner St., $277,500, 01/09/23

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Reinetta Lewis, 903 E. Bunche St., $115,000, 01/09/23

Patricia Bohannon et al, Tim E. Tucker et al, 221 Maplecliff Drive, $240,000, 01/09/23

Britton Hughes and Lindsey Hughes, Chad Dean Construction Inc., 2467 Cumbie Road, Newton, $10,078.69, 01/09/23

Barbara Geraldine Lovato, Hannah Jordan and Carolyn Jordan, 107 Taybridge Lane, $245,000, 01/09/23

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., WP Home Repairs LLC, 118 Saint Johns Drive, $7,000, 01/09/23

Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, C & CF Properties LLC, 203 Thistlewood Drive, $168,000, 01/10/23

Jason Ledford and Lindsey Ledford, Todd Weaver and Candice Weaver, 0 Reardon Road, $9,300, 01/10/23

Daniel A. Deighton and Diana L. Deighton, Amanda D. Wiley and Scott C. Wiley, 5 Foxchase Drive, $890,000, 01/10/23

Joel Douglas Capra, Jacob Stanley and Jordan Stanley, 2 Danmor Place, $173,000, 01/10/23

Wiregrass Investments LLC f/k/a IVS Investments LLC, Karen Strickland, 0 U.S. Hwy. 84 West, Newton, $165,000, 01/10/23

Alan Dale Hauenstein and Denise P. Hauenstein, Lucas K. Abeln And Kimberly Marie Abeln, 109 Cobblestone St., $310,000, 01/10/23

Johnnie and Marilyn Golden, Tommy or Patsy Carter, 108 Fish Pynes Road, Pansey, $4,500, 01/10/23

Brooke J. Heard, Charles R. Heard and Deborah G. Heard, 305 Bracewell Ave., $105,000, 01/11/23

Melissa Wills and Nash Wills, Nathan Eric Harper and Rebecca Harper, 1622 Ashford Road, Ashford, $259,000, 01/11/23

Betty J. Dean Revocable Trust, Edmond Zlotea, 1100 Mendheim Drive, $35,000, 01/11/23

Parrish Family Trust, Thomas Anthony Savell and Geraldine Mueller Savell, Parcels 1 and 5 on Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $40,000, 01/11/23

Margaret K. Cheatham, Rodney James Anderson and Julene Anderson, 509 Baywood Road, $152,000, 01/11/23

RC Industrial LLC, 4MJB Properties LLC, 101 Industrial Blvd., Columbia, $800,000, 01/11/23

Carrie Lynn Shanklin, as Trustee of the Last Will & Testament of Sandra Fischer-Bullard, James Arnett and Melissa Arnett, 205 Sawgrass Drive, $355,000, 01/12/23

Michael A. Berry, Alex R. Lehneis and Donna Lehneis, 1303 Tacoma St., $149,900, 01/12/23

Eddie Johnson and Lloyd Keel, Riley James Arrington, 478 Burdeshaw Road, Headland, $138,000, 01/12/23

Jake Gandy, Kaylee B. Temples and Thomas Michael Martell, 104 Ruth Circle, Cowarts, $225,000, 01/12/23

James W. Wilson and Angela M. Wilson, Cynthia Joann Birks, 2605 Robindale Drive, $133,870, 01/12/23

Collier H. Espy Jr and William Griggs Espy, Gavin Gilbert and Angelica Gilbert, 0.05 acres parcel on south side of Gilbert residence located at 4217 Headland Ave., $750, 01/12/23

Vend Serve Inc., RUC Dothan LLC, 0.73 acres parcel on South Oates Street, $277,400, 01/12/23

Klapal Contracting Inc., The Oaks Group Inc., 108 Laney Lane, $50,000, 01/12/23

Millard DuBose and Craig L. DuBose, Seth Taylor Harrison and Ashley Suzanne Harrison, 21.284 acres on Gilley Mill Road, Webb, $106,420, 01/12/23

Linda Gail Santini, Personal Representative of Estate of Shirah Bryson, HDC Properties LLC, 109 Lilac Lane, $207,000, 01/12/23

Elizabeth Locascio, David Smith, 129 Callowhill Court, $176,000, 01/12/23

Tina M. Hart, Birgit A. Hart and Emmett Wynne Hart, Steven Caldwell and Mary D. Pippin, 2510 Stonebridge Road, $234,000, 01/12/23

