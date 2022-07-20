Houston County real estate transfers July 11-14, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Eliu Cepero and Arietty Castro, James Mavis Reid II, 855 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $151,000, 07/11/22
Marcus Tyler Farmer, Tiffany Farmer, and Max Farmer, Dustin Hughes and Shalie Hughes, 20 McEachin Road, Cowarts, $60,000, 07/11/22
Hanna B. Mills, Elaine Chandler, 1638 Kirkland Road, Cottonwood, $10,000, 07/11/22
Joseph Clayton Thomley and Amanda Thomley, Miata Morgan, 2304 Creekwood Drive, $110,000, 07/11/22
Todd Michael Sobry, Jasmine Townsend and Malik Townsend, 2441 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $290,000, 07/11/22
Kenneth R. Ford, Vincent Toreance Owens II and Karrion Owens, 401 Denise St., $185,500, 07/11/22
Elaine Gail Rogers, Randall Roland, 200 Nomberg Road, Ashford, $40,873.48, 07/11/22
People are also reading…
Cheryl A. Williams, Personal Representative of Estate of Edward W. Mosser, Bob Lawrence Rivers, 125 Paul Revere Run, $235,740, 07/11/22
Gary T. Clark, Jesse N. Adams, 105 E. Marion Drive, $94,500, 07/11/22
Dale A. Gaddis and Amy M. Gaddis, Billy Shaun McGhee, 109 Boardwalk Place, $388,900, 07/11/22
Ethan Blair and Shana Blair, Robert C. McLean and Carla P. McLean, 132 Wentworth Drive, $435,000, 07/11/22
L. Donald Holland, Trustee of The L. Donald Holland Revocable Trust, Donald J. Peters Jr. and Danise W. Peters, 4160 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $125,000, 07/11/22
Jack Douglas Preston, Chadwick R. Barrentine, 105 Fox Hollow Way, $96,900, 07/11/22
Jessie J. O’Neal, Felix Yamil Hernandez and Linda Hernandez, 1511 Virwood Drive, $132,561, 07/11/22
Larue McWaters and Bullbat Properties, Yolanda Natalie Ceron and Agustin Ceeon-Hernandez, approximately 1.414 acres, South State Highway 605, $35,000, 07/11/22
Larue McWaters, Bullbat Properties, and Norman and Theresa Williamson, Yolanda Natalie Ceron and Agustin Ceron-Hernandez, approximately 1.309 acres, South State Highway 605, $35,000, 07/11/22
Christopher Johnson, Amanda Talley, 4612 Guy Branch Road, Gordon, $3,000, 07/11/22
Billy Bruce Pybus, Teresa McNeill, Shelia P. Sirmans, and Patti Brackin, William Duward Sanders and Jeannine Sanders, 1026 Crawford Road, Cowarts, $175,000, 07/11/22
William Scott Sanders, Town of Kinsey, 0 Sanders Road, Kinsey, $75,000, 07/11/22
Wende Elizabeth Bowman and Paul Eugene Bowman, Violette Holdings LLC, 705 Vasser St., et al, $90,000, 07/11/22
Kenneth A. Dean and Barbara J. Dean, Daniel Brady Anderson and Jennifer Ann Anderson, 1911 Northside Drive, $295,000, 07/11/22
Kriser Homes South Inc., Jennifer Baryla, 234 Spyglass Road, $14,000, 07/11/22
Felicia Baker, Jack Wood and Kelly Wood, 703 Hedstrom Drive, $108,000, 07/11/22
Joyce Robertson, Henry Jackson and Teri Laine Jackson, 113 Red Cypress Run, Midland City, $469,900, 07/11/22
Life Estate of Linda Ann Whitehead, Angela Dougherty and Joseph Dougherty, 264 Melrose Lane, $192,900, 07/11/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, David Dawkins and Patty Dawkins, 506 Ridgeland Road, $270,000, 07/12/22
Larry Wayne Pike and Elizabeth Neal Pike, Jacob Alexander Creel and Jordan Hobson Creel, 218 Woodland Drive, $575,000, 07/12/22
Integrity Investments Inc., James Watts and Peggy Watts, State Line Road, Cottonwood, $10,250, 07/12/22
James Watts and Peggy Watts, Carrbel Cruz Cabrera, State Line Road, Cottonwood, $15,500, 07/12/22
Madie L. Moulton, Robert G. Bernard and Nancy L. Sykes-Bernard, 337 Middleton Road, $480,000, 07/12/22
Steven L. Hodge, Mickala S. Welsch and Brent Welsch, 433 Grace Drive, Newton, $566,250, 07/12/22
Richard Talley, Andrea Long and Travis Daniel Long, 706 State Ave., $73,500, 07/12/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Brian Mason and Courtney Mason, 203 Windemere Lane, $599,700, 07/12/22
Kyle Banks and Vanessa Banks, Christopher Cook, 1390 Webb to Kinsey Road, Webb, $226,500, 07/13/22
Fredrick McClain, Debra Anthony Murphy, 1675 S. Saint Andrews St., $115,000, 07/13/22
Cody S. Pickens and Mallory M. Pickens, Adam M. Kunkle, 100 Yaupon Court, $251,000, 07/13/22
Revive Financial LLC, Living Lavishly LLC, 304 S. Ussery St., $10,450, 07/13/22
Living Lavishly LLC and Get Smart Investors Inc., Corey McClendon and Mary McClendon, 304 S. Ussery St., $75,000, 07/13/22
Thomas Riley, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 181 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $253,057, 07/13/22
Kerry D. Laseter and Billy J. Laseter, Katrina G. McClay and Nell Wiggins Green, 756 Broad St., Kinsey, $50,500, 07/13/22
Double T LLC, Jeff Key, 210 3rd Ave, Ashford, $15,000, 07/13/22
Thomas A. Shirley, Jeff Key, 208 3rd Ave., Ashford, $45,000, 07/13/22
H & K Ltd., SmartBank, 170 E. Main St., $500,000, 07/13/22
Philip G. Granberry, Kenneth N. Granberry, and Nancy C. Granberry, Trustees of the Myras E. Granberry and E. June Granberry Irrevocable Trust, William Wyatt Shiver and Mary A. Shiver, 80.38 +/- acreage, Womack Road, Cottonwood, $321,520, 07/13/22
Barbara Lee, E & G Leak Enterprise LLC, 1009 Jonathan St., $65,000, 07/14/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Tamekia Leshando Holston, 524 Ridgeland Road, $247,500, 07/14/22
Estate of Robert Dallas Smith, Michael Harrison and Leketha Harrison, 309 Rimson Road, $56,300, 07/14/22
John W. Roney and Laurie Christine Roney, Zachary Hurst and Jennifer Lee Hurst, 110 Eufaula Drive, $220,600, 07/14/22
David Tyler Barrett and Brittney Barrett, Ray Finedore and Pamela Jean Finedore, 312 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $261,000, 07/14/22
McLaughlin Properties LLC, Timothy James Lewis and Kristen Nicole Lewis, 00 Crawford Road, Cowarts, $40,000, 07/14/22
Marie J. Jerkins, Southeast Alabama Youth Services Inc., 1750 Lucy Grade Road, Ashford, $698,900, 07/14/22
Michael Johnson, Robert Lyon and Jennifer Lyon, 105 Abbey Court, $285,950, 07/14/22
Michael A. Berry, Michael Johnson, 102 Roosevelt Drive, $130,000, 07/14/22
Landon Brazell and Keisha Brazell, Rodney L. White and Shelly White, 431 Johnny Murphy Road, $649,000, 07/14/22
John Lucas Inc., Anna Marshall, 814 1st Ave., Ashford, $174,000, 07/14/22
Jennifer Conner and Danny Forrester, Pamela A. Gray and James E. Gray, 120 Hardridge Lane, $162,500, 07/14/22
William Chase Merritt and Cidney Peel Merritt, William Chase Merritt, Cidney Peel Merritt, Billy Joe Merritt Jr., and Susan S. Merritt, 304 Redbud Circle, $125,000, 07/14/22
Frank Scotti et al, Alan Haunestein, 120 Candlebrook Lane, $150,480, 07/14/22
Jimmy Coker et al, Bob the Builder LLC, 18.58 +/- acres, County Road 55, Ashford, $95,000, 07/14/22
Diversified Real Estate, Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, 215 Mairead Drive, $40,000, 07/14/22
Timothy P. Coker et al, Robert Charles Smith, 18.424 +/- acres, Enterprise Church Road, Ashford, $90,000, 07/14/22
Claude William Pratt et al, Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Lot A, Prevatt Road, $24,000, 07/14/22
NBF Investments LLC, Mary Stinnett and Melissa Stinnett, 505 Mill Creek Circle, $192,000, 07/14/22
Estate of William Lies III, David Davis and Vicki Davis, 214 Ashborough Circle, $525,000, 07/14/22
Barbara A. Mauldin a/k/a Barbara A. Maulden, Donny E. Mauldin a/k/a Donny E. Maulden, and Fonda G. Salgueiro, Robert W. Brunk and Gerelita I. Robinson, 248 Rehobeth Way, Rehobeth, $185,000, 07/14/22
Jeremy S. Bell and Kristi Celina Bell, James E. Johnson Sr., 1105 Woodleigh Road, $227,000, 07/14/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Bernard Cartez Johnson, 229 Paxton Loop, $372,987, 07/14/22