 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Houston County real estate transfers July 11-14, 2022

  • 0
dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Eliu Cepero and Arietty Castro, James Mavis Reid II, 855 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $151,000, 07/11/22

Marcus Tyler Farmer, Tiffany Farmer, and Max Farmer, Dustin Hughes and Shalie Hughes, 20 McEachin Road, Cowarts, $60,000, 07/11/22

Hanna B. Mills, Elaine Chandler, 1638 Kirkland Road, Cottonwood, $10,000, 07/11/22

Joseph Clayton Thomley and Amanda Thomley, Miata Morgan, 2304 Creekwood Drive, $110,000, 07/11/22

Todd Michael Sobry, Jasmine Townsend and Malik Townsend, 2441 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $290,000, 07/11/22

Kenneth R. Ford, Vincent Toreance Owens II and Karrion Owens, 401 Denise St., $185,500, 07/11/22

Elaine Gail Rogers, Randall Roland, 200 Nomberg Road, Ashford, $40,873.48, 07/11/22

People are also reading…

Cheryl A. Williams, Personal Representative of Estate of Edward W. Mosser, Bob Lawrence Rivers, 125 Paul Revere Run, $235,740, 07/11/22

Gary T. Clark, Jesse N. Adams, 105 E. Marion Drive, $94,500, 07/11/22

Dale A. Gaddis and Amy M. Gaddis, Billy Shaun McGhee, 109 Boardwalk Place, $388,900, 07/11/22

Ethan Blair and Shana Blair, Robert C. McLean and Carla P. McLean, 132 Wentworth Drive, $435,000, 07/11/22

L. Donald Holland, Trustee of The L. Donald Holland Revocable Trust, Donald J. Peters Jr. and Danise W. Peters, 4160 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $125,000, 07/11/22

Jack Douglas Preston, Chadwick R. Barrentine, 105 Fox Hollow Way, $96,900, 07/11/22

Jessie J. O’Neal, Felix Yamil Hernandez and Linda Hernandez, 1511 Virwood Drive, $132,561, 07/11/22

Larue McWaters and Bullbat Properties, Yolanda Natalie Ceron and Agustin Ceeon-Hernandez, approximately 1.414 acres, South State Highway 605, $35,000, 07/11/22

Larue McWaters, Bullbat Properties, and Norman and Theresa Williamson, Yolanda Natalie Ceron and Agustin Ceron-Hernandez, approximately 1.309 acres, South State Highway 605, $35,000, 07/11/22

Christopher Johnson, Amanda Talley, 4612 Guy Branch Road, Gordon, $3,000, 07/11/22

Billy Bruce Pybus, Teresa McNeill, Shelia P. Sirmans, and Patti Brackin, William Duward Sanders and Jeannine Sanders, 1026 Crawford Road, Cowarts, $175,000, 07/11/22

William Scott Sanders, Town of Kinsey, 0 Sanders Road, Kinsey, $75,000, 07/11/22

Wende Elizabeth Bowman and Paul Eugene Bowman, Violette Holdings LLC, 705 Vasser St., et al, $90,000, 07/11/22

Kenneth A. Dean and Barbara J. Dean, Daniel Brady Anderson and Jennifer Ann Anderson, 1911 Northside Drive, $295,000, 07/11/22

Kriser Homes South Inc., Jennifer Baryla, 234 Spyglass Road, $14,000, 07/11/22

Felicia Baker, Jack Wood and Kelly Wood, 703 Hedstrom Drive, $108,000, 07/11/22

Joyce Robertson, Henry Jackson and Teri Laine Jackson, 113 Red Cypress Run, Midland City, $469,900, 07/11/22

Life Estate of Linda Ann Whitehead, Angela Dougherty and Joseph Dougherty, 264 Melrose Lane, $192,900, 07/11/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, David Dawkins and Patty Dawkins, 506 Ridgeland Road, $270,000, 07/12/22

Larry Wayne Pike and Elizabeth Neal Pike, Jacob Alexander Creel and Jordan Hobson Creel, 218 Woodland Drive, $575,000, 07/12/22

Integrity Investments Inc., James Watts and Peggy Watts, State Line Road, Cottonwood, $10,250, 07/12/22

James Watts and Peggy Watts, Carrbel Cruz Cabrera, State Line Road, Cottonwood, $15,500, 07/12/22

Madie L. Moulton, Robert G. Bernard and Nancy L. Sykes-Bernard, 337 Middleton Road, $480,000, 07/12/22

Steven L. Hodge, Mickala S. Welsch and Brent Welsch, 433 Grace Drive, Newton, $566,250, 07/12/22

Richard Talley, Andrea Long and Travis Daniel Long, 706 State Ave., $73,500, 07/12/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Brian Mason and Courtney Mason, 203 Windemere Lane, $599,700, 07/12/22

Kyle Banks and Vanessa Banks, Christopher Cook, 1390 Webb to Kinsey Road, Webb, $226,500, 07/13/22

Fredrick McClain, Debra Anthony Murphy, 1675 S. Saint Andrews St., $115,000, 07/13/22

Cody S. Pickens and Mallory M. Pickens, Adam M. Kunkle, 100 Yaupon Court, $251,000, 07/13/22

Revive Financial LLC, Living Lavishly LLC, 304 S. Ussery St., $10,450, 07/13/22

Living Lavishly LLC and Get Smart Investors Inc., Corey McClendon and Mary McClendon, 304 S. Ussery St., $75,000, 07/13/22

Thomas Riley, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 181 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $253,057, 07/13/22

Kerry D. Laseter and Billy J. Laseter, Katrina G. McClay and Nell Wiggins Green, 756 Broad St., Kinsey, $50,500, 07/13/22

Double T LLC, Jeff Key, 210 3rd Ave, Ashford, $15,000, 07/13/22

Thomas A. Shirley, Jeff Key, 208 3rd Ave., Ashford, $45,000, 07/13/22

H & K Ltd., SmartBank, 170 E. Main St., $500,000, 07/13/22

Philip G. Granberry, Kenneth N. Granberry, and Nancy C. Granberry, Trustees of the Myras E. Granberry and E. June Granberry Irrevocable Trust, William Wyatt Shiver and Mary A. Shiver, 80.38 +/- acreage, Womack Road, Cottonwood, $321,520, 07/13/22

Barbara Lee, E & G Leak Enterprise LLC, 1009 Jonathan St., $65,000, 07/14/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Tamekia Leshando Holston, 524 Ridgeland Road, $247,500, 07/14/22

Estate of Robert Dallas Smith, Michael Harrison and Leketha Harrison, 309 Rimson Road, $56,300, 07/14/22

John W. Roney and Laurie Christine Roney, Zachary Hurst and Jennifer Lee Hurst, 110 Eufaula Drive, $220,600, 07/14/22

David Tyler Barrett and Brittney Barrett, Ray Finedore and Pamela Jean Finedore, 312 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $261,000, 07/14/22

McLaughlin Properties LLC, Timothy James Lewis and Kristen Nicole Lewis, 00 Crawford Road, Cowarts, $40,000, 07/14/22

Marie J. Jerkins, Southeast Alabama Youth Services Inc., 1750 Lucy Grade Road, Ashford, $698,900, 07/14/22

Michael Johnson, Robert Lyon and Jennifer Lyon, 105 Abbey Court, $285,950, 07/14/22

Michael A. Berry, Michael Johnson, 102 Roosevelt Drive, $130,000, 07/14/22

Landon Brazell and Keisha Brazell, Rodney L. White and Shelly White, 431 Johnny Murphy Road, $649,000, 07/14/22

John Lucas Inc., Anna Marshall, 814 1st Ave., Ashford, $174,000, 07/14/22

Jennifer Conner and Danny Forrester, Pamela A. Gray and James E. Gray, 120 Hardridge Lane, $162,500, 07/14/22

William Chase Merritt and Cidney Peel Merritt, William Chase Merritt, Cidney Peel Merritt, Billy Joe Merritt Jr., and Susan S. Merritt, 304 Redbud Circle, $125,000, 07/14/22

Frank Scotti et al, Alan Haunestein, 120 Candlebrook Lane, $150,480, 07/14/22

Jimmy Coker et al, Bob the Builder LLC, 18.58 +/- acres, County Road 55, Ashford, $95,000, 07/14/22

Diversified Real Estate, Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, 215 Mairead Drive, $40,000, 07/14/22

Timothy P. Coker et al, Robert Charles Smith, 18.424 +/- acres, Enterprise Church Road, Ashford, $90,000, 07/14/22

Claude William Pratt et al, Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Lot A, Prevatt Road, $24,000, 07/14/22

NBF Investments LLC, Mary Stinnett and Melissa Stinnett, 505 Mill Creek Circle, $192,000, 07/14/22

Estate of William Lies III, David Davis and Vicki Davis, 214 Ashborough Circle, $525,000, 07/14/22

Barbara A. Mauldin a/k/a Barbara A. Maulden, Donny E. Mauldin a/k/a Donny E. Maulden, and Fonda G. Salgueiro, Robert W. Brunk and Gerelita I. Robinson, 248 Rehobeth Way, Rehobeth, $185,000, 07/14/22

Jeremy S. Bell and Kristi Celina Bell, James E. Johnson Sr., 1105 Woodleigh Road, $227,000, 07/14/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Bernard Cartez Johnson, 229 Paxton Loop, $372,987, 07/14/22

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Author explores 70 U.S cities in one year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert