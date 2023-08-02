Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Scuito Properties; Tobie Moore; 1906 Sullivan Dr.; $164,000; 07/24/2023

Matthew St. Amant and Bridget St. Amant; Monica Maria Geranzani; 102 Nottoway Blvd.; $1,050,000; 07/24/2023

Jack Collier and Shirley Collier; Timothy Michael Dove; 42.876 acres on Granger Road; Cottonwood; $159,576; 07/24/2023

Jeffrey Macon; Armida P Summerlin and Joseph H. Summerlin; 507 W. Newton St.; $89,900; 07/24/2023

Estate of Mae Floyd Hudgens, Mae Floyd as deceased, Mae Floyd Hudgens as deceased, Porshe Terez Hudgens, Porshe Terez Hudgens as personal representative; Pearline Ward, 106 N. Herring St., $120,000, 07/24/2023

Clara Harden, Clara Merle Harden, Donald Harden as POA, Donald Ray Harden, Mary Elizabeth Harden; Alcthea Rhonda Jones and Roger Dale Jones, 36 May Rd. Slocomb, $100,000, 07/24/2023

Anna Corbin as POA, Joshua Dane Hicks, Rachel Nicole Hicks; Casey Michelle Green; 601 Dogwood Trail; $125,000; 07/24/2023

M. Barrett Brown, administrator of the estate of Dennis Leroy Johnson; Kyle Simon Jonathan Scott; 302 W. Washington St.; $16,000; 07/24/2023

Willie C. Snell; Read Industries Properties; 901 Houston St.; $6,500; 07/24/2023

Robert B. Smith Jr.; Joshua Ryan Portela; 0 Reardon Road; $45,000; 07/24/2023

River Bottom Timber LLC; James M. Blount; acreage in Columbia; $130,000; 07/24/2023

Jack Hamilton and Janice Hamilton; Kaylee Danielle Stinson and Samuel R. Stinson; Metes and Bounds Hickory Grove Road, Houston County; $111,000; 07/24/2023

Jeanie Marie Frederick; Jessica Cifuentes; 1226 Sandbed Rd. Newton; $271,000; 07/24/2023

Jimmy McCord and Judy McCord; Alleyson Jeanine Singley; 3356 Holland Rd., Newton; $113,500, 07/24/2023

The Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church, Inc.; Denton Road Methodist Church; 2410 Denton Rd.; $770,600; 07/24/2023

Kimberly B. Miller and William R. Miller; Kimberly Anne Skelton and Tracey Steven Skelton; 107 Telford Place; $510,000; 07/24/2023

Tommy Ferguson; 4Js Investments LLC; 170 York Dr., 229 and 251 Watson Bridge Road, Kinsey; $250,000; 07/24/2023

Deangelo Cortez Bush and Karla Bush; Stephanie Graham; 1100 E. Newton St.; $90,000; 07/24/2023

Edwin L. Givens, as deceased, Gary Givens, and Carol Givens Goguen; Judy Tiffany; 910 Dogwood Trail; $145,000; 07/24/2023

Davis F. Chapman and Rita C. Chapman; G. Scott White and Patricia T. White; 505 N. Cherokee; $1,375,000; 07/24/2023

G. Scott White and Patricia T. White; Davis F. Chapman and Rita C. Chapman; 201 Ashborough Circle; $825,000; 07/24/2023

Ruthie Agnew; Eric Redding and Tracye Raquel Redding; 0 Saffold Road; $22,000, 07/25/2023

Betty B. Granberry, Hope Taylor as POA; Brady Mitchell Herring and Marilaine Granberry Herring; 965 Faulk Rd.; $155,000; 07/25/2023

Jacob E. Bane and Jordan C. Bane; Dease Investments LLC; 202 Pinecrest Dr.; $80,000; 07/25/2023

Alan Hauenstein and Denise Hauenstein; Brett S. Smith; 213 Waynesboro Way; $201,200; 07/25/2023

Tim Bugg; Super Properties LLC; Ross Clark Circle and Highway 53; $178,000; 07/25/2023

Connie Willis Brodzinski as trustee, James Edward Brodzinski as trustee, Brodzinski Joint Living Trust; Robbie Daniels; 104 E. Savannah St.; $17,800; 07/25/2023

Benny Franklin, Tracey Renee Franklin; Wesley Jameson Watkins; 130 Rufus White Rd.; $400,000; 07/25/2023

Willie F. Peterson; Keshia Hall; 1383 Lake St.; $37,100; 07/25/2023

Susan S. Blumberg; Kelly Springs Group LLC; 0 Kelly Springs Rd.; $48,000; 07/25/2023

Kelly Springs Development; Kelly Springs Group LLC; 0 Kelly Springs Rd.; $3,900; 07/25/2023

Kelly Springs Development Inc.; Penny J. Rotolo; 205 Wicklow Dr.; $27,000; 07/25/2023

Joshua Rashad Richards; Johenam Moises Fernandez Alverez; 1.22 acres Lisa Drive, Ashford; $8,000; 07/25/2023

Randall Wayne Croom; Brantley Beckworth and Madison Beckworth; 149 Redwing Rd., Ashford; $110,000; 07/25/2023

Ha Thi Nguyen; Quyen Ngoc Nguyen and Thien Ngoc Nguyen; 9087 U.S. 231 South; $120,000; 07/25/2023

Stephen G. McGowan; The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority; 207 West Troy St.; $295,000; 07/25/2023

Ha Thi Nguyen; Quyen Ngoc Nguyen and Thien Ngoc Nguyen;Parcel 3, Middleton Road, Dothan; $85,000; 07/25/2023

Bay Van Nguyen, Ha Thi Nguyen; Quyen Ngoc Nguyen and Thien Ngoc Nguyen; 4542 Highway 109; $65,000; 07/25/2023

Kevin Ladon Duke, Ouida C. Duke; Mary Reed; 371 Randall Wade Rd., Webb; $5,559.11; 07/25/2023

Molly A. Bootle, Charles Edward Bootle; Charles William Bootle; 69.189 acres Fish Pynes Road, Houston County; $94,200; 07/26/2023

Joseph D. Pate, co-trustee, Leslie R. Pate, co-trustee, Pate Revocable Trust; John Remah McDaniel and Sheila Sanders McDaniel; 0 Harvey Hicks Rd., Ashford; $900,000; 07/26/2023

David Bryant Ott; Robert Kloenne and Steve Ott; 222 Spyglass Rd., $125,400; 07/26/2023

Brenda Gale Eubanks and Harry Eubanks; Chadwick Ray Barrentine; 53 acres, Fish Pynes Rd., Pansey; $155,000; 07/26/2023

W&H Properties LLC, W and H Properties LLC, Hazel M. Wise, Willis Wise; T Hall Investments LLC; 0 Wise Dr.; $1,000; 07/26/2023

Alpine Development LLC; Desarae Roland Martin and Austin Martin, 47 Olaff Rd. Cowarts; $241,000; 07/26/2023

Mark Hernancdez, Theresa Hernandez; April D. Ledger and Robert J. Ledger; 5175 South Park Ave.; $310,000; 07/26/2023

Bridget L. Long; Brandy Baker Jensen; 3201 Harrison Rd.; $230,300; 07/27/2023

Bridget L. Long; Lori Michelle Lee and Korey Woodrow Long; 0 Green Rd.; $93,100; 07/27/2023

JAK LLC; Saffold Properties LLC; 914 E. Lafayette St.; $22,500; 07/27/2023

Mildred Ann Ockmand; Martha Calhoun Conner and Brian S. McKown; 0 Sanders Rd.; $1,000; 07/27/2023

J. Kaz Espy as conservator of the estate of Mary Joyce Herring; Justin D. Cochran; 14040 W. Highway US 84, Newton; $220,000; 07/27/2023

Letitia Bryan as personal representative, estate of Georgina B. Freeman; Deanna J. Hodges and Aaron Simon; 102 Melrose Lane; $210,000; 07/27/2023

Carlos Rojas and Xochitl Rojas; The Lacari Living Trust; 512 Hedstrom Dr.; $110,300; 07/27/2023

Stone Martin Builders LLC; Beulah Jyothy Koduru and Chandra Kumar Mallick Kodavanti; 416 Paxton Loop; $328,590; 07/27/2023

William Craig Flowers and Regina P. Flowers; Gregory L. Armstrong; 328 Berlin Rd.; $324,000; 07/27/2023

Cynthia C. Segers and Larry M. Segers; Ashley Barefield and William M. Barefield; 101 Mayfield Ct.; $490,900; 07/27/2023

Sarah C. Battles; Quentin Evan Martin Jr. and Tashinque Marie Martin; 411 Oliver Dr.; $350,000; 07/27/2023

Mary McKenzie; William Boatwright and Ashley Boatwright; 1008 Mendheim Dr.; $135,500; 07/27/2023

Rise Funding LLC; Shawn A. Nichols Sr.; 204 Lanier St.; $35,000; 07/27/2023

G&W LLC; Walter Key Mahone; 6032 Henry Mouring Rd.; $65,104; 07/27/2023

Nancy Turner Oliver and Rhett R. Oliver; Christy W. Williams and Stephen W. Williams; 103 Pageland Rd.; $350,000; 07/27/2023

Angie Adams, f/k/a Angela Sue Dunchof; Tamika Davis; 2211 Glen Haven Dr.; $185,000; 07/27/2023