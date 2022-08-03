 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers July 25-28, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Crystal L. Bean, Personal Representative of Estate of Martha A. Raley f/k/a Martha A. Barfield, Erin Serrano Amelco and Omar Amelco, 801 Owens St., $140,000, 07/25/22

DWD Properties LLC, Kevin Maddox and D. Elliott Palmer, 12 +/- acres, Third Avenue, $15,000, 07/25/22

Terence Lenard Whitlock Sr. and Demetrice Whitlock, Alaina Reville and Mickey Reville, 107 Laney Lane, $365,500, 07/25/22

James Anthony Landingham and Shannon G. Landingham, Kevin Kriz and Victoria Kriz, 1110 W. Powell St., $235,000, 07/25/22

Tamra L. Williams, Van Sau Mai, 213 Londonberry Drive, $216,000, 07/25/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 452 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 07/25/22

Jane C. Skeen, Joshef McNealey, 1017 Northfield Circle, $189,900, 07/25/22

Jonathan K. Smith and Chelsea P. Smith, Summer Bennett, 3625 Enon Road, Webb, $185,000, 07/25/22

Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Hayrot Lora Cueto, 302 Sandbed Road, Newton, $305,250, 07/25/22

Edward Lawrence Jr. and Sheila Black Lawrence, Aristar Burton, 1170 Webb Road, $65,000, 07/25/22

Cynthia Leslie, Kenneth D. Baxter, 3422 N. County Road 75, Ashford, $160,000, 07/25/22

Joshua D. Howerton, Denver Anne Hughes, 115 Sawtooth Drive, $235,000, 07/25/22

GG&K LLC, SOC Dothan Holdings LLC, 435, 459, 469, 483 and 449 Butler Road, $2,062,956.20, 07/25/22

Marty Gilley and Marlin Gilley, SOC Dothan Holdings LLC, 2074 and 2100 Trawick Road, $1,019,343.07, 07/25/22

J. Douglas Duke II, Kathy Moore, 320 Redbud Circle, $295,000, 07/25/22

Poland Real Estate LLC, CWeaver LLC, 507 Hill St., $55,000, 07/25/22

Garrett Golden, Minh Nhat Doan, 509 Sprucepine Road, $264,000, 07/25/22

James Robert Morrison and Frances Joanne Morrison, James Donald Hogan and Heike Ellen Hogan, 105 Village Lane, $310,000, 07/25/22

Mattie L. Duncan, Carla M. Barnes, 300 Summerrain Terrace, $235,000, 07/25/22

Mamie Ann McCory and Benjamin McCory, Saint Ivy Rodgers, 305 Mill Creek Circle, $205,000, 07/25/22

Jacquelyn Ivey Hall and Chadwick L. Hall, Diana L. Gibson, 721 Jester St., Cowarts, $175,000, 07/25/22

Kyle Hayes Gilbert, Seth Goree, 500 S. Iroquois Ave., $42,000, 07/25/22

Daniel A. Mandella and Abby Palmer Mandella, Patricia Lawrence, 1605 Fern Drive, $136,500, 07/26/22

Marilyn M. Carr, Successor Trustee of James Weathers Revocable Trust, and Marilyn M. Carr, Successor Trustee of Evelyn Weathers Revocable Trust, J & J Farms LLC, 39 acres, Lucy Grade Road and Highway 33, Ashford, $145,000, 07/26/22

Dhaval Pau et al, Timothy P. Coker et al, 109 Cotton Ridge, $345,000, 07/26/22

Timothy P. Coker et al, Anthony E. Whitehurst et al, 1668 Enterprise Church Road, Ashford, $379,000, 07/26/22

Joe and Sara McCallister Revocable Trust, Gregory Charles Bess and Brenda Mitchell Bess, TBD Lucy Grade Road, $77,500, 07/26/22

Klapal Contracting Inc., Gresham Haywood and Elizabeth Haywood, 207 Rylee Road, $51,000, 07/26/22

Sharon Elizabeth Houston, Vivian Marjean Cook, and John David Anderson, Gina McKnight, 1816 W. Main St., $159,225, 07/26/22

Christopher Ryan Martin and Katie Buie Martin, Emma Grace Benton and Timothy D. Benton, 103 Yarmouth Court, $249,900, 07/26/22

Linda H. Coleman f/k/a Linda H. Griffin, James R. Ridley Jr. and Constance C. Ridley, 157 Heyward Drive, $190,000, 07/26/22

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-5, Eduardo Marroquin Mendez and Florentina Mendez Lucas, 196 Buck Creek Drive, $25,000, 07/27/22

Southern Properties I LLC, Santhiego Heard and Veronda Heard, 1703 Landau Court, $114,900, 07/27/22

CWS LLC, Reeves & Shaw Construction LLC, 237 Windemere Lane, $94,050, 07/27/22

CWS LLC, Reeves & Shaw Construction LLC, 225 Windemere Lane, $101,250, 07/27/22

Jose Heriberto Diaz-Vazquez, Domingo Padron, 2141 W. Cook Road, $30,000, 07/27/22

Rocky Jackson, William Anthony Dozier and Mikaela Joy Dozier, 435 Bay St., Gordon, $99,900, 07/27/22

Jason Baldwin and Amanda M. Baldwin, Valeria Kaytlynn Harris, 208 Seeba Drive, $145,900, 07/27/22

PC LLC, Derek Heil and Reagan Snavely, 832 S. Park Ave., $152,000, 07/27/22

Dawn Everett, Christopher Johansen and Cheryl Ann Johansen, 159 Tree Crest Road, Taylor, $155,000, 07/28/22

Linda J. Howell, Jon Langford, 2505 Kristie Road, $40,000, 07/28/22

Brian Wilson, Gary Brian Anderson and Cherri Michelle Anderson, 108 Timberline Court, $149,900, 07/28/22

Tami Hammack, Bruce L. Mathis, 1516 Plaza Drive, $53,303.09, 07/28/22

Steven D. Wren and Yvonne C. Farmer, Tony Morgan and Melissa Morgan, 115 Burl Lee Road, Cottonwood, $225,000, 07/28/22

Jeffrey Wedgewood, Mary Beth Pruitt, 230 Veritas Drive, $232,500, 07/28/22

Brittany E. Clark, BM Davis Investments LLC, 118 Heyward Drive, $170,000, 07/28/22

Joey Warren Watford, Smithville Missionary Baptist Church, 160 W. Smithville Road, $5,000, 07/28/22

C Enterprises of Dothan Inc. and Eliu Cepero, Anniece Marie Etheredge, 12446 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $165,000, 07/28/22

Dennis Earl Massey, Matthew Jordan Denson and Melia Cotter Denson, 484 Sandstone Drive, $221,000, 07/28/22

Paul M. Hughes, C Enterprises of Dothan Inc., 4.18 acres on Mount Zion Road, Cottonwood, $35,000, 07/28/22

