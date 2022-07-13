Houston County real estate transfers July 5-7, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Ada Charlotte Gormley, Hope Homes LLC, 701 Virginia Drive, $50,000, 07/05/22
John H. White Jr., Bonnie S. White, and Henry Arthur White, Steve G. Corrado, TBD Dillard Road, Pansey, $227,738.50, 07/05/22
Calvary Baptist Church Inc., Joe C. Sorrells, 1301 N. Park Ave., $110,000, 07/05/22
Lewie Frank Sawyer Jr., Angelina Francisca Gomez Alonzo, 909 Post Oak Drive, $78,000, 07/05/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 14 Popcorn Court and 323 and 341 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $114,000, 07/05/22
Randal Davis and Darcy J. Davis, Bonnie Boucher, 130 S. Broadway St., Ashford, $186,000, 07/05/22
Terry E. Nix and Virginia T. Nix, Johnathan Berry and Jerri Devine, 112 E. Fontana Circle, $155,000, 07/05/22
Hilda Ruth Forshee, Wallace Bayliss Carr and Ruth Ann Carr, 1606 Ivy Drive, $208,000, 07/05/22
Edward M. McDonald and Penelope L. McDonald, Sandra A. Smith and Keith L. Smith, 100 Rochelle Court, $215,000, 07/05/22
Wilburn Douglas Foxx, C. David Scarborough and Murriel W. Scarborough, 405 Chapelwood Drive, $155,000, 07/05/22
Othel Ming Dynasty LLC, Barry J. Posner, 41 Diamond Drive, Ashford, $64,000, 07/05/22
Tristen King and Ashley E. King, Donald Gene Humphrey and Janet Lorraine Humphrey, 11.01 +/- acres off of Rex Road, Newton, $125,000, 07/05/22
Barbara Moree, Scotty Dewayne Jordan and Donna Marie Jordan, 245 Friendship Lane, Taylor, $11,000, 07/05/22
Susan Bond Hardy and Kenneth Bond, Oaklyn Hardy, 1665 Cumbie Road, Newton, $230,000, 07/05/22
Miguel Trujillo Jr. and Amber L. Trujillo, Roger E. Ruiz, 56 Fain St., Cowarts, $124,500, 07/05/22
Shaun Mitchell Lindsey and Shawndrea Tenile Gethers-Lindsey, DDCU IV LLC, 1959 County Road 9, Newton, $330,000, 07/05/22
Sidney Whitaker, Hannah Chung Smith, 501 Hedstrom Drive, $90,000, 07/05/22
Jessica Tharp Ezell and Jefferson Charles Tharp, Gerald Ronnie Bruce and Kathy Bruce, 401 Orchard Circle, $279,000, 07/05/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Luciano Pezzella and Elizabeth Pezzella, 101 Hanover Place, $256,405, 07/05/22
Michael W. Shelley and Bonnie Faye Shelley, Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, Lots 1-5, Baxter Road, Ashford, $125,000, 07/06/22
Linda Perdue Stoddard and Phillip Stoddard, Modern Investments LLC, 104 TV Road, $75,000, 07/06/22
Madie L. Moulton, Lucas Kirk Abeln, 3750 Hodgesville Road, $125,000, 07/06/22
Todd Wayne Smith, Dawn Reid, and Leonard Smith, Randall Graham Lee and Jodi L. Smith, 483 N. Broad St., Cowarts, $155,000, 07/06/22
Echo Properties LLC, T & T Investment Properties LLC, 405 Logue St., $13,000, 07/06/22
Mike Renaud and Tina Louise Renaud, Roger A. Alexander and Lynda D. Alexander, 207 Folsom Road, $264,000, 07/06/22
Edward L. Nicolazzi Jr. and Olinda Barreto Nicolazzi, Paul Ryan Smith and Virginia Marie Smith, 611 Mohican Ave., $169,600, 07/07/22
Malik Townsend and Jasmine Townsend, Kimberly Tyson Boyd, 504 Meadow Court, $157,500, 07/07/22
Douglas B. Brown and Frances E. Brown, Meagan S. Hoggle and Morgan P. Hoggle, 122 Scarlet Oaks Court, $165,000, 07/07/22
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Kyle Trevor Cureton and Kaylin LaShae Cureton, 2222 Middleton Road, $250,800, 07/07/22
Wade A. Stepler, John Henry White Jr. and John Henry White III, 160 +/- acres, Goodson Road, and 28.34 acres, Ed Tolar Road, $495,000, 07/07/22
Ken Knox Jr. and Marion Barker, Wade A. Stepler, 246 +/- acres, Paul Jeffcoat Road, Gordon, $495,862.33, 07/07/22
Clarence K. Knox Jr., Wade A. Stepler, 55.02 +/- acres, Paul Jeffcoat Road, Gordon, $109,137.67, 07/07/22
Melvin Giles, Bruce Middleton, 14306 West U.S. Hwy. 84, Newton, $6,000, 07/07/22
Sheila Taylor, Kevinn Narvaez Jimenez, 3602 Pebblecreek Lane, $247,000, 07/07/22
Jacob S. Rogers and Lydia J. Rogers, William Leonard Branham, 505 Grove Park Lane, $345,000, 07/07/22
John N. Taylor and Virginia L. Taylor, Ashley Diane Taylor, 1125 W. Cook Road, Taylor, $60,000, 07/07/22
William Kevin O’Brien and Allison Lynn O’Brien, Joseph Trent Hughes and Gabrielle Whitney Hughes, 221 McDaniel Road, Ashford, $99,000, 07/07/22
Brentwood Equity Partners LLC and Mary F. Walker, Henry Edward Jordan and Judy Treadaway Jordan, 4122 Taylor Road, Taylor, $110,000, 07/07/22
Two Little Old Ladies LLC, Ben Steven Ward, 605 Mohican Drive, $80,000, 07/07/22
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, C&CF Properties LLC, 107 Callowhill Court, $172,500, 07/07/22
Wilma McKenzie, Angela Lynn Cox, 407 Dolphin Drive, $92,200, 07/07/22
Wanda G. Lassiter, Nolin Properties LLC, 4678 SR-109, Slocomb, $125,000, 07/07/22