Houston County real estate transfers June 13-June 16, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Kerry K. Gould and Natalie R. Gould, Vincent Potts and Deborah Potts, 103 Tablerock Court, $354,900, 06/13/22
Charlotte Williams, Personal Representative of The Estate of Roy Nolan Williams Jr. and William Donnis Sellers, Jeremy McGhee, 8.26 +/- acres, $75,000, 06/13/22
Marsha Jan North, Gary Lynn Smith and Samantha Tomika Smith, 205 Adams St., Ashford, $265,000, 06/13/22
Thomas J. Spivey Jr. and Linda Joyce Schnur, Zircon Properties LLC, 0 Leila Drive, $8,000, 06/13/22
NOW Properties LLC, Larna Eiley, Lot 1 Anna Lane, Ashford, $5,000, 06/13/22
Todd H. Carpenter and Catherine Elizabeth Carpenter, Tammy Faircloth, 405 Willow Brook Terrace, $285,000, 06/13/22
Nina Jo Dismukes Mixson, Kim Richard Dismukes, Jeanne Dismukes, Geary Dismukes and Sheila Segrest, REC Investments LLC, acreage, $545,455, 06/13/22
Linda Bowen and Simon Bowen, Donna Syfrett, Robert Arnold Syfrett, Robert Austin Syfrett and Andrea Syfrett, 453 Littlefield Road, $145,990, 06/13/22
Larry Battles, as Administrator of The Estate of Elizabeth Battles, Charles William Hart Jr. and Amy Marie Bedford, 1603 Cone Drive, $169,000, 06/13/22
Brandon Jamel Dawsey and Danielle Dawsey, Tracey Green, 539 Lonnie Road, Cottonwood, $118,000, 06/13/22
Joel Andrew Tyree and Meaghan Michelle Tyree, Shannon D. Tyus and Desiree L. Tyus, 667 Fuller Road, Taylor, $270,000, 06/13/22
Seine M. Dochoff and Melody M. Dochoff, Lindsay G. Hall, 1725 Choctaw St., $233,000, 06/13/22
Center Phase Enterprises LLC , CM Capital LLC, 1098 Malvern Road, $90,000, 06/13/22
Estate of Luisa L. O’Donnell, Larry Allen Adams Sr., 214 Hidden Glen Way, $92,000, 06/13/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 364 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 06/13/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 232 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 06/13/22
BHM Capital LLC, CS Equity Partners LLC, 610 W. Roxbury Road, $103,800, 06/13/22
Jane Kriser Hall, Elan Homes & Communities Inc., 619 Littlefield Road, $25,000, 06/13/22
Tenet Partners Inc., CPI Dothan I LLC, 3526 Montgomery Highway, $3,333,000, 06/13/22
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass, Anthony Ledford, 576 W. Inez Road, $67,500, 06/13/22
CDMG LLC, Edmond Zlotea, 203 N. Herring St., $71,700, 06/13/22
Windmill Investments LLC, Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Geiger Road, $22,000, 06/13/22
Tara Hubbard Construction Co., Joseph Mitchell et al, 1579 National Road, $302,800, 06/13/22
James C. Lynn et al, Michael Reynolds, Junction Road, Slocomb, $21,000, 06/13/22
James Ronald Weeks and Brenda Sharon Weeks, David E. Holloman and Lindsay Hawkins Holloman, 0 North County Road 55, Ashford, $210,000, 06/13/22
Todd S. Blake and Shannon M. Blake, Gerald S. Browning and Suzanne L. Browning, 344 Stonegate Drive, $295,000, 06/13/22
Christopher T. Andrews and Wendy J. Andrews, Brandon M. Hawkins and Rachel J. Hawkins, 9610 Fortner St., $215,000, 06/13/22
Everett Construction Company Inc., James Tyrone Tiller and Lastacey Chairmaine Tiller, 21 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $144,900, 06/13/22
Gayle Bullard, Woodrow J. Dean, 400 Royal Parkway, $595,000, 06/13/22
Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Michael T. Reid and Natasha A. Reid, 985 Malvern Road, $185,600, 06/13/22
Enlighten LLC, David Clayton and Hannah Broxton, 4360 W. Cook Road, $215,250, 06/13/22
Steve Hodge, James H. Cory and Jordan E. Cory, 412 Kentworth Drive, $150,000, 06/13/22
Jason Scott Smith and Carol P. Smith, Suzanne H. Heath and David Heath, 904 Baywood Road, $183,900, 06/14/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Omar Sasser-Mask and Tiffany Cala Sasser-Mask, 540 Ridgeland Road, $222,000, 06/14/22
Gloria McGowan, Gail Raye Cook and Brandi Cook, 1100 Fieldstone Drive, $236,000, 06/14/22
Ssang Kum Oh Shuemake, Jennifer Ann Pineda, 2606 Hodgesville Road, $155,000, 06/14/22
Jeremy Wise and Lindsey Wise, Michael Johnson, 531 Cypress St., Webb, $147,000, 06/14/22
Victor T. Early, DeWayne Laramore and Morgan Woodham, 206 Okeechobee Drive, $213,000, 06/14/22
Anna Muldoon, Jake Golden, 849 S. St. Andrews St., $159,000, 06/14/22
William A. Dorminy, Kevin Knight, 103 Loblolly Lane, $175,000, 06/14/22
James L. Britt, Fortner Plaza LLC, 302 Atlanta St., $45,000, 06/14/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Patrick W. Jones and Angela G. Jones, 620 Billings Trail, $70,775, 06/14/22
Gregory Lamar Tiller and Taylor Shae Tiller, Joseph Brown, 106 Cummings Circle, Ashford, $204,400, 06/15/22
Homer and Sheila Spooner, Kyle Johnson and Amy Grace Johnson, Metcalf Street, $3,800, 06/15/22
Cameron Good, J McDonald Investments LLC, 103 Northridge Road, $135,000, 06/15/22
J & J Farms, Joseph Allen Heinke and Jenny White, 3168 Barksdale Road, Gordon, $50,000, 06/15/22
DDCU IV LLC, Alonza H. Skipper and Sheral D. Skipper, 0 Cypress St. Webb, $109,000, 06/15/22
Wayne R. Wiley and Alicia D. Wiley, Judie Carolyn Melvin, 300 Jerome Court, $100,000, 06/15/22
Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, John Ratliff and Diane Ratliff, Harvey L. Chumney, 7639 S. Rocky Creek Road, $1,400, 06/15/22
Chateau Portfolio LLC, Chateau Portfolio 2 LLC and Chateau Portfolio 3 LLC, Chateau SPE LLC, 1308 Sioux St., 201 Virginia Drive, 107 Virginia Drive, and 314 Virginia Drive, $4,680,000, 06/15/22
Rockcreek Apartments LLC, Rockcreek Apartments 2 LLC, and Rockcreek Apartments 3 LLC, Rock Creek SPE LLC, 1304 Cornell Ave., $7,300,000, 06/15/22
Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, Rosa Anna Blue and Kim Ann W. Blue, Harvey L. Chumney, 218 N. Rocky Creek Road, $800, 06/15/22
Summertree Apartments LLC, Summertree Apartments 2 LLC, and Summertree Apartments 3 LLC, Summertree SPE LLC, 560 Fortner St., $4,870,000, 06/15/22
Patsy Coker, Timothy Coker, Bobby Coker, David Coker, and Marcy Bacon, Christina Renea Armstrong, 1156 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $85,900, 06/15/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, John Manning and Pamela Manning, 476 Paxton Loop, $367,201, 06/16/22
Allison E. Hutton, David J. Butler and Annette L. Butler, 216 Lace Drive, $205,100, 06/16/22
Lacy K. Schulmerich, Demeatrice Tavarius Warren, 583 Waterford Way, Ashford, $374,888, 06/16/22
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Kendra Helms, 105 Callowhill Court, $167,000, 06/16/22
John T. Baker, The Family Legacy LLC, 701 Columbia Highway, $58,500, 06/16/22
David Lee Mobley Jr. and Jessica English Mobley, Gene L. Keene and Joan W. Keene, 4639 Headland Ave., $265,000, 06/16/22
William Cory Hughes and Lucas James Hughes, Paul M. Hughes and Deborah A. Hughes, County Road 55 and Burl Lee Road, Cottonwood, $450,000, 06/16/22
Deborah Smith, DDCU II LLC, 0 Old Highway 84, Ashford, $58,500, 06/16/22
Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, Hayden Cyerra Rosenkoetter, 921 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $38,501, 06/16/22
Syed Soheb Fatmi and Rija Zehra, Bryan Michalak, 100 Yarmouth Court, $295,000, 06/16/22
Barbara Hall, Anna Muldoon, 110 St. Stephens Road, Slocomb, $15,000, 06/16/22
Benjamin Wellman and Amanda Wellman fka Amanda Roper, John Hammons, Denise Hammons, and Nathan Hammons, 118 Sawtooth Drive, $230,000, 06/16/22
GSMK Enterprises LLC, MBH Development LLC, 0 Hubbard Road, $353,290, 06/16/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Robert B. Peterman and Cheryl A. Peterman, 620 Ridgeland Road, $201,022, 06/16/22