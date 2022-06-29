Houston County real estate transfers June 21-June 23, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Morgan Whitehead Moon and Tyler Moon, Johnny Earl White Jr. and Clara Jane White, 683 Jester St., Cowarts, $176,500, 06/21/22
Gerald O. Gurganus II and Kaylin Gurganus, Glynis Girlinghouse and Vanessa Beck, 7019 S. State Highway 109, Slocomb, $20,000, 06/21/22
Insignificant LLC, Madison Earl Development LLC, 201 and 203 Arthur Court, $60,000, 06/21/22
Signature Relocation Inc., Lars E. Langlo, Trustee of Lars H. Langlo and Marion L. Langlo Revocable Living Trust, 410 Ridgeland Road, $234,900, 06/21/22
Marcus S. Friend, Tiffany M. Friend, and Jordan L. Friend, Lacy Johnson, 321 Cannondale Court, Cowarts, $305,000, 06/21/22
Lillian Miree Long, Trustee of Lillian Miree Long Revocable Trust, Lucas Brackin Clayton and Jade Alyson Dean, 2378 Fowler Road, Ashford, $132,000, 06/21/22
Stephen Bradley Strazi and Megan Suzanne Strazi, Jose E. Diaz and Briceida G. Muniz, 0 Hardy Road, Rehobeth, $103,500, 06/21/22
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Tyler Clint Duncan and Brittney Kelley, 1901 Northside Drive, $156,701, 06/21/22
Joseph Howard and Diane Howard, Brandi NeAnna Cann and Justin Cann, 45 Enon Road, Ashford, $209,000, 06/21/22
Mark A. Stevens and Stacie W. Stevens, Erin Sloan, 3944 County Road 203, $50,000, 06/21/22
Marsha J. North, Buntin Family Investments LLC, 108 Emerald Lake Drive, $124,700, 06/21/22
Jeffery D. Dukes and Leigh Ann Dukes, Daniel Miller and Mallory Miller, 892 Windmill Road, Newton, $299,000, 06/21/22
James William Taylor, Joshua Yelverton and Melissa Yelverton, approximately 7.23 acres on Hardy Road, $42,000, 06/21/22
Justin M. Brown and Sarah Brown, Natalie Paige Cutchin and William Derrick Cutchin II, 111 Clancy Court, $281,500, 06/21/22
Kimberly P. Blocker and Tony W. Blocker, Brian Joseph Sumner and Jennifer Rae Sumner, 3641 Oak Ridge Lane, $479,900, 06/21/22
Shannon Womack, Roy C. Moulton and Brenda Moulton, Waterford Way, Ashford, $44,500, 06/21/22
Everett Construction Co. Inc., Enrique Yataco, Mona Drive, $11,000, 06/21/22
LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, James E. Johnson and Nell Johnson, 108 Muirfield Lane, $233,000, 06/21/22
LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, James E. Johnson and Nell Johnson, 1718 Haisten Drive, $259,500, 06/21/22
Donna S. Jordan, Kimberly Hall, 389 Nomad Circle, Kinsey, $159,900, 06/21/22
Gregory Sanders and Tonia Sanders, Maurie Cain and Jonny Cain, 118 Carpenter Court, $385,000, 06/21/22
Joseph Ashley Bright and Patrice Annette Bright, Richard L. Blackwell and Denise M. Blackwell, 212 Glen Oaks Drive, $289,900, 06/21/22
Joseph H. Benak and Lauren T. Benak, Terry Ryan Gingles and Jinabelle Gingles, 224 Folsom Road, $289,900, 06/21/22
Richard I. Blackwell Sr. and Denise M. Blackwell, Carrie Tupper, 611 A J Register Road, $420,000, 06/21/22
Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, Alessandro Janitschek and Amy Fox, 481 Grace Drive, Newton, $718,250, 06/21/22
Kelli Key Anderson, Timothy R. Hardin and Kimberly M. Hardin, 308 Crabapple Court, Rehobeth, $430,000, 06/22/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Jimmy Lee Washington and Janie Ruth Washington, 324 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $288,648, 06/22/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Christopher Sean Breedlove Jr. and Emily Brooke Mena Breedlove, 239 Paxton Loop, $332,984, 06/22/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, David S. Vieira and Courtney B. Vieira, 602 Billings Trail, $361,108, 06/22/22
Patrick Walding and Kristy Walding, Joseph Benak and Lauren Benak, 3703 Brookside Drive, $355,000, 06/22/22
The Estate of Raquel Adriana Kennedy, Joseph Glenn Deschner and Maliheh Nily, 418 Caravella Drive, $365,000, 06/22/22
Dovenishe Taylor, A&R Family Investments LLC, 1007 Jonathan St., $36,600, 06/22/22
Michael Butler and Rosie Butler, Anthony David Morgan Sr. and Theresa G. Morgan, 1030 Trawick Road, $75,000, 06/22/22
William T. Whitehead and Deanna Free Whitehead, Leslie Hellman and Jennifer Lynch, 400 Ridgeland Road, $271,000, 06/22/22
Kamaldeep Singh and Harpreet Kaur, Darron O’Sean Marshall, 804 Montana St., $4,500, 06/22/22
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass, Nicholas G. Letner et al, 489 Joe Cook, Cottonwood, $150,200, 06/22/22
Lisa Dillard Henderson, Trustee of The Bobby C. Dillard Irrevocable Trust, Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments LLC, 1084 Furnie Folks Road, Webb, $77,500, 06/22/22
Jeffery Macon, Edward Charles Dismuke, 2250 Lake St., $120,000, 06/22/22
Roberta Smith, Sidra Coleman Wright, 818 McKay St., $35,000, 06/22/22
John Mark Holcombe and Vicky Holcombe, Echo Properties LLC, 223 Melrose Lane, $134,332, 06/22/22
Anthony Carr and Lindsay Carr, Neil Gscheidle and Crystal Gscheidle, 228 Chloe Court, $345,000, 06/22/22
Linda French and Bobbie Beckworth, John Hendricks Jr. and Gloria Smith Hendricks, 505 Holly Lane, $219,000, 06/22/22
Jim Patterson, Courtney Buck Investments LLC, parcel in Oakland Park subdivision, $312.77, 06/22/22
Laura Campbell f/k/a Laura Stokes, Jacob Stokes, and Joshua Stokes, Harold W. Fleming and Sherri M. Fleming, two parcels, $121,000, 06/22/22
Billy E. Gray, Administrator of Estate of Hardy Lynn Gray a/k/a Hardy Gray, David Eugene Goodwin, 960 Billy Cherry Road, Pansey, $150,000, 06/22/22
Forrest Register and Liza Register, Brack Avery Register, 112 Martha Ave., $100,000, 06/22/22
Daniel Phillip Lewis and William Brian Lewis, Line 17 Inc., 1217 Petty St., $34,000, 06/22/22
M & N Development Company, Slingjack Properties LLC, 3646 W. Main St., $1,106,126.73, 06/22/22
Ken Knox Jr. and Marion K. Barker, Deese Investments LLC, 118.76 +/- acres, $275,666.90, 06/22/22
Clarence K. Knox Jr., Deese Investments LLC, 62.18 +/- acres, $144,332.84, 06/22/22
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, Block B Hidden Lake East, 2nd Addition, $310,250, 06/22/22
Dustin J. Thornton and Kelli S. Thornton, Beau Farmer, 130 Montreat Court, $191,000, 06/22/22
Rainier Homes and Development LLC, Katheryn Rene Chumley, 457 Jester St., Cowarts, $175,500, 06/22/22
Nathan Kriser and Drew Kriser, Norman and Theresa Williamson, approximately 14.487 acres, Skipper Road, $75,000, 06/22/22
Laura Reeves Haney and Lisa Myers, Christopher L. Morris, 7375 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $116,000, 06/22/22
Wesley S. Coleson and Jacquelyn L. Coleson, Adam Lamar McKinney Sr. and Latonya Sherelle McKinney, 121 Wrinn Lane, $164,000, 06/22/22
Fred Berkley Shirah Jr., Reginald Bush, 1301 Summit St., $3,500, 06/23/22
Vivian D. Manning, Charles H. Hall Jr. and Sarah F. Hall, 206 W. Adams St., $50,000, 06/23/22
Southern Home Builders LLC, Dustin J. Thornton and Kelli S. Thornton, 410 Hilltop Road, Newton, $338,527, 06/23/22
Vincent L. Potts and Deborah H. Potts, Nancy D. Williams, 1721 Haisten Drive, $241,900, 06/23/22
Estate of Theron Dewey Harden Jr., Janice Krick, 115 Parish St., $75,000, 06/23/22
Vicki H. Merrill, Kathleen Wiley, 811 Lakeland Drive, $145,000, 06/23/22
DMO Properties, Jeremy J. Leatherwood and Amy E. Leatherwood, Cobb Road, $102,500, 06/23/22
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 206 Ridgeland, 100 Hanover, and 101 Hanover, $138,975, 06/23/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Brenden J. Enns and Laura L. Enns, 595 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $254,500, 06/23/22
James Truett and Angelena Truett, Lot 10 Benton Store Road, Columbia, $53,300, 06/23/22
Kathy C. Brown, Derek Blessing, 400 Kornegay St., $85,000, 06/23/22
Stephen Miller and Jennifer Miller, Antwaun Williams, 118 Litchfield Drive, $340,000, 06/23/22
Connie L. Rudd f/k/a Connie L. Sims, Neporah Bowers II, 980 Truitt Road, Gordon, $16,900, 06/23/22
Covenant Park LLC, Savvy Developers LLC, 0 Kornegay St., $25,000, 06/23/22
Betty Tomlin, Aaron Tomlin, 205 Westchester Drive, $86,200, 06/23/22
Dothan Body Shop Inc., City of Dothan, 0.15 acres on 595 Honeysuckle Road, $26,943, 06/23/22
Earl Welch and Sue Welch, Jarvus Maquez Moore, 1.43 acres on Sage Road, Ashford, $30,000, 06/23/22
William Lawrence Dowling, Lex Gerald Dowling, and Lexa Eugenia Dowling, Glenn Spann Spivey, 3.6 acres, North Englewood Drive, $42,500, 06/23/22
C. David Scarborough and Murriel W. Scarborough, Bryan Fernandez-Escalera, 409 Junaluska Ave., $155,000, 06/23/22
James Hicks and Peggy Hicks, Dennis Sheppard and Sheryl Sheppard, 225 Okeechobee Drive, $235,000, 06/23/22
Dothan Body Shop Inc., City of Dothan, 0.19 acres on 595 Honeysuckle Road, $500, 06/23/22
Kenneth Segars and Imogene Segars, Thomas Benjamin Ford and Elizabeth Godfrey Ford, 1202 Adkinson Road, Newton, $320,000, 06/23/22
Roy Garlington, Henry B. Silcox III and Lisa Graham Silcox, 514 Santolina Road, $143,500, 06/23/22