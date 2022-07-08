Houston County real estate transfers June 27-June 30, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Stephen D. Evans, George E. Harris and Marla R. Harris, 102 Trabert Court, $150,000, 06/27/22

James Truett and Angelena Truett, Blair Galton and Jacob Faulk, Lot 9 Benton Store Road, Columbia, $49,900, 06/27/22

Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One MAH Trust, James Calvin Truett and Angelena Truett, 0 Gilley Mill Road, Webb, $160,000, 06/27/22

Diana Alyse Hutchinson, Kaylee Michelle Hatcher, 112 Eufaula Drive, $213,000, 06/27/22

LaBrenda S. Cody, JF Land & Real Estate Investments LLC, 2109 Centenial Drive, $160,000, 06/27/22

John H. Haley Jr. and Rebecca Haley, Rainier Homes and Development LLC, Lot 3 McCord Road, $42,500, 06/27/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, David Justin Stafford and Traci M. Stafford, 203 Daphne Drive, $415,324, 06/27/22

Alabama Management Services LLC, Trustee of Griffin Heights Evans Drive Family Partnership Trust, Susan Wizera Marise and Lester Ray Marise, 2805 Evans Drive, $235,000, 06/27/22

Damien Mark Sansom and Amanda Prentiss Sansom, Troy Smith and Jessica Rae McMeekin, 5882 State Highway 605, $326,000, 06/27/22

Daniel S. Grommes and Rachel Lynn Grommes, Mark Newman and Deardra Reeves, 200 Foxfire Drive, $305,000, 06/27/22

David Earl Danford and Tammy Marie Danford f/k/a Tammy Marie Paulk, Earl Lee O’Bryan, 205 Greenridge Road, Taylor, $160,000, 06/27/22

Jeffrey Davis and Teresa Davis, Robert J. Heppler and Sarah A. Heppler, 177 Nascar Lane, Webb, $215,000, 06/27/22

Joseph Thomas Donovan, DDCU V LLC, North Beverlye Road, $250,000, 06/27/22

The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS Inc., asset-backed certificates, Series 2006-10, Derrell Antwane McGowan, 130 Hickory Court, Webb, $43,417, 06/27/22

Heather Mauldin Hatton, Gregory Darrell Stewart and Angela Stewart, 8147 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $172,000, 06/27/22

Harold E. Harper and Mary E. Harper, Monica Harper Powell and Dennis Michael Hicks, 69 acres on South Rocky Creek Road, Ashford, $172,500, 06/27/22

Patti Williamson, Scott Hughes, and Susan Miller, Susan V. Miller and Lamar Miller, 137 Highland St., $68,800, 06/27/22

Kenneth J. Mitta and Nancy F. Mitta, David Dean Stone and Haley Stone, 104 NW Thrush Lane, $272,000, 06/27/22

Kimroy S. Walters, Jeffery Neal Smith, 164 Ridgecrest Loop, $370,000, 06/27/22

Daniel B. Maddox, David Lane Brown and Debra L. Brown, 1990 Harrison Road, $675,000, 06/27/22

Timothy G. Trushaw Sr. and Julia M. Trushaw, Doris E. Kendrick, 105 Orchard Circle, $295,000, 06/27/22

Brandon T. Moncrief and Anna M. Welk Moncrief, Bridget Titalavo Adebavo, 117 Hardridge Lane, $175,000, 06/28/22

Renee E. Baptiste, Thelma E. Cole, and Donna Eaton, KD Holdings LLC, 605 Webb Road, $63,000, 06/28/22

Mahwish Yasmeen Ilyas, Fauzia Qureshi, 102 Naomi Drive, $15,000, 06/28/22

Dean Culbreth and Charla Culbreth, Charlotte Shirley, 1037 E. Cottonwood Road, $70,000, 06/28/22

John H. Haley Jr. and Rebecca Haley, Danette Lynn Miller Trust, Lot 1 McCord Road, $40,000, 06/28/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge or Probate, Georgia D. Loggins, and David B. Hay, D & C Investments LLC, 211 N. Davis St., $3,000, 06/28/22

Doni Mobley Cox, Tyson Fuller, 3349 Firetower Road, Pansey, $79,000, 06/28/22

Barbara Fields, Kristoffer James Begley and Rachel Elayne Begley, 503 N. Main St., Columbia, $72,500, 06/28/22

Martha Frances Martin, Jason Coleman and Jennifer P. Coleman, 968 Middleton Road, $335,000, 06/28/22

Frank R. McClanahan and Jessica D. McClanahan, Duran J. Bridges and Laquanta D. Bridges, 166 Ridgecrest Loop, $390,000, 06/28/22

Gerald W. Godwin and Jennifer K. Godwin, Joseph W. Whatley III and Belinda M. Whatley, 306 Pinehurst Drive, $250,000, 06/28/22

Belinda M. Whatley and Joseph W. Whatley III, Matthew Paul Shirley and Jessica Kristine Shirley, 1302 Tacoma St., $285,900, 06/28/22

Judith Harrell, Jennifer Nichole Baryla, 235 Spyglass Road, $171,000, 06/28/22

Alicia J. Shields, William Bailey Robinson and Destiny Lynn Robinson, 308 Landview Drive, $120,000, 06/28/22

Scotty D. Burns and Nicole Burns, Alicia Jamie Shields, 106 Talquin Court, $255,000, 06/28/22

Lee Whitman and Susan Whitman, Robert Patterson and Mitchell Patterson, 6222 Fortner St., $109,280, 06/28/22

Gigi Oliver, Joshua Kade Oliver, 1704 Myra St., $196,000, 06/28/22

Scott Griffin and Kelly Griffin, Hibiscus LLC, 1072 Fir St., $40,000, 06/28/22

Klapal Contracting Inc., The Oaks Group Inc., 113 Laney Lane, $50,000, 06/28/22

Estate of Shirley Gordon McCall, Harpreet Kaur and Kamaldeep Singh, 502 Pinto Drive, $50,000, 06/28/22

Deborah M. Gary, SHW LLC, 1408 N. Cherokee Ave., $135,000, 06/28/22

Spenser’s Enterprises LLC, Frog & Nickel LLC, 1983 and 2005 S. Brannon Stand Road, $1,100,000, 06/28/22

George C. Gillis et al, Earnest Goodman et al, 4 +/- acres, Buntin Road, $16,000, 06/28/22

H. Lawrence McCallister et al, Madison Real Property LLC, South Brannon Stand Road, $167,000, 06/28/22

Martha F. Martin, Ha Thi Nguyen, Parcel 3 Middleton Road, $85,000, 06/28/22

Shannon Fennell Davis, Personal Representative of Estate of Annette Roberts Fennell, Michael Smith, 807 N. Beverlye Road, $25,000, 06/28/22

Leander Z. Taylor/Lisa Taylor, Curtis R. Mason Jr., 303 Floyd St., $39,306.71, 06/28/22

Mark V. Metcalfe and Robyn Metcalfe, David Dowst and Brenda Dowst, 1034 Northfield Circle, $195,000, 06/28/22

Geraldine P. Thompson, Silas Thompson, and Leap LLC, City of Dothan, 0.02 acres on Honeysuckle Road, Honeysuckle Road Project, Phase 2, Tract 1, $6,500, 06/28/22

Geraldine P. Thompson, Silas Thompson, and Leap LLC, City of Dothan, 0.03 acres on Honeysuckle Road, Honeysuckle Road Project, Phase 2, Tract 1, $500, 06/28/22

Carol Sharlene Tedder, as Personal Representative of The Estate of Virgil Nelson Walker, Makayla Tingle and Jackson Hollis, 778 Harrison Road, $125,000, 06/29/22

Jerry Mathis Gilliam III and Shanda Michelle Gilliam, Adam B. Rinehart, 1145 Bluff Springs Road, Ashford, $123,000, 06/29/22

Integrity Investments Inc., Debra A. Register, 0 Hanging Moss, Cottonwood, $10,000, 06/29/22

David Mauldin, Ciecierski Remodeling & Construction LLC, 0 Eddins Road, $25,000, 06/29/22

Walter Trey Oakley and Kasey S. Oakley, Tyler Matthew Moon and Morgan Elizabeth Moon, 4789 N. County Road 55, Ashford, $210,000, 06/29/22

Barbara A. Adkinson, Brendan Whitmire and Valarie Whitmire, 703 Woodleigh Road, $178,000, 06/29/22

Kenneth J. Everett and Linda Everett, Haley Anne Everett, 554 Oppert Road, $238,000, 06/29/22

Brandi Bradshaw Reeves, Harry Claypool Howell IV and Sarah Estopinal Howell, 449 Woodland Drive, $352,790, 06/29/22

Alabama Elite Gymnastics Academy LLC, 2A Enterprises Inc., 210 Graceland Drive, $1,832,500, 06/29/22

Donald Craig Beck, Philip Michael Chancy and Deborah Suzanne Chancy, 119 Eastridge Drive, $180,000, 06/29/22

Mary E. Womble, Richard P. Parks III and Cheryle L. Parks, 1214 S. Alice St., $116,900, 06/29/22

Gavin Gunter, Sharon Lee Thomas, 106 Denise St., $180,000, 06/29/22

Myra L. Kitchen and Jeffrey J. Beals, Jason W. Duren and Kim D. Duren, 2983 Headland Ave., $110,000, 06/29/22

Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments LLC, Lloyd M. Singh and Jeanette D. Ganesh, 3104 Balfour Drive, $123,000, 06/29/22

Chad Dean Construction Inc., O’Shawn Lamar McClendon and Tracy L. McClendon, 1826 Middleton Road, $504,880, 06/29/22

Bradley C. Wright, Patrick O’Briant and Laura O’Briant, 814 Hayes Drive, $229,900, 06/30/22

Billy D. Singleton and Melissa A. Singleton, Kyle Bess and Mekelle Bess, 236 Daphne Drive, $450,000, 06/30/22

Kyle Bess and Mekelle Bess, Jillian Bancroft and Benjamin Paul Bancroft, 106 Whispering Oaks Trail, $695.000, 06/30/22

Hector Manuel Arcos-Gonzalez, Alyssa Brooke Gonzales, 910 Glenwood St., $15,000, 06/30/22

Summerford Land LLC, Jerry DeWayne Knight, acreage, Old Highway 84, Ashford, $30,000, 06/30/22

Luis Enrique Espinoza, Tashy Katiuska Arriaga-Zamora, 106 Condon Road, $85,000, 06/30/22

Daniel Bui and Melinda Whitehurst Bui, Donald Brooks and Halie M. Hemphill, 110 Mad River Lane, $340,000, 06/30/22

Kym Morrison and Bruce H. Morrison Sr., Tyrone Conner and Megan Conner, 200 Asphodel Drive, $1,410,000, 06/30/22

Ashley Avery and Ryan Avery, Daniel Scott Grommes and Rachel Grommes, 2981 County Road 9, Newton, $285,000, 06/30/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation Inc., Donald Wayne Hendley Jr., 606 Billings Trail, $367,990, 06/30/22

Timothy Leroy Bolton, Christopher McDaniel, 108 Pearce St., $99,500, 06/30/22

Lee Whitman and Susan Whitman, Alen Childree and Taylor Childree, 92 Rehobeth Way, Rehobeth, $159,600, 06/30/22

Lee Whitman, David Dewayne Wright, 5798 Henry Mouring Road, $143,000, 06/30/22

Brandon R. Davis and Nicole Davis, Ronnie Martin and Gayle Martin, 2700 Rocky Branch Road, $163,000, 06/30/22

Christopher A. Davis, John Francis Davis IV, Shannon R. Davis, and Jeffrey Duane Davis, Richard Wojtala, 373 Timbers Drive, $98,000, 06/30/22

Sanders Construction Co. Inc., Great South Leasing LLC, parcel on east side of U.S. 231 South between Saunders Road and Inez Road, $70,000, 06/30/22

DPG Single Tenant LLC, Mehboob J. and Kanize-Fatima M. Hasham Revocable Trust, 13001 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $1,792,680, 06/30/22

Jonathan Tyler Love and Megan Love, William James Pfalzgraff, 1181 Blackman Road, $265,000, 06/30/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jordan Elizabeth Morris, 538 Ridgeland Road, $212,012, 06/30/22

Peggy Ann Thompson, Jeffery Alan Thompson, and Denise E. Thompson, Ronnie Jackson and LeeAnna Jackson, 15.04 acres, South County Road 33, Ashford, $75,000, 06/30/22

Roger Miller III and Lakeysha Miller, Isabella Faith Massas, 6071 Henry Mouring Road, $138,000, 06/30/22

Ronnie Jackson and Lee Anna Jackson, Steven Lee Guess and Anna Lee Guess, 5.02 acres on South County Road 33, Ashford, $37,500, 06/30/22

Amanda Gayle Holland, SHW LLC, 2079 S. State Hwy. 605, Taylor, $26,500, 06/30/22

Michael F. Reynolds, Don A. Trimnel Jr. et al, 754 Ludmor Road, $225,000, 06/30/22

David Steven Vieira and Courtney Brooke Vieira, Jeremy Kyle Norsworthy, 1010 Tate Drive, $169,900, 06/30/22

Ivan Jerome Ott II, David L. Moore, 1165 E. Saunders Road, $20,000, 06/30/22

Philip B. Smithson, Martiro Holdings LLC, 603 Mustang Drive, $75,000, 06/30/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Cody Pickens and Mallory Mock Pickens, 100 Hanover Place, $305,510, 06/30/22

Kenneth Passante and Darlene Passante, Balles Family Trust, 830 Limestone Road, $290,000, 06/30/22