Houston County real estate transfers June 7-June 9, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Renwick Myles and Gloria Myles, Mikeal A. Beverett, 125 Ridge Road, $269,000, 06/07/22

Wylene P. Arnold, David A. Davis, 201 Naomi Drive, $75,000, 06/07/22

Otero Farms LLC, Iris Margarita Santos and Ruben E. Guevara Martinez, 6600 Eddins Road, $260,000, 06/07/22

Dorothy Hall, Grady H. Barnes and Hazel Barnes, 412 Darlington Circle, $202,200, 06/07/22

Alonza H. Skipper and Sheral D. Skipper, Amber Mauldin and Zachary Craker, 35 W. Chadwick Circle, $139,000, 06/07/22

Somesh Singh, Chris Handy and Marianne Miller, 2410 Glen Haven, $97,500, 06/07/22

Shawn A. Kirby and Jennifer Patrice Kirby, Dustin D. Richmond and Donia M. Richmond, 600 Grove Park Lane, $320,000, 06/07/22

Tyler G. Hughes and Stevie Hughes, Julie Elmore, 1869 D Hodge Road, $135,000, 06/07/22

Dena Alexander, The Lars H. Langlo and Marion L. Langlo Revocable Living Trust, 404 Sprucepine Road, $241,500, 06/07/22

Tabitha Dawn Smith f/k/a Tabitha Dawn Lovering and Ronald Douglas Smith, The Lars H. Langlo and Marion L. Langlo Revocable Trust, 117 Brattleboro Court, $200,000, 06/07/22

Stephen Vincent, The Lars H. Langlo and Marion L. Langlo Revocable Living Trust, 106 Hidden Sunset Drive, $152,000, 06/07/22

Bruce Daniels and Nelda M. Daniels, Julie Lynn Dobbs and Andrew Shane Brown, 300 Roslyn Glen Way, $257,500, 06/07/22

Gary Montoya, Mary Faye Mills Jordin, 222 Chinkapin Drive, $235,000, 06/07/22

Eric B. Waters, William H. Zeller Jr., 1211 Avondale Drive, $90,000, 06/07/22

Joan P. Howard, Ronnie D. Driskell and Candace M. Driskell, 5210 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $130,000, 06/07/22

Orillia Martinez, Hurtis L. Wilkerson and Clarissa Ann Wilkerson, 93 Biscayne Lane, $250,000, 06/07/22

Eric Ellis, Timothy R. Heegeman and Emma E. Alberts, 118 Tablerock Court, $440,000, 06/07/22

Kenneth Seagers and Imogene Seagers, Joshua Turvin and Mandy Turvin, 1134 Adkinson Road, Newton, $130,000, 06/07/22

William Derrick Cutchin II and Natalie Paige Cutchin, Arthur Wallenstein and Pamela Wallenstein, 104 Sandpiper Lane, $223,000, 06/07/22

Christopher Gokey and Christine Gokey, James W. Watson and Kaylene Kerr Watson f/k/a Kaylene D. Kerr, 412 Nomad Circle, Kinsey, $158,500, 06/07/22

Jose Arriga, Joseph Douglas DeMay and Joseph Edmund DeMay, 711 Harrison Road, $289,900, 06/07/22

David Heath and Suzanne Heath, Michael Midgett and Rachel Midgett, 4374 Flowers Chapel Road, $230,000, 06/07/22

Helms Farms Inc., Suzanne Heath, 209 Rockdale Court, $118,500, 06/07/22

LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, DLBratton Enterprises LLC, 302 and 304 N. Alice St., $139,900, 06/07/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 306 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 06/07/22

Gregory Adam Brantley and Jewleah Broadus Brantley, Aaron P. Dickinson and Sharron Dickinson, 103 Crestview Court, $405,000, 06/07/22

Rayes Castillo, Sandra Marie Lavalley, 2303 Creekwood Drive, $120,000, 06/07/22

James Prather and Amy Prather, Helms Farms Inc., 409 Rebecca Ave., $81,000, 06/07/22

Tommy R. Rushing and Lindsey Rushing, Timothy Marshall McGrew and Natalie McGrew, 301 Glencoe Way, $507,000, 06/07/22

Jerry Biehl and M.P. Brigman, Jason Edwin Weaver and Tammy Estelle Weaver, 0 Springhill Road, $24,000, 06/07/22

Ida N. Todd and Ida N. Todd, Trustee of K.L. Todd Jr. Trust, Kenny Lamar Saffold, Houston Street, Cottonwood, $10,000, 06/07/22

Nancy E. Moseley, Raymond C. Houghtby Jr. and Vicky R. Houghtby Trustees of the Houghtby Living Trust, 3613 Oak Ridge Lane, $492,500, 06/07/22

Preston Jackson, Richard J. Voivedich Jr. and Theresa Ann Voivedich, 110 Belton Drive, $231,000, 06/07/22

Keefe A. Esser and Kimberly D. Esser, Lin Juan Yang and Guang Da Li, 101 Sawtooth Drive, $253,700, 06/07/22

Bradey Wayne Holsclaw, Patrick A. Clark and Adriane Clark, 318 Courtland Drive, $285,000, 06/08/22

James R. Ridley Jr. and Connie C. Ridley, Richard Mathers and Monica Mathers, 1200 Hillbrook Drive, $398,400, 06/08/22

Houston E. Odom and Earnestine J. Odom, Matthew Fallon and Cherry L. Fallon, 2996 County Road 4, Gordon, $189,900, 06/08/22

WH Cash Offers AL LLC, Jeremy’s & Kelli’s Investments LLC, 404 Emmons Drive, $54,000, 06/08/22

Aaron T. Wells and Jennifer S. Wells, Andrew Blake Kirkland and Ashley Hope Kirkland, 0 Sheppard Road, $110,000, 06/08/22

Christopher Carlton, Charli Hernandez Tejeda, Lot 1, West Cook Road, Taylor, $27,000, 06/08/22

Wanda Dismukes Thrasher, Christen L. Gill, 102 Orchard Circle, $290,000, 06/08/22

Wanda Dobbs and Billy G. Webb, Krystal Smith Addison, 103 Bracewell Ave., $103,570, 06/08/22

Kriser Homes South Inc., Cary Harrison Broadwell IV and Brooke Broadwell, 856 Woodland Drive, $290,000, 06/08/22

M. Barrett Brown, Administrator of The Estate of Bill Berne Hathaway, Dung Phi Nguyen Ly, 3545 Kinsey Road, $115,000, 06/08/22

Joshua D. Cody, Michael Cornell Capehart, 1200 Citadel Ave., $2,500, 06/08/22

Belcher Griffin and Nancy Griffin, Eric B. Waters and Heather R. King, 614 Chapelwood Drive, $185,000, 06/08/22

Joshua D. Cody, Michael Cornell Capehart, 1012 Greentree Ave., $1,300, 06/08/22

Terry N. Bowden and Shirley A. Bowden, Anthony Bowden, 4817 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $130,000, 06/09/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Mary Elaine Jeffcoat, 546 Ridgeland Road, $215,723, 06/09/22

Eric J. Walker and Jodi Lynn Walker, Larry Mascarella, 1289 Bruner Pond Road, Ashford, $80,000, 06/09/22

Selene Finance LP, Jay Whitney, 2325 Aberdeen Road, $96,000, 06/09/22

Janet Welch, Audrey Green and Leo Green, TBD North Lindberg Road, Ashford, $3,000, 06/09/22

DaShawn Q. Carter and Danielle G. Brown, Echo Properties LLC, 405 Logue St., $6,000, 06/09/22

Marion L. Dees, Justin Lee Bonds, 108 Massee Drive, $103,000, 06/09/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Alicia Patrick and Tucker Lee Patrick, 226 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $260,155, 06/09/22

Steven Kyle Peeler and Emily Baxter Peeler, David Lee Mobley Jr. and Jessica English Mobley, 1625 Edgar Smith Road, Ashford, $207,000, 06/09/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Natalie Shay Cody-Sheffield, 213 Daphne Drive, $349,900, 06/09/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Carlos Sequera-Sanchez and Ariana Moforte-Arcaya, 247 Windemere Lane, $99,275, 06/09/22

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 206 Billings, $63,325, 06/09/22

The West Family Trust and Marcella S. West, Terry Chin Chuan Ho and Karen Rentz Ho, 203 Apple Ave., $579,900, 06/09/22

