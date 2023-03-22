Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Alfred Saliba Construction LLC, Terence Macon, 169 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $287,900, 03/13/23

JoAnn Maddox of The Estate of Gary Maddox, Travis Brackin Bruner and Queenie Cabalhin Bruner, 807 Woodleigh Road, $181,000, 03/13/23

Alabama-West Florida United Methodist Foundation Inc., Bruce Wozow and Carolyn Wozow, 0 Pine Tree Street, Cottonwood, $5,000, 03/13/23

Renrag Farms, Garner Farms LLC, 0 Edsel Deese Road, Ashford, $370,000, 03/13/23

Sally Garner by her Co-Attorney in Fact, Garner Farms LLC, 8045 S. Rocky Creek Road, Cottonwood, $16,500, 03/13/23

Martha Dilg, Jo Ann Mathews, PR for Estate of Martha Umphrey and Joe Francis Garner Family Trust, Garner Farms LLC, 8045 S. Rocky Creek Road, Cottonwood, $115,500, 03/13/23

Bobby R. Norton, Superior Stone Company LLC, 4145 Ross Clark Circle, $400,000, 03/13/23

Stephen B. Smith and Yon Sun Smith, Linda Kay McCoy, 8081 Bill Yance Road, Columbia, $80,000, 03/13/23

Quita Ruth Rosser and Benny Ray Rosser, Thi Trang Truong and Long Ho, 112 Anthem Ave., $410,000, 03/13/23

J & J Farms LLC, John Paul Wallischeck and Beverly Joy Wallischeck, 0 Lucy Grade Road, Ashford, $30,000, 03/13/23

Viola Capers, Cheryl Pleasant, 406 Alabama Ave., $51,300, 03/13/23

SHW LLC, Earnest C. McNealy, 509 Birchwood Lane, $237,900, 03/13/23

Chapman Corporation, CCMZ LLC, Parcel # 1004174000004000, Dothan, $175,000, 03/13/23

Gladys McClain, Kethan Lewis, 0 7th Avenue, $1,500, 03/13/23

Raymond Douglas Aultman, Mark Ellis Aultman, and Dana Leah Nail aka Dana Leigh Nail, Hunter Love, 612 Edwin Reynolds Road, Cottonwood, $48,000, 03/13/23

Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, Kosik Properties LLC, 1502 Stadium St., $85,000, 03/13/23

DST Partners LLC, Wayne Whitman and Alice Whitman, 8.237 acre parcel off Liberty Road, Pansey, $49,422, 03/13/23

Kevin Blake and Amy Blake, Samantha Jean Rhymes and Brian Terrell Rhymes, 5430 N. County Road 75, Columbia, $385,000, 03/13/23

ADJ Real Estate Group LLC, Sturncor Investment Group LLC, 383 Kelley Drive, $595,000, 03/13/23

C Enterprises of Dothan Inc. and Eliu Cepero, Ashley Megan Bynum and Jonathan Davis Bynum, 11694 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $230,000, 03/13/23

Blue Deese Construction Inc., Breanna Symone Anglin, 411 Jester St., Cowarts, $186,000, 03/13/23

Nicholas S. Bryant and Amy B. Bryant, Monique Marie Whitaker and Austin Tyler Burch, 410 Oliver Drive, $320,000, 03/13/23

Dakota Jamison Barrett and Chelsea Barrett, Michael Greene, 117 Arapahoe Lane, Midland City, $214,000, 03/13/23

Lowell Zane Sites and Lucretia Gay Sites, Yuan Wang, 2303 Shadybrook Lane, $115,000, 03/13/23

DeAnna Michelle Ostrowski and Joseph Edward Ostrowski, Tanner Joseph Fisher Bennett and Rachel Bennett, 287 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $299,900, 03/13/23

Custom Roofing and Construction LLC, Eston Allen Simmons and Samantha L. Simmons, 822 Wimbledon Drive, $358,650, 03/13/23

Alfred Saliba Corporation Inc., 4K Farms LLC, 523 Ridgeland Road, $244,925, 03/13/23

Lance B. Jones and Kim Jones, Robert Coleman Gordon II and Angela Janiene Gordon, 224 Chloe Court, $304,500, 03/14/23

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Lloyd L. Parker and Carolyn J. Parker, 126 Sandbed Road, Newton, $337,305, 03/14/23

Benjamin Horaitis, Angela Martinez, 786 E. Selma St., $99,000, 03/14/23

Glynn Davis and Beverly Davis, Becky L. Shipes, 136 Lakeside Drive, $350,000, 03/14/23

Alabama Department of Transportation, Home Oil Co. Inc., corner of County Road 95 and U.S. Highway 84 East, Gordon, $2,600, 03/14/23

Machelle J. Kennedy, Gisela V. Wingfield, 319 Hidden Creek Circle, $230,000, 03/14/23

Monte Stotler, Luke Tih, 503 Dusy St., $145,000, 03/15/23

Cheryl Pleasant, Tyrone Bryant, 406 Alabama Ave., $18,000, 03/15/23

Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One MAH Trust, Rachel Laney, 154 Sussie St., Webb, $145,500, 03/15/23

The Oaks Group Inc., Terry Duffie II and Scarlett Duffie, 109 Laney Lane, $415,179, 03/15/23

Tony Welch and Aundrea Welch, Monterrius Tiller and Laura Garcia, 1180 Sandbed Road, Newton, $265,000, 03/15/23

Seretha Askew and Seretha Askew, Personal Representative of Estate of Larry Askew a/k/a Larry R. Askew a/k/a Larry Ralph Askew, Christopher Van Granger, acreage, Old U.S. Road, Gordon, $725,662.50, 03/15/23

Abney Family Properties LLC, Darren Huff, 107 Tecumseh Drive, $189,900, 03/15/23

Jamin C. Mitchell and Laura Mitchell, Jertavia C. Lyman, 1512 N. Cherokee Ave., $160,000, 03/15/23

Gisela V. Wingfield, Machelle J. Kennedy, 302 Partridge Lane, $295,000, 03/15/23

LaTiffany Khan, Atlaf Khan, 102 Arcadia Drive, $80,000, 03/15/23

Donald D. Hatcher and Sarah P. Hatcher, Corey Lee Culverhouse, 15 acres off Fortner Street Extension, Newton, $117,000, 03/15/23

The Estate of Gary Maddox, Erick Mitchell and Lakeshia P. Mitchell, 207 Denise St., $164,900, 03/16/23

State of Alabama Department of Revenue, Joshua Maddox, 971 Freddie Whiddon Road, Webb, $10,101, 03/16/23

Amelia Tanner Stewart, Mark A. Barrett, 535 Edinburgh Way, $335,000, 03/16/23

Katherine Leah Bowser, Salvador Castro Ibarra Jr., 1636 Wicksburg Road, Newton, $117,000, 03/16/23

Kristen Carter Metcalf f/k/a Kristen Carter and Connor Metcalf, Amelia Tanner Stewart, 130 Martha Ave., $315,000, 03/16/23

Rebecca J. Parrish, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Harvey Cue Parrish, Rivera Thomas Inc., 613 S. College St., $700, 03/16/23

David T. Dennis and Glenda Dennis, Hibiscus LLC, 700 N. Pontiac Ave., $160,000, 03/16/23

WALA LLC, G5 LLC, 3313 Granberry Drive, $93,000, 03/16/23

William D. McFatter and Mildred T. McFatter, Brick and Mortar Investments LLC, 1170 Montgomery Highway, $8,000, 03/16/23

Mary K. Kimble, Empowered to Prosper Investments LLC, 453 S. St. Andrews St., $28,000, 03/16/23

Daniel C. Tucker and Melanie P. Tucker, Zachary Pace and Kelly W. Pace, 8075 S. Park Ave., Taylor, $332,000, 03/16/23

Stephen A. Davis and Candice Lassiter, Todd J. Hamerlinck and Ashley Lynn Hamerlinck, 151 Bradford Lane, $267,500, 03/16/23

Ron Pollard and Amie Pollard, Adam Rosser, W. U.S. Highway 84, Newton, $250,000, 03/16/23

Mackey Sasser and Terra Y. Sasser, Ron Rogers and Joy Rogers, 19 Harrington Lane, $750,000, 03/16/23

James E. and Barbara M. Jones, Marilyn Griggs, 311 Dexter St., Webb, $40,000, 03/16/23

Hasnain Meghani, Michael Vascocu, 2702 Samantha Drive, $299,900, 03/16/23

Ryan Kriser, Charles J. Cooper-Lambert et al, 1101 Rendale Road, $212,000, 03/16/23

Lance M. Wagner and Treena S. Wagner, Donna Taylor, 211 Okeechobee Drive, $274,900, 03/16/23

Hugh McCullough and Sara McCullough, Dona Brophy, 319-2 Hidden Creek Circle, $265,000, 03/16/23