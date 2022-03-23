Houston County real estate transfers March 14-17, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Alan Stuart Love, Allison Loraine Love, 40 acres, Cottonwood, $150,000, 03/14/22

Two Little Old Ladies LLC, Sharond Hair and Sammy Hair, 1011 Dutch St., $37,500, 03/14/22

Insignificant LLC, Madison Earl Development LLC, 107, 109, 111, 113, 115, 116, 121, 123, 125, and 127 Jennie Drive, $300,000, 03/14/22

Jessica Salinas, Tracie Delayne Skinner and Cody Allen Fondren, 381 Nomad Circle, Kinsey, $144,900, 03/14/22

Marquitta Woodham, Douglas Travis Faulk, 777 McCallister Road, $18,500, 03/14/22

Carolyn Bell, James Breckenridge Barnes II and Sarah Catherine Barnes, 1000 Northfield Circle, $175,000, 03/15/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Jammie Lea Ayers, 493 Paxton Loop, $322,799, 03/15/22

Kristin Lynn Hammock, Personal Representative of Estate of Carol A. Hambright, Phung Ho and Thi Suong Huynh, 208 Londonberry Drive, $208,000, 03/15/22

Nicholas William Raichle, Tony D. Coleman Jr., 1101 Baywood Road, $218,000, 03/15/22

Victor Andrew Mathis and Lauren Elizabeth Mathis, Kevin Tyler Wood and Karen Lynne Wood, 6515 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $242,500, 03/15/22

Tyrone Spencer, Tyrone Dwayne Spencer and Tyrone Davonta Spencer, 2607 Scott Road, $58,000, 03/15/22

Orlando Collins and Tonya Collins, Daniel L. Berry and Ronda J. Berry, 211 Begonia Drive, Taylor, $143,500, 03/15/22

Courtney McGriff Ray f/k/a Courtney M. McGriff, Savannah Sheree Johnson, 20 East Chadwick Circle, $139,900, 03/15/22

Mitchell D. Dobbs, Curtis Paul, 102 Woodcreek Drive, $125,000, 03/15/22

Sect Real Estate Holdings LLC, Clayton Tucker Darley and Chanel E. Darley, 2107 McCallister Road, Slocomb, $123,000, 03/15/22

Melinda A. Blue, MBA Properties LLC, 112 W. Spring St., $42,000, 03/15/22

Estate of Norris Elton Jordan, Estate of Effie Lee Jordan, Rita Faye Ward, Sonja Kaye Stiff nka Sonja Cureton, Anita Carol Jordon nka Anita Murphee, James Lawrence, Victoria Lawrence and Norris Wayne Jordan, Norris Wayne Jordan, 73 Fire Department Road, Gordon, $158,640, 03/15/22

Gregory B. West, Patricia A. Ennis Woodham, James M. Ennis Jr., Jennifer Brannon and Milford Ennis, Daniel Charles Amburgey, 117 Emerald Lake Drive, $179,000, 03/15/22

Kriser Homes South Inc., Willie Estelle Smith, 109 Sandpiper Lane, $226.700, 03/15/22

Aimee Cobb Smith, Brandon C. Hartsfield and Cailey G. Hartsfield, 606 Wimbledon Drive, $215,000, 03/15/22

John E. Smith, James Brown and Louise Brown, 609 Donna Drive, 1210 Richard Road and 601 Wilder Ave., $91,800, 03/15/22

DeNiece Smith, Deborah K. Cobb and Dianna Olsen, Trustees of The Bobbie L. and M. Marlene Steele Irrevocable Trust, Daniel Klages and Janna Defee Klages, 127 Ole Taylor Place, Ashford, $311,000, 03/15/22

Shirley Yvonne Dunlap, Abney Family Properties LLC, 104 Spyglass Road, $155,000, 03/15/22

Zeth Tanner Johnson and Samantha Megan Johnson, Dale Tanner Hall, 315 Blackman Road, $175,000, 03/15/22

Brian Paramore and Jessica Paramore, Norman Edwin Lawrence Jr. and Debra Joan Falcone, 2177 Eddins Road, $356,000, 03/15/22

Sherry Koogler, Trustee of The Carolyn R. Benton Irrevocable Trust, Jonathon Patrick Ford and Kelly Ford, 107 Edinburgh Way, $336,000, 03/15/22

Jonathon Patrick Ford and Kelly Ford, Andrew R. Byrd and Courtney L. Byrd, 317 Redbud Circle, $395,700, 03/15/22

J. Michael Capshaw, James Brown and B.J. Brown, 703 Westmead St., $33,000, 03/15/22

Todd Brown, William Earl Waddell, Melissa Brown Eagerton f/k/a Melissa Anne Brown, Lisa Bond, David Eugene Bond, and Patricia Carol Bond, Park West LLC, 2776 W. Main St., $575,000, 03/15/22

Todd Brown, William Earl Waddell, Melissa Brown Eagerton f/k/a Melissa Anne Brown, Susan W. Murphy and Patricia W. Bond, Park West LLC, 3102 W. Main St., $825,000, 03/15/22

James C. Sims and Annick G. Sims, Trudy Breznik, 600 Panther Road, Newton, $283,000, 03/16/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Arthur A. Morris III and Chrisdeana June Morris, 212 Windemere, $546,332, 03/16/22

Carlton S. Collier, Cameron N. Ball investments LLC, 2000 Charlton Drive, $69,900, 03/16/22

Estate of Isiah Savage Jr. and Estate of Annie Pearl Savage, Deidrel Taylor, 2346 Kinsey Road, $97,000, 03/16/22

Donald Showalter and Virginia Showalter, Zachary Love and Gabrielle Love, 256 Southern Oak Drive, $315,000, 03/16/22

Arthur Dewayne Lanier, James Michael Williams and Patricia C. Williams, Indigo Pond Road, Gordon, $365,000, 03/16/22

Town of Cottonwood, Cottonwood Industrial Development Board, parcel, $125,000, 03/16/22

Villas at Honeysuckle Cove LLC, Miles Daniel White and Joyce White, 156 Coral Lane, $145,920, 03/16/22

Don Tate and Cindy Tate, James F. Field and Linda M. Field, 3232 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, $220,000, 03/16/22

Carl Eugene Hawkey and Patricia Ellen Hawkey, Margaret C. Perez and David Perez, 505 Massee Drive, $78,200, 03/16/22

Scott D. Phillipps and Shelly L. Phillipps, Mohammed Yaseen Meghani, 102 Boardwalk Place, $400,000, 03/16/22

Charles F. Hardwick III, Michael Steven Hardwick, Bill Yance Road, Webb, $300,000, 03/16/22

The Sean Anthony McBrearty Revocable Family Trust, Rebecca Lanier Ramsey, 1102 N. Pontiac Ave., $175,000, 03/16/22

Susie Patricia Howes, Monica Jeane Bizallion and Tyler James Purkey, 938 Windmill Road, Newton, $321,500, 03/16/22

Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Kevin Bryant and Angela Bryant, 111 Callowhill Court, $160,900, 03/17/22

Cameron A. Metcalf, J. Kaz Espy, 326 N. Oates St., $235,000, 03/17/22

Covenant Park LLC, Savvy Developers LLC, 0 Kornegay St., $22,500, 03/17/22

Smart Homes of the Wiregrass, Kyle Aaron Malone, 1110 Trawick Road, $239,900, 03/17/22

The Industrial Development Board of the City of Ashford, Summerford Land LLC, East U.S. Highway 84, Ashford, $139,171.60, 03/17/22

The Industrial Development Board of the City of Ashford, Eastern Technologies Inc., East U.S. Highway 84, Ashford, $60,828.40, 03/17/22

Tri-State Diesel & Auto Electric Inc. d/b/a Tri-State Brake Center Inc., Eastern Technologies Inc., East U.S. Highway 84, Ashford, $50,000, 03/17/22

Knology Total Communications Inc., Home Oil Company Inc., 1026 Ashford Road, Ashford, $265,000, 03/17/22

Faye Meadows, Michael Rowell and Suzanne Rowell, 271 Hall Road, $209,500, 03/17/22

Louis Michael Simera, Phillip Lurie and Sarah Lurie, 3246 Montgomery Highway, Suites 113 and 114, $160,000, 03/17/22

Joseph Michael White Sr. and Rebecca Burchfield White, Joseph Matthew Collins and Heather Marie Collins, 994 N. Country Road 75, Ashford, $399,000, 03/17/22

Yolanda Maldonado and Noel Sanchez, Jerry Tyler Philyaw, 210 Lookout Lane, Kinsey, $79,000, 03/17/22

Jerry J. McClain and Jonnie McClain, Lisa M. Knight, 133 Lakeside Drive, $279,000, 03/17/22

Michael Steven Hardwick, James Whitehead, 18.67 acres, Webb, $90,000, 03/17/22

James L. Britt, Sebrina Means, 906 Blackshear St., $18,000, 03/17/22

Keith Marsh and Janice Marsh, Seth C.M. Lawrence, 212 Blackshear St., $25,000, 03/17/22

Klapal Contracting Inc., The Oaks Groups Inc., 111 Laney Lane, $50,000, 03/17/22