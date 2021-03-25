 Skip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers March 15-18, 2021
Houston County real estate transfers March 15-18, 2021

dot generic real estate transactions 2 generic.jpg

Metro Creative Graphics

 Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Regina Carroll, Betzabeth Sharell Wilson, 123 Montreat Court, $178,000, 03/15/21

Amy Sanderson Bonner, Jennifer Joy Cloud, 103 Teal Trail, $174,000, 03/15/21

Harold M. Hall, The Jerry M. and Rhonda T. Grandstaff Revocable Trust, 1213 Summit St., $26,912.54, 03/15/21

Stephanie M. Sanders, TidyBnB LLC, 210 May St., $10,000, 03/15/21

TidyBnB LLC, Moliere Douceur and Elicia Douceur, 210 May St., $16,500, 03/15/21

Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, Christopher Bonnett, 403 Birchwood Lane, $173,500, 03/15/21

Ray Cox, Pat Ortiz, 107 Orchard Circle, $250,000, 03/15/21

Christopher Tullier, Brad Smith, 900 Edinburgh Way, $301,000, 03/15/21

Joette Lee Booker, Robert Allen Lee and Martha E. Lee McLain, Robert L. Sharpe and Hope R. Sharpe, 103 Yorkshire St., $251,000, 03/15/21

AR Seven LLC, Fix Pads Holdings LLC, 654 Headland Ave., $100, 03/15/21

Steven C. Meredeth, Jefferson Samuel Andrews, 301 Roosevelt Drive, $128,000, 03/15/21

Bryan K. Scarratt and Jessica B. Scarratt, James Keith Quattlebaum and Maggie Alexandra Quattlebaum, 400 Montezuma Ave., $280,000, 03/15/21

Robert H. Wise Jr. and Steven N. Wise, Trustees of Robert H. Wise Family Trust u/w/o Robert H. Wise, Robert H. Wise, Steven N. Wise, Melissa Wise Salem and Mary Elizabeth Wise McCrary, Don Allen Trimnel Jr. and Donna Lynn Trimnel, 45.01 +/- acres Ludmor Road, $252,215, 03/15/21

Robert H. Wise Jr. and Steven N. Wise, Trustees of Robert H. Wise Family Trust u/w/o Robert H. Wise, Robert H. Wise, Steven N. Wise, Melissa Wise Salem and Mary Elizabeth Wise McCrary, Jeremy Lane Alley and Tiffany McGowan Alley, 20 +/- acres Ludmor Road, $107,785, 03/15/21

Jeremy Alley and Tiffany Alley, Gary Leon Holland and Stacie Warren Holland, 2408 County Line Road, $280,000, 03/15/21

Kevin M. Smith and Haley Smith, Frank Dumont Flowers and Mae E. Flowers, 419 Drake Drive, $244,900, 03/15/21

State of Alabama, Jack Hughes, 570 Vining Drive, $25,050, 03/15/21

Cynthia Mathews, Wayne Ward and Rita Faye Ward, 119 Stillwell Road, $185,000, 03/15/21

Dennis E. Massey, Josue G. Pineyro and Natalie N. Pineyro, 24 Granite Court, $169,900, 03/15/21

Stefanie Lennon Kincey and Arbie Monzell Kincey, Alan Timothy Mills, 104 Inalaura Court, $179,000, 03/15/21

Deborah S. Blackmon, Kathryn S. Mize and Cynthia S. Tindell, Russell Alan Dawsey, 0 Reeves St., $50,000, 03/15/21

John Gunter Price and Kari Beth Price, Matthew Wayne Mueller and Audry Kathleen Mueller, 400 Hazelwood Ave., $235,000, 03/15/21

Kriser Homes South Inc., Joshua Lamar Cosby, 817 McCallister Road, $255,668, 03/15/21

The Bobby C. Dillard Irrevocable Trust, Kendrick Hakeem Mack Sr. and Sheniqua Mack, 402 Madison Ave., $174,900, 03/15/21

Dennis W. Stewart and April M. Stewart, Ashley Ray Starling and Jessica Lynn Starling, 245 Cobb Road, $456,000, 03/15/21

MustPitch Investments Inc., Southern Craftsman Construction LLC, 227 Wynnfield Way, $36,000, 03/15/21

Brian R. Sinclair, Aaron Reese Byrd, 2885 Murphy Mill Road, $250,000, 03/15/21

A.W. Herndon Oil Inc., Tirth Investment Group LLC, 3087 State Highway 605, $130,000, 03/16/21

Pamela D. Kershner, Caleb Allen Arnold, 108 Frankfort Drive, $159,500, 03/16/21

Mark J. Hernandez and Theresa Jeanne Hernandez, Cynthia Owen, 105 Erie Drive, $184,000, 03/16/21

David Brandon Shoupe and Brooke Emily Shoupe, Jennifer Marie Allman, 207 Pineridge Road, Taylor, $114,900, 03/16/21

John Meade and Vicki Tait Meade, Steven B. Laye and Madison J. Laye, 628 Westbrook Road, $440,000, 03/16/21

Kathy Schlagal, Robert N. Weems and John Weems, Clayton Eugene Weed and Leslie Ann Weed, 0 Webb To Kinsey Road, Kinsey, $349,000, 03/16/21

Russell G. Brackin and Savanna J. Brackin f/k/a Savanna J. Cooley, The Rex N. Hern and Celene K. Hern Trust, 303 Holly Lane, $111,000, 03/16/21

Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Cynthia Denise Register, 111 Thistlewood Drive, $144,400, 03/16/21

William Devin Kelley and Elizabeth Nicole Kelley, Roger Miller, 1625 Verde Trail, $140,000, 03/16/21

Jessica Buker, Angela Renee Weber, 215 Primrose Drive, $156,000, 03/16/21

Ronald Sandler and Kelli Sandler, Mark Anthony Howard and Jennifer R. Howard, 103 Moultrie Drive, $373,000, 03/16/21

M. Kevin Warren and Noelle M. Warren, Jason E. Goettler and Amanda C. Goodson, 109 Moultrie Drive, $349,900, 03/16/21

Collier H. Espy Jr./William Griggs Espy, Two-Way Trading Co. Inc., 10 acres west of Highway 431 North, $75,000, 03/16/21

Randell R. Lewis Sr. and Shirley L. Lewis, John Fiveash, 11219 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $145,000, 03/16/21

Estate of Leicester Adelia Wallace, Madison Real Property LLC, 2001 N. Cherokee Ave., $90,000, 03/16/21

Southland Enterprises LLC, M4 Development LLC, 12 lots, Dothan, $120,000, 03/16/21

Joel Roger Durden and Barbara S. Durden, Tony L. Garrette and Lori A. Garrette, 207 Concord Circle, $125,000, 03/16/21

Darrell Bratton, DLBratton Enterprises LLC, 1755 Third Ave., $125,000, 03/16/21

LBJ Investments LLC, DLBratton Enterprises LLC, 1755 Third Ave., $179,000, 03/16/21

William D. McFatter and Mildred T. McFatter, SDP AL Dothan 1 LLC, 3471 Ross Clark Circle, $900,000, 03/17/21

Phillip B. Bruner, M K Brothers Farm LLC, 60.55 acres Highway 84 East, $175,000, 03/17/21

Ronald Arnold and Robyn Arnold, Alexis Johnson, 1706 Landau Court, $85,000, 03/17/21

Mary F. Walker, Pamela A. Moore, 108 Holiday Court, Taylor, $133,000, 03/17/21

J & J Plumbing LLC, Erik and Joei Vogt, 40 acres off Choc Hills Road, $17,000, 03/17/21

Jarett T. Maddox and Adrienne A. Maddox, Edward M. Stacks and Cynthia M. Stacks, 3001 Evans Drive, $285,000, 03/17/21

Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Jaeshaun A. Langford and Alexis H. Sanders, 5654 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $230,000, 03/17/21

CWS LLC, Reeves & Shaw Construction LLC, 244, 248 and 249 Windemere Lane, $284,850, 03/18/21

Reeves & Shaw Construction LLC, Sean Kent Ingram and Amy Ingram, 248 Windemere Lane, $96,750, 03/18/21

Willie P. Hardin and Norman Keith Deaver and Kimberly A. Driskell, Jared E. Barnard, 593 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $168,000, 03/18/21

Howard Keith Adams Darling and Nicole Suzanne Darling, James Michael Downs and Patricia H. Downs, 103 Stonehaven Court, $400,000, 03/18/21

Brandon D. Hurst and Chasity Brooke Hurst, Sudharsan Aswin Elamparithi, 210 Maplecliff Drive, $209,000, 03/18/21

Caleb Allen Arnold and Meagan Claybrook Arnold, Darin Marsh and Sarah Marsh, 902 Sequoyah Drive, $141,000, 03/18/21

Steadman S. Shealy Jr., SSS Properties LLC, 2346 W. Main St., $552,300, 03/18/21

John E. Gormley, Jimmy Mark Blackmon, 0 Winslette Road, Newton, $9,000, 03/18/21

The Estate of Joe Cullon Parker, Brian E. Atkinson and Philip T. Atkinson, 3101 Clayborne Road, $60,000, 03/18/21

John Gallo and Bertha Hargett, Joseph Benjamin Meyers, 0 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $110,000, 03/18/21

Future LLC, Mackroyce L. Corbitt Jr., 409 N. Lena St., $32,500, 03/18/21

Shawn R. Salter and Kristin Wheeler, Ryan Vann Coker and Megan Keith Coker, 1230 Sandbed Road, Newton, $219,900, 03/18/21

Rankin Properties LLC, Willie F. Peterson, 710 State Ave., $37,000, 03/18/21

Jonathon Patrick Ford and Kelly Denise Ford, Co-Trustees of The Jonathan and Kelly Ford Living Trust, Sherry Drake, 1021 Baywood Road, $117,000, 03/18/21

