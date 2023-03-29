Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Dewayne Womack and Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One MAH Trust, Angie Zaleski, 1741 Burl Lee Road, Cottonwood, $210,000, 03/20/23
Joel R. Harvin and Jessica N. Harvin, Sarahann Wood Arcila, 113 Hattiesburg Court, $260,000, 03/20/23
Louie Morris Holloway, Neil Anthony Holloway, and Brian Keith Holloway, G5 LLC, 705 S. Edgewood Drive, $64,500, 03/20/23
David Mitchell Danford and Kathy Danford, Tony Welch, 3094 A C Womack Road, Cottonwood, $27,000, 03/20/23
Kelli S. Vickers and Gary M. Vickers Jr., Kadra Speed, 406 Hugh St., Ashford, $123,000, 03/20/23
Robert Lee Golden, Scott Allen Conrad and Tonya Ann Conrad, 1805 Gene Terry Road, $155,000, 03/20/23
Clifton Wade Whitehead and Amanda Michelle Whitehead, Christopher D. Coulter, 7973 S. Park Ave., Taylor, $325,500, 03/20/23
Tim Gunn and Jada Hiett, Parks Unlimited LLC, 1106, 1116, and 1128 S. State Highway 605 and 50 Daisy Lane, Taylor, $260,000, 03/20/23
Lisa Reeves as Successor Trustee of the Ray Bradshaw Revocable Living Trust, J. Terry Gardner and Doris D. Gardner, Trustees of the Doris D. Gardner Living Trust, 140 Muirfield Lane, $250,000, 03/20/22
Country Acres Realty Inc., John W. Grant, 3110 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $180,000, 03/20/23
Larry Thrasher and Penny Thrasher, Duane K. Medford, 1006 Glenwood St., $69,900, 03/20/22
Larry Dennis Lee and Rhonda C. Lee, Linda M. Beasley and Trent Beasley, 202 Phillips Terrace, $204,000, 03/20/23
John L. Faulk and Tammy L. Faulk, Teresa Louise Hunter, 2012 Stonewood Drive, $252,500, 03/20/23
Zachary T. Durgin and Meghan Durgin, Jessica Michelle Tharp and Christopher Cole Clayton, 614 Westbrook Road, $375,000, 03/20/23
Patrick H. Davenport, Rebecca D. McCorkel and Christopher J. Love, parcel on D. Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $65,000, 03/20/23
WP Home Repairs & Construction LLC, James L. Welch Jr. and Rebecca F. Welch, 84 Brooks Drive, Cottonwood, $189,000, 03/20/23
Eliu Cepero, Taftford Collender, 407 Dolphin Drive, $154,900, 03/20/23
Christopher G. McKenzie, Eliu Cepero, approximately 6.2 acres on Mimosa Drive, $40,000, 03/20/23
JAK LLC, Becky Jo O’Bryan, 605 Wheat St., $10,000, 03/20/23
State Land Commissioner of Alabama and Walmark LLC, Iimpac Properties LLC, property at East Newton Street and North Appletree Street, $1,068.14, 03/20/23
DST Partners LLC, KALIA LLC, Liberty Road, Lot 2 and Lot 3, Pansey, $34,111.50, 03/21/23
Adam Harrell Investments LLC, 247 Properties LLC, 2678 Reeves St., $305,000, 03/21/23
Hawker Investments LLC, Lucas Hoffman and Nancy Hoffman, 1215 Cannon Road, $93,000, 03/21/23
Patsy S. Burk, Hugh Trimble IV, 400 S. Edgewood Drive, $14,000, 03/21/23
Tony D. Railey, SHW LLC, 221 Little Oak Court, $41,980.67, 03/21/23
Kriser Homes South Inc., Seth Warren et al, 3033 S. County Road 9, $260,000, 03/21/23
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Marquetta Kelly, 1893 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, $237,900, 03/21/23
Beryle E. Ponce, Virginia G. Nelson, 105 Lamont Circle, $130,000, 03/21/23
Mark Anthony Wisniewski and Debra K. Wisniewski, Michael P. Rassel, 1504 Buena Vista Drive, $215,000, 03/21/23
Austin Lee Anderson and Katelyn Anderson, Byron Adam Messer and LaKrista Messer, 113 Northridge Road, $170,000, 03/21/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Michael Cameron Kettman and Amanda Kettman, 517 Ridgeland Road, $244,900, 03/22/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Morgan Moore, 241 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $314,500, 03/22/23
Starla D. Wells and Scotty D. Peacock, Square W. LLC, 118 Woodcreek Drive, $75,000, 03/22/23
Ranger Holding LLC, Emerson P. St John and Jessica J. St John, 330 Brushfire Drive, $192,000, 03/22/23
Mason Edward Glover and Kaley Howard Glover, Adrian Cox and Carol Cox, 2909 Thorndale Place, $287,000, 03/22/23
Robert Nand, Mason E. Glover and Kaley H. Glover, 209 Lakeside Drive, $368,000, 03/23/23
Crystal Clark, Personal Representative of Estate of Mona Wambles, Larry DeVore, 601 Pepperridge Road, $250,000, 03/23/23
Jimmy Singleton and Susan Manning Cowart f/k/a Susan Singleton, Florida Gold Property Management LLC, 706 Westmead St., $35,000, 03/23/23
Royce B. Coker, Trustee of Shirley S. Coker Family Trust, Laura Hawthorne and Tony Hawthorne Jr., 0 Forrester Road, Cowarts, $37,000, 03/23/23
Anita Louise Foran and Ruby Arlene Hernandez, Co-Trustees of Anita Louise Foran Living Trust, Jesus Alvarado Hernandez, 271 Timbers Drive, $25,000, 03/23/23
William T. Boyles and Susan B. Boyles, Shawn M. Tumblin and Stephanie N. Tumblin, 385 Grace Drive, Newton, $485,000, 03/23/23
H. Bryan Bain, Donita Jean Krick, 113 Parish St., $35,000, 03/23/23
Benjamin Kyle Pierce and Kristien Brooke Pierce, Erica L. Lythjohan, Trust Officer of Capital First Trust Company Inc., 104 Reid Drive, $126,000, 03/23/23
Wala LLC, Smith Brothers Real Estate Investments LLC, 707 Dixie Drive and 1605 Galaxie Drive, $160,000, 03/23/23
Kriser Land and Holdings LLC, Drew Kriser, 1756 Trawick Road, $120,000, 03/23/23
Shannon Parris and Stacy Parris, Elaine B. Daniels, 162 Candle Brook Drive, $165,500, 03/23/23
Jennifer L. Paull, Margaret Saarinen and Sharon Madonna, 2015 Stonewood Drive, $315,000, 03/23/23
Billie Sue Deese, DDCU LLC, 9199 E. State Hwy. 52, Webb, $463,440, 03/23/23
The Estate of Peggy S. Davis, Lenora Jean Cameron and Michael Lynn Cameron, 2706 Enon Road, Webb, $135,000, 03/23/23
H. Bryan Bain, Roland Valentino Bryant, 1307 Haisten Drive, $163,887, 03/23/23
Portal Enterprises LLC, Kimberly Ann Spence, 66 Brooks Drive, Cottonwood, $185,000, 03/23/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Austin Lee Anderson and Katelyn Sierra Anderson, 139 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $276,799, 03/23/23