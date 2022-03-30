 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers March 21-24, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

M4 Development LLC, KME Development LLC, parcel, Midland City, $1,000, 03/21/22

Rebecca Lynn Benton and David Dion Benton, Brantley Thompson and Annsley Brown, 1444 Malvern Road, $207,000, 03/21/22

Steven DeVane and Elisa DeVane, Michael A. Palmer and Caroline Palmer, 2625 Halls Mill Road, $145,000, 03/21/22

Madeline Paige McLean, Kevin Lewis Hargrave, 98 November Road, Ashford, $92,000, 03/21/22

C.H. Espy Jr., Timothy Mark Schroeder and Rose Mary Schroeder, 0 Windmill Road, Newton, $35,000, 03/21/22

Erica Lyn Hinson and Thomas J. Hinson, Daniel F. Ridenour and Chelsey R. Ridenour, 881 Windmill Road, Newton, $310,000, 03/21/22

Forrest S. Fields Jr., Salvador Parisi and Ester Parisi, 501 N. Main St., Columbia, $87,500, 03/21/22

Sean Gawne-Mark and Rebecca Gawne-Mark, Regina Kaupu, 1209 Frederick Road, $39,000, 03/21/22

Tracy Lynn Johnson, Nicklus Blaine Green, 204 N. Koonce St., Columbia, $30,000, 03/21/22

Brock Cody, Gilbert Holding LLC, 1772 Webb Road, $50,000, 03/21/22

Wiregrass Restoration LLC, Bradley Congleton and Rebecca Clayton, 500 S. Pontiac Ave., $105,000, 03/21/22

Timothy Bradley Philpot Jr., Todd Walker Anderson and Alexia Nira Anderson, 242 Branton Road, $199,000, 03/21/22

Irish Gail Edwards, Doug Shumate, 209 Morgan St., $1,000, 03/21/22

Regina Carroll, Len Stanford, 317 N. Cherry St., $66,500, 03/21/22

Patrick Knight-Crane, Martha Ronnell Miles, and Chadwick Mickey Knight, Hayley Cyr, 502 Frankfort Drive, $315,000, 03/21/22

Estate of Bonnie Jean Ard, Patrick Knight-Crane and Martha Miles, 2705 Evans Drive, $199,000, 03/21/22

Keltin Jimmerson f/k/a Keltin Bettis and Will Jimmerson, Noah Culligan, 595 Jones Road, Newton, $170,000, 03/21/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Thomas Riley, 181 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $253,057, 03/21/22

Thena Balistreri, William Mark Barnes Jr. and Eden Elizabeth Barnes, 133 Montreat Court, $180,000, 03/21/22

Bobby E. Hornsby, William M. Gauntt, 119 Ole Taylor Place, Ashford, $299,000, 03/21/22

Mary C. Glover, A. Cale Glover, J. Patrick Glover, and M. Shane Glover, Janice Register, 104 Whiteoak Circle, $105,000, 03/22/22

Frankie Delane Peterson, Brian Tullis Peterson, and Kathy Waters White, Thomas Johnson Biggers, 349 Blackman Road, $150,000, 03/22/22

E&C Property Investments LLC and Wesley Watkins, Austin Michael Foskey and Thomas Larry Foskey, 215 Twin Creeks Lane, Ashford, $126,000, 03/22/22

David Mauldin, Krystal Summers, two lots of Jones Road, Newton, $45,000, 03/22/22

Eleanor Moring and Keith E. Moring, Tammy J. Murphy, 2156 Honeysuckle Road, $169,900, 03/22/22

Bryson J. Dear and Rebecca Dear, Sheila Davis, 702 Virginia Drive, $65,000, 03/22/22

Michael Reeves, Jimmy McCord and Judy McCord, 3356 Holland Road, Newton, $55,600, 03/22/22

Damon Glover and Maria Glover, Ora J. Zachary, 406 Mill Creek Circle, $213,000, 03/22/22

Lorri Shaun Shoupe, Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, 0.412 acres, Windmill Road, Newton, $10,000, 03/23/22

Highlands Cove LLC, Kent Killebrew, 115 Kinning Park Lane, $317,398, 03/23/22

Thomas Van Winkle and Tammy Van Winkle, Gerry Bagley and Michael Bagley, 242 Providence Road, Slocomb, $180,000, 03/23/22

Douglas Russell Magill Jr. and Lana Jan Magill, Jared Conard and Rachel Conard, 268 Crabapple Court, Rehobeth, $435,000, 03/23/22

Don Atwell, George Gonzales, 202 Sherwood Drive, $8,500, 03/23/22

Rainier Homes, Joy Dasinger and Warren Dasinger, 1060 W. Cook Road, Taylor, $279,900, 03/23/22

Reeves & Shaw Construction LLC, Demetrius Scott and Thyais Scott, 244 Windemere Lane, $660,000, 03/23/22

Victoria Jane Quesnel and Celeste Annette Quesnel, Victoria Jane Quesnel, Celeste Annette Quesnel and Michael Allan Quesnel, 409 Darlington Circle, $115,000, 03/24/22

SWTJ LLC, Mickey Thomas and Kenyatta Thomas, Lot 2 Memphis Church Road, $50,350, 03/24/22

One MAH Trust, Teresa Neal, Lot 5 Hayborn Road, Webb, $26,734, 03/24/22

Estate of Edeltraud Friederike Monahan, Samuel Magennis-Molke, 100 N. Idlewild Path, Dothan, $185,000, 03/24/22

Applefield Six Family Limited Partnership and Denver Limited Partnership, Great South Leasing LLC, intersection of U.S. 84 and North County Road 55, Ashford, $7,500, 03/24/22

Joseph L. Swindle and Nancy S. Swindle, Fabio Biasella and Cheryl R. Biasella, 210 Glencoe Way, $402,000, 03/24/22

Edward Alan Terrell Jr. and Nathalie Marten, Misty M. Bradford and Robert C. Bradford, 112 Coventry Court, $198,000, 03/24/22

Desmond Douglas and Regina Douglas, Dwight Rice and Tarah Rice, 3201 Candlewood Drive, $218,000, 03/24/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Matin Properties LLC, 550 Ridgeland Road, $256,500, 03/24/22

