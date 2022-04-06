 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers March 28-31, 2022

dot generic real estate transactions 2 generic.jpg

Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Deloney and Gandy Timber Inc., Jimmie Dewayne McClinden, 15 +/- acres on Webb Road, $79,500, 03/28/22

Jon Mixson and Sonja Mixson, Jessica Cole Overstreet and Jason Overstreet, 207 Shandwick Court, $629,900, 03/28/22

Jason Overstreet and Jessica Cole Overstreet, Christopher James Winkleblech and Jennifer Cenci Winkleblech, 109 Pioneer Trail, $340,000, 03/28/22

Ryan L. Kaita, Andrea D. Lampkin, 57 Nall Drive, Columbia, $109,900, 03/28/22

Rayes Castillo, Maria Magdalena Caraway, 0 Creekwood Drive, $9,000, 03/28/22

Nell Elizabeth Garrett Jackson and Kenneth Eric Jackson, Tranese D. McKinnie, 84 Almond Court, $290,000, 03/28/22

Thomas W. Lewis, Michael Collins Jr., 97 Hatcher Ave., Ashford, $89,000, 03/28/22

Freddy M. Riley and Kimberly F. Riley, Cady Brock Burrell, 100 Dearborn Drive, $184,900, 03/28/22

Five Star Credit Union, Lindsey Roland, 1743 Columbia Highway, $25,000, 03/28/22

Keith Randall Cumbie, Richard McGee Jr., 1253 Power Dam Road, Newton, $50,000, 03/28/22

Johnathan Curtis Smith, Zachary Weston Whitehead and Sarah Whitehead, 1504 Oak Drive, $198,900, 03/28/22

G G & K LLC, Larry G. Pettis, 2060 Trawick Road, $175,000, 03/28/22

James A. Bradburn Jr., Annie Lois Baxter, 279 Chevrolet St., Kinsey, $102,000, 03/28/22

Wanda G. Taylor and Brett Joseph Taylor, LaToya Torrence, 102 Alcan Way, $40,000, 03/28/22

Victoria McNeal Cowan and Andrew Tyler Cowan, HallClan Holdings LLC, 676 Trawick Road, $575,000, 03/28/22

Dustin Graham Mendheim, Mannie Paine, 104 Prentice Court, $215,000, 03/28/22

Tammy S. Griffin and Donald R. Griffin, Gary S. Wolf and Sharae E. Wolf, 215 Kirksey Drive, $444,000, 03/28/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Carlos Sequera-Sanchez and Ariana Moforte-Arcaya, 241 Windemere Lane, $99,275, 03/28/22

Timothy Karrh and Linda H. Karrh, Cynthia Kay Womack and Shannon Richard Womack, approximately 9.19 acres on McCallister Road, $150,000, 03/28/22

Charles G. Morgan and Carol P. Morgan, Lillie Michelle Morgan and Edward Cody Johnson, 402 Junaluska Ave., $200,000, 03/28/22

Mule Shoe Family Land and Timber LLC, C. Newsome LLC, +/- 780 acres on County Road 85, Gordon, $1,590,000, 03/28/22

Sha’nah Martin, Daniel Hill Miller and Kendall Fondren Miller, 802 Overlook Drive, $220,000, 03/28/22

Michael W. Shelley and Bonnie Shelley, Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, Lot 2 North Broadway St., Ashford, $15,000, 03/29/22

Sherry Hataway Loftin, Marquita R. Baldwin, 130 Woodcreek Drive, $199,000, 03/29/22

Terry D. Duffie II and Scarlett R. Duffie, Bailey McDaniel, 2405 Stonewood Drive, $205,500, 03/29/22

AD&D LLC, Travis Plummer and Janna Plummer, 111 Timberline Court, $142,500, 03/29/22

SlingJack Properties LLC, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 1962 W. Main St. and 0 N. Cherokee Ave., $775,000, 03/29/22

Daniel C. Renfroe, Bowen and Hanners LLC, 6.302 acres, Barbara Lee Road, Rehobeth, $60,000, 03/29/22

Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments LLC, Aalyiah Agnew, 659 S. Park Ave., $134,000, 03/29/22

Brandon Lane Robinson, M. Brandon Harrell and Heather Harrell, 1112 W. Powell St., $285,000, 03/29/22

Eric O’Bryan and Tammy C. O’Bryan, Bret Bonds and Amy Hunter Bonds, 1354 Woodham Road, Headland, $116,000, 03/29/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, David Scott and Kimberly Long, 205 Windemere Lane, $624,000, 03/29/22

Darty Investments LLC, Sunrise Sunset Properties LLC, 440 Westgate Parkway, $150,000, 03/29/22

Vincent A. Vogelhuber and Casey R. Vogelhuber, Carl Peterson, 3813 Heatherbrook Place, $245,000, 03/29/22

Marcus A. Hall and Christy A. Hall, Ashton Outlaw-Wood, 902 Orchard Circle, $373,000, 03/29/22

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Eagle Investments Group LLP, 2999 Ross Clark Circle, $3,000,000, 03/29/22

Jordon E. Dykes, WGA Holdings LLC, 800 Chinook St., $50,000, 03/30/22

James Kevin Walding, Legal Services Alabama Inc., 212 N. Lena St., $290,000, 03/30/22

Stephens Croom, Hasnain Meghani, 120 Coral Lane, $110,000, 03/30/22

Myra Davis, Barbara Lancaster, 1967 Eddins Road, $300,000, 03/30/22

James Oney Jr. and Chantel Oney, Desmond Douglas and Regina Douglas, 259 Silver Maple Lane, $365,000, 03/30/22

AEE Retail Corp., Thanh V. Vu, 20 Parkplace Court, $249,995, 03/30/22

Dick’s Rentals LLC, Betty Leonard, 160 Strong Road, Ashford, $10,000, 03/30/22

Loran C. Tarter, Cheryl Bates Christian and Jennifer Leigh Woodham, 816 N. Broad St., Cowarts, $25,500, 03/30/22

Tyler Wyndham, Beverly Wyndham, and Serah Hall, 7581 Properties LLC, 68 +/- acres, East County Road 8, Pansey, $100,000, 03/30/22

Higgins Electric Inc. of Dothan, Higgins Realty Investments LLC, 1360 Columbia Highway, $1,750,000, 03/30/22

Freemans Commercial Properties LLC, F&H Florida Realty LLC, 1060 W. Main St., $600,000, 03/30/22

Kriser Homes South Inc., Conner Franklin Collins et al, 1070 Trawick Rod, $239,900, 03/30/22

Ronald White, The Family Legacy LLC, 106 1st Ave., $30,000, 03/30/22

Jane Kriser Hall, Elan Homes & Communities Inc., 643 Littlefield Road, $25,000, 03/30/22

Kriser Homes South Inc., Whitney Sheray Shirah et al, 661 Littlefield Road, $319,000, 03/30/22

Kriser Homes South Inc., John Grancaric et al, 1052 Trawick Road, $235,250, 03/30/22

John Lucas Inc., Melissa Arlene Ludlam, 768 1st Ave., Ashford, $159,900, 03/30/22

Duy Quoc Le and Trang Ngoc Le, Sue H. Reitmeyer, 118 Yorkhill St., $300,000, 03/30/22

M4 Development LLC, Jason Ernest Whitehurst, 5711 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $307,600, 03/30/22

George F. Cooper, Chasity Cooper, 304 Montclair Drive, $120,000, 03/30/22

Glenda Justine Clay, Personal Representative of Estate of Myrtle Lee Draughon, Telma Murillo and Mario Panamemo, 516 Thunderbird Drive, $90,000, 03/30/22

Mark Robert Stein and Paula Moseley Stein, Jerry Brown and Mildred Brown, Lots 13 and 14, 0 North Bay Springs Road, $45,000, 03/30/22

Randy Cummings and Carol Cummings, Michele Leigh Apida, 129 Woodcreek Drive, $181,500, 03/31/22

John Lucas Construction Inc., Colby Rice, 770 1st Ave., Ashford, $159,000, 03/31/22

Linda Mae Dail f/k/a Linda Lunsford Dail and Thaddeus L. McGuire Sr., Smith Brothers Real Estate Investments LLC, 510 E. Spring St., $50,675, 03/31/22

Gerardo C. Czetyrko et al, Lavista LLC, Buntin Road, Cottonwood, $21,500, 03/31/22

South Oates Holdings LLC, COSAS LLC, 300 W. Washington St., $46,500, 03/31/22

Tonni Lynn Turvin-Hicks, Tabitha J. Barrentine, 3630 Fowler Road, Ashford, $158,750, 03/31/22

Jason Strickland, Vortex Enterprises LLC, 5.8 acres off Lee Boy Road, Newton, $104,000, 03/31/22

Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, Tyler Colby Peters and Emily Peters, 1273 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $190,000, 03/31/22

Kirk D. O’Guinn, Jay David Grier and Abigail Grier, 48 Riley Road, $95,000, 03/31/22

Zach Rogers and Abby Rogers, Dava Snell Foster, 85 S. County Road 9, Newton, $165,000, 03/31/22

