Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Jack Collier and Shirley Collier, Randy Nettles, 42.8 +/- acres, Granger Road, Gordon, $160,491, 03/06/23
Estate of Samantha Kaye Bowers, Preston R. Woodham and Tabitha R. Waters, 303 Jerome St., $109,000, 03/06/23
Nicolas B. Ammons, Tristan Anita Troudt, 112 Scarlet Oaks Court, $165,000, 03/06/23
Javeon Hardrick and Alia Hardrick, Luis Garcia, 303 N. Herring St., $23,000, 03/06/23
Brandon Wallace, Larry E. Ferguson and Kyong Cha Ferguson, 101 Wendys Way, Midland City, $225,000, 03/06/23
DSV SPV 1 LLC, Michael Earl and Mona Lisa Gautney, 440 Sherwood Trail, Newton, $52,000, 03/06/23
Michael L. Bennett and Melinda A. Blue, Joe Reynolds and Dora Reynolds, 1151 Ozark St., $20,000, 03/06/23
D.A.T.T. Enterprises LLC, Mermac Properties LLC, 1894 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, $15,000, 03/06/23
Chester David Lore and Lynn Anne Lore, William John Hayes, 697 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $252,000, 03/06/23
Carolyn E. Blankenship, Jazlyn Renee Hyatt, 2500 Nottingham Way, $123,000, 03/06/23
Carol Hughey, Justin O’Shawn Davis, 1111 Valley Forge Road, $100,000, 03/06/23
Annie Lois McCarter, Sammie Jackson and Dorothy Jackson, 0 Lake St., $1,200, 03/06/23
Samuel Clifford Howard, The Bethel Baptist Church, 216 Forrester Road, $68,000, 03/06/23
H. James Gang a/k/a Jim Gang, The Herman James Gang Living Trust, 917 Mercury Drive, 1207 Seminole Drive, 1305 Petty St., 207 Chalker St., 2907 Selwood Circle, 1978 S. Alice St., 2308 Debbie Drive, 3302 Cathy Lou Road, and 356 Timbers Drive, $490,000, 03/06/23
Melody Kim Monk, Gilbert Construction Company Inc., 664 Cowarts Creek Road, Cowarts, $145,000, 03/06/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, John Allen Jordan and Madison Taylor Jordan, 419 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $261,699, 03/07/23
Virginia Thomas, Hodgett LLC, 108 Hattiesburg Court, $230,000, 03/07/23
Philip Messer and Kathryn Messer, Sheledre Pressley and Kenneth Pressley, 216 Wicklow Drive, $289,900, 03/07/23
Estate of Beverly Seydler Gibson, Mark A. Barrett, 107 Wentworth Drive, $302,000, 03/07/23
Matthew C. Lamere and Christina L. Lamere, Claude Edward Camp III and Barbara Howard Camp, 106 Cottage Court, $350,000, 03/07/23
R & S Property Investments LLC, LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, 1231 Denton Road, $50,000, 03/07/23
Donald Clay Berry and James Douglas Berry, Yinshun Wu, 106 Pinecrest Drive, $92,000, 03/07/23
Daniel Joseph Bateman, Steven Baumel and Stephanie M. Bialcik, 629 Jones Road, Newton, $270,000, 03/07/23
Matthew R. James and Emily James f/k/a Emily Diane Baldwin, Walter R. Wright, 102 Gradic Lane, $249,000, 03/07/23
Melissa Myles, GT Investment Cap LLC, 1209 Greenwood Drive, $18,000, 03/08/23
Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, Ebony Brown, 1558 Baxter Road, Ashford, $311,700, 03/08/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Angel Tomas Alicea and Diana Alicea, 550 Paxton Loop, $437,999, 03/08/23
Robin LuAnn Bartlett and John Patrick Bartlett, Kaushik Kumar D. Patel and Nimisha Patel, 4014 Woodberry Drive, $230,000, 03/08/23
The West Family Trust, Marcella S. West, Cara W. Dennis, and Amy W. Buntin, StoreEase Dothan LLC, 206, 208, and 210 Apple Avenue, $1,087,210, 03/08/23
Louie Morris Holloway, Neil Anthony Holloway, and Brian Keith Holloway, Daniel Cade Wells and Lindsay Wells, 2006 Spaulding Road, $178,000, 03/08/23
Clint Cox and Lauren Cox, Kristal Dawn Lewis, 117 Brockton Court, $234,000, 03/08/23
3G Construction LLC, James W. Higgins and Sandra J. Lounge, 226 Lizzy Court, Cowarts, $247,000, 03/08/23
Richard E. Plummer and Marna L. Plummer, Davis Maxwell Collins, 308 Patterson Road, $169,900, 03/08/23
Michael Andrew Watford, Stephen A. Jordan and Milo M. Jordan, TBD Friendship Road, Gordon, $1,500, 03/08/23
PNC Bank N.A., Danny West, 409 Broadway Ave., Ashford, $41,000, 03/08/23
James A. Bradburn Jr., Maricruz Guzman and Julio Enrique Guzman, 1309 Northfield Circle, $165,000, 03/08/23
Raymond F. Nichols Jr., Nerak LLC, 104 Vermont Court, $225,000, 03/08/23
Timothy Luke Tucker and Lori Campbell Tucker, Marcus Chad Kinney and Jacquelyn Solomon Kinney, 3601 Brookside Drive, $340,000, 03/09/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lorne F. Berry, 525 Ridgeland Road, $254,500, 03/09/23
Larry J. Cole and Evelyn F. Cole, Courtney Olson and Jonathan Olson, 409 Daniel Circle, $146,000, 03/09/23
The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, KBC Butcher Block & Market LLC, 123 N. Foster St., $163,500, 03/09/23
Trevor Parrish and Carol Parrish, Shannon Creel and Michael Creel, 221 Blazer Drive, Kinsey, $160,000, 03/09/23
Chris A. Joyner, William Allen Brassfield and Tammy Brassfield, 3649 Oak Ridge Lane, $380,000, 03/09/23
J. Kaz Espy, Administrator of Estate of Robin Labruzzo, Bianca Nicole Anderson, 150 Tree Crest Road, $179,900, 03/09/23
ATBRO LLC, Danny Kennedy and Catherine Griggs, 607 Pinto Drive, $55,000, 03/09/23
William David Frix et al, Moye Properties LLC, 104 Trabert Court, $165,000, 03/09/23
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Tiffany N. Brown, 4700 Prevatt Road, Cowarts, $272,270, 03/09/23
Linda Romano Jones, Charles Wynkoop and Melanie Wynkoop, approximately three acres on Harden Road, $45,000, 03/09/23
Paul Christopher Bretey and Michelle M. Bretey, Jeffrey Donner and Connie Lea Donner, 213 Stonegate Drive, $357,000, 03/09/23
Shirley S. Coker Family Trust, Joel Heath Moncrief and Leslie Gisel Moncrief, approximately 10.6 acres on Ennis Road, $85,000, 03/09/23
Terri H. Turner, Executive Director of Sarah Smith Curry Memorial Trust, Jonathan Shepler and Vickie Sexton, three lots, Highway 53, Cottonwood, $26,000, 03/09/23
PHIL Land Company LLC, Fire Rock Development Company LLC, Lot 2 (59.19 acres), Magnolia Trace Subdivision, $1,006,241.83, 03/09/23