Houston County real estate transfers March 7-10, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Estate of Betty W. Clark, Garry Avery and Rhonda Avery, 483 B J Mixon Road, Cottonwood, $32,000, 03/07/22
Robert C. Van Horne Jr., Kimberly Pippens, 399 Malvern Road, $300,000, 03/07/22
Jack Richard Weber and Sheila Keel Weber, Jack Richard Weber, 106 Pentland Place, $26,650, 03/07/22
Keith Gordon Hopkins, Vernelle Alexander, 2004 Spaulding Road, $7,900 ($137,900 minus current mortgage balance of $130,000), 03/07/22
Tommy D. Carter, Cheryle Ann Valentine and Steven Phillip Valentine, 730 3rd Ave., $85,000, 03/07/22
Richard F. Benoit and Linda B. Benoit, Jamie Tyler Snell, 1790 St. Mary Road, Cottonwood, $229,900, 03/07/22
Ashford Realty Company Inc., Ryan Ward and Sharon Ward, 840 County Road 33, Ashford, $140,000, 03/07/22
Jeffrey Chad Roberts et al, Dennis Granger Construction LLC, Lots 6 and 7, National Road, $65,000, 03/07/22
Jessica Renee Post, Linda Tew Hinton, 111 Dallas Drive, $195,000, 03/07/22
Violette Holdings LLC, Moliere Douceur, 503 Catalpa Ave., $18,000, 03/07/22
Robert Scott Everett and Mackenzie Leigh Everett, Jon R. Mixson and Sonja W. Mixson, 215 Asphodel Drive, $745,000, 03/07/22
Michael Pierce and Marianna Pierce, RJ Restoration LLC, 1804 Northside Drive, $95,000, 03/07/22
Glen Nix, Three Arrows Properties LLC, 1125 Martin St., $95,000, 03/07/22
Bobby E. Kirkland and Grace H. Kirkland, Michael Capehart and Lakisha Capehart, 0 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $6,000, 03/07/22
Shirley Speed, Fortner Plaza LLC, 400 Moates St., $35,000, 03/07/22
Phillip Allen Pelham and Madge Ellen Pelham, Joseph Michael White and Rebecca Burchfield White, 35.17 acres on Hudson Road, Columbia, $73,500, 03/07/22
Carmen K. Valley, City of Dothan, 800 Honeysuckle Road, $195,000, 03/07/22
Jeremy Johnston, Nancy J. Mclester, 200 Spyglass Road, $242,000, 03/07/22
Ola Joyce Cox, Blake T. Rosenkoetter and Hayden C. Rosenkoetter, 211 Midland St., Ashford, $102,500, 03/07/22
Robert W. Massingill and Kelley A. Massingill, Wilmer R. Murdock and Phyllis Murdock, 905 Derbyshire Drive, $259,000, 03/07/22
William T. Dunn and Mari M. Dunn, Ariel Marie Tillman, 1504 Randall Road, $153,000, 03/07/22
Hector Mark Carson and Kenisha Bathsheba Carson, Wiregrass Investments & Real Estate LLC, 409 Alabama Ave., $62,000, 03/07/22
Christine Roland Greer and Joseph Arthur Greer Jr., Tammi Lasha Walker, 81 Cummings Circle, Ashford, $109,900, 03/07/22
Deborah Clark, Jeremy Owen Jacobson and Janna R. Jacobson, 2 Harrington Lane, $500,000, 03/07/22
Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 1901 Northside Drive, $130,278, 03/08/22
NOW Properties LLC, Thomas Jerry McRory and Romelia McRory, Bauman Road, Ashford, $32,000, 03/08/22
Deloney Construction Inc., Guy Edward Davis and Claudia Jean Davis, Trustees of Davis Living Trust, 101 Littleleaf Court, $317,500, 03/08/22
David Mauldin, Courtney Tyson, 0 Eddins Road, $40,000, 03/08/22
Matthew A. Howell and Kathleen G. Howell, John Kirby, Yingying Zhang, Zhang E. Xu and Jizhe Wang, 7894 U.S. 84, $535,000, 03/08/22
Three Arrows Properties LLC, Matthew Houston, 2323 W. Main St., Suite 211, $79,000, 03/08/22
Janice Gail Hodges, Trustee of The Janice Gail Hodges Revocable Trust Agreement, Bob the Builder LLC, Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $8,500, 03/08/22
Ronald D. Lassiter, Christopher Lee Brishke and Ashley Nicole Brishke, 12715 S. State Highway 605, Slocomb, $90,000, 03/08/22
Richard M. Knight, Christopher Lee Brishke and Ashley Nicole Brishke, 70.579 acres, South State Highway 605, Slocomb, $300,000, 03/08/22
Kimberly Applewhite, Glen Nix, 7823 County Road 33, $68,500, 03/08/22
Pattie W. Alexander, Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Lot 1 Blk E Whispering Pines, $18,000, 03/08/22
Kriser Homes South Inc., Fatma Hassan, 113 Sandpiper Lane, $228,500, 03/08/22
Jason Ingram, Josh Ingram and Denise Paris, Leonard E. Walters Jr., Enon Road, Webb, $7,500, 03/08/22
Adam O’Brien and Jodi Lee O’Brien, Josh Steltenpohl and Jessica Steltenpohl, 223 Spyglass Road, $165,500, 03/08/22
William James Pfalzgraff Jr. and Rachael Bradley Pfalzgraff, William R. Huff and Beverly S. Huff, 3.7 acres, South County Road 33, $38,500, 03/08/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 229 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 03/09/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 239 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 03/09/22
Phillip K. Howell, Floyd K. Lannon and Annette Lannon, North County Road 33, Columbia, $4,000, 03/09/22
Joseph Ashley Avery, Dunieska Moreira and Maylin Garcia Cruz, 209 Junaluska Ave., $165,000, 03/09/22
Thomas W. Wilder IV, Personal Representative of Estate of Thomas W. Wilder III, William Craig, 802 Arlington Ave., $10,000, 03/09/22
The City of Ashford, Elizabeth Smith Frost, Cemetery Section C – Lot Number 101, Plots 1, 2 and 3, Section C – Lot Number 102, Plots 1, 2 and 3, $1,800, 03/09/22
Anthony L. Barfield and Ann S. Barfield, Kevin Pippin and Samantha Pippin, 447 Headland Ave., $65,000, 03/09/22
Naser M. Kamleh, Kenneth Wilford Ward and Stephanie M. Ward, 0 Range St., $24,000, 03/10/22
Sherri Dileonardi, Aaron M. Endsley and Heather L. Endsley, 518 Birchwood Lane, $235,000, 03/10/22
Andrew W. Hoekenga and Samantha A. Hoekenga, Jackson Guenther and Natalie Keeney, 6 Danmor Place, $370,000, 03/10/22
Alexis Alexander, Linda Susan Collins, 3565 Enon Road, Webb, $115,000, 03/10/22
Charles Dillard, Michael Hugh Bedsole, 1205 Glenwood St., $58,000, 03/10/22
Whitney Shirah, James C. Brown Jr. and Hannah F. Brown, 45 Ready Road, $148,500, 03/10/22
Shelaine A. McShane, William J. Pelham and Sue Ann M. Pelham, 1470 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $250,000, 03/10/22
Wanda Burnett, Madeline Marie Sutton, 706 Landview Drive, Taylor, $142,000, 03/10/22
Elaine Mitchell, Dothan Montessori School, 474 S. Oates St., $175,000, 03/10/22
The Estate of Annie McGartha Nelson, Thomas E. Elmore and Lillian R. Elmore, 302 Chandler St., $90,000, 03/10/22
Kriser Homes South Inc., SM Capital LLC, 1403 Shiloh St., $179,900, 03/10/22
Andrew Robert Byrd and Courtney Lovett Byrd, Renee S. Merry, 504 Eton Drive, $283,000, 03/10/22
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., Margit Ilona Majoros, 1182 N. Park Ave., $8,500, 03/10/22
Hyo Sang Chang and Hyon Sang Chang, Pointy Rock LLC, 13930 W. U.S. 84, Newton, $85,000, 03/10/22
One MAH Trust, Mona Lisa Webb and James Webb, Lot 6 Benton Store Road, Columbia, $21,000, 03/10/22
Mary Wise McCrary, Amanda Jean Caples, 80 acres off Benton Store Road, Columbia, $120,000, 03/10/22
J & D Rentals LLC, G P Brannon Inc., 208 W. Powell St., $109,000, 03/10/22