 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Houston County real estate transfers March 7-10, 2022

  • 0
dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Estate of Betty W. Clark, Garry Avery and Rhonda Avery, 483 B J Mixon Road, Cottonwood, $32,000, 03/07/22

Robert C. Van Horne Jr., Kimberly Pippens, 399 Malvern Road, $300,000, 03/07/22

Jack Richard Weber and Sheila Keel Weber, Jack Richard Weber, 106 Pentland Place, $26,650, 03/07/22

Keith Gordon Hopkins, Vernelle Alexander, 2004 Spaulding Road, $7,900 ($137,900 minus current mortgage balance of $130,000), 03/07/22

Tommy D. Carter, Cheryle Ann Valentine and Steven Phillip Valentine, 730 3rd Ave., $85,000, 03/07/22

Richard F. Benoit and Linda B. Benoit, Jamie Tyler Snell, 1790 St. Mary Road, Cottonwood, $229,900, 03/07/22

Ashford Realty Company Inc., Ryan Ward and Sharon Ward, 840 County Road 33, Ashford, $140,000, 03/07/22

Jeffrey Chad Roberts et al, Dennis Granger Construction LLC, Lots 6 and 7, National Road, $65,000, 03/07/22

People are also reading…

Jessica Renee Post, Linda Tew Hinton, 111 Dallas Drive, $195,000, 03/07/22

Violette Holdings LLC, Moliere Douceur, 503 Catalpa Ave., $18,000, 03/07/22

Robert Scott Everett and Mackenzie Leigh Everett, Jon R. Mixson and Sonja W. Mixson, 215 Asphodel Drive, $745,000, 03/07/22

Michael Pierce and Marianna Pierce, RJ Restoration LLC, 1804 Northside Drive, $95,000, 03/07/22

Glen Nix, Three Arrows Properties LLC, 1125 Martin St., $95,000, 03/07/22

Bobby E. Kirkland and Grace H. Kirkland, Michael Capehart and Lakisha Capehart, 0 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $6,000, 03/07/22

Shirley Speed, Fortner Plaza LLC, 400 Moates St., $35,000, 03/07/22

Phillip Allen Pelham and Madge Ellen Pelham, Joseph Michael White and Rebecca Burchfield White, 35.17 acres on Hudson Road, Columbia, $73,500, 03/07/22

Carmen K. Valley, City of Dothan, 800 Honeysuckle Road, $195,000, 03/07/22

Jeremy Johnston, Nancy J. Mclester, 200 Spyglass Road, $242,000, 03/07/22

Ola Joyce Cox, Blake T. Rosenkoetter and Hayden C. Rosenkoetter, 211 Midland St., Ashford, $102,500, 03/07/22

Robert W. Massingill and Kelley A. Massingill, Wilmer R. Murdock and Phyllis Murdock, 905 Derbyshire Drive, $259,000, 03/07/22

William T. Dunn and Mari M. Dunn, Ariel Marie Tillman, 1504 Randall Road, $153,000, 03/07/22

Hector Mark Carson and Kenisha Bathsheba Carson, Wiregrass Investments & Real Estate LLC, 409 Alabama Ave., $62,000, 03/07/22

Christine Roland Greer and Joseph Arthur Greer Jr., Tammi Lasha Walker, 81 Cummings Circle, Ashford, $109,900, 03/07/22

Deborah Clark, Jeremy Owen Jacobson and Janna R. Jacobson, 2 Harrington Lane, $500,000, 03/07/22

Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 1901 Northside Drive, $130,278, 03/08/22

NOW Properties LLC, Thomas Jerry McRory and Romelia McRory, Bauman Road, Ashford, $32,000, 03/08/22

Deloney Construction Inc., Guy Edward Davis and Claudia Jean Davis, Trustees of Davis Living Trust, 101 Littleleaf Court, $317,500, 03/08/22

David Mauldin, Courtney Tyson, 0 Eddins Road, $40,000, 03/08/22

Matthew A. Howell and Kathleen G. Howell, John Kirby, Yingying Zhang, Zhang E. Xu and Jizhe Wang, 7894 U.S. 84, $535,000, 03/08/22

Three Arrows Properties LLC, Matthew Houston, 2323 W. Main St., Suite 211, $79,000, 03/08/22

Janice Gail Hodges, Trustee of The Janice Gail Hodges Revocable Trust Agreement, Bob the Builder LLC, Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $8,500, 03/08/22

Ronald D. Lassiter, Christopher Lee Brishke and Ashley Nicole Brishke, 12715 S. State Highway 605, Slocomb, $90,000, 03/08/22

Richard M. Knight, Christopher Lee Brishke and Ashley Nicole Brishke, 70.579 acres, South State Highway 605, Slocomb, $300,000, 03/08/22

Kimberly Applewhite, Glen Nix, 7823 County Road 33, $68,500, 03/08/22

Pattie W. Alexander, Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Lot 1 Blk E Whispering Pines, $18,000, 03/08/22

Kriser Homes South Inc., Fatma Hassan, 113 Sandpiper Lane, $228,500, 03/08/22

Jason Ingram, Josh Ingram and Denise Paris, Leonard E. Walters Jr., Enon Road, Webb, $7,500, 03/08/22

Adam O’Brien and Jodi Lee O’Brien, Josh Steltenpohl and Jessica Steltenpohl, 223 Spyglass Road, $165,500, 03/08/22

William James Pfalzgraff Jr. and Rachael Bradley Pfalzgraff, William R. Huff and Beverly S. Huff, 3.7 acres, South County Road 33, $38,500, 03/08/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 229 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 03/09/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 239 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 03/09/22

Phillip K. Howell, Floyd K. Lannon and Annette Lannon, North County Road 33, Columbia, $4,000, 03/09/22

Joseph Ashley Avery, Dunieska Moreira and Maylin Garcia Cruz, 209 Junaluska Ave., $165,000, 03/09/22

Thomas W. Wilder IV, Personal Representative of Estate of Thomas W. Wilder III, William Craig, 802 Arlington Ave., $10,000, 03/09/22

The City of Ashford, Elizabeth Smith Frost, Cemetery Section C – Lot Number 101, Plots 1, 2 and 3, Section C – Lot Number 102, Plots 1, 2 and 3, $1,800, 03/09/22

Anthony L. Barfield and Ann S. Barfield, Kevin Pippin and Samantha Pippin, 447 Headland Ave., $65,000, 03/09/22

Naser M. Kamleh, Kenneth Wilford Ward and Stephanie M. Ward, 0 Range St., $24,000, 03/10/22

Sherri Dileonardi, Aaron M. Endsley and Heather L. Endsley, 518 Birchwood Lane, $235,000, 03/10/22

Andrew W. Hoekenga and Samantha A. Hoekenga, Jackson Guenther and Natalie Keeney, 6 Danmor Place, $370,000, 03/10/22

Alexis Alexander, Linda Susan Collins, 3565 Enon Road, Webb, $115,000, 03/10/22

Charles Dillard, Michael Hugh Bedsole, 1205 Glenwood St., $58,000, 03/10/22

Whitney Shirah, James C. Brown Jr. and Hannah F. Brown, 45 Ready Road, $148,500, 03/10/22

Shelaine A. McShane, William J. Pelham and Sue Ann M. Pelham, 1470 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $250,000, 03/10/22

Wanda Burnett, Madeline Marie Sutton, 706 Landview Drive, Taylor, $142,000, 03/10/22

Elaine Mitchell, Dothan Montessori School, 474 S. Oates St., $175,000, 03/10/22

The Estate of Annie McGartha Nelson, Thomas E. Elmore and Lillian R. Elmore, 302 Chandler St., $90,000, 03/10/22

Kriser Homes South Inc., SM Capital LLC, 1403 Shiloh St., $179,900, 03/10/22

Andrew Robert Byrd and Courtney Lovett Byrd, Renee S. Merry, 504 Eton Drive, $283,000, 03/10/22

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., Margit Ilona Majoros, 1182 N. Park Ave., $8,500, 03/10/22

Hyo Sang Chang and Hyon Sang Chang, Pointy Rock LLC, 13930 W. U.S. 84, Newton, $85,000, 03/10/22

One MAH Trust, Mona Lisa Webb and James Webb, Lot 6 Benton Store Road, Columbia, $21,000, 03/10/22

Mary Wise McCrary, Amanda Jean Caples, 80 acres off Benton Store Road, Columbia, $120,000, 03/10/22

J & D Rentals LLC, G P Brannon Inc., 208 W. Powell St., $109,000, 03/10/22

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Second Ukraine mayor abducted by Russian troops

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert