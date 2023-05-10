Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Jeremy T. Smith and April M. Smith, Robert Sims, 522 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $165,000, 05/01/23
Jacob H. Bond and Melinda H. Bond, David J. Hahn and April Hahn, 273 Firefly Court, $299,900, 05/01/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jeramy Mitchell Lee and Candis Richardson, 9719 S. Park Ave., Rehobeth, $349,500, 05/01/23
Jared Conard and Rachel Conard, Shanna Brown and Jarrom Brown, 268 Crabapple Court, Rehobeth, $450,000, 05/01/23
Tammy Maddox, Smart Money Financials Corp., 914 E. Cottonwood Road, $37,000, 05/01/23
Celvin Pinto and Juan Isidro Martinez, Randall McDonald III and Haylee McDonald, 2015 Roebuck St., $160,000, 05/01/23
Christopher Rich, Norma M. Barrios, 611 Linden St., $23,000, 05/01/23
Harvest Investments and Property Management LLC, Gold Key Properties LLC, 107 Hardy St., $24,000, 05/01/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Melinda H. Bond and Jacob H. Bond, 104 Hanover Place, $309,370, 05/01/23
Judy Cox, Jonathan Lee Jackson, 104 Lindsey Lane, $312,568, 05/01/23
Steven and Janie Smith Irrevocable Trust, Seth Roland Brooks and Jordan Reeves Brooks, 185 Mattie Lane, Taylor, $290,000, 05/01/23
Kenneth E. Cashwell and Janet E. Cashwell, Matthew R. Beshore, 2202 Brookhill Road, $429,000, 05/01/23
Suzanne J. Hanahan Revocable Trust, Robert Moore and Judy Moore, 217 Habersham Drive, $407,000, 05/01/23
Legacy Builders Construction LLC, Vinita Girdhari Kirpalani, 106 Mad River Lane, $448,000, 05/01/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Tara Elizabeth Stringer, 305 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $256,199, 05/01/23
American Golf Club of Dothan LLC, Christopher David and Rachel David, U.S. Hwy. 231, $3,500, 05/01/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Durward Jackson, 9783 S. Park Ave., Rehobeth, $305,248, 05/02/23
Blake Parker and Karina J. Parker, Tynsesia Johnson and Stanley Johnson, 1305 Tacoma St., $212,000, 05/02/23
The Oaks Group Inc., Hani Sawaged, 113 Laney Lane, $412,722, 05/02/23
Jerry Brown and Mildred Brown, Andrew Cullen Jones and Alaina Danner Jones, 405 N. Bay Springs Road, $273,000, 05/02/23
Jeffrey Allen Mohr and Susan Mohr, David A. Long and Cynthia Ann Foster Long, 111 Yorkshire Drive, $332,900, 05/02/23
Sowell Investments LLC, Maria H. Morales Martinez, 305 Kornegay St., $45,000, 05/02/23
James S. Wiley, Donald Saucier, 901 Tate Drive Unit 1 & 2, $105,000, 05/02/23
Estate of Gaye Haase, Michael B. Semeniuk and Amy P. Semeniuk, 104 Meadowview Drive, Midland City, $349,900, 05/02/23
Winfred Patrick Payne and Che Duncan Payne, Ronald Ashley Whitehurst and Michelle Miller Whitehurst, 103 Clam Gulch Court, $355,000, 05/02/23
Gregory B. Thomas and Eugenia Stark Thomas, Regina Thorp, 1210 Hillbrook Road, $385,500, 05/02/23
Anita Louise Foran and Ruby Arlene Hernandez, Co-Trustees of Anita Louise Foran Living Trust, Tyler K. Meader and Savanah L. Stephens, 211 Maplecliff Drive, $255,000, 05/02/23
Marcella S. West, Cara W. Dennis, Amy W. Buntin and The West Family Trust, Realo Properties LLC, 200 Apple Ave., $399,900, 05/02/23
Canup Ltd., Sturncor Investment Group LLC, 3507 Montgomery Highway, $1,045,000, 05/02/23
Robert Byrd and Marcia Byrd, Sturncor Investment Group LLC, 0 Barrington Road and 0 Brannon Stand Road, $1,920,000, 05/02/23
Rory Cassandra Moore et al, Riannon Sanders et al, 783 Westgate Parkway, $200,000, 05/02/23
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 598 Sandbed Road, Newton, $35,000, 05/02/23
Andrew J. Brunner a/k/a Andrew John Brunner Jr. and Barbara J. Brunner a/k/a Barbara Jean Brunner, Heather Gilliam, 739 Harrison Road, $170,900, 05/03/23
George Cooper Jr. and Karen J. Cooper, Leroy Thomas, 2451 Kinsey Road, $100,000, 05/03/23
Ronald J. Ratchford, James Donnie Preston, 101 Dogwood Ave., Columbia, $155,000, 05/03/23
Brooks Ray Maxwell and Sherri Maxwell Collins, Charles Daniel Collins and Sherri Maxwell Collins, 406 Gardenia Drive, $42,000, 05/03/23
Debra F. Hill, Patricia Carroll, 1013 Blackshear St., $10,000, 05/03/23
Barry Gibbs and Debra Gibbs, Allen Morgan and Katelyn Ann Tipton, 4105 E. Cottonwood Road, $165,000, 05/03/23
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust III, Keith Duane Branton, 11875 S. Park Ave., Slocomb, $15,000, 05/03/23
Debra Usry, Tony Keith Taylor and Holly W. Taylor, 1.6 +/- acres, Edgar Smith Road, Ashford, $70,000, 05/03/23
River Bottom Timber LLC, David Michael Harrison Jr., acreage in Houston County, $129,850, 05/03/23
Spencer Moore and Sarah Moore, James Lane Bibbins, 133 Brockton Court, $235,000, 05/03/23
Donovan J. Dunn and Cynthia S. Dunn, Celvin Piinto and Juan Isidro Martinez, 1314 Summit St., $32,900, 05/03/23
Elaine Scott Chancey, Kelly Thomason Handal, 3246 Montgomery Highway, Suite 210, $45,000, 05/03/23
William Goodman III and Tammy Goodman, Howard Keith Whittaker and Sharon Murkerson Whittaker, 644 Bruner Road, $149,900, 05/03/23
Emily Whitehouse, Charles Alexander Rowland and Kelley McKay Rowland, 1051 N. State Highway 123, Newton, $286,000, 05/04/23
Klapal Contracting Inc., RBD Developers LLC, 119 Laney Lane, $50,000, 05/04/23
Karen J. Weiss, Justin Walters and Kara Jumper Walters, 1305 Whitfield Ave., $287,000, 05/04/23
Shirley McCree, Kenneth Floyd, 509 S. College St., $4,500, 05/04/23
John W. Martin, Bell Avenue Properties Inc., 377 Murray Road, $275,000, 05/04/23
Connie Ann Morris, Mark Webster, 2.50 +/- acres, Houston County, $22,000, 05/04/23
John H. Peacock and Erica B. Peacock, Matthew B. St. Amant and Bridget E. St. Amant, 105 Thornhill Lane, $175,000, 05/04/23
Aaron Barnes and Willie Fred Granger, CD Properties LLC, 274 N. Foster St., $174,500, 05/04/23
Betty Cobb, Kenneth E. Monk and Melody Kim Monk, 937 S. Beverlye Road, $405,000, 05/04/23
Kenneth L. Todd III, Conservator of The Estate of Ida N. Todd, K & T Properties LLC, 0 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, and 797 W. Selma St., $195,272.50, 05/04/23
Damon Lovvorn and Hana Chae Lovvorn, Silvio Perez, 108 S. Roberta Ave., $210,000, 05/04/23
Richard Talley, Andrea Long and Travis Long, 708 State Ave., $68,000, 05/04/23
C Enterprises of Dothan Inc. and Eliu Cepero, Jacob R. Eckel, 11664 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $210,000, 05/04/23
Joseph Dale Michaels, Personal Representative of Estate of Sarah L. Michaels, Basil Wade Stockton, 1608 Ivy Drive, $184,900, 05/04/23
Hawker Investments LLC, Derek A. Roberts, 516 Florence St., $136,000, 05/04/23
Keith Marsh and Janice Marsh, Integrated Properties LLC, 551 S. Foster St., $32,000, 05/04/23