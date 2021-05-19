Houston County real estate transfers May 10-13, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 243 Sandbed Road, Newton, $29,000, 05/10/21
CWS LLC, Praptiben N. Patel and Keyulkumar Kiritkumar Patel, 238 Windmere Lane, $104,200, 05/10/21
Michael C. Fischer and Melissa A. Fischer, Nathaniel Keith McBride and Christin Dawn McBride, 102 Breckenridge Lane, $230,000, 05/10/21
James Richard Tice and Lena Jeanette Tice, Sandra Lutz, 131 Zachary Road, $163,900, 05/10/21
Aron Valdez and Amber Renee Valdez, Jack Delano Pennington Jr. and Robin Lynn Pennington, 104 Yarmouth Court, $224,000, 05/10/21
Donny Mac Lewis, Bert Allen, 106 Rambling Way, $137,700, 05/10/21
Robert Robbins and Teofila Robbins, Charles A. Merrow and Peggy J. Merrow, 303 Eton Road, $237,000, 05/10/21
Terri Burlingham, Robert A. Jarrett and Teresa L. Jarrett, 6633 S. Springhill Road, Gordon, $49,000, 05/10/21
Steve Hodge Building and Development LLC, Nicole Marie Hayes and Uriah Jay Hayes, 434 Braxton Drive, Newton, $479,817, 05/10/21
Patricia Roach, Sharon H. Le and Jim Thang Le, 226 Cumberland Drive, $136,000, 05/10/21
Kevin Williamson, Ashley Enfinger and Nikki Enfinger, parcel on Hardy Road, $100,000, 05/10/21
Coley Mathis, Gilbert Holdings LLC, 2606 Timothy Road, $64,000, 05/10/21
Cynthia Shelton Smith, Debra Hemmings, 117 Sawgrass Drive, $350,000, 05/10/21
Hilliard L. Jenkins and Glenda F. Jenkins, Mona Meshell Carroll and Robert Olam Carroll, 102 Nutberry Way, $217,000, 05/11/21
Diana LaRoda, Curtis Carlino, 1203 Coosa St., $80,000, 05/11/21
Ross Downes, Jerry Brown, 702 Wimbledon Drive, $103,000, 05/11/21
Craig A. Casillas, Phung Ho and Thi Suong Huynh, 230 Prestwick Drive, $271,500, 05/11/21
George Ralph Moseley and Sarah Moseley, Edward D. Peterson and Patricia D. Peterson, 551 Baxter Road, Ashford, $253,500, 05/11/21
Echo Properties LLC, Lee and Susan Whitman, 2250 Denton Road, $50,000, 05/11/21
Alexander J. Jones et al, Daniel Allen, 111 Winterberry Road, $189,900, 05/11/21
Anna Kay Holland, Peggy Lacy McCune, 108 Cottage Court, $174,500, 05/11/21
Estate of Janice Marchman, Helms Farms Inc., 903 Eldorado Drive, $120,000, 05/11/21
Billy P. Williams and JoAnn Williams, Kenneth Luttrell and Ninlawon Chursun, 2603 Timothy Road, $75,000, 05/11/21
Freddie Glenn Harrison, Matthew Cavitt and Emily Cavitt, 7670 E. County Road 8, Gordon, $165,000, 05/11/21
Michael K. Wheeler and L. Joann Wheeler, Caleb Chandler and Jack Chandler, 605 Lakewood Drive, $140,000, 05/11/21
Dalton A. Jones and Darcy Miranda Jones f/k/a Darcy Miranda Fitts, Robert Matthew Bennett, 262 Bob Hall Road, $127,000, 05/12/21
Jerry D. Hall and Jo Ann Hall, Michael Weatherholtz, 1144 Appian Way, $241,000, 05/12/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Joshua Shane Waddell and Emily Folds Waddell, 132 Puent Drive, $297,285, 05/12/21
James Travis Mixon, Anthony Blake Mixon, 100 acres, BJ Mixon Road, Cottonwood, $50,000, 05/12/21
Ivy K. Hatcher Revocable Living Trust, Kimberly Goolsby, 279 Melrose Lane, $153,000, 05/12/21
Donald Wayne Gauldin Jr. and Christiawna Joy Gauldin, Bart A. Elliott and Jewell Darene Elliott, 95 Williamson Way, $86,500, 05/12/21
Marie Owens King, Tammy Owens Peden, Terri Owens Estes and Patsy Crenshaw, Kimberly Nicole Trammell and Jason Brian Trammell, 1687 Blackman Road, $96,013.85, 05/12/21
Roger M. Douglas, Thomas Jerry McRory and Romella McRory, 727 Furnie Folks Road, Webb, $250,000, 05/12/21
Ten Fifty Thirty Fifteen, Maggie LaVorgna, 111 Parish St., $68,500, 05/12/21
Susan Yzera Marise and James T. Marise, Eliza Jane Nance, 2705 Briarcliff Road, $186,000, 05/12/21
William D. McFatter and Mildred T. McFatter, Luke’s of Dothan LLC, 3455 Ross Clark Circle, $625,000, 05/12/21
Debbie Scott, Sherrie Tate and Keith Brown, Clark Real Estate & Investments LLC, 2743 S. Brannon Stand Road, $85,000, 05/12/21
MustPitch Inc., Blissett Builders Inc., 211 Wynnfield Way, $35,000, 05/12/21
Debra Ellen Riley, Russell Kemp and Felicia Kemp, 228 Oak Hill Road, Newton, $370,000, 05/12/21
Harold D. Cooper, Ben H. Ammons, 1630 Fortner St., $95,000, 05/12/21
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Todd A. McLaughlin, 285 Sandbed Road, Newton, $255,575, 05/12/21
Linda E. Hall, Joseph Houston Rafferty and Summer Celeste Weeks, 1613 Wicksburg Road, Newton, $72,000, 05/13/21
CKM Investments LLC, DLBratton Enterprises LLC, 1214 Sturgeon Court, $40,000, 05/13/21
Brent Galloway, William Lee Harris and Ida Mae Mathis, 4100 Third Ave., $145,950, 05/13/21
Raymon D. Benton, David Matthew McLean, 1264 Huskey Road, $159,000, 05/13/21
The Estate of Jamal Saliba, Tony S. Saliba and Mona S. Parker, Gabriel Addison Hall, 64.45 acres +/- Singletary Road, Slocomb, $193,350, 05/13/21
Granger Family Properties LLC and Chris Granger, G5 LLC, 203 and 205 W. North St. and 205 N. Koonce St., Columbia, $65,000, 05/13/21
Michael S. Cook, Kenneth Hopkins and Barbara Hopkins, 1011 Deborah St., $140,000, 05/13/21
Jay C. Peters and Donna R. Peters, Gregg A. Cason and Regina B. Cason, 302 Whatley Drive, $232,500, 05/13/21
Edward D. Peterson and Patricia D. Peterson, Stacey Olivia Askew, 411 Eton Drive, $276,099, 05/13/21
Kenneth Crenshaw, Jimmy and Robbie Williams, parcel on A.J. Register Road, $1,000, 05/13/21