Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Charlotte Williams, Personal Representative of Estate of Roy Nolan Williams a/k/a Roy Nolan Williams Jr. a/k/a R.N. Williams Jr., Christopher Lasseter and Julee Lasseter, 105 Pariton Ave., $182,500, 05/15/23
Larry D. Alford and Becky D. Alford, Austin Alford, Shayla Bates, Carol Alford and Jim Alford, 1905 Van Buren St., $144,000, 05/15/23
Alpine Development LLC, Christopher Ryan Carmichael and Whitney Heather Carmichael, 2800 Samantha Drive, $393,500, 05/15/23
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 117 Daffodil Court and 469 Lantana Court, $80,000, 05/15/23
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 631 Ridgeland Road, $52,000, 05/15/23
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 633 Ridgeland Road, $52,000, 05/15/23
Mike Keenen and Robin Keenen, Ryan Ward Trulock and Scarlet Renee Trulock, 204 Thornberry Place, Ashford, $53,500, 05/15/23
F. Earl Everett and Carol A. Everett, Alabama Park Communities LLC, Everett properties, Ashford, $17,020.98, 05/15/23
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lloyd Berdan and Patricia Berdan, 60 Jean St., Cowarts, $60,450, 05/15/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Charles Sheffield and Chelsey Sheffield, 83 Popcorn Circle, Rehobeth, $311,199, 05/15/23
Gayle Loyola, Bruce Bond and Leigh Bond, parcel on Brannon Stand Road, $15,000, 05/15/23
Lauren E. Keith n/k/a Lauren K. Harris and Nicholas Paul Harris, Lance Tyler Peterson and Kaytlin Nicole Peterson, 1908 Clark St., $160,000, 05/15/23
Billy K. Atwell, DMS Land of Alabama LLC, 308 Redbud Circle, $287,000, 05/15/23
Olivia Martin, Jeff Hurst, south half of Lot 5, Block “A” of Woodlands at Riveredge, $24,500, 05/15/23
Sherry W. Drake, Carol W. Hartley, and Estelle T. Ward, The Anderson South Company LLC, 1610 Randall Road, $115,000, 05/15/23
Olivia Martin, James Welsh, north half of Lot 5, Block “A” of Woodlands at Riveredge, $24,500, 05/15/23
Tanner J. Kerrigan, Mara A. Miller and Cameron C. Miller, 2760 Trawick Road, $280,000, 05/15/23
Edward H. Lambert and Linda C. Lambert, Michael Breck Hatcher and Morgan Elizabeth Hatcher, Lot 1 Helms Road, $69,000, 05/15/23
Travis Ostler and Jesse Daniel Valentine, Lisa Kaye Yearta, 307 Girard Ave., $324,550, 05/15/23
Brandy Egnew Howell and Jennifer Howell, Jeanette J. Owen and Trevor Owen, 242 Windmill Road, Newton, $285,000, 05/15/23
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Jeffrey Lloyd Ochab and Stephanie Darlene Ochab, 1721 D. Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $397,225, 05/15/23
H&W Wholesale Inc., Jonathan Vickers, 1018 Linden St., $7,000, 05/15/23
H&W Wholesale Inc., Jonathan Vickers, 916 Linden St., $10,000, 05/15/23
Rose Wiethop, Rob B. Eaton Jr. and Angela Jeneanne Eaton, 36 Faulk Road, $400,000, 05/15/23
Daisy Screws, Latoya Russell and Ansel Laton Dawsey, 2703 Rocky Branch Road, $154,900, 05/16/23
BTG Properties LLC, Advanta IRA Services LLC FBO Anna Scott IRA, 903 Torino Drive, $75,000, 05/16/23
BTG Properties LLC, Advanta IRA Services LLC FBO Anna Scott IRA, 2207 Shannondoah Drive, $55,000, 05/16/23
Garner Farms LLC, John Coleman, 0 Edsel Deese Road, $75,000, 05/16/23
Megan Rhodes and William Christopher Rhodes Sr., John H. Peacock and Erica B. Peacock, 618 Prestwick Drive, $689,900, 05/16/23
Maureen Hinson f/k/a Maureen Smith, Krystal Summers, 0 Biscayne Lane, $30,000, 05/16/23
John Dowdey and Brandy Dowdey, Jason Alan Alward and Paula Michelle Alward, 1311 Faulk Road, $340,000, 05/16/23
Catherine S. Cole and Roderick W. Cole, Cody James Kopkie, 55 Wood St., Cottonwood, $95,500, 05/16/23
John H. Peacock and Erica B. Peacock, William H. Freeman and Caroline R. Freeman, 215 Marigold Lane, $509,900, 05/16/23
John Charles Wagner and Teri L. Wagner, Freeman L. Palmore Jr. and Justine Marie Palmore, Trustees of Palmore Family Trust, 215 Glen Oaks Drive, $304,500, 05/16/23
Linda Prescott Precise and Christy Clay Hawk, William Kevin Hughes and Victoria Evans Hughes, 2112 Stonebridge Road, $278,900, 05/16/23
Neil V. Patel, Chirag Patel, 408 Ridgeland Road, $274,500, 05/16/23
Joseph Gibbons and Corey Gibbons, Zackery Ray Atterberry, Jordon Avenue, Cowarts, $78,500, 05/16/23
Eddie J. Snell and Vanessia R. Snell, Vakaris Jerome Critten and Tawana Critten, 1200 Clearmont Drive, $208,000, 05/16/23
Teresa A. Setzer, Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, 205 Roberts St., $150,000, 05/16/23
Self Storage LLC, City of Dothan, approximately 335 square feet and 3,321 square feet, Phase 1, Tract 33, Honeysuckle Road Expansion Project, $71,650, 05/17/23
Self Storage LLC, City of Dothan, easement, Phase 1, Tract 33, Honeysuckle Road Expansion Project, $500, 05/17/23
Self Storage LLC, City of Dothan, easement, 0.05 acres, Phase 1, Tract 33, Honeysuckle Road Expansion Project, $500, 05/17/23
Self Storage LLC, City of Dothan, easement, 0.04 acres, Phase 1, Tract 33, Honeysuckle Road Expansion Project, $500, 05/17/23
SA Fulford LLC, Dustin Shane Locke and Anne Marie Locke, 20.04 +/- acres off of Donzell Road, Cottonwood, $125,000, 05/17/23
Olene W. Wilson, Chris Johnson Enterprises LLC, 3405 Granberry, $40,000, 05/17/23
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lot 5 Block A, Lots 2/13/44 Block B. Hidden Lake East First Addition, $185,300, 05/17/23
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lots 41/42/43/44/45/46 Block B, Hidden Lake East Second Addition, $232,475, 05/17/23
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 101 Windemere, Lot 1, Block A, Brookwood Subdivision, $88,825, 05/17/23
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 204 Ridgeland, Lot 6, Block A, Hidden Lake Subdivision, $46,325, 05/17/23
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Jackie J. Willis Sr., 1931 S. State Hwy. 605, $249,900, 05/17/23
Michael R. Jones et al, Dale Ryan Goodwin et al, 3004 Elderberry Drive, $135,000, 05/17/23
Aaron Pollard, Jonathan Brannon, 5080 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $319,000, 05/17/23
Klapal Contracting Inc., Teresa B. Hobson, Trustee/Trustor of The Teresa B. Hobson Living Trust, 121 Laney Lane, $50,000, 05/17/23
RAFS of Dothan Inc., Dothan/WON LLC, 3370 Ross Clark Circle, $2,900,000, 05/18/23
TWAS Properties LLC, Suds Landlord (Multi) LLC, 3188 S. Oates St., $4,150,000, 05/18/23
Randy Roland, James K. Jackson, Lot 4, Womack Road, Cottonwood, $18,000, 05/18/23
Jeffrey F. Coleman a/k/a Jeffery F. Coleman ad Tiffany L. Coleman, Megan W. Rhodes and William Christopher Rhodes Sr., 102 Juniper Court, $1,385,000, 05/18/23
Joyce A. Pollard, Smith RE LLC, 715 Price St., $25,500, 05/18/23
Joseph C. Schneider and Jill a. Schneider, Kaushikkumar Patel and Sachinkumar H. Patel, 205 Corey Drive, $389,775, 05/18/23
Chris Johnson Enterprises LLC, SHW LLC, 3405 Granberry Drive, $50,000, 05/18/23
Zachary Weston Whitehead and Sarah Whitehead, Abigail Burch, 1504 Oak Drive, $212,000, 05/18/23
Jeffrey B. Troupe and Lisa A. Troupe, Eric O’Bryan and Tammy O’Bryan, 106 Arbor Gate, $602,550, 05/18/23
Estate of Ganarah H. McArdle, Kelly Wilson and Jennifer Wilson, 1601 Center Church Road, Headland, $185,000, 05/18/23
Barbara S. Banner, Amanda W. Pearce, 507 Collingswood Drive, $225,000, 05/18/23