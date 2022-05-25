 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Houston County real estate transfers May 16-19, 2022

  • 0
dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Richard Crum and J.D. Mendheim, McCall Investments LTD, 106 S. Cherokee Ave., $60,000, 05/16/22

Christopher D. Hargett and Julie Ann Hargett, Daniel M. Pittman III and Kathryn Pittman, 104 Hummingbird Court, $1,600,000, 05/16/22

Anitras Cobb, Martha Sue Smith, 1006 Edinburgh Way, $250,000, 05/16/22

Joshua Donyeal Smith and Shelcea B. Smith, Ronnie Murrill, Judy Murrill, and Angela Vannest, 102 Hardridge Lane, $159,900, 05/16/22

Patricia C. Westbrook, Donald L. Cotter, 115 Hidden Creek Circle, $276,500, 05/16/22

Jeffery Arthur Fulford and Joanie Leah Fulford, Kristian Jimenez, 706 Wimbledon Drive, $215,000, 05/16/22

Thomas E. Cain and Lenora Elizabeth Cain, Steven L. Sowell and April Norman Sowell, 5240 N. County Road 55, Ashford, $330,000, 05/16/22

People are also reading…

Charles Lane Dykes and Jacquelyn Dykes, James B. Woodham and Misty L. Woodham, 1906 N. Cherokee Ave., $135,000, 05/16/22

Tonya Mathis, Jearld Vinson, 905 Hubbard Road, Newton, $65,000, 05/16/22

Twin Oaks Cattle Company LLC, Robert Van Horne Jr., land on South State Highway 109, Slocomb, $199,900, 05/16/22

John Trawick Harrell, Executor of Estate of John Morgan Harrell, Washington D. Reese and Arnita V. Smith-Bowens, 700 Sequoyah Drive, $151,900, 05/16/22

Ricardo Melendez, Arnulfo Gonzalez Archundia and Margarita Castellanos Pina, 67 Knob Hill Circle, $65,000, 05/16/22

David Clayton and Hannah Broxton, Matthew Moore, 305 Brushfire Drive, $199,000, 05/16/22

Stephen Bradley Strazi and Megan Suzanne Caulfield-Strazi, Kenneth Carson Fields, 8111 S. Park Ave. Taylor, $327,000, 05/16/22

Candis Cloud and Chad M. Klinge, Kathleen Deann Kurihara and Tatsuki J. Kurihara, 180 Trelawny Drive, $230,000, 05/16/22

DDCU IV LLC, Victoria MacFarlane, 0 Bill Yance Road, Columbia, $180,000, 05/16/22

Jon A. Smith and Deniece S. Smith, Sheila Bryson, Trustee of Sheila Bryson Revocable Trust, 16 Ballestone Court, $359,900, 05/16/22

Michael K. Welejski and Celeste Welejski, Tammie Monaghan and Terry Jenkins, 109 Lockwynn Trace, $320,000, 05/16/22

Glenn R. Jones, TMS Ventures LLC, land on 3rd Avenue, Ashford, $40,000, 05/16/22

Ashford Plaza LLC, TMS Ventures LLC, 1860 Old Ashford Hwy. 84, Ashford, $850,000, 05/16/22

Charles Aaron Daniels, Hunter Trent Broxton and Cidney Breanna Broxton, 113 Hidden Springs Court, $217,200, 05/16/22

Gabriel Hall, Joseph Wallace and Regina Wallace, 814 Junction Road, Slocomb, $250,000, 05/16/22

David Mauldin, Quarles Construction Company LLC, 0 Eddins Road, $25,000, 05/16/22

David Mauldin, Angela Nicole Ferguson, 608 Jones Road, Newton, $210,000, 05/16/22

Eddie Gunn and Evangeline Gunn, Joseph M. Sharron and Mallory A. Parker, 3616 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $150,000, 05/16/22

Karen Sconyers, Felixa Sconyers, Melinda McClendon, Haywood Brian Sconyers, and William Danzy Sconyers III, Jeffrey L. Corkran and Diane E. Corkran, 402 Rebecca Ave., $130,000, 05/16/22

Kings Crossing LLC, Alpine Development LLC, Lot 2 Kings Crossing, Cowarts, $20,000, 05/16/22

Martha W. Floyd, Jamie Torres and Muhammad F. Rashada, 3246 Montgomery Highway, Suite 202, $69,000, 05/16/22

Ernest H. Hornsby and Marianne Hornsby, Hunter Leger and Carly Leger, 1908 Hilltop Drive, $199,900, 05/16/22

Joshua Jones and Kelly Watford Jones, Glenn Dahn, Pamela Dahn, and John Brian Kelly, 355 Rowland Road, $260,000, 05/16/22

Alfred J. Johnson Jr., Timothy Wayne South, 107 Thistlewood Drive, $156,000, 05/16/22

Tatsuki Kurihara A/K.A Tatsuki Kurihana and Kathleen Kurihara F/K/A Kathleen Hamman, Nicholas William Raichle, 300 N. Englewood Ave., $299,900, 05/17/22

Ashley L. Johnson and Ashley P. Johnson, John Thomas Tatom, 1509 Osceola St., $335,000, 05/17/22

John Allen Forehand and Tamara Rudd Forehand, Jose Luis Barojas Garcia, parcel on Cottonwood Road, $55,000, 05/17/22

Brandon M. Nelson and Alexandria Nelson, Delbert Neal Sanders and Carolyn Renee Sanders, 5678 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $265,000, 05/17/22

James Calvin Truett and Angelena Truett, James D. Patterson and Susan D. Patterson, Lot 2 Hayborn Road, Webb, $48,000, 05/17/22

Juan Carlos Delgado Guerrero, Eric Samuel Rojas Buenrrostro and Maria De Lourdes Torres Huerta, 0 Phillips Terrace, $30,000, 05/17/22

Jane E. Morrow, LBJ Investments LLC and Mary Walker, 1100 Garden Lane, $60,000, 05/17/22

Jackson Brothers LLC, Step One Automotive DTH AL LLC, 0 Ross Clark Circle, $1,320,000, 05/17/22

Vernon Pruitt and Kim Pruitt, Shawn Kelley and Brianne Kelley, 201 Kirk Lane, $800,000, 05/17/22

Wesley Hutson and Kennedy Benton, Vernon Pruitt and Kim Pruitt, 302 Ridgeland Road, $290,000, 05/17/22

Edmond Zlotea, ALAKOP Enterprises LLC, parcel, $480,000, 05/17/22

Katie Creamer, Kenneth Lamar Creamer, 418 N. Park Ave., $18,500, 05/17/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Joseph Alexander McCarthy and Kristen Maurer McCarthy, 110 Clarksdale Court, $436,900, 05/17/22

Charlie M. Brackins, Lee Whitman or Susan Whitman, 535 Knob Hill, $29,163, 05/17/22

George R. Rollins III and Holly S. Rollins, Brady Bishop Eldridge and Christina Panehal Eldridge, 1003 Rampart Drive, $255,000, 05/17/22

Gregory Capra and Patricia Capra, Manharlal Patel and Dharmishthaben Patel, 208 Wicklow Drive, $35,000, 05/17/22

Wanda R. Faulk, Roberta D. Ryan, 2 acres on Benton Store Road, Columbia, $10,000, 05/17/22

Shannon Fennell Davis, Personal Representative of Estate of Frances Annette Fennell, Bedsole Rentals LLC, 737 N. Beverlye Road, $100,000, 05/17/22

Richard Talley, Rickie Temmis, 711 Parker St., $12,000, 05/17/22

Richard Talley, Rickie Temmis, 717 Hutchins St., $4,000, 05/17/22

James Blake Daughtry, John Karl Crowder and Karla A. Crowder, 305 Redwood Ave., $299,900, 05/17/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Dana Jordan Killingsworth and Michael Killingsworth, 364 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $295,047, 05/17/22

Tyndall Federal Credit Union, All In Credit Union, 1690 Ross Clark Circle, $3,260,000, 05/18/22

Michael E. Garnett, Jonathan Edward Register, 8 +/- acres, Pine Street, Cottonwood, $15,000, 05/18/22

Drew and Ryan Kriser Family Trust, Parks Unlimited LLC, 0 Pettiway Trace, $425,000, 05/18/22

Kimberly L. Thomas, T & T Potter LLC, 193 Headland Ave., $32,000, 05/18/22

Christopher L. Parrish and Koneta L. Parrish, Joshua Issachar Brackin Sr. and Nya Lorielle Brackin, 1408 Culver St., $145,000, 05/18/22

Lauren Brooke Saunders, Dorothy Katlynn Hicks, 109 Coral Lane, $125,000, 05/18/22

Donald Edwards and Paula Edwards f/k/a Paula Elizabeth Koen, Whitney F. Taylor and Stephanie A. Taylor, 108 Sandy Springs Road, $259,900, 05/18/22

Randall Wade Baxley, Elizabeth Latoya Montgomery, 1819 Fairfield Drive, $164,000, 05/18/22

Tyler J. Hansen and Stephanie Hansen, Micky Campbell and Amber L. Campbell, 201 Ridgecrest Loop, $395,000, 05/18/22

David W. Alford, Caroline Alford, and Stephen T. Etheredge Sr., FGS Construction LLC, property on West Cook Road, $65,000, 05/18/22

Rita Lehmann Brewton, Michael Brooks, 213 Wicklow Drive, $37,000, 05/18/22

Jones B. Huff, Kingline Equipment Inc., 315 Ross Clark Circle, $800,000, 05/19/22

Phyllis G. Hicks, Beverly G. Masters, and Donny M. Gillilan, Kingline Equipment Inc., 0 Ross Clark Circle, $237,000, 05/19/22

Paul Wesley Shiver and Wendy M. Shiver, Sylvester Junior Jackson and Winter Jackson, 2105 Aberdeen Road, $134,900, 05/19/22

David Harrel Wilcox and Rhonda Susan Wilcox, Tyiece Tameka Lester and Paisleigh Lester Oliver, 2312 Kristi Lea Drive, $120,000, 05/19/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Denver Doran and Melanie Doran, 166 Puent Drive, $383,674, 05/19/22

Michael Brent Parker and April Hardwick, Linda Bragg, 2315 Creekwood Drive, $142,900, 05/19/22

David G. Poston, Tina S. Brooks, 201 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 3, $264,900, 05/19/22

Cheryl B. Scurlock and Donald Craig Scurlock, Philip Glen Davidson and Rosalee Cheryl Davidson, 102 Greystone Court, $297,000, 05/19/22

Kyeong Lee, Fortner Plaza LLC, 1003 Worthy Ave., $65,000, 05/19/22

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Houston County Election Results

Houston County Election Results

Here are the unofficial election results from Houston County Tuesday night. These vote totals are unofficial and will be canvassed. The outsta…

Watch Now: Related Video

Most school shootings since 1999 are carried out by people under the age of 18

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert