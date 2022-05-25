Houston County real estate transfers May 16-19, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Richard Crum and J.D. Mendheim, McCall Investments LTD, 106 S. Cherokee Ave., $60,000, 05/16/22
Christopher D. Hargett and Julie Ann Hargett, Daniel M. Pittman III and Kathryn Pittman, 104 Hummingbird Court, $1,600,000, 05/16/22
Anitras Cobb, Martha Sue Smith, 1006 Edinburgh Way, $250,000, 05/16/22
Joshua Donyeal Smith and Shelcea B. Smith, Ronnie Murrill, Judy Murrill, and Angela Vannest, 102 Hardridge Lane, $159,900, 05/16/22
Patricia C. Westbrook, Donald L. Cotter, 115 Hidden Creek Circle, $276,500, 05/16/22
Jeffery Arthur Fulford and Joanie Leah Fulford, Kristian Jimenez, 706 Wimbledon Drive, $215,000, 05/16/22
Thomas E. Cain and Lenora Elizabeth Cain, Steven L. Sowell and April Norman Sowell, 5240 N. County Road 55, Ashford, $330,000, 05/16/22
Charles Lane Dykes and Jacquelyn Dykes, James B. Woodham and Misty L. Woodham, 1906 N. Cherokee Ave., $135,000, 05/16/22
Tonya Mathis, Jearld Vinson, 905 Hubbard Road, Newton, $65,000, 05/16/22
Twin Oaks Cattle Company LLC, Robert Van Horne Jr., land on South State Highway 109, Slocomb, $199,900, 05/16/22
John Trawick Harrell, Executor of Estate of John Morgan Harrell, Washington D. Reese and Arnita V. Smith-Bowens, 700 Sequoyah Drive, $151,900, 05/16/22
Ricardo Melendez, Arnulfo Gonzalez Archundia and Margarita Castellanos Pina, 67 Knob Hill Circle, $65,000, 05/16/22
David Clayton and Hannah Broxton, Matthew Moore, 305 Brushfire Drive, $199,000, 05/16/22
Stephen Bradley Strazi and Megan Suzanne Caulfield-Strazi, Kenneth Carson Fields, 8111 S. Park Ave. Taylor, $327,000, 05/16/22
Candis Cloud and Chad M. Klinge, Kathleen Deann Kurihara and Tatsuki J. Kurihara, 180 Trelawny Drive, $230,000, 05/16/22
DDCU IV LLC, Victoria MacFarlane, 0 Bill Yance Road, Columbia, $180,000, 05/16/22
Jon A. Smith and Deniece S. Smith, Sheila Bryson, Trustee of Sheila Bryson Revocable Trust, 16 Ballestone Court, $359,900, 05/16/22
Michael K. Welejski and Celeste Welejski, Tammie Monaghan and Terry Jenkins, 109 Lockwynn Trace, $320,000, 05/16/22
Glenn R. Jones, TMS Ventures LLC, land on 3rd Avenue, Ashford, $40,000, 05/16/22
Ashford Plaza LLC, TMS Ventures LLC, 1860 Old Ashford Hwy. 84, Ashford, $850,000, 05/16/22
Charles Aaron Daniels, Hunter Trent Broxton and Cidney Breanna Broxton, 113 Hidden Springs Court, $217,200, 05/16/22
Gabriel Hall, Joseph Wallace and Regina Wallace, 814 Junction Road, Slocomb, $250,000, 05/16/22
David Mauldin, Quarles Construction Company LLC, 0 Eddins Road, $25,000, 05/16/22
David Mauldin, Angela Nicole Ferguson, 608 Jones Road, Newton, $210,000, 05/16/22
Eddie Gunn and Evangeline Gunn, Joseph M. Sharron and Mallory A. Parker, 3616 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $150,000, 05/16/22
Karen Sconyers, Felixa Sconyers, Melinda McClendon, Haywood Brian Sconyers, and William Danzy Sconyers III, Jeffrey L. Corkran and Diane E. Corkran, 402 Rebecca Ave., $130,000, 05/16/22
Kings Crossing LLC, Alpine Development LLC, Lot 2 Kings Crossing, Cowarts, $20,000, 05/16/22
Martha W. Floyd, Jamie Torres and Muhammad F. Rashada, 3246 Montgomery Highway, Suite 202, $69,000, 05/16/22
Ernest H. Hornsby and Marianne Hornsby, Hunter Leger and Carly Leger, 1908 Hilltop Drive, $199,900, 05/16/22
Joshua Jones and Kelly Watford Jones, Glenn Dahn, Pamela Dahn, and John Brian Kelly, 355 Rowland Road, $260,000, 05/16/22
Alfred J. Johnson Jr., Timothy Wayne South, 107 Thistlewood Drive, $156,000, 05/16/22
Tatsuki Kurihara A/K.A Tatsuki Kurihana and Kathleen Kurihara F/K/A Kathleen Hamman, Nicholas William Raichle, 300 N. Englewood Ave., $299,900, 05/17/22
Ashley L. Johnson and Ashley P. Johnson, John Thomas Tatom, 1509 Osceola St., $335,000, 05/17/22
John Allen Forehand and Tamara Rudd Forehand, Jose Luis Barojas Garcia, parcel on Cottonwood Road, $55,000, 05/17/22
Brandon M. Nelson and Alexandria Nelson, Delbert Neal Sanders and Carolyn Renee Sanders, 5678 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $265,000, 05/17/22
James Calvin Truett and Angelena Truett, James D. Patterson and Susan D. Patterson, Lot 2 Hayborn Road, Webb, $48,000, 05/17/22
Juan Carlos Delgado Guerrero, Eric Samuel Rojas Buenrrostro and Maria De Lourdes Torres Huerta, 0 Phillips Terrace, $30,000, 05/17/22
Jane E. Morrow, LBJ Investments LLC and Mary Walker, 1100 Garden Lane, $60,000, 05/17/22
Jackson Brothers LLC, Step One Automotive DTH AL LLC, 0 Ross Clark Circle, $1,320,000, 05/17/22
Vernon Pruitt and Kim Pruitt, Shawn Kelley and Brianne Kelley, 201 Kirk Lane, $800,000, 05/17/22
Wesley Hutson and Kennedy Benton, Vernon Pruitt and Kim Pruitt, 302 Ridgeland Road, $290,000, 05/17/22
Edmond Zlotea, ALAKOP Enterprises LLC, parcel, $480,000, 05/17/22
Katie Creamer, Kenneth Lamar Creamer, 418 N. Park Ave., $18,500, 05/17/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Joseph Alexander McCarthy and Kristen Maurer McCarthy, 110 Clarksdale Court, $436,900, 05/17/22
Charlie M. Brackins, Lee Whitman or Susan Whitman, 535 Knob Hill, $29,163, 05/17/22
George R. Rollins III and Holly S. Rollins, Brady Bishop Eldridge and Christina Panehal Eldridge, 1003 Rampart Drive, $255,000, 05/17/22
Gregory Capra and Patricia Capra, Manharlal Patel and Dharmishthaben Patel, 208 Wicklow Drive, $35,000, 05/17/22
Wanda R. Faulk, Roberta D. Ryan, 2 acres on Benton Store Road, Columbia, $10,000, 05/17/22
Shannon Fennell Davis, Personal Representative of Estate of Frances Annette Fennell, Bedsole Rentals LLC, 737 N. Beverlye Road, $100,000, 05/17/22
Richard Talley, Rickie Temmis, 711 Parker St., $12,000, 05/17/22
Richard Talley, Rickie Temmis, 717 Hutchins St., $4,000, 05/17/22
James Blake Daughtry, John Karl Crowder and Karla A. Crowder, 305 Redwood Ave., $299,900, 05/17/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Dana Jordan Killingsworth and Michael Killingsworth, 364 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $295,047, 05/17/22
Tyndall Federal Credit Union, All In Credit Union, 1690 Ross Clark Circle, $3,260,000, 05/18/22
Michael E. Garnett, Jonathan Edward Register, 8 +/- acres, Pine Street, Cottonwood, $15,000, 05/18/22
Drew and Ryan Kriser Family Trust, Parks Unlimited LLC, 0 Pettiway Trace, $425,000, 05/18/22
Kimberly L. Thomas, T & T Potter LLC, 193 Headland Ave., $32,000, 05/18/22
Christopher L. Parrish and Koneta L. Parrish, Joshua Issachar Brackin Sr. and Nya Lorielle Brackin, 1408 Culver St., $145,000, 05/18/22
Lauren Brooke Saunders, Dorothy Katlynn Hicks, 109 Coral Lane, $125,000, 05/18/22
Donald Edwards and Paula Edwards f/k/a Paula Elizabeth Koen, Whitney F. Taylor and Stephanie A. Taylor, 108 Sandy Springs Road, $259,900, 05/18/22
Randall Wade Baxley, Elizabeth Latoya Montgomery, 1819 Fairfield Drive, $164,000, 05/18/22
Tyler J. Hansen and Stephanie Hansen, Micky Campbell and Amber L. Campbell, 201 Ridgecrest Loop, $395,000, 05/18/22
David W. Alford, Caroline Alford, and Stephen T. Etheredge Sr., FGS Construction LLC, property on West Cook Road, $65,000, 05/18/22
Rita Lehmann Brewton, Michael Brooks, 213 Wicklow Drive, $37,000, 05/18/22
Jones B. Huff, Kingline Equipment Inc., 315 Ross Clark Circle, $800,000, 05/19/22
Phyllis G. Hicks, Beverly G. Masters, and Donny M. Gillilan, Kingline Equipment Inc., 0 Ross Clark Circle, $237,000, 05/19/22
Paul Wesley Shiver and Wendy M. Shiver, Sylvester Junior Jackson and Winter Jackson, 2105 Aberdeen Road, $134,900, 05/19/22
David Harrel Wilcox and Rhonda Susan Wilcox, Tyiece Tameka Lester and Paisleigh Lester Oliver, 2312 Kristi Lea Drive, $120,000, 05/19/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Denver Doran and Melanie Doran, 166 Puent Drive, $383,674, 05/19/22
Michael Brent Parker and April Hardwick, Linda Bragg, 2315 Creekwood Drive, $142,900, 05/19/22
David G. Poston, Tina S. Brooks, 201 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 3, $264,900, 05/19/22
Cheryl B. Scurlock and Donald Craig Scurlock, Philip Glen Davidson and Rosalee Cheryl Davidson, 102 Greystone Court, $297,000, 05/19/22
Kyeong Lee, Fortner Plaza LLC, 1003 Worthy Ave., $65,000, 05/19/22