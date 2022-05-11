Houston County real estate transfers May 2-5, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Kerry Quincey f/k/a Kerry Dawn Woodham, Noah Blake Eads and Morgan Eads, 2205 Aberdeen Road, $125,500, 05/02/22

Geraldine Rogers, Ernest R. Sullivan and Kimberly D. Sullivan, 158 Nomberg Road, Ashford, $158,000, 05/02/22

James K. Mason, Hannah Faith Bryan and Rylan Dean Mott, 106 Bradberry Drive, $275,255, 05/02/22

Renee C. Jones, Katherine Clark and Skyler Olds, 100 Stargell Place, $250,000, 05/02/22

Helen Ann Topolski, Rebecca Lynn Johnson and Gayla Betzold, 108 Woodcliff Road, $130,000, 05/02/22

Tonya Lynn Adams, Joshua Portela, Lot 12 Reardon Road, Rehobeth, $25,000, 05/02/22

Cynthia Ann Skipper, Alexander O’Neal Pugh, 1003 Selkirk Drive, $157,900, 05/02/22

Susan B. Flowers, Trustee of Mary E. Cannon Family Trust f/k/a Mary Eddis Clark Cannon Revocable Trust Agreement No. 1, Michael Andrew Goddard and Melissa Lynn Goddard, 104 Devon Court, $321,000, 05/02/22

Lucas James Hughes, Paul Hughes, and William Cory Hughes, Evan McPartland, 280 Granger St., Cottonwood, $79,900, 05/02/22

Clinton George Logwood, Jignesh Patel, 3803 Brookside Drive, $210,000, 05/02/22

Amber Harris, Shinetta Terriquez, 1004 Eastwood Drive, $153,000, 05/02/22

Keith G. Beckham and Alice A. Beckham, Barry Michael Shiver, 200 acres, County Road 8, Ashford, $950,000, 05/02/22

Wallace E. Reynolds, Justin Harrell and Kaci Harrell, 123 Waterford Way, Ashford, $41,000, 05/02/22

Deborah C. Vann, Gary O. Hart and Rhonda Hart, 605 Jamestown Boulevard, $337,500, 05/02/22

Gary O. Hart and Rhonda Hart, Marcellus Garner, 1402 Burbank St., $295,000, 05/02/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Matthew Gene Lenell and Bethany Kay Lenell, 486 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $254,900, 05/02/22

Robert Reynolds and Victoria Reynolds, Ritesh Mohan, 205 S. Edgewood Drive, $7,000, 05/02/22

Deborah Dell Jones, David Powell Denney, and Stephen Davenport Denney, Patrick Walding and Kristin D. Walding, 25 Foxchase Drive, $650,000, 05/02/22

Justine Winkelman, Brooklyn Properties LLC, 108 Colonial, $57,550, 05/02/22

Thomas Culbreth, Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, 238 Primrose Drive, $20,000, 05/02/22

Norma F. Hingle, Tammy Marie Tullos, 310 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 4, $200,000, 05/02/22

Jarrell Price et al, Larry J. Puckett, 114 Stillwood Road, $280,000, 05/02/22

Paulette Davis, Brandi Rose a/k/a Brandi McCord, 410 Bay St. (Lots 11 and 12), Gordon, $5,000, 05/02/22

Tara Hubbard Construction Co., Andrew Marshall et al, 1643 National Road, $357,659, 05/02/22

One MAH Trust, Timothy Allen Myers and Kristin Kaye Myers, Lot 1 of Bruner Road Development S/D, Bruner Road, $68,250, 05/02/22

Vanessa Y. Dickens, Brittany Smith, 301 Dearborn Drive, $80,000, 05/02/22

Robert T. Bridges and Laura M. Bridges, Kevin M. Frost and Peggy M. Frost, 104 Allendale Court, $499,500, 05/02/22

Praise Him Homes LLC, Elisha S. Simpson, 1001 Meharis Circle, $110,000, 05/02/22

Brian D. Tabb, Destiny Lake Eastridge and Robert Morris Eastridge, 3704 Bentley Drive, $103,000, 05/02/22

Janice L. Johnson, Jennifer D. Jones, 104 Condon Road, $98,760, 05/02/22

Woodpile Properties LLC, Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of the One MAH Trust, 5392 Headland Ave., $215,000, 05/02/22

C Enterprises of Dothan Inc. and Eliu Cepero, Niurka Barrial and Rolando Barrial, 121 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $170,000, 05/02/22

James Stephen Cureton, Justin William Fuller, 170 Cane Mill Road, Cottonwood, $263,000, 05/02/22

Jack B. Powell, Jacob Knight Payne and Alyssa Payne, 907 N. Cherokee Ave., $230,000, 05/02/22

Sharon Elaine Powell, Lisa Shepard, 803 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $96,000, 05/02/22

Estate of Albert Eugene Shelley, Derek Earl Flowers, 201 Clover Circle, $115,000, 05/02/22

Gary Todd Anderson and Kristie L. Anderson, WGA Holding LLC, 616 Langley Drive, $110,000, 05/03/22

Andrea Castillon, Stacy Arnold, 111 Paul Revere Run, $200,000, 05/03/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Gene L. Keene and Joan W. Keene, 159 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $259,000, 05/03/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Gene L. Keene and Joan W. Keene, 150 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $271,099, 05/03/22

Patrick and Angela Jones Trust, Andrew Martin Dauphin and Shannon Brennan, 1203 Cambridge Road, $659,600, 05/03/22

Stone Martin Builders, David Christopher Barlow, 208 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $334,609, 05/03/22

Danny I. Roberson Jr. and Kimberly S. Roberson, Hillary Mozo Keagy, 307 Pepperridge Road, $255,000, 05/03/22

John E. Howell III, Pearson Lowery and Julia A. Lowery, 1505 Oak Drive, $182,000, 05/03/22

Robert I. Hinson, Personal Representative of Estate of Lee Mason Randle II, James Antoine and Jebe G. Antoine, 727 Knob Hill, $45,000, 05/03/22

Deloney & Gandy Timber Inc., James Baily Smith and Megan Chapman Smith, 27 +/- acres, Webb Road, $135,000, 05/03/22

Johnnie Banks, Larry Daniels and Tara Daniels, 1664 S. Alice St., $60,000, 05/03/22

Deloney & Gandy Timber Inc., Elliot Bruce Dean and Bradley Carlton Dean, 48.54 +/- acres, Webb Road, $242,500, 05/03/22

Toby W. Warr and Brenton W. Warr, Kevin Brian Kirksey, +/- 45.57 acres off old U.S. 84, Gordon, $115,000, 05/03/22

David D. Keller, James Thomas Rosser and Deenie H. Rosser, 1007 Edinburgh Way, $314,500, 05/03/22

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Wiregrass Investments & Real Estate LLC, 195 Donnie Mae Drive, $53,000, 05/03/22

Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Dantelle Thomas, 103 Sandpiper Lane, $219,500, 05/04/22

Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Seth Gassett, 109 Callowhill Court, $173,000, 05/04/22

Amanda Joyce Taylor, Administrator of Estate of Brian Taylor a/k/a Brian Thomas Taylor, David S. Stinson and Cybil Marie Stinson, 93 acres, Dothan, $215,000, 05/04/22

Marilyn Bradley, Bradley Harris, 338 Willie Varnum Road, $31,000, 05/04/22

Kazuko Dunlap, DDCU IV LLC, 1238 Whatley Drive, $275,000, 05/04/22

Cory J. Kriser, VP Land Holdings LLC, 40 acres, Fortner Street, $200,000, 05/04/22

Paul Burnett and Donna Burnett, Frank Lloyd and Mikal Cain, 813 N. Bell St., $5,000, 05/04/22

Laura Kate Hollis Collins, Edwin Scott Marcum and Theresa Lynn Marcum, 2035 S. County Road 9, Newton, $425,000, 05/04/22

James Ryan Rogers and Natalie Palmer Rogers, Jonathan Olson and Courtney Olson, 1114 Strathmore Ave., $205,000, 05/04/22

Casey Lamar Beck, Lucretia Baynes Bellamy, 253 Melrose Lane, $176,000, 05/04/22

Whitehead Milling Company Inc. Artis Whitehead, Kathy Whitehead, Qualeen Grace, and Myrl McCord, Matthew Paul Darley, 381 Granger St., Cottonwood, $85,000, 05/04/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Kristin Olivia Rayford and Kevin Tyler Hobbs, 55 Beckett Lane, Newton, $237,300, 05/04/22

Jon Mart Peddicord Jr., Chanda D. Callaway, 113 Grand Oaks Drive, $44,000, 05/05/22

Bruce Robb and Brenda Robb, Joshua J. Miller and Ashton E. Moss, 118 Telford Place, $432,000, 05/05/22

Wesley John Dudovicz and Bridget Dudovicz, Randall Layton, 6600 E. County Road 8, Gordon, $216,000, 05/05/22

Dallas Hartzog, Jacob Dallas Hartzog and Taylor Jean Fallon Hartzog, 2.58 +/- acres located north and east of Webb to Kinsey Road, $8,500, 05/05/22

Jade Shaw, Administrator of the Estate of Dorothy Jean Singleton a/k/a Dorothy J. Singleton, Miguel A. Coyt, 307 Massee Drive, $105,000, 05/05/22

Amy Burdeshaw Herring, Eddie Johnson and Lloyd Keel, 478 Burdeshaw Road, $85,000, 05/05/22

Falin Williams, Falin Williams and Mary Helen Richards, 123 S. Roberta Ave., $175,000, 05/05/22

Alabama Commercial Properties LLC, Super Properties LLC, 1676 E. Cottonwood Road, $400,000, 05/05/22

Estate of Maxie W. Stephenson, Williams R. Stephenson, and Jeffrey Warren Stephenson Sr., Martin Price and Stephanie Price, 1703 Brookridge Drive, $275,000, 05/05/22

Shelley Valas, Joan Johnston, 201 Chinkapin Drive, $241,000, 05/05/22

Dwight Aaron Pitts, Charles Earl Vickers, property on Horseshoe Loop, $30,000, 05/05/22

Julie Gray Flowers, Trustee for the James William Flowers Family Trust, the City of Dothan, 0.03 acres on 834 Honeysuckle Road, $23,000, 05/05/22

Julie Gray Flowers, Trustee for the James William Flowers Family Trust, the City of Dothan, 0.01 acres on 834 Honeysuckle Road, $500, 05/05/22

Julie Gray Flowers, Trustee for the James William Flowers Family Trust, the City of Dothan, 0.02 acres on 834 Honeysuckle Road, $500, 05/05/22

