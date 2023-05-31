Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Beronica Bello Vilela Powell, Carmen Jara Breniser, 1705 Jefferson Court, $90,000, 05/22/23
Estate of Sandra C. Andrews, Natalie A. Jeffcoat, 804 Shorewood Drive, Gordon, $225,000, 05/22/23
Bernard Thompson, Gail Slaughter and Rhett Chavez, 377 Lucy Grade Road, $345,000, 05/22/23
Joshua Chase Bowman, Joseph A. Wrinn and Dawn K. Wrinn, 221 Lighthouse Drive, $15,000, 05/22/23
Harold E. Murdock and Sherri L. Lowery, Joseph A. Wrinn and Dawn R. Wrinn, 225 Lighthouse Drive, $10,000, 05/22/23
Oates Store LLC, Tienda Mexicana Maranata Inc., 1919 S. Oates St., $435,000, 05/22/23
Mitch Lucky and Kaci Lucky, Hasten Watson, 907 Woodland Drive, $170,000, 05/22/23
Lisa M. Merritt, Charles Trovonne Boyd and Jasmin Chantal Traylor, 202 Folsom Road, $305,000, 05/22/23
Harold D. Phillips and Kenneth C. Juneau, MBA Properties LLC, 607 Arlington Ave., $49,500, 05/22/23
J & J Farms LLC, Hasnain Meghani, Lots 6 & 7, Block E of Forest Park, $18,000, 05/22/23
Estate of Mabelene Roberson, Esliey Pino Portieles and Jessica Andrea Guerrero Usuay, 307 Mallon St., $13,000, 05/22/23
William G. Hand, Larry W. Neiman, 124 Olympia Drive, $294,500, 05/22/23
Rainbow Meadows Baptist Church, Cecily Shipes, 2612 Ronald Lane, $58,500, 05/22/23
Wells Fargo Bank N.A., South Ross Clark Development LLC, 2218 Ross Clark Circle, $800,000, 05/23/23
Benjamin M. Stanfield and Sharon M. Stanfield, Thomas Morris, 1304 Osceola St., $267.000, 05/23/23
SECT Real Estate Holdings LLC, Jessica Hagan, 2202 Raymond Road, $151,000, 05/23/23
Sowell Investments LLC, Alejandro Prado, 1213 Southland Drive, $112,000, 05/23/23
Robert R. Heckathorne Jr., Aaron B. Coles and Ashley E. Coles, 112 Arapahoe Lane, Midland City, $240,000, 05/23/23
Bettye Baum, Antonio Hill, 409 Mallon St., $20,000, 05/23/23
Sheila K. Davis, Merriam Marie Cooper and Tim Cooper, 1109 Stadium St., $180,000, 05/23/23
William S. Lucas and Suzanne Wanda Lucas, PMT Holdings LLC, 2902 Tarboro St., $150,000, 05/23/23
Karen Oden Laseter, Bobby Petty and Marilyn Petty, 688 Phillips Road, Cottonwood, $245,000, 05/23/23
3G Construction LLC, Tara D. McGriff and Michael R. McGriff, 235 Lizzy Court, Cowarts, $260,000, 05/23/23
Katherine Rebecca Mele, Racquel Samuels, 403 Sequoyah Drive, $182,000, 05/23/23
Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, Dara Brianah Jones, 104 Pearce St., $135,000, 05/23/23
Martha Jones, Eddie Dwayne Johnson Sr., 259 Bill Yance Road, Webb, $70,000, 05/23/23
US Bank Trust National Association, Jaime Acosta and Javier Acevedo, 504 N. Cherokee Ave., $250,000, 05/23/23
Bill Dowding, Carol Lynn Warren, 184 Saint Mary Road, Cottonwood, $129,000, 05/23/23
Larry L. Wise and Melissa Joan Wise, Sabastian David Wise, 220 Petunia Drive, Taylor, $125,000, 05/23/23
Donna Kay Hobgood, Gilbert Holding LLC, 214 Thomas Drive, $55,000, 05/23/23
Michael J. Bailey and Caitlyn Bailey, Elizabeth S. Jacobs, 125 Woodcreek Drive, $205,000, 05/23/23
Jessica Hayley Archie and Travis Archie, H. Bryan Bain, 1215 Holland Road, Newton, $100,000, 05/23/23
H. Bryan Bain, Jessica Hayley Archie and Travis Archie, 3.97 acres on Holmes Road, Newton, $50,000, 05/23/23
Norma J. Bullock, Wayne Martin and Cynthia Martin, 1.775 (+/-) acres on North County Road 33, Ashford, $16,500, 05/23/23
William C. Hughes and Lucas Hughes, Rodney and Lisa Henderson, 0 Barns Road, $225,600, 05/23/23
Gerald R. Bruce and Kathy E. Bruce, Krista Marie Bruce and Patrick Gary Bruce, 515 Settlement Road, $190,000, 05/23/23
Jimmie W. Robinson, Charles E. Moss and Rubie L. Moss, 2400 Stonebridge Road, $217,000, 05/23/23
Franklin Newton Sullivan and Emily Sabo Sullivan, Southern Way Holdings LLC, 3269 Ross Clark Circle, $255,900, 05/24/23
Terry Brooke Investments LLC, Merlene Joseph, 1206 Fairlane Drive, $140,000, 05/24/23
Ricky L. Underwood, Constant Velocity LLC, 508 N. Alice St., $25,000, 05/24/23
Bobby F. Dean, Sarah Annette Littlefield and Andrew Littlefield, 745 Hodgesville Road, $124,000, 05/24/23
Bob the Builder LLC, Kimberly S. Gamber, 6970 S. County Road 55, Cottonwood, $256,500, 05/24/23
Jay W. Wilkes, Edna Shirlene Hoffman, and Wyndilyn Elizabeth Clark, Jeremiah Brooks Vinson, 307 Roosevelt Drive, $180,000, 05/24/23
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jessica Woodward, 9765 S. Park Ave., $307,495, 05/25/23
Estate of Wister Eugene Taylor, Alan Hauenstein et al, 213 Waynesboro Way, $183,000, 05/25/23
Melvin Jones Sorrells, Jeffrey Chad Roberts et al, 2800 Nottingham Way, $115,000, 05/25/23
Penny Quattlebaum, Two Doods LLC, 7304 N. County Road 33, Columbia, $12,500, 05/25/23
Karen S. Murph and A.C. Smith III, Natalie Jo Carrol, 151 Clover St., Gordon, $53,000, 05/25/23
James J. Sewejkis and Sally I. Sewejkis, Peyton A. Taylor, 110 Candle Brook Drive, $148,000, 05/25/23
Jennifer D. Gaye n/k/a Jennifer D. McCohnell and Phillip D. McCohnell Sr., Kimberly Renee Hutchinson, 1606 Woodsvale Drive, $183,000, 05/25/23
Lisa Blackmon, Cary Lyles, 1304 Woodleigh Road, $217,000, 05/25/23
Hibiscus LLC, Gina Jackson, 814 Dusy St., $125,000, 05/25/23
Columbia LLC, The Town of Columbia, 100 Green Drive, Columbia, $185,000, 05/25/23
Vanessa Rae Kelley and Kevin B. Kelley, JLM Real Estate Inc., 151 Wicker Road, Cowarts, $135,000, 05/25/23
David Mauldin, Ciecierski Remodeling & Construction LLC, 717 and 719 Massee Drive, $17,000, 05/25/23
David Mauldin, Ciecierski Remodeling & Construction LLC, 713 and 715 Massee Drive, $17,000, 05/25/23
David Mauldin, Ciecierski Remodeling & Construction LLC, 739 Massee Drive, $8,500, 05/25/23
David Mauldin, Ciecierski Remodeling & Construction LLC, 741 Massee Drive, $8,500, 05/25/23
Applefield One Family Limited Partnership, a Florida Limited Partnership, and Apple Air Limited Partnership, an Alabama Limited Partnership, Robert Dickens and Betty Dickens, 2300 block Montgomery Highway, $80,000, 05/25/23
Jackie B. Clark and Nolee M. Clark, Jamie Tyler Snell, 5474 E. County Road 8, Pansey, $170,000, 05/25/23
Matthew Lee Houston, Enrique Frank Yataco, lots on Anita Court, $40,000, 05/25/23
Danny M. Hayes, Julian A. Raudales, 509 Explorer Circle, $118,000, 05/25/23
The Estate of Steve Dexter Simmons, The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 254 W. Main St., $179,000, 05/25/23
BH Media Group Inc., Successor-In-Interest to World Media Enterprises Inc., The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 246 N. Oates St., $479,900, 05/25/23
Joe H. Smith and Lanelle P. Smith, City of Dothan, 1504 Tacoma St., $405,000, 05/25/23
Bettye Baum, Keisha McKissic and Scott McKissic, 731 Lennox Ave., $15,000, 05/25/23
George Eldred Grimsley, FGS Properties LLC, 606 Dusy St., $55,000, 05/25/23
Barbara L. Moore, Jordan Sexton and Zachary Sexton, 1004 Fieldstone Drive, $251,000, 05/25/23
Daniel Lee Odom and Chasity Nichols Odom, John D. Davis Jr. and Sharon L. Davis, 0 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $32,000, 05/25/23
Stella M. Barnes, Ron P. Channell and Susan Channell, 601 Rutgers Road, $249,900, 05/25/23
Samuel Murry Goodwin, Jam Sessions Investments LLC, 510 W. Franklin St., $50,000, 05/25/23