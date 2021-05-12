 Skip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers May 3-6, 2021
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Michael Lynn Pitzing, Personal Representative of Estate of Joshua Riffin Pitzing a/k/a Joshua R. Pitzing, Dan Leslie Reed and Sandra F. Reed, 209 Lace Drive, $216,740, 05/03/21

DPC LLC, Forrester Veterinary Real Estate LLC, 540 Westgate Parkway, $815,000, 05/03/21

Mary Johnson King, Cherryl B. Hammock, Trustee of Cherryl B. Hammock Living Trust, 608 Orchard Circle, $270,000, 05/03/21

Bethany Leigh Jordan, Caleb M. Tisdale and Sarah Makenzie Shelley, 106 Jules Lane, Ashford, $160,000, 05/03/21

Kelli Cole f/k/a Kelli Lenora Cummings, Karla J. Jackson, 904 Yorktown Road, $115,000, 05/03/21

James T. Downing and Bailyn J. Stewart, Thomas Ross and Christina Ross, 63 Chase Ridge Drive, $199,000, 05/03/21

George Ralph Moseley and Sarah Moseley Gardner, Willie James McGriff, Lots 9A and 9B, JB Jackson Road, Ashford, $75,300, 05/03/21

Teresa Massey f/k/a Teresa Mixon, Allen and Ranay Lewis, 120 N. County Road 33, Ashford, $160,000, 05/03/21

Adris E. Ludlum Jr., Watson & Downs Investments II, lot and acreage on Whatley Drive, $815,000, 05/03/21

Patricia M. Arredondo, William Aaron Nelson and Jenna Brooke Dixon, 235 Chloe Court, $222,000, 05/03/21

Grant Tyler Swanson and Nicole Ann Swanson, Mikayla McCrory and Paul Parrish Jr., 870 Windmill Road, Newton, $205,000, 05/03/21

Thomas Lee Ross and Christina Maxine Ross, Harold Dean Adams and Ardyeth F. Adams, 300 Sprucepine Road, $189,700, 05/03/21

Melody Hamby Hicks, Dennis Michael Hicks and Margie Hicks, 401 Davis St., Ashford, $72,500, 05/03/21

PMAC LLC, Diane Wester Nelms, 110 Legends Court, $134,000, 05/03/21

Leola P. Searcy and John E. Searcy, Robert Lane Sirkis and Kendall K. Sirkis, 26 Woodmere Drive, $483,500, 05/03/21

Scott Davis Riley and Roy Harris Riley, Gilbert Construction Co. Inc., 2250 S. Park Ave., $30,000, 05/03/21

Jessica Laura McLean, Christina M. Watkins and Norman Watkins, 227 Chloe Court, $199,000, 05/03/21

Susan Y. Marise, DL Branton Enterprises LLC, 1301 Greenwood Drive, $30,000, 05/03/21

Blackshear Street Church of Christ Inc., All About Jesus Ministry Inc., 708 Blackshear St., $98,000, 05/03/21

2M Real Estate Holdings LLC, Hibiscus LLC, 700 S. Park Ave., $50,000, 05/03/21

Gary N. Bowman and Melissa S. Bowman, Basie Devan Shine Jr. and Kendall Bowman, 28 Furnie Jackson Road, Ashford, $230,000, 05/03/21

William Matthew Swann and Nikki Lane Swann, Frederick L. Chandler, 745 National Road, $373,450, 05/03/21

Dothan – Hall Apartments Ltd., Dothan I – Hall New Apartments Ltd., 1181 Murray Road, $1,529,970.30, 05/03/21

Bruce R. Wells and June E. Wells, Randal Hugh Sellers and Darla G. Sellers, 616 Prestwick Drive, $639,900, 05/03/21

Daniel Milton Graverson and Jessica R. Keeler, Anthony Radice and Rita Miranda, 714 Owen St., $30,000, 05/03/21

Joan Wright Pickett, Allen Bell and Sarah Bell, 362 Freddie Whiddon Road, Webb, $155,000, 05/04/21

Melissa Jackson, Carolyn Lois Kyles, 2013 Glanton St., $36,500 (reduced to $12,650 due to mortgage balance), 05/04/21

Randy Gordon Hamann, Doug Sanders and Nida Sanders, 109 Hickory Nut Circle, $100,000, 05/04/21

Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, Jermarler M. Powell, 697 N. County Road 55, Ashford, $214,407.52, 05/04/21

Robert Lynn Norton, Carl Jackson and Shirley Jackson, 2213 Saddlewood Trail, $184,900, 05/04/21

Kimberly H. Curcio, Administrator of The Estate of Nancy Maggiore, Bradley Kyle Harris and Mikayla Anne Harris, 111 Orchard Circle, $237,500, 05/04/21

James Earl Mobley III and Leigh Anna Mobley, Raimey Ambers Whittle and Amanda S. Ortiz-Whittle, 204 Plantation Road, $305,000, 05/04/21

Jesse Lee Mitchell, LaTonya Coleman Speights, 812 Meridian St., $65,000, 05/04/21

M&W Properties LLC, Agustin Deligero Gultia Jr., 107 Teal Trail, $179,000, 05/04/21

Polly A. Fulford, Joseph P. Montgomery, two parcels on Lonnie Road, $158,730, 05/04/21

Wade Alexander Jones and Nancy Anna Jones, Grant Sterling Griffith, 112 Anna Lee Drive, $498,000, 05/04/21

Diversified Real Estate Development Inc., Nakia Preston Lynn, 212 Mairead Drive, $229,900, 05/04/21

Phillip C. Gilley and Mary D. Gilley, Ashley Sistrunk and Raphael Sistrunk, 1009 N. Pontiac Ave., $183,500, 05/04/21

Luis Montenegro, Colton Chance Edwards and Lisa Ann Raible,¬¬¬ 909 Sixth Ave., $72,425, 05/04/21

Frederick Chandler and Summer Chandler, Timothy Wayne Marshall, 719 Frankfort Drive, $168,000, 05/04/21

Thomas S. Knight and Rebecca G. Knight, Anthony M. Vickery and Shannon V. Vickery, 682 Windmill Road, Newton, $205,000, 05/04/21

Billy Lane and Lucinda Harrison, Veritas Ft. Pierce LLC, 719 Hutchins St., $20,091, 05/04/21

Douglas Warwick and Misty Warwick, Jimmy Morris and Carol Post Morris, 202 Plantation Road, $207,000, 05/04/21

John H. Glanton, Willie J. Hawkins, 304 Stephens St., $10,000, 05/04/21

David B. Wiltshire and Terese P. Wiltshire, Joseph L. Berry, 407 Eton Drive, $257,500, 05/04/21

Glenn Allen Hughes, Sean Michael Peters and Sandra L. Peters, 108 Brockton Court, $206,900, 05/04/21

Jim J. Smith, Ernest Eugene Goodman, 34.8 acres, Buntin Road, Cottonwood, $77,500, 05/05/21

Tri-Whitaker Investments Inc. and Steven Whitaker a/k/a Steven L. Whitaker, Dothan Manufactured Housing Community LLC, seven parcels (multiple counties, Houston County, Henry County and Geneva County), $2,700,000, 05/05/21

Pamela McCoy, Khristain R. Jones and Consuela D. Holman, 838 Third Ave., $50,000, 05/05/21

Sea Blue Associates LLC, Khristain R. Jones and Consuela D. Holman, 812 Fortner St., $70,000, 05/05/21

Gary M. Duncan and Kelly Y. Duncan, Michael Hawke and Denise Hawke, 3008 Foxridge Road, $435,000, 05/05/21

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Eugene Wright and Monica Wright, 185 Sandbed Road, Newton, $279,874, 05/05/21

Brad W. Dunning and Charlsie C. Dunning, Byron Strickland and Vivian Strickland, 1465 Chickasaw St., $325,000, 05/05/21

Jeri Lamara Singletary n/k/a Jeri Singletary Underwood and John Quintin Underwood, Dalton Ansley Jones and Darcy Miranda Jones f/k/a Darcy Miranda Fitts, 801 Overlook Drive, $210,000, 05/05/21

JMW Properties LLC and Chad Dean Development LLC, Chad Dean Construction Inc., 989 National Road, $60,000, 05/05/21

Eddy Hinson and Linda Hinson, Alberto Garcia and Adriana Garcia, 92.328 acres, Bazemore Mill Road, Gordon, $220,000, 05/05/21

Roger K. VanDenbark, Ruthffy Ventura Delacruz, 1 Woodmere Drive, $525,000, 05/05/21

Deanna K. Watford, Larry W. Neiman, 101 Saint Ives Court, $340,000, 05/05/21

Christopher Shawn Evans, Mitch Owen Camp, 322 Redbud Circle, $241,000, 05/05/21

Graphic Packaging International, Linda S. Watson and Paula Bond, 408 Drake Drive, $243,900, 05/05/21

Leslie Shane Kelly, Daniel Peter ¬Alexander and Andrea Garcia Alexander, 39 Hampton Way, $815,000, 05/06/21

Domby Levon Ausley and Kathy G. Ausley, Dechauna Nicole Tensley, 107 Oldbarn Lane, $629,500, 05/06/21

Elizabeth J. Luna f/k/a Elizabeth J. Rivera, Stella Trawick, 218 Meadowbrook Drive, $115,000, 05/06/21

Christy N. Raley, Jason C. Raley, 7436 S. Park, $163,000, 05/06/21

Kurt R. Sansom and Colleen H. Sansom, Dennis A. Gostomski and Debra A. Gostomski, 117 Mill Creek Circle, $155,000, 05/06/21

John C. Bright and Bevin H. Bright, Leo Guy Obyrne and Shannon Danielle Obyrne, 1403 Buena Vista Drive, $167,000, 05/06/21

Sheila J. Hanson, Anna Vercelli Bekowitz, 402 Mount Vernon Lane, $145,000, 05/06/21

Jewell A. Henderson, Carrie Rodriguez and Michael Rodriguez, 702 Whatley Drive, $170,000, 05/06/21

Clark Properties LLC, Douglas E. Carter and Traci Funderburg Carter, 128 Laney Lane, $313,000, 05/06/21

The Estate of Miriam R. Speight, Deceased, Carlos Varas and Veronica L. Varas, 303 Montclair Drive, $93,717, 05/06/21

Karla Jan Jackson, Austin White, 125 Trunbury Drive, $151,000, 05/06/21

Adam J. Marshall, Sarah Elizabeth Dennis, 4107 W. Cook Road, $134,000, 05/06/21

Leota F. Tew, Bonnie Gunter, 119 Hidden Creek Circle, $263,000, 05/06/21

Robert W. Ellison Jr. Roscoe Franklin Thornhill and Valerie Leigh Thornhill Sutton, 206 Charleston Lane, $131,101, 05/06/21

Thomas A. Cargile Jr. and Dorinda G. Cargile, Caleb Gilmore and Angela Gilmore, 105 Prentice Court, $197,000, 05/06/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Connie Michelle Matthews, 661 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $194,363, 05/06/21

