Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Sarah Blair, Jason L. Johnson, 1922 S. Alice St., $21,000, 05/30/23
Patricia A. Rice, Southern Grace Enterprises LLC, 1115 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $125,000, 05/30/23
Michelle Gail Johnson and Adam K. Johnson, Adrienne Beth Martin and Ryan Jeffry Ihle, 116 Morning Glory Lane, $279,900, 05/30/23
William R. Huff and Beverly S. Huff, Michael Layton and Eleanor Victoria Hoselton, 11681 S. County Road 33, Cottonwood, $52,000, 05/30/23
Robert E. Dykes and Catheryn T. Dykes, Javeta Jordan, 2403 Evans Drive, $209,000, 05/30/23
Paul Erik Thompson, Farris Wayne Armstrong, 1507 Catalina Drive, $188,000, 05/30/23
Michael A. Berry, Kastle Marion Mason, 112 Westmont Drive, $99,500, 05/30/23
David Mauldin, Travis Neil Patterson, 0 Spring Hill Road, $40,000, 05/30/23
Gregory Duane Krenke and Bobbie Sue Krenke, Jeremy Whitaker and Kari Whitaker, 106 Redbud Circle, $318,000, 05/30/23
Alyson Keel Mitchell, Barry Gene Keel, and Jeffrey Scott Keel, Jacob Alexander Varbel, 1121 Alpine Lane, $128,000, 05/30/23
Carole Christina Bindley, Darin George Schmidt, 3702 Osage Trail, $200,000, 05/30/23
Richard Scott Arenal-Mullen and Jennifer Rachael Arenal-Mullen, Sapphire 3 LLC, 1501 Buena Vista Drive, $190,000, 05/31/23
Roelaux D. Black and Peggy Jean Black, Melody Smith and Paul Seddon, 9255 Cottonwood Road, $305,000, 05/31/23
Alexis Armstrong, Harris Moran, 120 Smoke Rise Court, $187,000, 05/31/23
Dixon Rental LLC, Brittney Neal Granger, 511 W. Franklin St., $124,900, 05/31/23
Lisa Kaye Yearta, Diane Enloe, 20 Williamsburg Place, $269,000, 05/31/23
Brad Hayes, Mercier Properties LLC, 2001 Charlton Drive, $109,000, 05/31/23
Diane Enloe, Brian J. Joye and Erin P. Joye, 413 Riveredge Parkway, $435,000, 05/31/23
Southern Home Builders LLC, Andrew Chase Yoell and Ashton D. Yoell, 150 Hill Top Road, Newton, $354,900, 05/31/23
Jacob N. Davis and Bridgette D. Davis, Christopher Buttner and Riana Buttner, 1205 Sandbed Road, Newton, $285,000, 05/31/23
Miles D. Lynch and Lauren H. Lynch, Dennis Warren, 107 Brittany Drive, $242,000, 05/31/23
David Estrada Jr. and Rachel M. Estrada, Richard A. Ellis a/k/a Richard Ashley, Ellis and Amanda Bachecki-Ellis a/k/a Amanda Christine Bachecki, 1977 S. County Road 9, Newton, $319,900, 05/31/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Joshua Daniel Tyson and Kristin Leigh Gilley, 464 Paxton Loop, $357,261, 05/31/23
Beltway Capital LLC, Odemaris Ramirez and Alfredo Ramirez, 586 McArdle Road, $79,900, 05/31/23
James L. Hodges Jr. and Linda K. Hodges, Jesus Alvarado Hernandez, Lot 5 and Lot 6 Doyle Road, $62,600, 05/31/23
James L. Hodges Jr. and Linda K. Hodges, Andrew Jones and Alaina Jones, Lot 3 Doyle Road, $55,000, 05/31/23
Chad L. Dykes and Lindsey W. Dykes, Bryan Meadows and Tanya Meadows, 4326 W. Cook Road, $215,000, 05/31/23
Stacey Breckenridge, Angi Bunery, 103 Doyle Ave., $116,000, 05/31/23
Benjamin Lee Dease et al, Michael Russell Wood, 102 Mulberry Court, $379,000, 05/31/23
Wise Development Company Inc., Double T LLC, Lots 4 and 5, Block B 2nd Replat, and Lots 4 and 5, Block H, Forest Brook Subdivision, $20,000, 05/31/23
Robert F. Craddock Jr. and Linda C. Craddock, Sue G. Register, 102 Ashborough Circle, $280,000, 05/31/23
Johnny M. Chesnut, Summerford Land LLC, acreage on South County Road 81, Ashford, $30,000, 05/31/23
Willice L. Kirkland and Bobbie J. Kirkland, William Joseph Hollis, 0 S. County Road 55, Ashford, $10,000, 05/31/23
Chad Dean Properties LLC and JMW Properties LLC, Azaleah Dorothy Bilal and Abdel Rashad Bilal, 199 Fuller Road, Rehobeth, $289,000, 05/31/23
Two High Saloon LLC, Benjamin T. Rice and Letisha R. Hudson, 3042 W. State Highway 92, Newton, $58,000, 06/01/23
James Edward Coker and Kelly Jean Coker, Nancy Schlick and Michael Schlick, 648 Westbrook Road, $435,000, 06/01/23
Martin Racke and Pam Racke, Evan Sebastian Elkins, 101 Mill Creek Circle, $162,000, 06/01/23
James L. Hodges Jr. and Linda K. Hodges, Bobby R. Teat and Michelle S. Teat, Lot 1 and Lot 2 Doyle Road, $110,000, 06/01/23
Sherry R. Skipper and Philip J. Skipper, Jerry Hunter and Vicky Hunter, 95 Williamson Way, $95,000, 06/01/23
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Jared Brandon Rivers, 628 Sandbed Road, Newton, $318,526, 06/01/23
M. Eugene Lewis, Dorothy L. Smith, E. Ray Lewis, J. Elizabeth Olson, A. Donald Lewis, John A. Lewis and R. Keith Lewis, Frank James Kilgore and Zelma Ofelia Todd, 11306 S. Rocky Creek Road, Cottonwood, $225,000, 06/01/23
Bishop Investments LLC, Buckhead Townhomes Dothan LLC, 0 Taylor Road, $700,000, 06/01/23
David K. Hogg, Buckhead Townhomes Dothan LLC, 678 Taylor Road, $100,000, 06/01/23
Mt. Calvary Apostolic Church, Healing The Hurt Outreach Ministry, 124 W. Smithville Road, $10,000, 06/01/23
Vishal Anand and Bhavana Anand, Tejashkumar Patel and Nitaben Patel, 41 Woodmere Drive, $1,416,000, 06/01/23
Tony Edward Welch and Jennie Strayer Welch, Christian S. Hudson and Stephanie M. Hudson, 112 Sockeye Court, $590,000, 06/01/23
Lisa Solinger, Mary Salerno, 208 Stonehaven Court, $487,500, 06/01/23
Jonnie Jo Cox, Dakoda McKinney-Potter and Macey Potter, 202 Meadowbrook Drive, $298,000, 06/01/23
Quarles Construction Company LLC, Chad Dean Construction Inc., .86 acre lot on Eddins Road, $26,000, 06/01/23
Matthew W. Heard and Christy S. Heard, Daniel B. Buchanan and Chelsea E. Buchanan, 116 Moultrie Drive, $330,000, 06/01/23
Amit Kumar Bhise and Gee Tanjali Sharma, William Jansen King and Lesley H. King, 206 Marigold Lane, $430,000, 06/01/23
John H. Watson, Steven N. Wise, Robert H. Wise Jr., Mary Wise McCrary, and Marion Melissa Wise Salem, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, Lots 5 and 6, Block A of Watson-Wise Industrial Park Subdivision, 0 Ross Clark Circle, $875,000, 06/01/23