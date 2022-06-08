 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers May 31-June 2, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Annie Pearl Stewart, BethAnn V. Smith, 708 N. Herring St., $41,300, 05/31/22

Douglas W. Dease and Carol R. Dease, Allison Cumbie, 1690 Benton Store Road, Columbia, $549,900, 05/31/22

Jimmie Folkes Adkinson, Karen A. Thompson, and Michael Eugene Evans, Milton M. Strickland and Donna Kay Strickland, 304 Furnie Folks Road, Webb, $45,000, 05/31/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 128 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 05/31/22

Chadwick Tyson, Vannise Gillilan, 203 Massee Drive, $74,000, 05/31/22

Callie McMahan, Jefferey Mayes, 108 Heyward Drive, $195,000, 05/31/22

Marjorie G. Lane, Amanda Parker, 4098 Eddins Road, $202,500, 05/31/22

Travis W. Fretts and Lindsay S. Fretts, Stephen Miller and Jennifer Miller, 654 Westbrook Road, $417,000, 05/31/22

Rita Kay Straub Creamer Powers and Paula Jean Straub Deese, Paul Andrews, 1117 Southland Drive, $76,000, 05/31/22

Mary Pamela Blakey and Phillip J. Blakey, Chris Rich, 209 Rockdale Court, $60,000, 05/31/22

Paul R. Anderson, Matthew Daniel Galvan and Hannah Lauren Galvan, 3715 Navajo Trace, $250,000, 05/31/22

J Daane Logsdon, Danielle Xenia Epstein, 207 Morgan St., $50,000, 05/31/22

Chris Rich, Helms Farms Inc., 209 Rockdale Court, $85,000, 05/31/22

David Lee Crim and Christina Marie Crim, Linda Burch, 407 Pepperridge Road, $243,500, 05/31/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and Don Sellers Jones, Henry Earl Fields, 219 Cordova Drive, $2,200, 05/31/22

SECT Real Estate Holdings LLC, Eva Thomas, 3301 Redmond Road, $130,000, 05/31/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and Deep South Holdings LLC, Joshua Cody and Michael Capehart, 1200 Citadel Ave., $1,100, 05/31/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and Lucille Chambers, Joshua Cody and Michael Capehart, 1012 Greentree Ave., $1,700, 05/31/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and G.W. Kornegay Estate, Joshua Cody and Michael Capehart, Massee Drive, $1,300, 05/31/22

James G. Hayward, Tameka Lashay Pearce, 615 Chapelwood Drive, $150,000, 05/31/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Clifford Daniel Newman Jr. and Tina L. Newman, 101 Wicklow Drive, $282,449, 05/31/22

Terence Antonius, Larue Japhen Morris, 2022 Woodland Drive, $79,000, 05/31/22

Asad Javed and Ayesha Asad, Murad Mohammad Khan, 409 Londonberry Drive, $220,000, 05/31/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jared J. Crabtree and Madeline J. Crabtree, 59 Laurel Court, Newton, $248,000, 05/31/22

Virginia Nguyen, Juli Nguyen, and Nixon Nguyen, Sang Thi Tran and Trang Ngoc Le, 1503 Continental Drive, $40,000, 05/31/22

Brandon K. Arkle and Leah Arkle f/k/a Leah A. Deramus, Todd Whaley and Tammy Whaley, 101 Lawrenceburg Court, $177,500, 05/31/22

Randell R. Lewis and Shirley L. Lewis, Bill Dowding, 184 Saint Mary Road, Cottonwood, $129,000, 05/31/22

Edwards E. McReynolds and Dollins G. McReynolds, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, Lot 5 of Ludlum Executive Park, $180,000, 05/31/22

Gordon D. Oresti, Denise L. Koppa and Richard E. Breeden, 1209 S. Park Ave., $130,000, 05/31/22

Shannon Richard Womack and Cynthia K. Womack, Hiren R. Patel and Hetal H. Patel, 695 Waterford Way, Ashford, $490,000, 05/31/22

Shannon Helms, Personal Representative of The Estate of Tau Senh Lam, Charles Myers, 253 Vining Drive, $200,000, 05/31/22

Lexicon Relocation LLC d/b/a Sterling Lexicon, Fred L. Gibby and Kellie A. Gibby, Trustees of Gibby Family Trust, 209 Ashborough Circle, $750,000, 05/31/22

Billy Decker Smith and Melanie Claire Smith, Harry Brent Carpenter and Amber Dawn Carpenter, 113 Anna Lee Drive, $500,000, 06/01/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Joseph Tremain Gandy, 189 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $261,100, 06/01/22

Kenneth Jackson and Beverly Jackson, Jacinta Noemi Manuel Alberto, 0 Springfield Lane, $34,000, 06/01/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Philip C. Curtis, 504 Ridgeland Road, $209,212, 06/01/22

Elan Homes & Communities Inc., David C. Cox and Jocelyn N. Cox, 631 Littlefield Road, Taylor, $335,000, 06/01/22

Joel A. Nunez, Annie White, 103 Guilford St., $135,500, 06/01/22

Joshua Allen Newman, Kravar Properties LLC, 3.75 acres, South State Highway 109, Slocomb, $9,125, 06/01/22

Michael Alan Berry, Nakelia Galloway, 114 Westchester Drive, $140,000, 06/01/22

Felicia Erinn Sanders, David J. Harrison and Marye Bess Harrison, 205 Stonehaven Court, $400,000, 06/01/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 402 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 06/01/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 422 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 06/01/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 442 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 06/01/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 244 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 06/01/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 220 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 06/01/22

Kravar Properties LLC, Rodney K. McConnell, 3.75 acres, South State Highway 1209, Slocomb, $17,950, 06/01/22

Charles Keys, Joel A. Gresham, 705 Walnut St., $8,000, 06/01/22

Thomas A. Culbreth and Brinley K. Culbreth, Belcher Griffin and Nancy Griffin, 6611 Eddins Road, $285,000, 06/01/22

Jamey Avery and Teisha Avery, Ethan Belnap and Breanna Belnap, 1005 Yorktown Road, $138,000, 06/01/22

David J. Stafford and Traci M. Stafford, Frank Anderko Jr., 127 Paul Revere Run, $225,000, 06/01/22

Harold W. Stebbins and Molly F. Stebbins, Bailey Jane Phillips, 8211 E. County Road 22, Ashford, $115,000, 06/01/22

Staci Rene Boudrieau Waters and Eric D. Waters, John Jakob Biezuns Jr., 119 Smoke Rise Court, $155,000, 06/01/22

Bill Dowding, Kerry Ann Clifton and Adam Scott Clifton, 305 Oakland Drive, $162,000, 06/01/22

Omega Builders LLC, Mark Dufresne and Caroline Dufresne, 705 Royal Parkway, $2,000,000, 06/02/22

Two Little Old Ladies LLC, WGA Holdings LLC, 605 Virginia Drive, $50,600, 06/02/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Erlyn Cueto, 469 Paxton Loop, $301,264, 06/02/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Cylinda Ciara Beckham and Daniel Macon Rudy, 384 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $255,874, 06/02/22

Gavin F. Whatley and Sharon P. Whatley, Michael White and Catherine White, 2833 Omussee Road, $490,000, 06/02/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and Constance Page, John T. Powell Jr., 912 Blackshear St., $385.56, 06/02/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and Valerie Thomas, John T. Powell Jr. 708 Oak St., $650, 06/02/22

Ivan Phillip Thompson, Danny and Carol Nix, 507 Hammond St., $45,000, 06/02/22

Comer Gaylon Benton, Sheila Myrlene Benton Jones Azar, Stanley Dwayne Benton, and Melinda Louise Benton Griffith, Charles T. Smith, 1230 Benton Store Road, Columbia, $25,000, 06/02/22

Marcia Ann Hanke, Cyrille Mangin and Izabella Agnieszka Mangin, 1010 Irwin St., $112,000, 06/02/22

Jeffrey Porter, Paul N. Nierstheimer Jr., 2105 Rock Spring Road, $25,000, 06/02/22

Krystal Summers, Joseph Clayton Thomley and Amanda McAllister Thomley, 37 Biscayne Lane, $290,000, 06/02/22

Vernon C. Snell and State Land Commissioner of Alabama, House of Kyleigh LLC, Lot 10 Block D Carver Park, $802.56, 06/02/22

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., Steven L. Smith, 0 East Franklin St., $3,000, 06/02/22

Gerald S. and Adrienne A. Fontaine Living Trust, 5650 West Main LLC, 5650 W. Main St., $550,000, 06/02/22

Larry F. Williams Family Trust, West Wilson LLC, 300 W. Wilson St., $199,000, 06/02/22

JDL Management & Consulting LLC, Rankin Construction Company Inc., 1402 Woodland Drive, $10,000, 06/02/22

MidSouth Properties LLC, Corey L. Whitehurst, 137 Princeton Drive, $260,500, 06/02/22

Jan H. Ross, Debra J. Davis, 310 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 1, $185,000, 06/02/22

Andrew L. Dickerson and Jorden N. Dickerson, Becky R. Worthington, 178 Lizzy Court, Cowarts, $223,000, 06/02/22

Nicholas Paul Harris, Alexis Brazell, 1503 Oak Drive, $181,000, 06/02/22

James R. Boone, Roberto Tapia and Carlos Tapia, 3 acres Lot 9, Bill Yance Road, Columbia, $20,000, 06/02/22

Joseph P. Arroyo a/k/a Joseph Arroyo and Sandy M. Arroyo a/k/a Sandy Arroyo, Justin Garland, 9924 S. Park Ave., $389,000, 06/02/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Brandon K. Smith and Jennifer Leigh Smith, 90 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $240,370, 06/02/22

