Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
King’s Crossing LLC, Hasnain Meghani, Lot 1 Olaff Road, Cowarts, $40,000, 05/08/23
RH AL LLC, Keith E. Hoyle and Lisa Hoyle, 805 Mandarin Ave., $140,000, 05/08/23
Cory J. Kriser, Paris K. Williams and Keinda Coleman, 1020 Montgomery Highway, $130,000, 05/08/23
Dewayne Womack, Dustin Michael Shirley, Bradley Barte Bedwell, and Jessica Renee Bedwell, 67 +/- acres, Hickory Grove Road, Cottonwood, $110,000, 05/08/23
Amanda Linn, Patricia Stanfield, Bobby H. Tyler, and Glenn E. Tyler, 0.190 acres, North County Road 93, Columbia, $1,000, 05/08/23
Patricia Stanfield, Bobby H. Tyler, and Glenn E. Tyler, Robert Dehaan III and Ashley Dehaan, 6191 N. County Road 33, Columbia, $132,500, 05/08/23
People are also reading…
Derrick L. Bell, Paul Andrews, 1309 Choctaw St., $113,500, 05/08/23
Krystal Summers, Amanda Lee Stokes, 590 Jones Road, Newton, $268,000, 05/08/23
Kyle Simon Jonathan Scott and Samantha Aracelis Silverio, Kyle Ryan German, 408 Donna Drive, $120,000, 05/08/23
Joel Barfield and Starla Barfield, Kevin Frank Jackson, 601 Donna Drive, $15,000, 05/08/23
Capital Investors LLC, Eugene M. Scott and Laura Hodge Scott, 106 Alcan Way, $455,000, 05/08/23
Gordon Oresti, Tangie Hudson, 6952 S. Park Ave., Taylor, $80,000, 05/08/23
DST Partners LLC, David Floyd Cochran and Michelle Moyer Cochran, Lot 10 Liberty Road, Pansey, $92,299.90, 05/08/23
Hasnain Y. Meghani, Anthony Emerson and Lila Hamed, 18 acres, Bruner Mill Road, Ashford, $104,000, 05/09/23
James A. Bradburn Jr., Emma Jones and Melanie C. Jones, 617 Chapelwood Drive, $159,000, 05/09/23
Mark Anthony Howard, P5 LLC, 0 East U.S. Highway 84, $140,000, 05/09/23
Charles Paulk and Tara Hubbard, Nellie Trawick Elia, 128 Royale Orleans, $30,000, 05/09/23
Huseyin Uzun, Jeremiah Luke Bryant, 3207 Cromwell Drive, $182,000, 05/09/23
Lee M. Alley, Ashley Paige Thorpe, 1503 Plaza Drive, $155,000, 05/09/23
Drop Tine Investments, Benjamin Stout and Elizabeth Stout, 1519 National Road, $385,000, 05/09/23
Harold D. Phillips and Kenneth C. Juneau, Ahmed A. Anderson and Karen Joy P. Natividad, 612 S. College St. and 614 S. College St., $50,000, 05/09/23
Kaitlyn Cedoz and Wendy Cedoz, Jonathan Shealy, 122 Miami Drive, $142,500, 05/09/23
Doris O. Lee and Daniel G. Lee, Tony M. Brown and Brenda L. Brown, Lot 2-A on D. Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $40,000, 05/09/23
Anthony Wayne Deese and Jenna Collins Deese, Charles Bradley Deese, 8.619 acres on Kirkland Road, Cottonwood, $20,000, 05/09/23
Dora S. Crody, Joseph B. Hayes, 605 Dexter St., $48,000, 05/09/23
Rhonda Lynn Knowles Kale, Marcus Minnifield, 2422 Scott Road, $15,000, 05/09/23
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 404 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 05/10/23
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 285 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $40,000, 05/10/23
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 751 Sandbed Road, Newton, $35,000, 05/10/23
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 739 Sandbed Road, Newton, $35,000, 05/10/23
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 416 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 05/10/23
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 426 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 05/10/23
Richard D. Arthur Jr. and Jan C. Arthur, Trustees of The Arthur Living Trust, Allen Rancel Bell Jr. and Sarah Irene Bell, 1103 Tacoma St., $76,000, 05/10/23
Raymond E. Abell Sr. and Margery C. Abell, Sarah Horsey and Derick Horsey, 386 Berlin Road, $186,000, 05/11/23
Joseph Dewayne Womack and Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One MAH Trust, Willard Richard Scheiderer Jr. and Ramona Ann Scheiderer, 2000 A C Womack Road, Cottonwood, $300,000, 05/11/23
Sierra Logan Williams and William Cody Johnson, Jason Bradley Graham and Kaitlynn Marie Graham, 126 S. Broadway St., Ashford, $188,000, 05/11/23
Rosemary Del Rio, Ingrid Lopez Rosario, 626 Knob Hill Circle, $50,000, 05/11/23
Mary F. Edmondson, Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., 207 Hedstrom Drive, $75,000, 05/11/23
Mary Alice Pitchford, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Pitchford Tract, Honeysuckle Road Project #211018, $5,580, 05/11/23
Chan R. Smith Revocable Living Trust, City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 40, Honeysuckle Road Project, $26,000, 05/11/23
Chan R. Smith Revocable Living Trust, City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 40, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 05/11/23
Chan R. Smith Revocable Living Trust, City of Dothan, Phase 1, Tract 40, Honeysuckle Road Project, $500, 05/11/23
Mara McKay, Hays McKay III, 101 Dearborn Drive, $197,000, 05/11/23