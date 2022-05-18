 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County real estate transfers May 9-12, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Amy Brooks Barfield, Tyler McClenny, 7855 S. County Road 33, $192,000, 05/09/22

Sharon E. Peters, Gene L. Keene and Joan W. Keene, 201 Kirksey Drive, $329,900, 05/09/22

Julie L. Dobbs and Andrew S. Brown, Stanley E. White and Kathryn L. White, 7940 S. Park Ave., $330,000, 05/09/22

Klapal Contracting Inc., Cory White, 100 Cruz Court, $47,700, 05/09/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Amy L. Kirkland, 206 Billings Trail, $505,023.77, 05/09/22

Savvy Developers LLC, Jerrico L. Mcswain, 304 Madison Ave., $136,000, 05/09/22

Kendall Thompson and Tamera Haley Thompson, Annette Solomon and Godfrey Solomon, 1208 Avondale Drive, $188,000, 05/09/22

Paul F. Gritton, Trustee of Paul F. and Linda K. Gritton Living Trust, Patrick D. Lima and Amanda E. Lima, 403 Stonegate Drive, $395,000, 05/09/22

Gustavo R. Jimenez and Lisa A Jimenez, Markcus Cooper and Amanda Chambliss, 112 Smoke Rise Court, $180,500, 05/09/22

M&M Homebuilders LLC, Aaron Pollard, 0 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $150,000, 05/09/22

James G. Bryan, Jeffrey Dean Culbreth and Crystal Starling, 0 Lynn Jarvis Road, $45,000, 05/09/22

Kevin Shaun Carpenter and Joshua Bryan Carpenter, Richard Edward Watkins and Kala Marie Baker, 3 +/- acres off of Judge Logue Road, Newton, $30,000, 05/09/22

Garrison Properties LLC, Albritton Farms Inc., parcel near Alabama Highway 52, $465,000, 05/09/22

Keith Cumbie, Richard McGee Jr., 324 Hanging Moss Trail, Cottonwood, $25,000, 05/09/22

Brian Eldridge and Terri Eldridge, Brady Eldridge, 438 E. Selma St. and 1300 Judson St., $80,000, 05/09/22

Estate of Martha Pittman Childree, Joshua Demetri Cody, 285 Meadow Creek Drive, Webb, $25,000, 05/09/22

Ashley Nichole Andries and Dakota James Andries, Chase Merritt and BarnMac Investments LLC, 144 Candle Brook Drive, $134,900, 05/09/22

Minesaha Inc., Neil V. Patel, 408 Ridgeland Road, $140,000, 05/09/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, William R. Sutphen and Linda Sue Sutphen, 532 Ridgeland Road, $264,500, 05/09/22

Chad Dean Construction Inc., Gregory Moring and Delana Moring, 795 Country Garden Road, Headland, $260,635, 05/09/22

Janie M. Bell, DNA Ventures LLC, 409 Sequoyah Drive, $75,000, 05/09/22

Teresa Goss Singleton, Personal Representative of The Estate of Kathleen Goss, Danny Earl Appling, 00 Coot Fowler Road, $172,000, 05/09/22

Tommy Ferguson, Meresam-Dothan LLC, 227 Speigner St., $170,000, 05/10/22

Sally R. Shinn, Michael Shinn, 3759 Hartford Hwy., $320,000, 05/10/22

Rose Marie Woodham, Kenneth Mack Woodham, 531 Trelawny Drive, $120,000, 05/10/22

Austin A. Martin and Erin Mary Ashley Martin f/k/a Erin Mary Ashley Kingry, Kayley Woodham, 323 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $201,000, 05/10/22

John J. Foster and Kathy K. Foster, Mary Beth Wever, 102 Eton Drive, $305,000, 05/10/22

Ida N. Todd and Ida N. Todd, Trustee of K.L. Todd Jr. Trust, Kenny Lamar Saffold, 66 Granger St. Cottonwood, $10,000, 05/10/22

William Kenneth Lane and Jane S. Lane, Gayle D. Dolan and Thomas R. Dolan, 1501 Omussee Road, $479,900, 05/10/22

James H. Esson and Karen R. Esson, Kevin W. King aka Kevin King and Brandi B. King aka Brandi King, 10389 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $129,900, 05/10/22

Gary Hall, Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, 2.90 acres, Honeysuckle Road, $150,000, 05/10/22

Johnny Mixon, Sammy Sizemore and Joy Sizemore, acreage on Cecil Varnum Road, $190,000, 05/10/22

Reeves & Shaw Construction LLC, Tirth Investment Group LLC, 249 Windemere Lane, $675,000, 05/10/22

Jameson Properties LLC, Jeffery Macon, 838 S. Alice St., $100,000, 05/10/22

Sterling Lexicon, Evan H. Gardner and Krissy Gardner, 337 Stone Ridge, Ashford, $381,400, 05/10/22

Historic Homes LLC, Brian Sanders and Brittany Sanders, 24 W. Chadwick Circle, $150,000, 05/10/22

Benjamin Lewis and Rebecca Lewis, Charles Edward Brinkley III and Misty Dawn Brinkley, 2209 Eddins Road, $346,000, 05/11/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, DeAnna Michelle Ostrowski and Joseph Edward Ostrowski, 287 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $276,900, 05/11/22

Daryl Goff, Suzanne H. Heath, 902 Landsview Drive, Taylor, $129,900, 05/11/22

Jenovia Inc., John David Lewis and Hannah F. Lewis, 12954 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $7,500, 05/11/22

Tiffany Philyaw Smith, Gene L. Keene and Joan W. Keene, 344 Brushfire Drive, $190,000, 05/11/22

The Brown Family Trust, Rehobeth Town Center LLC, 0 S. State Highway 605, Rehobeth, $340,000, 05/12/22

John F. Tydings A/K/A John Tydings and Heather L. Tydings, Gabriel Rutledge and Stacey Rutledge, 1102 Baywood Road, $237,000, 05/12/22

ESW LLC, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 102 Metro Drive, $725,000, 05/12/22

Jason R. Williams and Crystal B. Williams, David G. Greene and Maria Pilar Greene, 104 Oak Grove Drive, $367,000, 05/12/22

Teresa Hill Moorefield f/k/a Teresa G. Hill, David Goble and Christy Goble, 1586 Hooper Cherry Road, $22,000, 05/12/22

Hubert A. Jackson Jr. and Wanda Gale Jackson Smith, The Broadway Group LLC, 211 W. Church St. Columbia, $200,000, 05/12/22

Estate of Edward Earle Ashe, Sara Baxter, 106 Designer, $208,500, 05/12/22

Sara McCord Baxter, Michael F. Reynolds, 754 Ludmor Road, $200,001, 05/12/22

Kriser Homes South Inc., Ronald Vann et al, 1051 Blackmon Road, $228,686.37, 05/12/22

Schmitz Properties LLC, Jonathan Glenn Bailey et al, 206 Pine Tree Drive, $365,000, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, Breakfast at Tammie’s, 505 Atlanta St., $2,251, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, Alice Trask, 811 Sunset Drive, $2,500, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, Breakfast at Tammie’s, 619 Lennox Ave., $2,251, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, Breakfast at Tammie’s, 608 Monroe St., $2,251, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, Breakfast at Tammie’s, 207 Doris Lane, $2,251, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, Breakfast at Tammie’s, 103 Pine St., $2,251, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, Breakfast at Tammie’s, 614 Chickasaw St., $2,251, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, Breakfast at Tammie’s, 507 Atlanta St., $2,251, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, Breakfast at Tammie’s, 538 Chickasaw St., $2,751, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, Kevin S. Thompson Sr., 707 Hutchins St., $2,810, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, House of Kyleigh LLC, 107 Wilburn St., $3,601.01, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, House of Kyleigh LLC, 669 E. Burdeshaw St., $3,600, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, Geraldine Morris, 1175 Ozark St., $2,000, 05/12/22

City of Dothan, Geraldine Morris, 1207 Ozark St., $5,505, 05/12/22

Andrew L. Franklin and Amy M. Franklin, Jared Danner, approximately 1.29 acres on Woodham Road, Headland, $25,000, 05/12/22

Nancy McLester, Kenneth L. Kirkland and Jody L. Kirkland, Lot 9, Block B, First Addition to Phillips Terrace S/D, $12,600, 05/12/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Adam Luke Ward and Brooke Ward, 144 Puent Drive, $344,404, 05/12/22

