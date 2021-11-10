Houston County real estate transfers Nov. 1-4, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Amanda K. Moulton, Derek Lee Smith and Ashley Nicole Smith, 218 Stonegate Drive, $315,000, 11/01/21
Martin L. McKeel and Terri L. McKeel, D&J Enterprise LLC, 1510 N. Cherokee, $90,000, 11/01/21
Crawford Enterprises Inc., Corey Lamar Whitehurst Sr., 204 Rockdale Court, $109,245, 11/01/21
Debra Jean Davis and Aubrey Davis Jr., Marty John Nemmers and Angel V. Nemmers, 113 Orchard Circle, $299,000, 11/01/21
Mark Gamble, Nicole H. Wiley, 307 Ontario Drive, $192,800, 11/01/21
Gary F. Holloway Jr. and Carrie Rebecca Baggett, Chris R. Cable and Whitney Nicole Cable, 30 Keystone Court, $196,000, 11/01/21
Jesse W. Addison and Rebecca Addison, Eric Walls, 121 Oakmont Lane, $239,000, 11/01/21
Sara F. Saez, Key C. Johnson, 67 Anna Lane, Ashford, $138,400, 11/01/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Stevan A. Walkowski and Kristine L. Hayes, 625 Billings Trail, $377,107, 11/01/21
Gary Slinker and Amy Slinker, Gerald Barnes and Juanita Barnes, 1003 Camelot Court, $205,000, 11/01/21
Charles B. Napier, Crimson Homes of Alabama LLC, 0 West Cook Road, $32,000, 11/01/21
Lisa Marie Clayborn, Howard Jeffrey Achilles and Mellanie Achilles, 316 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $186,000, 11/01/21
Brick and Mortar Investments LLC, Richard A. Bolanos and Tracy D. Bolanos, 315 Cordova Drive, $112,000, 11/01/21
Robert Daniel Boone II, Kimberly Wilson Farmer, 113 Emerald Lake Drive, $145,000, 11/01/21
Garrett Reid Still and Lindsay Nicole Qualls, Tonya Lashea Ford, 113 Sycamore St., $118,000, 11/01/21
The Anderson South Company LLC, Victory Family Church, 447 Harrison Road, $110,000, 11/01/21
Aaron Martin, Thomas Gordon Wright and Alex Wright, 0 N. County Road 33, Ashford, $33,000, 11/01/21
Bruce Peterman and Cheryl Ann Peterman, LeAllen Alexander Jr. and Allyson Nicole Lane Alexander, 3643 Oak Ridge Lane, $389,000, 11/01/21
Ted W. Curry and Ginger V. Curry, Kassidy Williams, 40 W. Chadwick Circle, $139,000, 11/01/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 208 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 11/01/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 90 Popcorn Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 11/01/21
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 192 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 11/01/21
Jacob A. Hatcher and Kellie D. Hatcher, Debra Sellers, 2880 Hilltop Road, Newton, $200,000, 11/01/21
Marcus Crittendon and Emma Kate Crittendon and State Land Commissioner of Alabama, Keith Wilson, land at intersection of Toad Street and Webb Road, $1,006.78, 11/01/21
James Jason Lewis and Irene Barron, Scott A. Schultz, 9894 Fortner St., $124,000, 11/01/21
Shane Stonesifer and Patricia Stonesifer, Michael Patrick McNeill and Mary Cones McNeill, 104 Connemara Lane, $380,000, 11/01/21
Yellow Rock Homes LLC, Manuel Ibuado Colmenero, 313 Beulah St., $72,000, 11/01/21
Chance A. Ethridge and Abagail M. Snarski, Keith Dewayne Hall Jr., 135 Cove Lane, $119,500, 11/01/21
Doris M. Spencer, Jenna Catherine Sims, 121 Woodleigh Drive, $145,000, 11/01/21
Joseph R. Emery, Nelly Guadalupe and Miguel Lopez and Diego Raul Banda Ramirez, 1000 Woodlawn Drive, $190,000, 11/01/21
LeAllen Alexander Jr. and Nicole L. Alexander, Tommy G. Pearson and Patricia Ann Pearson, 410 Bent Oak Drive, $330,000, 11/01/21
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Lauren Hose Tatum and Timothy Matthew Tatum, 131 Thistlewood Drive, $146,900, 11/02/21
Bryan Edward Clark and Crystal Schulman Clark, David Keith Martin, 108 Cronan Court, $225,000, 11/02/21
Albert T. Jordan and Edna Merle Jordan, James W. Stewart and Kaylyn K. Stewart, TBD Prevatt Road, Ashford, $27,300, 11/02/21
Wheelless Development Ltd., Atlas Exchange 251 LLC, 0 Brannon Stand Road, $229,000, 11/02/21
Cynthia Delores Trotman Portis, House of Kyleigh LLC, 0 State Ave., $4,000, 11/02/21
Gary Plant, Daniel Alexander Reese, 107 Spring St., Columbia, $32,000, 11/02/21
Justin Palmer, Danny L. Moorman, 565 W. State Hwy. 92, Newton, $164,500, 11/02/21
Royce L. Holland and Manonia Holland, JAPHO LLC, 2446 S. Park Ave., $120,000, 11/02/21
HFC LLC, The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 311 N. Alice St., $140,000 11/02/21
Billy J. Sheffield II, The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 400 W. Adams St., $90,000, 11/02/21
Phillip Ray Shelley and Norma Ruth Therett Shelley, The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 206 N. Bell St., $40,000, 11/02/21
J & P Properties LLC, The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 210 N. Bell St., $50,000, 11/02/21
PC LLC, The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 208 N. Bell St., $25,000, 11/02/21
Daisy Roxanne Dickerson, Rodney A. Dickerson, Cortney Lynn, Baek Key and Daisy Roxanne Dickerson of The Estate of Rodney A. Dickerson, RTCO LLC, 38 Coleman Road, $65,000, 11/02/21
Callie Ann Fennell and Debra Lynn Baxley, Olive Brothers Farm Inc., 6940 Cottonwood Road, $10,200, 11/02/21
Larry Blumberg et al, SecurCare MoveIt McAllen LLC, 618 Hodgesville Road, $1,960,000, 11/02/21
Dothan Mini-Storage West LLC, SecurCare MoveIt McAllen LLC, 2717 Ross Clark Circle, $2,765,000, 11/02/21
Larry B. Duke and Catrina L. Duke, FGS Construction LLC, 3749 Hodgesville Road, $150,000, 11/02/21
Stephen J. Madden and Jordan M. Madden, LaTonja Michelle Robinson, 107 Aspen Circle, $232,000, 11/02/21
Pauline D. Hartwell, Janna Elisabeth Enfinger, 131 Brockton Court, $178,300, 11/03/21
Earnest C. Rhodes, Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, 1360 N. Range St., $25,000, 11/03/21
Southern Craftsman Construction LLC, Heather Michele Hornsby, 227 Wynnfield Way, $246,080, 11/03/21
David Lingwod III, Chasen Jeffrey Faulk and Leigh Taylor Faulk, 205 Dunleith Blvd., $235,500, 11/03/21
Robby A. Melancon and Dawn M. Melancon, Jamie Ann Peters, 1803 Azure Drive, $170,900, 11/03/21
Gloria Holland and Tony B. Holland, Savana Ty Barlow, Nicholas Barlow and Frederick Ray Barlow, 1904 Hilltop Drive, $225,000, 11/03/21
Charles H. Davis and Linda B. Davis, Cynthia J. Harrell, 130 Hidden Creek Circle, $279,900, 11/03/21
Frank Allen Sumner, James Darrell Sumner, David Wayne Sumner, Janice Marilyn Weed and Connie Michelle Croom, Haviland S. Croom, 1600 Bluff Springs Road, Ashford, $135,000, 11/03/21
Truist Bank Successor by Merger to SunTrust Bank, Hawker Investments LLC, 516 Florence St., $71,000, 11/03/21
Dynamic Developments LLC, Alpine Development LLC, 2552 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $25,000, 11/03/21
Alpine Development LLC, Nikolaj Zandvliet, 2552 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, $169,500, 11/03/21
Dawn Hammerbacker, Frannie S. Raybon and Tony O. Raybon, 105 Hickory Nut Circle, $125,000, 11/03/21
Gregory C. Lee, The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 204 N. Bell St., $100,000, 11/03/21
Amy Shutes, Cameron Coggins, 125 Little Oak Court, $22,000, 11/03/21
Jeffrey Chad Roberts et al, Drop Tine Investments LLC, Lot 4, National Road, $33,000, 11/03/21
Ryan J. Kriser, Christopher Webster, 716 Ashland Drive, $80,000, 11/03/21
Estate of Theolla S. Merritt, Gabriel Hall, 814 Junction Road, Slocomb, $57,000, 11/03/21
Mark Perdue, Linda Perdue Stoddard, 104 TV Road, $16,579.42, 11/03/21
H. Samuel Prim III, Zachary R. Sass, 76.667 +/- acres, Barksdale Road, Gordon, $211,294, 11/03/21
Danny M. Hayes, Coyts Rental Properties LLC, 109 Pearce St., $86,000, 11/04/21
Mark S. Schlobohm, Melinda K. Moreland and Scott D. Moreland, 112 Bradberry Drive, $213,400, 11/04/21
Nicholas H. Mitchell and Lyn G. Mitchell, Zachary Ford Justice and Britny Justice, 201 Royal Parkway, $360,000, 11/04/21
Allen Kimble, Walter B. Shelley and Sheila R. Shelley, 0 Baxter Road, Ashford, $28,512, 11/04/21
Miller Rental and Real Estate LLC, Peachtree Hills LLC, multiple properties, $565,000, 11/04/21
Julia Kelley Lee, Barbara Witkos Irrevocable Trust Agreement, 104 Dundee Court, $260,000, 11/04/21
Barbara Smoak and Kathy Fowler, Dean Varner and Carl Wilkening, 104 Todd Court, $75,000, 11/04/21
Benny Lindsey, Robles Rentals LLC, 238 Princeton Drive, $230,000, 11/04/21
Clara Exum, Isaac Hobbs, 1592 Kirkland Road, Cottonwood, $22,000, 11/04/21
Judy DeMent and Kenneth Howard DeMent Jr., Timothy Walker and Tesha Copeland, 34 Victory Road, Ashford, $60,000, 11/04/21
WP Home Repairs LLC, Terick A. Coleman, 903 Lennox Ave., $81,500, 11/04/21
Demetrius M. Scott and Thyais L. Scott, Jason Sean Burger and Christina A. Burger, 505 Ameris Ave., $460,000, 11/04/21
Charles Daum and Vicky Daum, Sue W. Haymon and Preston Ray Sellers, 211 Hubbard Road, Newton, $40,000, 11/04/21
Bruce W. Roberts and Sandra Roberts, Christopher M. Vickers and Jennifer R. Vickers, 401 Shakespeare Drive, $263,000, 11/04/21
Jonathan Seth Martin, Dewain Cook and Barbara Cook, George Road, $13,000, 11/04/21
Pamela Cook Martin, Dewain Cook and Barbara Cook, George Road, $120,000, 11/04/21
Johnnie M. Jenkins, Michael Ryan Hughes, 6214 Cottonwood Road, $290,000, 11/04/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Randall G. Taylor and Judith M. Taylor Revocable Trust Agreement, 109 Clarksdale Court, $342,976, 11/04/21
William M. Parker Jr. and Yolanda C. Parker, Andrew W. Ezzell and Amber L. Ezzell, 408 Billings Trail, $380,000, 11/04/21