top story

Houston County real estate transfers Nov. 14-Nov. 17, 2022

Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

James Wallace Thomley, Wanda McSween, and Cathy Sue Brown, Dane Vincent Elrod, 1174 N. State Highway 123, Newton, $125,000, 11/14/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 139 Daffodil Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 11/14/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 419 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $38,000, 11/14/22

Terry Justin Pike and Jordan B. Pike, Mary Haulk and Shaun Haulk, 428 Jones Road, Newton, $225,000, 11/14/22

Jessica D. Lynch and Christopher Stevens Stallings, Rodney W. Merritt, 243 Veritas Drive, $231,000, 11/14/22

Taylor B. Williams and Virginia Williams, Stacy Neuberger, 10 Harrington Lane, $613,500, 11/14/22

J&J Farms LLC, Christine Overstreet, Parcel 2, Hwy. 33, Ashford, $35,000, 11/14/22

Patrick Simpkins and Alexis Simpkins, Tony Orlando Price and Karen Price, 161 Marshall Road, $165,000, 11/14/22

Joe Asher, Andrew W. Selfridge and Nicole E. Selfridge, 170 John David Road, Gordon, $94,000, 11/14/22

Stonehedge LLC, Chris Johnson Enterprises LLC, 1020 Montgomery Highway, $59,900, 11/14/22

Ronnie Shelley and Matthew Shelley, Amy D. Odom and Gregory Donald Odom, TBD North Broad Street, Cowarts, $105,000, 11/14/22

James B. Hart and Athena Hart, Justin C. Devane and Jordan H. Devane, 132 Ridgeview Drive, $340,000, 11/14/22

Melissa L. Goddard f/k/a Melissa Lynn Kirkland and Michael A. Goddard, Jeffrey Lane Wheeler and Lauren Nicole Kirkland, 107 Wrinn Lane, $155,000, 11/14/22

Dorothy H. Folk, Gralanat Enterprises LLC, 102 Crescent Drive, $40,000, 11/14/22

Naomi G. Brackins, Charles Corbitt Jr., 512 Houston St., $15,000, 11/14/22

William Joseph Smith, Brenda Parker Smith, and Corinthia Smith Oltmans, Kevin Joseph McDuffie and Jennifer DeBerry McDuffie, 919 Cumbie Road, Newton, $330,000, 11/14/22

Roy Johnson, Ronald L. Pease and Linda R. Pease, 2283 Webb To Kinsey Road, Webb, $80,000, 11/14/22

Billy Joe Manus, Cotton Hill Estates LLC, 6.1 +/- acres on Furnie Folks Road, Webb, $33,000, 11/14/22

One MAH Trust, William Goodman III and Tammy Goodman, Lot 4 of Bruner Road Development S/D, Bruner Road, $99,500, 11/14/22

Jimmy Daniel Pace, Bunyon Melvin and Rebecca Melvin, 402 Floyd St., $17,500, 11/15/22

Daria R. Bogardus, NuView Trust Co. Custodian FBO Shayne Jensen, TBD Holland Road, Newton, $95,000, 11/15/22

Cox Companies LLC, Cary Russell Gouge, 102 Asphodel Drive, $560,000, 11/15/22

Chris Johnson Enterprises LLC, Cory J. Kriser, 1020 Montgomery Highway, $89,999, 11/15/22

Justin Chase Devane et al, Angela Sue Gafford et al, 104 Orchard Park Drive, $235,000, 11/15/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jennifer Bryant and Daniel Bryant, 40 Laurel Court, Newton, $292,650, 11/15/22

Amanda Nicole Jackson and Amanda N. Jackson, Personal Representative of Estate of John William Kavanaugh, Michael Howard Etress, 214 Glen Oaks Drive, $281,000, 11/15/22

Glen Jones and Evelyn Jones, Christopher Allen Barrentine and Chadwick Barrentine, 150 Radford Circle, $126,500, 11/16/22

Jean McCord, Donna Cumbust, and Charles Clay McCord, Douglas Smith and Jennifer Smith, 160 Paulk Road, $400,000, 11/16/22

Southern Home Builders LLC, Michel D. Helland and Sherie Helland, 280 Hilltop Road, Newton, $359,300, 11/16/22

Wendell Floyd and Wanda Floyd, Kimmie Mathis, 602 Evert Drive, $267,000, 11/16/22

The Myras E. Granberry and E. June Granberry Irrevocable Trust, Robert Oliver Smith, 145 Bay St., Gordon, $132,500, 11/16/22

Robert Oliver Smith and Tamatha Smith, Eric Horton and Donna Horton, 145 Bay St., Gordon, $132,500, 11/16/22

Seth David Shull and Natalie Anne Shull, Michael Downing and Hannah Downing, 7935 S. Park Ave., Taylor, $294,500, 11/16/22

Roger S. Shurling and Karen Y. Shurling, Sharon Alexander and Shiloh Brewer, 102 Creek Ridge Road, $274,900, 11/16/22

Teresa Leigh Williams, Ava Rae Morrow, Donald Ray Tew, and Sylvia Rebecca Tew, 212 Thistlewood Drive, $180,000, 11/16/22

Pamela D. Vickers, Lilian Osewe, 1105 Sassar St., $145,000, 11/16/22

Edmond Zlotea and Lindsay Roland a/k/a Lindsey Roland, Benjamin Saliba, 503 Kirkwood Lane, $70,000, 11/17/22

The William Perry Thomas Jr. Residuary Trust, David Brunson, 1 +/- acres, North County Road 75, Columbia, $7,500, 11/17/22

Katherine Leah Bowser, Salvador Castro Ibarra and Angelika Marie Castro, Wicksburg Road, Newton, $20,430, 11/17/22

Joseph C. O’Donnell III, One MAH Trust, 191 Bethlehem Road and 0 Bethlehem Road (0.376 +/- acres), Midland City, $40,000, 11/17/22

Mary Arce, Harold Turk and Teresa Turk, 639 Farrah Circle, $252,000, 11/17/22

Robert A. Haynes and Susan I. Haynes, Richard A. Kish Revocable Trust and Sarah L. Donald Revocable Trust, 104 Lakeside Drive, $426,000, 11/17/22

