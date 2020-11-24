Houston County real estate transfers Nov. 16-19, 2020

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Matthew Glenn Latham and Brooke Hancock Latham, 67 Fuller Road, $321,300, 11/16/20
CMW LLC, JJ&W Enterprises LLC, 12.090 acres on U.S. 231, $122,500, 11/16/20
Maheshkumar Mulchandbhai Patel, Jay Veer Krupa LLC, 386 N. Oates St., $510,000, 11/16/20
J & J Farms LLC, Joseph Meyers, 0 Dawsey Road, $10,000, 11/16/20
Era Ellen Bynum, Thomas Schnormeier, 5065 Glen Lawrence Road, Webb, $206,000, 11/16/20
Hubert R. Worrell Jr., Robert Van Horne Jr., 214 Massee Drive, $20,000, 11/16/20
Mona B. Logan, personal representative of Estate of Elinor S. Brown and Jerry Lyndon Brown, Phyllis B. Sims, Steve Edward Brown, and Mona B. Logan, heirs of Estate of Elinor S. Brown, Mary Ann McGrady, 112 Lawrenceburg Court, $176,000, 11/16/20
James David White, Jesse McCoy and Amber McCoy, 1907 N. Cherokee Ave., $250,500, 11/16/20
Jason Scott Wahn and Betty J. Wahn, Tadd Rainey, 613 Wimbledon Drive, $169,000, 11/16/20
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., Jeremy Hollis and Robin Hollis, 300 Pettus St., $4,000, 11/16/20
Kimberly J. Rogers f/k/a Kimberly M. Baliles, Andrew K. Spivey and Jessica K. Marshall, 306 Redbud Circle, $179,400, 11/16/20
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 120 Puent Drive, $58,000, 11/16/20
Larry B. Duke and Catrina L. Duke, Posadas & Arcos LLC, 7.753 acres, Hodgesville Road, $70,000, 11/16/20
Cherrie N. Smith, Francis J. Steinhauer, 110 E. Fontana Circle, $113,100, 11/16/20
Phuc Tran and Bau Nguyen, Cathy Davis and Carolyn Jordan, 102 TV Road, $66,500, 11/16/20
Paige Pybus, Robert Wayne Tye Jr. and Delana Anne Tye, 311 Marilyn Drive, $86,000, 11/16/20
Louis S. Condon and Sandra F. Condon, Douglas A. Carter, 115 Yuri Drive, $144,500, 11/16/20
The Estate of Charles Roby Hicks Jr., M.D., Billy K. Atwell, 308 Redbud Circle, $236,300, 11/16/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Kellie Jo Lee and William Lee, 104 Daphne Drive, $330,000, 11/16/20
Lavanda Meadows Calhoun, Jeffrey D. Helms and Gabriele Helms, 10980 S. Park Ave., $144,900, 11/16/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Robert A. Moore Jr. and Alexis D. Ellis, 108 Bluffton Road, $178,900, 11/16/20
Jenifer Susanne Gandy, Albert Kirkland, 805 Woodleigh Road, $165,000, 11/16/20
Estate of Michael Edward Wilkins Jr., Susan McSwean, 650 Earline Road, $219,000, 11/17/20
David Harold White and Marie White Bauman, Dianne White Hollon, 3819 Memphis Church Road, $150,000, 11/17/20
Sharon H. Davis f/k/a Sharon H. Saliba and Eric Davis, Bradley C. Kite and Kristen Kite, 107 Dunwoody Place, $189,000, 11/17/20
Kelly Springs Development Inc., Eric Davis and Sharon Davis, 219 Wicklow Drive, $35,000, 11/17/20
Casey W. Camp and Morgan Camp, Randal M. Gates and Elizabeth J. Gates, 112 Tuscany Lane, $182,500, 11/17/20
Patsy S. Smith, Deamian Fischer and Robin S. Fischer, 680 Ben Ivey Road, Webb, $165,750, 11/17/20
George Sayles and Jane Sayles, Shane R. Langhammer and George Sayles, 530 Thomley Road, Newton, $9,000, 11/17/20
Henry C. Williams Homestead LLC, SA Fulford LLC, 77 +/- acres, East County Road 22, Columbia, $169,400, 11/17/20
Marcella S. West, Joe M. Bradley Jr. and Sonia L. McDonald, 124 Martha Ave., $140,000, 11/17/20
Bradley Pommer, Warren J. Christian and Lydia J. Christian, 631 Chaplewood Drive, $140,000, 11/17/20
Clint J. Shelley and Eric McKean, Larry Chuck Roberts, 0 National Road (Lot 3), $25,000, 11/17/20
Clint J. Shelley and Eric McKean, Jeffrey Chad Roberts and Nicoel Roberts, 0 National Road (Lots 4-10), $175,000, 11/17/20
Clint J. Shelley and Eric McKean, Larry C. Roberts, 0 National Road (Lot 2), $25,000, 11/17/20
Rex Daniel Ward et al, Raven Properties LLC, 1238 W. Selma St., $60,000, 11/17/20
S&S Development Company LLP, Kimbro Investments LLC, 422 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $30,000, 11/17/20
Thelma Redmond, Randall Wade Baxley, 1819 Fairfield Drive, $70,000, 11/17/20
Bettye Baum, Junior E. Thomas and Phyllis D. Thomas, 802 Williams Ave., $20,650, 11/17/20
Matthew Silverman and Monika Silverman, Brandon Wallace, 101 Wendy’s Way, Midland City, $175,000, 11/17/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Courtney Elizabeth Sanders and Logan Chase Branch, 134 Firefly Court, $190,468, 11/17/20
Henrietta Jackson, Early Jackson, 344 Saint Mary Road, Gordon, $60,000, 11/18/20
Brenard Howard Jr. and Tamra Howard, Shane Lee Amos and Latisha Diane Hornsby, Briar Hill Road, $42,000, 11/18/20
Mustpitch Investments Inc., Blissett Builders Inc., 213 Wynnfield Way, $35,000, 11/18/20
Forrest Scott Kennedy and Jennifer Searcy Kennedy, Michael N. Barron and Anna R. Barron, 208 Redbud Circle, $279,500, 11/18/20
Tony Peters and Ruby Doris Peters, Stephen Paul Davis and Sherry Lynn Davis, 222 Dempsey Court, $14,000, 11/18/20
Estate of Gloria J. Crawford, deceased, Christopher Shelby Warren and Melissa L. Voynich, 201 Glencoe Way, $393,000, 11/18/20
Zachary Alton Boyd, David Hendricks, 1801 Keating Road, $120,000, 11/19/20
Douglas E. Creel, William Mack Parker III and Holley Blair Parker, 103 N. Englewood Ave., $750,000, 11/19/20
Heather P. Wood and Taten O. Wood, Brian Matthew Judge and Sheila Ann Judge, 2601 Sunnycrest Drive, $282,000, 11/19/20
William M. Parker III and Holley B. Parker, Douglas E. Creel and Patricia B. Creel, 126 S. Cherokee Ave., $375,000, 11/19/20
Gralanat Enterprises LLC, Nathan Joshua Wallace, 665 N. Park Ave., $118,000, 11/19/20
Krystal Whaley, Dorothy Jean Trawick, Helen Trawick Campbell and Edward Junior Trawick, Devon Daniels, 1274 N. Range St., $5,500, 11/19/20
John H. Glanton Jr., Joyce A. Pollard, 715 Price St., $12,000, 11/19/20
Quicken Loans LLC, Saffold Properties LLC, 153 Third Ave., $26,000, 11/19/20
Dick’s Rentals LLC, James Hughes, 203 Morgan St., $17,000, 11/19/20
Sanders Construction Services LLC, Johnny Creel, 120 Sugarberry Road, $179,000, 11/19/20
Dennis H. Gamble, Patricia Ann Ganey, Peggy Jo Blocker, Joseph W. Gamble, Myra Jean McCraney and Carolyn Harrell, Phillip Bradley Blocker, Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $250,000, 11/19/20
Dick’s Rentals LLC, Joseph Circeo Sr., 1206 Valley Forge Road, $35,000, 11/19/20
Alpine Homes & Contracting LLC, Russell Phillip Hunter, 1652 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $188,900, 11/19/20
John Gant and Jennifer Garst, Kari Nicole Garman, 71 High Point Road, Newton, $295,000, 11/19/20
Evelyn Hutchinson, Neporah Bowers III, 303 Phoenix Court, $9,000, 11/19/20
Donna Grantham, Dove Properties LLC, 0 Old Mill Run (Lot 6 and Lot 5), $24,000, 11/19/20
Christopher B. Smith and Jennifer L. Smith, William Bradley Clements and Sage Debra Singletary, 400 Windyhill Road, $109,795, 11/19/20
