Houston County real estate transfers Nov. 21-Nov. 23, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Willie Blake and Candice Blake, 203 Lagrand Drive, $145,000, 11/21/22
Jeremy J. Armstrong, DTD Estates LLC, 1107 Cabot St., $44,500, 11/21/22
Sharonica Chambers, Viola Capers for and during her natural life with remainder to William Pleasant and Cheryl Elaine Capers-Pleasant, 826 E. Selma St., $75,000, 11/21/22
MPM Holdings LLC, Jon North and Madison North, 91 Oscar Godwin Road, $182,000, 11/21/22
George Gonzales, Advanta IRA Services LLC FBO Michael Henry IRA 8004767, 202 Sherwood Drive, $45,000, 11/21/22
Leni T. Davis, Douglas W. Dease and Carol R. Dease, 201 Inverness Drive, $465,000, 11/21/22
Shannon L. Metcalf, Leni Davis, 158 Muirfield Lane, $245,000, 11/21/22
Crystal Lee Bean and Christopher Bean, Mandi Renee Evans, 503 Dexter St., $153,000, 11/21/22
Acme Property LLC, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 2.83 acres at intersection of Highway 84 East and Columbia Highway, $500,000, 11/21/22
Betty Ann Povlacs, Sadler Properties LLC, 343 Southgate Road, $367,000, 11/21/22
Cory Kriser, Theodore L. Seago, 2147 S. Oates St., $102,500, 11/21/22
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Travis M. Green, 461 Joe Cook St., Cottonwood, $159,900, 11/21/22
Vivian D. Manning, Charles H. Hall Jr. and Sarah F. Hall, 1109 W. Powell St., $18,000, 11/22/22
John Timothy Gilland and Stephanie Reigh Gilland, Robert Scott Everett and Mackenzie Leigh Everett, 207 Cedar Chase Court, $419,000, 11/22/22
C Enterprises of Dothan Inc. and Eliu Cepero, Laura Higginbotham Harrison, 11678 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $180,000, 11/22/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Marie Jerkins, 223 Daphne Drive, $426,246, 11/22/22
Jean C. Davis, Seth Gobrecht, Thomas C. Moore, Sharon Taylor, and Kristen Moore, 1005 Irwin St., $90,000, 11/22/22
The Georgia Ludlum Family Trust, Caputo Land Company LLC, 1910 Hartford Highway, $450,000, 11/22/22
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Mark J. Dennis Sr., 329 Chapelwood Drive, $20,000, 11/22/22
Krystal Summers, Parker Douglas Cook and Phebe Cook, 620 Jones Road, Newton, $207,000, 11/22/22
Dechauna Tensley, Kimberly Dawn Bias and Jeffrey L. Bias, 501 Pepperidge Road, $306,000, 11/22/22
Clifford Wade Henderson and Pamela Jean Henderson, Jim Lee Driver and Sarah Elizabeth Driver, 132 Lakeside Drive, $415,000, 11/22/22
Gabriela Calderon and Luis Fernando Boyso-Espino, Robert Kenning, 801 Mandarin Ave., $152,000, 11/22/22
Heather R. Freeman, Kathie Sue Valenti, 674 Drew Road, $150,000, 11/22/22
Anthony Eugene Goble and Christina Mahieu Goble, Jimmie Medley and Katherine Kutschat, 103 Riverwalk Court, $243,000, 11/22/22
Angelena Truett and James Calvin Truett, Sandra Lasiter, 0 Bill Yance Road, Lot 6, Webb, $56,500, 11/22/22
Daniel James Desisto and Audrey Desisto, Henry Charles Cochran, Suvena Cochran, Sukebra Ward, and Roemello Dontel Russaw, 8049 S. Park Ave., Taylor, $324,900, 11/22/22
Leola B. McKinley and State Land Commissioner of Alabama, Keith Wilson, Block 1, Lot 3, Hornsby Subdivision, $2,000.44, 11/22/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Christopher Martin and Katie Martin, 126 Asbury Park, $337,500, 11/22/22
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Kristopher K. Zachary, 462 Bump Road, Webb, $62,000, 11/22/22
Danny Keith Tindell, Shakeil Louder, 106 Little Oak Court, $89,000, 11/22/22
Alpine Development LLC, Hasnain Yeseen Meghani, 2702 Samantha Drive, $270,000, 11/22/22
Guy William Martabano, Todd Miguel Rivera and Johna Michelle Rivera, 155 Marilyn Drive, $145,000, 11/22/22
Jason Angeloff, Michael Shannon Daugherty and Angelia N. Daugherty, 111 Martha Ave., $176,200, 11/22/22
Fortner Plaza LLC, Frances K. Levasseur, 405 Dolphin Drive, $135,000, 11/23/22
Steven P. Rasmussen, FYE Investments LLC, TBD Old Mill Road, $18,000, 11/23/22
Bradley A. Sanders, Paul VanGorder and Patricia VanGorder, 6570 Eddins Road, $300,000, 11/23/22
Klapal Contracting Inc., The Oaks Group Inc., 118 Laney Lane, $50,000, 11/23/22
Scott Lomax Smith and Rhonda Rebecca Smith, Wendell Bedwell and Kristina Bedwell, 308 Kirk Lane, $570,000, 11/23/22