Houston County real estate transfers Nov. 28-Dec. 1, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Tonya Adams, Chad Dean Construction Inc., 1.2 acres, Boys Club Road, $20,000, 11/28/22
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Liliana Diaz and Ramon Diaz, 745 Bud Moore Road, Cottonwood, $61,005, 11/28/22
Felicia A. Vise, Jonathan G. Vise, and Phillip A. Ploss, Erlinda Diego Francisco and Jaime Ignacio Martin Nicholes, 135 Broad St., Cottonwood, $20,000, 11/28/22
Sanders Construction Company Inc., Jeannee Pelton, 2714 Nottingham Way, $129,900, 11/28/22
Drew Kriser and Tamra Kriser, Adam Troy Davis and Paulette Davis, 4.05 acres off of Skipper Road, $32,000, 11/28/22
Angelena Truett and James Truett, Kerry Richardson, 0 Gilley Mill Road, Webb, $36,500, 11/28/22
People are also reading…
Suleyma Gonzales and Jose Raul Hernandez, Jolee Martin, 297 New Hope Road, Slocomb, $110,000, 11/28/22
Paul VanGorder and Patricia VanGorder, Craig B. Tuttle and Susan F. Tuttle, 292 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $308,000, 11/28/22
Steve Reardon and Prissila Juan Reardon, Charles J. Gross Jr., 2 Williamsburg Place, $310,000, 11/28/22
Alice Trask, Keana Nichole Mathis, 813 Sunset Drive, $110,000, 11/28/22
Estate of James Edward Carr, Michael Whaley Jr. and Jessica Whaley, 533 Limestone Road, $380,000, 11/28/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Karen Odily Flores Cruz, 628 Ridgeland Road, $297,799, 11/29/22
Corey James Hudspeth and Shelby Renee Hudspeth, Jeremy Parker and Hannah Parker, 4255 W. Cook Road, $135,000, 11/29/22
Sandra Crawford, Kenneth B. Crawford, Equilla Crawford, John D. Crawford, and Miriam Crawford, Anthokeya Burney, 728 Monroe St., $4,000, 11/29/22
Dothan Hospitality LLC, Shree Ganeshji LLC, 1650 Westgate Parkway, $6,500,151, 11/29/22
Deion James and Sabrine Vondelle James, 386 Sandbed Road, Newton, $310,000, 11/29/22
Joshua D. Campbell and Miranda L. Pendergraft, Christopher Bruce Bond and Leah Denise Bond, 2180 County Line Road, $356,000, 11/29/22
Larry L. Dollar, B.M. Davis Investments LLC, 4850 Highway 52, $350,000, 11/29/22
Paige Ellen Meadows and William Meadows, James W. Johnson and Lydia B. Johnson, 20 Rose Court, $257,500, 11/30/22
Oliver Crews and Kayla Shaye Crews, Milton D. Buckhaulter and Helen M. Buckhaulter, 204 Radney St., Columbia, $68,000, 11/30/22
Etheredge Farms LLC, Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Pansey, $15,000, 11/30/22
James A. Williams Jr. et al, Courtnie Turney et al, 1923 Charlton Drive, $124,000, 11/30/22
Jose Heriberto Diaz-Vazquez, Concheta Hay and Blake Ginn, 2153 W. Cook Road, $160,000, 11/30/22
Gerald A. Hatcher and April M. Hatcher, Robert H. McCormick and Margaret Beth Robley-McCormick, 583 County Road 33, Ashford, $280,000, 11/30/22
Lee Whitman and Susan Whitman, Jessica Case, 206 Clover Circle, $139,900, 11/30/22
Sucole LLC, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 3113 Ross Clark Circle, $700,000, 11/30/22
Blue Water Car Wash LLC, Realty Incomes Properties 19 LLC, 3406 Ross Clark Circle, $3,800,000, 11/30/22
Christy Y. Shelley, Trustee of The Nina F. Yeager Living Trust and Michael O. Yeager, Christy Y. Shelley, Anthony D. Yeager, and Terri B. Kabel, Beneficiaries of The Nina F. Yeager Living Trust, William Wade Shelley and Christy Y. Shelley, 1372 Chickasaw St., $140,522, 11/30/22
Ida N. Todd, Armando Prado Moya and Maria Erendira Rangel Rivera, Lots 3 and 7 of the First Addition to Payne Subdivision on Nobles Road in Cottonwood, $16,500, 11/30/22
Joseph Cody Senior and Vanessa Cody, Barry Barfield and Keashia Barfield, 0.44-acre lot off Grove Street, Cottonwood, $5,000, 11/30/22
Randolph and Betty Barfield, Barry and Keashia Barfield, 81 Fossil Ridge, $6,000, 11/30/22
Jessie L. Mathews and Lacey M. Lawrence-Mathews, Freddie Smith and Rosie Smith, 207 River St., Columbia,$193,000, 12/01/22
PC LLC, Quandaris Sanwon Williams, 85 Nova St., $130,000, 12/01/22
Jonathan T. Pettis and Sara K. Pettis f/k/a Sara K. Franklin, Joshua Luke Sims, 3002 Nottingham Way, $126,500, 12/01/22
Sheila L. Senn and Coy L. Senn, Lisa Blackmon, 1304 Woodleigh Road, $204,900, 12/01/22
Charles L. Lewis II, James L. Gosper, 50 Fawn Drive, Webb, $24,000, 12/01/22
William P. Shealy Jr., Alan B. Clark, 506 W. Adams St., $150,000, 12/01/22
Neil Anthony Holloway, Brian Keith Holloway, Louie Morris Holloway, and Bonnie M. Gibbons, Steve Ridenhour and Wendy Ridenhour, 9.6 +/- acres, Lafolette St., Slocomb, $15,000, 12/01/22
S. Goree Farms LLC, Patricia A. Jones, 6.2 acres on St. Mary Road, Gordon, $27,500, 12/01/22
Pamela J. Lord, Troy P. Cihan and Jaime A. Cihan, 975 Webb to Kinsey Road, Webb, $125,000, 12/01/22
Steven D. Deal and Louise Deal, Zachary W. Redding, 624 Farrah Circle, $232,000, 12/01/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Ivan Douglas Jackson and Beverly Simmons Jackson, 217 Windemere Lane, $99,275, 12/01/22
U.S. Bank, Brittany Powell and Shannon Longshore, 701 Houston St., $20,500, 12/01/22
Rhonda Bradford, Carolyn Thompson, 200 Firefly Court, $275,000, 12/01/22