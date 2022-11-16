Houston County real estate transfers Nov. 7-Nov. 9, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Lisa Dillard Henderson, Trustee of The Bobby C. Dillard Revocable Living Trust, Hasnain Meghani, 0 Madison Ave., $7,500, 11/07/22
Sun Pil Kim Living Trust and Mi Chi Kim Living Trust, Mark Anthony Wisniewski and Debra Krystyna Wisniewski, 531 Riveredge Parkway, $385,000, 11/07/22
J & J Farms LLC, Timmy Lynn King and Deborah Anne King, .339 acres, Lucy Grade Road, Ashford, $2,700, 11/07/22
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Mary Evelyn Barefoot, 112 Sandpiper Lane, $238,789, 11/07/22
D & D Reid LLC, Benjamin Horaitis, 786 E. Selma St., $24,000, 11/07/22
Young W. Folsom and Catherine B. Folsom, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 5, Honeysuckle Road Project, temporary easement, $438, 11/07/22
Young W. Folsom and Catherine B. Folsom, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 7, Honeysuckle Road Project, temporary easement, $328, 11/07/22
Young W. Folsom and Catherine B. Folsom, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 9, Honeysuckle Road Project, temporary easement, $342, 11/07/22
Scott Nicholls, Nathan John Mouery and Dawn Lorraine Mouery, Trustees of The Nathan John and Dawn Lorraine Mouery Trust, 526 Ridgeland Road, $249,900, 11/07/22
Young W. Folsom, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 12, Honeysuckle Road Project, temporary easement, $500, 11/07/22
Edna M. Oliver, Randell Lewis and Shirley Lewis, 2293 Omussee Road, $74,600, 11/07/22
Young W. Folsom, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 11, Honeysuckle Road Project, $4,957, 11/07/22
Young W. Folsom, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 11, Honeysuckle Road Project, temporary easement, $500, 11/07/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Matthew Joseph Clubb and Kathryn Marie Clubb, 442 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $323,183, 11/08/22
Meredith Cheryl Hitch, Joshua McCoy and Savannah McCoy, 529 Santolina Road, $390,000, 11/08/22
David Scott Grier and Daphne Elaina Ward Grier, Robert Lee Thompson and Sandra A. Thompson, 183 Oscar Godwin Road, $275,000, 11/08/22
Robert C. McLean and Carla P. McLean, Rachel Rhyne, 132 Wentworth Drive, $448,700, 11/08/22
Timothy R. Hopkins and Jacqueline Hopkins King, Lacy Kay Schulmerich, 0 Main St., Ashford, $54,000, 11/08/22
Dustin Michael McKnight and Chere McKeel McKnight, Kevin Stephen Johnston and Jacqueline Johnston, 314 Stonegate Drive, $345,000, 11/08/22
Monique Raquel Derflinger and Joseph Derflinger, Trudy Bunge, 1110 W. Newton St., $85,000, 11/08/22
Bruce Denhart and Tammy Denhart, Amy R. Williams, 0 Leona St., $6,000, 11/08/22
Steve Orttel, Daryl and Lacie Seay, 15 Lurie Lane, Slocomb, $20,000, 11/08/22
Chad Dean Development LLC and JMW Properties LLC, Anna E. Holland, 428 Golden Oaks, $89,000, 11/08/22
Timothy Jeffers and Jennifer Jeffers, Bret A. Glaser and Michelle Sliwa-Glaser, 7 acres on 1st Avenue, Ashford, $38,500, 11/08/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 628 Sandbed Road, Newton, $35,000, 11/09/22
Kyria Kincey Neal and Jordan Neal, Rainier Homes & Development LLC, 0 Sage Road, Ashford, $31,008, 11/09/22
J&J Farms LLC, Cameron Hasan Korkmaz, 0 Lucy Grade Road, Ashford, $65,000, 11/09/22
Home Oil Company Inc., Executive Holdings LLC, acreage, North Broadway Street, Ashford, $175,000, 11/09/22
Crossroads RE Holdings LLC, CR 1057 Starling Road, 1057 Starling Road, $1,340,000, 11/09/22
John Hunter Harrell and Sierra Dawn Harrell, Iann Gongora, 143 Ridgeview Drive, $329,000, 11/09/22
Brandon Alexander Flynn and Deysi Y. Ramirez DeFlynn, Andrew John Roger Smith and Shelby Green Smith, 0 Dunn Road (Lot 2 of Runkel & Flynn Property Subdivision), $95,000, 11/09/22
Klapal Contracting Inc., The Oaks Group Inc., 116 Laney Lane, $50,000, 11/09/22
Daniel Webster Exum, Ruby Lee Brooks Exum and Barbara Ellen Clark, Ruby Lee Brooks Exum and Barbara Ellen Clark, 8510 S. County Road 55, Cottonwood, $29,000, 11/09/22
Joseph D. Baker II and Karen F. Baker, Joseph E. Saliba Jr. and Verna M. Saliba, 122 Telford Place, $652,500, 11/09/22
Richard E. Yost and Wanda Lee Yost, Enlighten LLC, 3300 Redmond Road, $85,000, 11/09/22
Miles McCollough, Trotter Real Estate LLC, 529 S. Foster St., $32,000, 11/09/22
Nedra Odom, Personal Representative of The Estate of Betty Bond Johnson Hicks Davidson, Joshua Lawrence Cazier and Samantha Louise Perez Rios, 235 Princeton Drive, $280,000, 11/09/22
Chad Dean Construction Inc., James C. Stewart and Audra J. Stewart, 1015 Hardy Road, $700,000, 11/09/22