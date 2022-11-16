 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Houston County real estate transfers Nov. 7-Nov. 9, 2022

  • 0
dot generic real estate transactions 2 generic.jpg

Metro Creative Graphics

 Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Lisa Dillard Henderson, Trustee of The Bobby C. Dillard Revocable Living Trust, Hasnain Meghani, 0 Madison Ave., $7,500, 11/07/22

Sun Pil Kim Living Trust and Mi Chi Kim Living Trust, Mark Anthony Wisniewski and Debra Krystyna Wisniewski, 531 Riveredge Parkway, $385,000, 11/07/22

J & J Farms LLC, Timmy Lynn King and Deborah Anne King, .339 acres, Lucy Grade Road, Ashford, $2,700, 11/07/22

Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Mary Evelyn Barefoot, 112 Sandpiper Lane, $238,789, 11/07/22

D & D Reid LLC, Benjamin Horaitis, 786 E. Selma St., $24,000, 11/07/22

Young W. Folsom and Catherine B. Folsom, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 5, Honeysuckle Road Project, temporary easement, $438, 11/07/22

People are also reading…

Young W. Folsom and Catherine B. Folsom, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 7, Honeysuckle Road Project, temporary easement, $328, 11/07/22

Young W. Folsom and Catherine B. Folsom, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 9, Honeysuckle Road Project, temporary easement, $342, 11/07/22

Scott Nicholls, Nathan John Mouery and Dawn Lorraine Mouery, Trustees of The Nathan John and Dawn Lorraine Mouery Trust, 526 Ridgeland Road, $249,900, 11/07/22

Young W. Folsom, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 12, Honeysuckle Road Project, temporary easement, $500, 11/07/22

Edna M. Oliver, Randell Lewis and Shirley Lewis, 2293 Omussee Road, $74,600, 11/07/22

Young W. Folsom, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 11, Honeysuckle Road Project, $4,957, 11/07/22

Young W. Folsom, City of Dothan, Phase 2, Tract 11, Honeysuckle Road Project, temporary easement, $500, 11/07/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Matthew Joseph Clubb and Kathryn Marie Clubb, 442 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $323,183, 11/08/22

Meredith Cheryl Hitch, Joshua McCoy and Savannah McCoy, 529 Santolina Road, $390,000, 11/08/22

David Scott Grier and Daphne Elaina Ward Grier, Robert Lee Thompson and Sandra A. Thompson, 183 Oscar Godwin Road, $275,000, 11/08/22

Robert C. McLean and Carla P. McLean, Rachel Rhyne, 132 Wentworth Drive, $448,700, 11/08/22

Timothy R. Hopkins and Jacqueline Hopkins King, Lacy Kay Schulmerich, 0 Main St., Ashford, $54,000, 11/08/22

Dustin Michael McKnight and Chere McKeel McKnight, Kevin Stephen Johnston and Jacqueline Johnston, 314 Stonegate Drive, $345,000, 11/08/22

Monique Raquel Derflinger and Joseph Derflinger, Trudy Bunge, 1110 W. Newton St., $85,000, 11/08/22

Bruce Denhart and Tammy Denhart, Amy R. Williams, 0 Leona St., $6,000, 11/08/22

Steve Orttel, Daryl and Lacie Seay, 15 Lurie Lane, Slocomb, $20,000, 11/08/22

Chad Dean Development LLC and JMW Properties LLC, Anna E. Holland, 428 Golden Oaks, $89,000, 11/08/22

Timothy Jeffers and Jennifer Jeffers, Bret A. Glaser and Michelle Sliwa-Glaser, 7 acres on 1st Avenue, Ashford, $38,500, 11/08/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 628 Sandbed Road, Newton, $35,000, 11/09/22

Kyria Kincey Neal and Jordan Neal, Rainier Homes & Development LLC, 0 Sage Road, Ashford, $31,008, 11/09/22

J&J Farms LLC, Cameron Hasan Korkmaz, 0 Lucy Grade Road, Ashford, $65,000, 11/09/22

Home Oil Company Inc., Executive Holdings LLC, acreage, North Broadway Street, Ashford, $175,000, 11/09/22

Crossroads RE Holdings LLC, CR 1057 Starling Road, 1057 Starling Road, $1,340,000, 11/09/22

John Hunter Harrell and Sierra Dawn Harrell, Iann Gongora, 143 Ridgeview Drive, $329,000, 11/09/22

Brandon Alexander Flynn and Deysi Y. Ramirez DeFlynn, Andrew John Roger Smith and Shelby Green Smith, 0 Dunn Road (Lot 2 of Runkel & Flynn Property Subdivision), $95,000, 11/09/22

Klapal Contracting Inc., The Oaks Group Inc., 116 Laney Lane, $50,000, 11/09/22

Daniel Webster Exum, Ruby Lee Brooks Exum and Barbara Ellen Clark, Ruby Lee Brooks Exum and Barbara Ellen Clark, 8510 S. County Road 55, Cottonwood, $29,000, 11/09/22

Joseph D. Baker II and Karen F. Baker, Joseph E. Saliba Jr. and Verna M. Saliba, 122 Telford Place, $652,500, 11/09/22

Richard E. Yost and Wanda Lee Yost, Enlighten LLC, 3300 Redmond Road, $85,000, 11/09/22

Miles McCollough, Trotter Real Estate LLC, 529 S. Foster St., $32,000, 11/09/22

Nedra Odom, Personal Representative of The Estate of Betty Bond Johnson Hicks Davidson, Joshua Lawrence Cazier and Samantha Louise Perez Rios, 235 Princeton Drive, $280,000, 11/09/22

Chad Dean Construction Inc., James C. Stewart and Audra J. Stewart, 1015 Hardy Road, $700,000, 11/09/22

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study reveals Airpods may be hearing aid replacements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert