Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 11-13, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Bambam Real Estate Inc., Kyle James King, 421 Iris Road, $125,000, 10/11/22
Fredrick Leon Jenkins III, Brandon Reinke and Elizabeth Reinke, 1526 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $216,000, 10/11/22
James Moody and Mechelle Moody, Steven Harold, 501 Cotton Ridge Lane, $233,000, 10/11/22
Lee Hyde and Kristen Hyde, Hersey K. Williams and Sandra J. Williams, 419 Caravella Drive, $350,000, 10/11/22
Insignificant LLC, Madison Earl Development LLC, 103, 106, 108, 110, 112, 114 and 116 Jennie Drive, $180,000, 10/11/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Alexander John Thomas, 518 Ridgeland Road, $239,803, 10/11/22
Clayton Alexander Hatcher and Paige Alise Hatcher, Gordon D. Oresti, 1601 Adrian Road, $83,000, 10/11/22
Jon M. Peddicord Jr. and Cindy L. Peddicord, Martin Alvarado Valdez and Enilda De Los Angeles Sandoval Carpio, 124 Wicker Road, Cowarts, $123,000, 10/11/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, James Dowell Crabtree and Heidi Crabtree, 437 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $323,090, 10/11/22
One MAH Trust, Casey Ryan Bell and Regan Jean Bell, 5 +/- acre parcel on Ben Ivey Road, Ashford, $69,900, 10/11/22
Lee White, Antonio Hill, 705 Wilder Ave., $21,800, 10/12/22
Kristopher Kolten Zachary, Ronald Wood, 222 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, $205,000, 10/12/22
Mark Beckworth and Sherri Beckworth, Bailey Wade Decker and Cassidy Stephens, Lot 1, D Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $31,500, 10/12/22
Randall Roland, Paul Grider and Revonne Regina Grider, 200 Nomberg Road, Ashford, $127,500, 10/12/22
Paige Russell as Administrator of the Estate of Mary A. McBride, Selena Russell Fields and Yolanda Russell Hill, 11406 Cottonwood Road, $112,300, 10/12/22
Saint Matthias Anglican Church, Cherokee Corner LLC, 1817 W. Main St., $175,000, 10/12/22
David Lee Turner, Wayne Frier Home Center of Dothan LLC, 0 York Road, Kinsey, $26,500, 10/12/22
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass, Mark J. Greene, 110 Sandpiper Lane, $238,700, 10/12/22
Alora Dannin Rogers and Carrie Jo Clark, Dawn M. Dulac and Randy E. Dulac, 1004 N. Cherokee Ave., $129,900, 10/12/22
Arnetta Calloway and Warren Calloway, Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, 1508 N. Broad St., Cowarts, $50,000, 10/12/22
William Joseph Smith and Brenda Parker Smith, Chelsey Wilson Brackett, 105 Tuscany Lane, $218,000, 10/12/22
M.P. Brigman and Jerry A. Biehl, Christopher Glass, 0 Springhill Road, Gordon, $19,000, 10/12/22
Now Properties LLC, Bill Dowding, Lot 14/C 1st add Pine Hills Estates, Ashford, $8,500, 10/12/22
Alexandria Dewey, Hayden J. Parton Jr. and Mary E. Brockman, 108 Canyons Court, Midland City, $214,000, 10/12/22
Glenda Frances Ragan, George Smith, 504 Church St., $184,000, 10/12/22
Roberta G. Marblestone, Gregory C. Hendrix, 3802 Brookside Drive, $363,000, 10/12/22
Jennifer G. Harrell n/k/a Jennifer L. Gaines, Trang Doan Nguyen, 205 Chloe Court, $232,000, 10/13/22
Archibald M. Solomon II and Haley C. Solomon, Mason Crutchfield and Sara Mackenzie Crutchfield, 1406 N. Pontiac Ave., $385,000, 10/13/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, David and Elizabeth Saliba, Lot 8 Block B, 214 Windemere, $99,275, 10/13/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 479 Paxton Loop, $58,000, 10/13/22
Estates of Edward D. Lewis and Mary Louise Lewis, Barbara D. Hamm and Ernest Floyd Hamm, 11856 N. State Road 95, Columbia, $10,000, 10/13/22
Robin Fajardo Tiburcio, Susan Roach and Christina Samples, 102 Orchard Park Drive, $213,000, 10/13/22
M. Edward Cooper and Sammie G. Cooper, Geoffrey Kevin Bond and Kelle Railey Bond, 85 Southern Oak Drive, $295,000, 10/13/22
BRE Select Hotels Properties LLC, Dothan Hotel Investment Group LLC, 4684 Montgomery Highway, $12,100,000, 10/13/22
CMP Holdings LLC, Charles Marion Steiner and Shamira Steiner, 108 Westmont Drive, $175,000, 10/13/22
William Perry Walters, Antonio D’Shae Benford and April Swinton Benford, 2088 Forrester Road, $215,000, 10/13/22
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Louise Hamilton, 107 Sandpiper Lane, $244,700, 10/13/22